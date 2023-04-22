16 Facts You Didn't Know About The X-Files
- 1/17
16 Facts You Didn't Know About The X-FilesFox - Getty Images
- 2/17
Scully's name was inspired by a famous sports broadcasterFox - Getty Images
- 3/17
This X-Files actor met his wife while on-setJim Smeal - Getty Images
- 4/17
This popular television show was one of its inspirationsABC Photo Archives - Getty Images
- 5/17
Smoking Man wasn't supposed to be a recurring characterFox - Getty Images
- 6/17
The actor who portrayed him also hadn't smoked a cigarette in two decadesFox - Getty Images
- 7/17
The network wanted a different actress to play Agent ScullyArnaldo Magnani - Getty Images
- 8/17
This X-Files actress mostly only did theater prior to starring in the showJustin Goff - Getty Images
- 9/17
This X-Files actor attended Princeton and YaleRon Galella, Ltd. - Getty Images
- 10/17
Over 100 actors auditioned to play Agent DoggettFox - Getty Images
- 11/17
The actor who played Agent Doggett was also on this top-rated 90s seriesFox - Getty Images
- 12/17
The show was filmed in Canada for the first five seasonsAcey Harper - Getty Images
- 13/17
Its theme song was inspired by The SmithsAcey Harper - Getty Images
- 14/17
This Breaking Bad actor was a guest starVera Anderson - Getty Images
- 15/17
And this Super Mario voice actor also appeared in an episodeAlbert L. Ortega - Getty Images
- 16/17
It was supposed to get an animated spinoffFox - Getty Images
- 17/17
One of its lead actors also has a bandNBC - Getty Images