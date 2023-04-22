16 Facts You Didn't Know About The X-Files

<p>There's no show quite like <em>The</em> <em>X-Files</em>. Known as the longest-running sci-fi series in TV history, <em>The X-Files</em> not only amassed millions of die-hard fans over the years but also won countless awards and graced the covers of many magazines. Long story short, it was and remains a cultural phenomenon. <br><br>Even though the show has appeared seemingly everywhere over the past two decades (remember when <em>The Simpsons</em> aired their own <em>X-Files</em> episode?), there's still plenty of behind-the-scenes intel you may not already know. From two cast members getting hitched off-screen to over 100 actors auditioning for this one role, scroll ahead for some facts you (probably) didn't know about<em> The X-Files</em>. </p>
<p>The show's writers didn't just pull Dana Scully's name out of thin air; instead, a famous Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster named Vin Scully <a href="https://thesportsdaily.com/news/x-files-character-named-vin-scully/#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20it,Fame%20Los%20Angeles%20Dodgers%20broadcaster%3F&text=Yup.,always%20the%20voice%20of%20God." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:inspired;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">inspired</a> the character's name. In fact, the iconic sports announcer can be heard calling a game in a 1999 episode titled "The Unnatural."</p>
<p>Mitch Pileggi, who plays FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner, met his wife while shooting on set—she was Agent Scully's body double and later played Skinner's secretary. "When I saw her, I was smitten immediately," Pileggi told the <a href="https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment/tv/2016/01/22/dallas-resident-mitch-pileggi-says-it-was-great-to-return-to-the-x-files/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dallas Morning News;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Dallas Morning News</a> in 2016. "I asked David, 'Who's that?' He said, 'That's Arlene. Everybody knows Arlene.' I was like, 'Well, I don't.' And I swear I said, 'I'm going to marry her.'"</p>
<p><em>Twin Peaks</em>, an earlier show created by David Lynch, was one of the sci-fi series' many <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_X-Files" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:inspirations;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">inspirations</a>. It was also influenced by <em>The Twilight Zone</em> and <em>Night Gallery</em>, among others.</p>
<p>Perhaps surprisingly, the <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cigarette_Smoking_Man" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smoking Man;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Smoking Man</a> was never supposed to be a recurring character but instead just an extra in the show's pilot episode.</p>
<p>And even more surprisingly, the actor who played the Smoking Man, <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cigarette_Smoking_Man" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:William B. Davis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">William B. Davis</a>, was not a smoker in real life. In fact, the Canadian actor hadn't had a cigarette in 20 years before taking on the role. As the story goes, Davis smoked real tobacco cigarettes for the first two episodes before switching to herbal ones. He did this for health reasons.</p>
<p>It's hard to imagine anyone else playing <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_X-Files" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Agent Dana Scully;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Agent Dana Scully</a>, but during the casting process, the network wanted someone with more experience or a "taller, blonder" actress to play the famous FBI agent.</p>
<p>Before filming <em>The X-Files</em>, Gillian Anderson, who took on the role of Agent Dana Scully, only acted on stage. In 1995, she shared during an interview with <a href="https://gilliananderson.ws/webarchive/transcripts/94_95/95tvguide.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TV Guide;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>TV Guide</em></a> that <em>X-Files</em> was only her second time working in front of the camera. </p>
<p><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Duchovny" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Duchovny;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">David Duchovny</a>, also known as Agent Fox Mulder, has quite the resume. Before acting, he received a B.A. in English Literature from Princeton University and an M.A. from Yale University. </p>
<p>Dozens and dozens of actors tried out to play Agent John Doggett, with <em>Terminator</em> actor Robert Patrick being awarded the role. <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_X-Files" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Network executives;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Network executives</a> hoped that introducing new characters to the show would help boost ratings. </p>
<p>Patrick also had a small role in the highly successful 1990s HBO series,<em> The Sopranos</em>. In this show, Patrick plays sports store owner David Scatino, a friend of Tony's who has a serious gambling problem. </p>
<p>Although it was <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_X-Files" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:supposed to be set;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">supposed to be set</a> around the Washington, D.C. area, <em>X-Files</em> was primarily shot in Vancouver for its first five seasons before eventually moving to Los Angeles. </p>
<p>The show's iconic whistle sound in its theme song was <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_X-Files" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:influenced by;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">influenced by</a> The Smiths' 1985 song, "How Soon Is Now?".</p>
<p>Years before his groundbreaking role as Walter White in the incredibly successful series <em>Breaking Bad</em>, Bryan Cranston guest starred in an <em>X-Files</em> episode.</p>
<p>A 26-year-old Jack Black appeared in the sci-fi series in 1995 as an arcade owner named "Zero." Giovanni Ribisi also guest starred in the episode as Black's best friend. </p>
<p>In 2020, the series creator, Chris Carter, <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_X-Files" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">shared</a> that he'd like to create an animated spinoff series of the cult classic. Although no details have been confirmed, Disney now owns the show's rights. </p>
<p>Duchovny can do it all. Besides being an actor and author (he's written a handful of novels throughout the years), he also has a band.</p>
The truth is out there.