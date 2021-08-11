35 Free Printable Pumpkin Stencils So You Can Create a Halloween Masterpiece

  • <p>Everyone has their own unique <a href="https://www.womansday.com/halloween/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween</a> traditions that make the holiday so fun to celebrate, but <a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/g950/funny-pumpkin-carving-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pumpkin carving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pumpkin carving</a> is a perennial favorite. Who doesn't love heading to the pumpkin patch, picking the perfect pumpkin, and returning home to carve a masterpiece? Of course, having a pattern can help, especially if you're a novice carver. This year, create some truly boo-tiful pumpkins with our free printable pumpkin stencils that allow anyone (of any skill level!) to carve a spook-tacular work of Halloween art.</p><p>Transform your gourd into a scary witch or a cute cupcake — or carve multiple pumpkins to create a family of owls or terrifying skeletons reaching out of the ground. Whatever design you choose, these pumpkin stencils will definitely make your <a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/decorating/g1279/easy-halloween-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween decorations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween decorations</a> stand out. Looking for more pumpkin decorating ideas? Check out our favorite <a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/decorating/g331/4-no-carve-pumpkin-ideas-124409/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no-carve" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no-carve</a> and <a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/decorating/g1902/painted-pumpkins-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:painted pumpkin ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">painted pumpkin ideas</a>.</p>
    35 Free Printable Pumpkin Stencils So You Can Create a Halloween Masterpiece

    Everyone has their own unique Halloween traditions that make the holiday so fun to celebrate, but pumpkin carving is a perennial favorite. Who doesn't love heading to the pumpkin patch, picking the perfect pumpkin, and returning home to carve a masterpiece? Of course, having a pattern can help, especially if you're a novice carver. This year, create some truly boo-tiful pumpkins with our free printable pumpkin stencils that allow anyone (of any skill level!) to carve a spook-tacular work of Halloween art.

    Transform your gourd into a scary witch or a cute cupcake — or carve multiple pumpkins to create a family of owls or terrifying skeletons reaching out of the ground. Whatever design you choose, these pumpkin stencils will definitely make your Halloween decorations stand out. Looking for more pumpkin decorating ideas? Check out our favorite no-carve and painted pumpkin ideas.

  • <p>You can't go wrong with a classic scary pumpkin face! And this grinning prankster is one of our easiest Jacks to tackle — just transfer the pattern, carve out the eyes, and finish with the jagged smile.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28712222/hobgoblin-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Hobgoblin Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Hobgoblin Pumpkin stencil.</a></strong></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/decorating/a56701/how-to-make-pumpkins-last-longer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to to Make Carved Pumpkins Last Longer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to to Make Carved Pumpkins Last Longer</a><br></p>
    Hobgoblin Pumpkin

    You can't go wrong with a classic scary pumpkin face! And this grinning prankster is one of our easiest Jacks to tackle — just transfer the pattern, carve out the eyes, and finish with the jagged smile.

    Get the Hobgoblin Pumpkin stencil.

    RELATED: How to to Make Carved Pumpkins Last Longer

  • <p>There's something so spooky about this witch cutout that can be illuminated with candles or LED lights. Crazy hair and a curvy hate frame, a warty nose, and hairy chin — carve those ugly features first then work out from the center 'til you reach the stars.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28638069/a-little-black-magic-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Black Magic Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the Black Magic Pumpkin stencil.</strong></a></em></p>
    Black Magic Pumpkin

    There's something so spooky about this witch cutout that can be illuminated with candles or LED lights. Crazy hair and a curvy hate frame, a warty nose, and hairy chin — carve those ugly features first then work out from the center 'til you reach the stars.

    Get the Black Magic Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p>Whoooo goes there? Hopefully, just lots of kids looking for treats at your front door. Choose an oval pumpkin with a wide base, then follow the pattern to carve out feathers, beak, and eyes. Shape the areas inside the O's, then carefully remove the background around the owl, carving it into smaller pieces to make things easier.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28637593/whoo-is-the-wisest-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Whoo Is the Wisest? Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the Whoo Is the Wisest? Pumpkin stencil.</strong></a></em></p>
    Whoo Is the Wisest? Pumpkin

    Whoooo goes there? Hopefully, just lots of kids looking for treats at your front door. Choose an oval pumpkin with a wide base, then follow the pattern to carve out feathers, beak, and eyes. Shape the areas inside the O's, then carefully remove the background around the owl, carving it into smaller pieces to make things easier.

    Get the Whoo Is the Wisest? Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28916885/dirty-duo-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Dirty Duo stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Dirty Duo stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Dirty Duo Cat Pumpkin

    Get the Dirty Duo stencil.

  • <p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28637898/all-wrapped-up-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the All Wrapped Up Mummy Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the All Wrapped Up Mummy Pumpkin stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    All Wrapped Up Mummy Pumpkin

    Get the All Wrapped Up Mummy Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p>A tall, narrow pumpkin is the proper setting for this friendly ghost. Using the pattern, start with eyes and mouth, then carve inside the letters B-O-O. Remove the large area to the right of the figure, being particularly careful around the fingers and “tail.” Finally, carve the small area to the left of your ghost.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28626118/boo-to-you-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Boo to You stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Boo to You stencil.</a></em></strong></p>
    Boo to You Ghost Pumpkin

    A tall, narrow pumpkin is the proper setting for this friendly ghost. Using the pattern, start with eyes and mouth, then carve inside the letters B-O-O. Remove the large area to the right of the figure, being particularly careful around the fingers and “tail.” Finally, carve the small area to the left of your ghost.

    Get the Boo to You stencil.

  • <p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/decorating/a28712014/teen-scream-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Teen Scream stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Teen Scream stencil.</em></a></p>
    Teen Scream Dracula Pumpkin

    Get the Teen Scream stencil.

  • <p>A simple but effective reminder about what Halloween is truly all about.Carve out the letters, then light with a candle as usual or tape colored construction paper behind the words to creative a festive spotlight<br><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28638433/tricks-and-treats-pumpkin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br></a><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28638358/tricks-and-treats-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Tricks and Treats Pumpkin stencils." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Tricks and Treats Pumpkin stencils.</a></em></strong></p>
    Tricks and Treats Pumpkin

    A simple but effective reminder about what Halloween is truly all about.Carve out the letters, then light with a candle as usual or tape colored construction paper behind the words to creative a festive spotlight

    Get the Tricks and Treats Pumpkin stencils.

  • <p>This bat takes flight with the aid of a U-shaped woodcarving tool and a little patience. After applying the pattern, use a utility knife to trace lightly around the letters — you want to shave off the top layer of skin and flesh, not carve all the way through, using the woodcarving tool to gently gouge out the word. Carve out the bat shape, and you're ready for takeoff.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28637281/fly-a-kite-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Fly a Kite Bat stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Fly a Kite Bat stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Fly a Kite Bat Pumpkin

    This bat takes flight with the aid of a U-shaped woodcarving tool and a little patience. After applying the pattern, use a utility knife to trace lightly around the letters — you want to shave off the top layer of skin and flesh, not carve all the way through, using the woodcarving tool to gently gouge out the word. Carve out the bat shape, and you're ready for takeoff.

    Get the Fly a Kite Bat stencil.

  • <p>Your neighbors will get a hoot out of these cute little pumpkins. Make sure to pick up a variety of sized pumpkins so you can create the entire owl family.</p><p><strong><em>Get the <a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/15/38/1442607881-baby-owl.png" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baby Owl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baby Owl</a>, <a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/15/38/1442607915-mom-owl.png" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mama Owl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mama Owl</a>, and D<a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/15/38/1442607944-dad-owl.png" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:addy Owl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">addy Owl</a> stencils.</em></strong></p>
    Owl Family

    Your neighbors will get a hoot out of these cute little pumpkins. Make sure to pick up a variety of sized pumpkins so you can create the entire owl family.

    Get the Baby Owl, Mama Owl, and Daddy Owl stencils.

  • <p><a href="https://museprintables.com/download/pumpkin-stencil/simple-bat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Simple Bat stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Simple Bat stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Simple Bat Pumpkin

    Get the Simple Bat stencil.

  • <p>Statement accessories give this trio of pumpkins some real Halloween flair.</p><p><a href="https://hmg-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/files/woman-sdaypumpkinfamily-1536270646.pdf?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.303%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Pumpkin Family stencils." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Pumpkin Family stencils.</em></strong></a></p>
    Family of Pumpkins

    Statement accessories give this trio of pumpkins some real Halloween flair.

    Get the Pumpkin Family stencils.

  • <p>A graduated tower of pumpkins, from big and squat to small, makes a dramatic display of smiles. Carving holes in the tops of the respective pumpkins allows light to pass up through from the base. The lanterns themselves are an easy matter of removing nose, eyes, and mouths.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28636976/jack-stack-stencils/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Jack Stack stencils." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Jack Stack stencils.</a></em></strong></p>
    Jack Stack Pumpkins

    A graduated tower of pumpkins, from big and squat to small, makes a dramatic display of smiles. Carving holes in the tops of the respective pumpkins allows light to pass up through from the base. The lanterns themselves are an easy matter of removing nose, eyes, and mouths.

    Get the Jack Stack stencils.

  • <p>Once the sun goes down, these illuminated pumpkins make it look like the dead is rising up out of the ground to party on Halloween.</p><p><em><strong>Get the skeleton <a href="http://clv.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/09/54eb0bf9e27c6_-_hand.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hand</a> and <a href="http://clv.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/09/54eb0bfb7f2de_-_arm.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">arm</a> stencils.</strong></em></p>
    Skeleton Hand Jack-o'-Lantern

    Once the sun goes down, these illuminated pumpkins make it look like the dead is rising up out of the ground to party on Halloween.

    Get the skeleton hand and arm stencils.

  • <p><a href="https://freestencilgallery.com/raven-silhouette-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Raven stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Raven stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Raven Pumpkins

    Get the Raven stencil.

  • <p><a href="http://www.freefunhalloween.com/pumpkin-stencils/witch-legs-halloween-pumpkin-stencil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Witch Legs stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Witch Legs stencil. </em></strong></a></p>
    Witch Feet Pumpkin

    Get the Witch Legs stencil.

  • <p><a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/08/54ea611ad3d8f_-_Jack_stencil_1.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Monster Jack Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Monster Jack Pumpkin stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Monster Jack Pumpkin

    Get the Monster Jack Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p><a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/08/54ea611c6b1a2_-_Jack_stencil_2.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Frankenstein Jack-o'-Lantern stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Frankenstein Jack-o'-Lantern stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Frankenstein Jack-o'-Lantern

    Get the Frankenstein Jack-o'-Lantern stencil.

  • <p><strong><em><a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/08/54ea611df2d17_-_Copyofjack_stencil_3.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Happy Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Happy Pumpkin stencil.</a></em></strong></p>
    Happy Pumpkin

    Get the Happy Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p><br><a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/08/54ea61201436d_-_jack_stencil_4.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Funny Face Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Funny Face Pumpkin stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Funny Face Pumpkin


    Get the Funny Face Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p><a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/08/54ea61217ce19_-_jack_stencil_5.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Puppy Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Puppy Pumpkin stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Puppy Pumpkin

    Get the Puppy Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p><a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/08/54ea61232c04c_-_Copyofjack_stencil_6.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Scary Pumpkin Face stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Scary Pumpkin Face stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Scary Pumpkin Face

    Get the Scary Pumpkin Face stencil.

  • <p><a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/08/54ea6124a6d26_-_Copyofjack_stencil_7.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Boo Face Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Boo Face Pumpkin stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Boo Face Pumpkin

    Get the Boo Face Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p><a href="http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/08/54ea61260521c_-_Copyofjack_stencil_8.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Star Pumpkin stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Star Pumpkin stencil.</em></strong></a></p>
    Star Pumpkin

    Get the Star Pumpkin stencil.

  • <p>Although this tutorial is not for DIY beginners, this carved diorama makes a great porch decoration or table centerpiece. Use the stencils for the tree-framed opening and moon at the back, then decorate with a wolf figurine and materials from your yard.</p><p><i><a href="http://clv.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/27/559438a9bb340_-_1013-diorama.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Pumpkin Diorama stencils." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the Pumpkin Diorama stencils.</strong></a></i></p>
    Carved Pumpkin Diorama

    Although this tutorial is not for DIY beginners, this carved diorama makes a great porch decoration or table centerpiece. Use the stencils for the tree-framed opening and moon at the back, then decorate with a wolf figurine and materials from your yard.

    Get the Pumpkin Diorama stencils.

  • <p>An adorable pumpkin that doubles as a game? It doesn't get better than that.</p><p><i><a href="https://hmg-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/files/pumpkin-carving-template-beanbag-toss-1018-1536169820.pdf?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.303%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Bean Bag Toss stencils." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the Bean Bag Toss stencils.</strong></a></i></p>
    Bean Bag Toss Carved Pumpkins

    An adorable pumpkin that doubles as a game? It doesn't get better than that.

    Get the Bean Bag Toss stencils.

  • <p>These templates give you ways to transform your pumpkins into the perfect fall decor that works for September, October, or November. </p><p><a href="http://clv.h-cdn.co/assets/downloads/1472485017_-_pumpkintemplates.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Sunflower Pumpkin stencils." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><i>Get the Sunflower Pumpkin stencils.</i> </strong></a></p>
    Sunflower Pumpkin Carving

    These templates give you ways to transform your pumpkins into the perfect fall decor that works for September, October, or November.

    Get the Sunflower Pumpkin stencils.

  • <p>Let these jack-o'-lanterns light the way for trick-or-treaters.</p><p><i><a href="http://clv.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/09/54eb0bfc6d39a_-_lanterns.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Night Lights Lanterns stencils." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the Night Lights Lanterns stencils.</strong></a></i></p>
    Night Lights Pumpkin Lanterns

    Let these jack-o'-lanterns light the way for trick-or-treaters.

    Get the Night Lights Lanterns stencils.

  • <p>Something about this is so cozy! This DIY stove pumpkin is right up your alley if you're looking for something more challenging to do this year.</p><p><i><a href="http://clv.h-cdn.co/assets/downloads/1504026989_-_pumpkin-templates-2017.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Wood-Burning Stove stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the Wood-Burning Stove stencil.</strong></a></i></p>
    Wood-Burning Stove Pumpkin

    Something about this is so cozy! This DIY stove pumpkin is right up your alley if you're looking for something more challenging to do this year.

    Get the Wood-Burning Stove stencil.

  • <p>Use the stencil to gently trace a leaf shape onto silver <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wilton-804-167-Silver-Fanci-Foil-Wrap/dp/B0000VMBB0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.303%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fanci-Foil Wrap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fanci-Foil Wrap</a>, then cut out and repeat (or fold foil first to cut multiple leaves at once). Use Mod Podge to adhere leaves onto a painted pumpkin. </p><p><strong><a href="https://hmg-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/files/pumpkinleaf-1628704352.pdf?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.303%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Falling Leaf stencil." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Falling Leaf stencil.</em></a></strong></p>
    Falling Leaf Pumpkin

    Use the stencil to gently trace a leaf shape onto silver Fanci-Foil Wrap, then cut out and repeat (or fold foil first to cut multiple leaves at once). Use Mod Podge to adhere leaves onto a painted pumpkin.

    Get the Falling Leaf stencil.

  • <p>Nothing sinister here! Carve a variety of funny and happy faces on your jack-o-lanterns this Halloween for a look that will still wow your neighbors.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/a28580830/groovy-gourds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Groovy Gourds tutorial." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the Groovy Gourds tutorial.</strong></a></em></p>
    Groovy Gourds

    Nothing sinister here! Carve a variety of funny and happy faces on your jack-o-lanterns this Halloween for a look that will still wow your neighbors.

    Get the Groovy Gourds tutorial.

  • <p>This warm and elegant design is great for welcoming guests inside this season. And if you're lucky, these pumpkins can last and fit in with the season well into November.</p><p><em><strong>Get the tutorial and stencil at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/a24856/pumpkin-lanterns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>.</strong></em></p>
    Fall Foliage

    This warm and elegant design is great for welcoming guests inside this season. And if you're lucky, these pumpkins can last and fit in with the season well into November.

    Get the tutorial and stencil at Good Housekeeping.

  • <p>Create this Lite-Brite look in no time with this stencil and a drill bit. It's so simple yet looks so professional and elegant.</p><p><em><strong>Get the stencil and tutorial at <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/a3030/pumpkin-moon-1009/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living</a>.</strong></em></p>
    Crescent Moon

    Create this Lite-Brite look in no time with this stencil and a drill bit. It's so simple yet looks so professional and elegant.

    Get the stencil and tutorial at Country Living.

  • <p>Who says the only treats on Halloween have to be in the trick-or-treat bags? Carve this cupcake onto your pumpkin of choice to really "bake" an impression.</p><p><strong><em>Get the stencil at <a href="http://www.lindsayannbakes.com/2011/10/how-to-carve-cupcake-jack-o-lantern.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindsay Ann Bakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lindsay Ann Bakes</a>. </em></strong><strong><em><br></em></strong></p>
    Pumpkin Cupcake

    Who says the only treats on Halloween have to be in the trick-or-treat bags? Carve this cupcake onto your pumpkin of choice to really "bake" an impression.

    Get the stencil at Lindsay Ann Bakes.

Create a masterpiece with these free carving patterns.

Latest Stories