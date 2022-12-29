The 16 Best Luxury Candles That Smell Like a Cozy Winter Day

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Do you smell that? That inescapable deluge of pine, spice, and good cheer can mean only one thing: Wintertime is upon us. Or, as I like to call it, Candle Season™. For <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g13818132/best-candles-apartment-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:candle" class="link ">candle</a> fans, there is no better time than right now, when candles burn constantly, a soft glow settles over the world, and cozy, warm scents fill the air. Now that the sun sets in the afternoon, my daily candle burning starts basically at lunchtime.</p><p>You don’t have to be a candle obsessive like me to appreciate a good luxury candle. Not only do they make the <a href="http://esquire.com/gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect gift for anyone, at any time" class="link ">perfect gift for anyone, at any time</a>, they’re also the best thing to festive-ize your abode throughout the dreary colder months. While the best winter candles lean into the scents of the season like fresh pine, smokey woods, and warm spices, the true MVPs are candles that you can burn year round without seeming like someone who leaves their Christmas lights up in July. By all means, burn a candle that smells like a Christmas tree, but if you want to get more use out of it, look for one mixed with other woods like cedar or sandalwood to temper it. Or, instead of overdosing on cinnamon, burn one that has cardamom or black pepper for that spicy, but less season-specific, note. You don’t have to limit Candle Season™ to just a few months—you have the power to extend it to twelve.</p><p>So I say go forth and candle! You couldn’t ask for a better time of year to stock up and light up. After hours and hours of sniffing dozens upon dozens of candles, I’m confident in telling you that these are the best out there.</p><p><strong><em>Want to stay in-the-know on our favorite brands as they drop new stuff? </em></strong><strong><em><a href="https://join.esquire.com/pubs/HR/ESQ/ESQ1_Plans.jsp?cds_page_id=253005&cds_mag_code=ESQ&cds_tracking_code=esq_edit_article_lifestyle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Join Esquire Select." class="link ">Join Esquire Select.</a></em></strong></p>
    1/17

    The 16 Best Luxury Candles That Smell Like a Cozy Winter Day

    Do you smell that? That inescapable deluge of pine, spice, and good cheer can mean only one thing: Wintertime is upon us. Or, as I like to call it, Candle Season™. For candle fans, there is no better time than right now, when candles burn constantly, a soft glow settles over the world, and cozy, warm scents fill the air. Now that the sun sets in the afternoon, my daily candle burning starts basically at lunchtime.

    You don’t have to be a candle obsessive like me to appreciate a good luxury candle. Not only do they make the perfect gift for anyone, at any time, they’re also the best thing to festive-ize your abode throughout the dreary colder months. While the best winter candles lean into the scents of the season like fresh pine, smokey woods, and warm spices, the true MVPs are candles that you can burn year round without seeming like someone who leaves their Christmas lights up in July. By all means, burn a candle that smells like a Christmas tree, but if you want to get more use out of it, look for one mixed with other woods like cedar or sandalwood to temper it. Or, instead of overdosing on cinnamon, burn one that has cardamom or black pepper for that spicy, but less season-specific, note. You don’t have to limit Candle Season™ to just a few months—you have the power to extend it to twelve.

    So I say go forth and candle! You couldn’t ask for a better time of year to stock up and light up. After hours and hours of sniffing dozens upon dozens of candles, I’m confident in telling you that these are the best out there.

    Want to stay in-the-know on our favorite brands as they drop new stuff? Join Esquire Select.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Cire Trudon</strong></p><p>bloomindales.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Ftrudon-9-5-oz-gloria-scented-candle-prod176400117%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAnNacBhDvARIsABnDa69CNrfqJ3YkKB3z6SEtnK4-X5dJnCYqr4oBH-g7AN4JHCoK8q5d1UIaAhDOEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The blown glass vessel of this candle from centuries-old French brand Trudon (it was apparently Marie Antoinette’s favorite candle company) might scream Christmas, but this wood-heavy scent laden with spices smells more like a crackling fire in an ultra-luxe ski chalet. If you’re okay shelling out a bit more for a luxe candle, this is just the ticket.</p>
    2/17

    Christmas Gloria Candle

    Cire Trudon

    bloomindales.com

    $145.00

    Shop Now

    The blown glass vessel of this candle from centuries-old French brand Trudon (it was apparently Marie Antoinette’s favorite candle company) might scream Christmas, but this wood-heavy scent laden with spices smells more like a crackling fire in an ultra-luxe ski chalet. If you’re okay shelling out a bit more for a luxe candle, this is just the ticket.

    bloomindales.com
  • <p><strong>Otherland</strong></p><p>otherland.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.otherland.com%2Fcollections%2Fadorned%2Fproducts%2Fadorned%3Fvariant%3D39618905735277&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can cinnamon be sexy? In this case yes, and believe me, this candle is a vibe. Sure, there’s cinnamon, which gives you a seasonally appropriate vibe, but Otherland's version is warmed up with amber and white musk, which takes cinnamon out of the kitchen and into more sensual territory. Think of it as the perfect candle for a grown-up holiday for two.</p>
    3/17

    Cinnamon Musk Candle

    Otherland

    otherland.com

    $36.00

    Shop Now

    Can cinnamon be sexy? In this case yes, and believe me, this candle is a vibe. Sure, there’s cinnamon, which gives you a seasonally appropriate vibe, but Otherland's version is warmed up with amber and white musk, which takes cinnamon out of the kitchen and into more sensual territory. Think of it as the perfect candle for a grown-up holiday for two.

    otherland.com
  • <p><strong>Aedes de Venustas </strong></p><p>aedes.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.aedes.com/products/sian-kaan-candle?variant=32791906254927" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Really, any candle can be a holiday candle if you try hard enough. Lean into the spiritual side of the holiday season with this incense-heavy concoction from iconic niche perfumery Aedes. It’s a little out of the box, but the smokey Mayan incense smells simultaneously like an ancient church and a post-holiday trip to the beaches of Tulum. No other candle can do holiday-to-beach better.</p>
    4/17

    Sian Ka’an Candle

    Aedes de Venustas

    aedes.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    Really, any candle can be a holiday candle if you try hard enough. Lean into the spiritual side of the holiday season with this incense-heavy concoction from iconic niche perfumery Aedes. It’s a little out of the box, but the smokey Mayan incense smells simultaneously like an ancient church and a post-holiday trip to the beaches of Tulum. No other candle can do holiday-to-beach better.

    aedes.com
  • <p><strong>Malin + Goetz</strong></p><p>malinandgoetz.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.malinandgoetz.com%2Fdark-rum-supercandle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mega candle not only looks great on any surface thanks to the midcentury style blown glass vessel, but it’s also the most grown up holiday candle you could possibly find. Forget literal holiday scents like trees and cookies - this baby is packed with the scent of sweet, spicy rum. </p>
    5/17

    Dark Rum Supercandle

    Malin + Goetz

    malinandgoetz.com

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    This mega candle not only looks great on any surface thanks to the midcentury style blown glass vessel, but it’s also the most grown up holiday candle you could possibly find. Forget literal holiday scents like trees and cookies - this baby is packed with the scent of sweet, spicy rum.

    malinandgoetz.com
  • <p><strong>LAFCO</strong></p><p>lafco.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lafco.com/fireside-oak-candle.html?q=HOL225" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Candles, especially those of the holiday variety, can be overwhelming. Sometimes you want to get pounded over the head with scent, but sometimes you want a little more of subtle experience, you know? This smooth, woody scent won’t immediately fill your room with aggressive scent (what candle people call the “hot throw”) but instead gradually scents your surroundings without overpowering everything.</p>
    6/17

    Fireside Oak Candle

    LAFCO

    lafco.com

    $70.00

    Shop Now

    Candles, especially those of the holiday variety, can be overwhelming. Sometimes you want to get pounded over the head with scent, but sometimes you want a little more of subtle experience, you know? This smooth, woody scent won’t immediately fill your room with aggressive scent (what candle people call the “hot throw”) but instead gradually scents your surroundings without overpowering everything.

    lafco.com
  • <p><strong>Diptyque Paris</strong></p><p>diptyqueparis.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Fetincelles-spark-candle-190g-limited-edition.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of Diptyque as the ultimate candle person candle. Each year, they come out with limited edition holiday scents that enthusiasts snap up with glee - and hoard all year long. For 2022, this Entincelles (which means “spark” in French) is the standout. It’s spicy and warm, but also smooth and sexy thanks to the notes of chocolate and coffee. It’s somehow both traditional and completely surprising - in the best way possible.</p>
    7/17

    Étincelles Candle

    Diptyque Paris

    diptyqueparis.com

    $84.00

    Shop Now

    Think of Diptyque as the ultimate candle person candle. Each year, they come out with limited edition holiday scents that enthusiasts snap up with glee - and hoard all year long. For 2022, this Entincelles (which means “spark” in French) is the standout. It’s spicy and warm, but also smooth and sexy thanks to the notes of chocolate and coffee. It’s somehow both traditional and completely surprising - in the best way possible.

    diptyqueparis.com
  • <p><strong>HomeCourt</strong></p><p>homecourt.co</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomecourt.co%2Fproducts%2Flimited-edition-balsam-fireplace%3Fvariant%3D42539971608727%26currency%3DUSD%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAnNacBhDvARIsABnDa69aEYKbuW556U3GZa4540es4J6dT4FmgAJOry9gZeQmq9kYVBnnrqUaAu73EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of this scent as a winter night bonfire made up of balsam fir branches, pine cones, juniper berries and anything else you’d find in the middle of a winter forest. It’s seasonal enough that it brings a cheery holiday vibe, but fresh and woody enough that you could get away with burning it any time of year. I say buy a few so you don’t miss out once the limited run ends.</p>
    8/17

    Balsam Fireplace Limited Edition Candle

    HomeCourt

    homecourt.co

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    Think of this scent as a winter night bonfire made up of balsam fir branches, pine cones, juniper berries and anything else you’d find in the middle of a winter forest. It’s seasonal enough that it brings a cheery holiday vibe, but fresh and woody enough that you could get away with burning it any time of year. I say buy a few so you don’t miss out once the limited run ends.

    homecourt.co
  • <p><strong>Loewe Home Scents</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Floewe-home-scents%2Faccessories%2Fcandles%2Fcypress-balls-small-scented-candle-170g%2F6630340696692471&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is it just me or can the holidays be so pine heavy that I become a little numb to the smell? I mean, sometimes enough pine is enough, am I right? That’s why I love this candle - it has the woody, fresh vibe that you want from an evergreen candle, but it’s not so piney that you feel like you’re living inside a Christmas tree. If you really want to go big, opt for the ginormous large size which will literally last a year.</p>
    9/17

    Cypress Balls Small Scented Candle

    Loewe Home Scents

    net-a-porter.com

    $85.00

    Shop Now

    Is it just me or can the holidays be so pine heavy that I become a little numb to the smell? I mean, sometimes enough pine is enough, am I right? That’s why I love this candle - it has the woody, fresh vibe that you want from an evergreen candle, but it’s not so piney that you feel like you’re living inside a Christmas tree. If you really want to go big, opt for the ginormous large size which will literally last a year.

    net-a-porter.com
  • <p><strong>Outdoor Fellow</strong></p><p>outdoorfellow.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Foutdoorfellow.com%2Fproducts%2Ffireplace-clove&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This isn’t a humble brag or anything, but my apartment enjoys one of the rarest things of all in New York City: a wood burning fireplace. But building and then cleaning up a fire is exhausting, so when I want the vibe without the hassle, I spark up this candle. It’s so smokey, woody and rich that if I close my eyes, I feel like I’m sitting in front of the real thing.</p>
    10/17

    Fireplace + Clove Candle

    Outdoor Fellow

    outdoorfellow.com

    $36.00

    Shop Now

    This isn’t a humble brag or anything, but my apartment enjoys one of the rarest things of all in New York City: a wood burning fireplace. But building and then cleaning up a fire is exhausting, so when I want the vibe without the hassle, I spark up this candle. It’s so smokey, woody and rich that if I close my eyes, I feel like I’m sitting in front of the real thing.

    outdoorfellow.com
  • <p><strong>NEST New York</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$46.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fnest-new-york-charcoal-woods-classic-candle-0400016547366.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with the classic Nest Holiday scent, but if you’re hoping for a little more longevity once January hits, this super masculine candle will carry you through. It smells shockingly just like an open fire that burned down to its embers. It’s strong, but not overwhelming, and scratches that open fire itch without setting of your smoke alarms.</p>
    11/17

    Charcoal Woods Classic Candle

    NEST New York

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $46.00

    Shop Now

    You can’t go wrong with the classic Nest Holiday scent, but if you’re hoping for a little more longevity once January hits, this super masculine candle will carry you through. It smells shockingly just like an open fire that burned down to its embers. It’s strong, but not overwhelming, and scratches that open fire itch without setting of your smoke alarms.

    saksfifthavenue.com
  • <p><strong>Baobab Collection</strong></p><p>baobabcollection.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.baobabcollection.com/products/candle-bohomania-django?variant=42324412399805" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The scent of this large scale candle is warm, spicy and festive - perfect for winter nights and holiday gatherings - but what really makes it stand out is the eye catching design on the vessel. When the light of the wick shines through, it creates a stained glass look that you can’t look away from.</p>
    12/17

    Django Candle

    Baobab Collection

    baobabcollection.com

    $140.00

    Shop Now

    The scent of this large scale candle is warm, spicy and festive - perfect for winter nights and holiday gatherings - but what really makes it stand out is the eye catching design on the vessel. When the light of the wick shines through, it creates a stained glass look that you can’t look away from.

    baobabcollection.com
  • <p><strong>R. Swiader</strong></p><p>rswiader.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://rswiader.com/collections/candles-1/products/beech-forest-incense-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Where some of the candles on this list are subtle, this one is intense. Light the wick and within seconds the entire room is filled with the fresh, woody scent that is mysterious and seasonally appropriate without making you feel like you’re being tortured by an elf. It’s not technically a holiday candle, either, which makes it even better to keep around permanently.</p>
    13/17

    Beech Forest Incense Candle

    R. Swiader

    rswiader.com

    $72.00

    Shop Now

    Where some of the candles on this list are subtle, this one is intense. Light the wick and within seconds the entire room is filled with the fresh, woody scent that is mysterious and seasonally appropriate without making you feel like you’re being tortured by an elf. It’s not technically a holiday candle, either, which makes it even better to keep around permanently.

    rswiader.com
  • <p><strong>L'Objet</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Flobjet-grand-bazzar-candle-no-20-prod176900341&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For me, the most important thing a holiday candle can smell like is warmth. Forget snow or pine trees or, god forbid, sugar cookies. I want my candles to create a cozy feeling to help get me through the dark, cold winter nights. The warm cardamom, nutmeg and coriander in this candle are like a swirl of spice that instantly warms my bones. It’s exotic and mysterious in a cool, festive way that won’t feel played out come January.</p>
    14/17

    Grand Bazzar Candle

    L'Objet

    bergdorfgoodman.com

    $125.00

    Shop Now

    For me, the most important thing a holiday candle can smell like is warmth. Forget snow or pine trees or, god forbid, sugar cookies. I want my candles to create a cozy feeling to help get me through the dark, cold winter nights. The warm cardamom, nutmeg and coriander in this candle are like a swirl of spice that instantly warms my bones. It’s exotic and mysterious in a cool, festive way that won’t feel played out come January.

    bergdorfgoodman.com
  • <p><strong>Tom Dixon</strong></p><p>tomdixon.net</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tomdixon.net%2Fen_us%2Fearth-candle-medium-twenty-edition.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>My nose sometimes starts to get a little sick of the endless parade of heavy spices and woods that are so ubiquitous in holiday candle scents. That’s why I like this candle, which isn’t even a holiday candle per se. It’s woody, but also fresh and crisp (it’s the mint). It smells kindof like walking through the forest during a fresh snow in a sparkling, bright way.</p>
    15/17

    Twenty Earth Candle

    Tom Dixon

    tomdixon.net

    $175.00

    Shop Now

    My nose sometimes starts to get a little sick of the endless parade of heavy spices and woods that are so ubiquitous in holiday candle scents. That’s why I like this candle, which isn’t even a holiday candle per se. It’s woody, but also fresh and crisp (it’s the mint). It smells kindof like walking through the forest during a fresh snow in a sparkling, bright way.

    tomdixon.net
  • <p><strong>Molton Brown</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fmolton-brown-6-4-oz-merry-berries-and-mimosa-scented-candle-prod256700238&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I’m not always a fan of sweet scents, but I know a lot of people are, which is why this candle is on this list. It’s sweet thanks to the fruit and floral notes, but it’s not one of those crazy scents that’s meant to smell like a cake or chocolate chip cookies or something. It’s a festive crowd pleaser that’s ideal for holiday gatherings.</p>
    16/17

    Merry Berries and Mimosa Scented Candle

    Molton Brown

    neimanmarcus.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    I’m not always a fan of sweet scents, but I know a lot of people are, which is why this candle is on this list. It’s sweet thanks to the fruit and floral notes, but it’s not one of those crazy scents that’s meant to smell like a cake or chocolate chip cookies or something. It’s a festive crowd pleaser that’s ideal for holiday gatherings.

    neimanmarcus.com
  • <p><strong>Apotheke</strong></p><p>apothekeco.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapothekeco.com%2Fcollections%2Fhome-fragrance%2Fproducts%2Fbinchotan-charcoal-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you’re a kid, the prospect of receiving coal for the holidays is bone chilling. As an adult, however, I find it pretty exciting - if by coal you mean this candle, that is. This minimal black candle is rich and smokey with a dose of oud and a lot of wood. It smells literally like charcoal, but the fanciest charcoal you’ve ever seen (or sniffed).</p>
    17/17

    Charcoal Candle

    Apotheke

    apothekeco.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    When you’re a kid, the prospect of receiving coal for the holidays is bone chilling. As an adult, however, I find it pretty exciting - if by coal you mean this candle, that is. This minimal black candle is rich and smokey with a dose of oud and a lot of wood. It smells literally like charcoal, but the fanciest charcoal you’ve ever seen (or sniffed).

    apothekeco.com
<p class="body-dropcap">Do you smell that? That inescapable deluge of pine, spice, and good cheer can mean only one thing: Wintertime is upon us. Or, as I like to call it, Candle Season™. For <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g13818132/best-candles-apartment-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:candle" class="link ">candle</a> fans, there is no better time than right now, when candles burn constantly, a soft glow settles over the world, and cozy, warm scents fill the air. Now that the sun sets in the afternoon, my daily candle burning starts basically at lunchtime.</p><p>You don’t have to be a candle obsessive like me to appreciate a good luxury candle. Not only do they make the <a href="http://esquire.com/gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect gift for anyone, at any time" class="link ">perfect gift for anyone, at any time</a>, they’re also the best thing to festive-ize your abode throughout the dreary colder months. While the best winter candles lean into the scents of the season like fresh pine, smokey woods, and warm spices, the true MVPs are candles that you can burn year round without seeming like someone who leaves their Christmas lights up in July. By all means, burn a candle that smells like a Christmas tree, but if you want to get more use out of it, look for one mixed with other woods like cedar or sandalwood to temper it. Or, instead of overdosing on cinnamon, burn one that has cardamom or black pepper for that spicy, but less season-specific, note. You don’t have to limit Candle Season™ to just a few months—you have the power to extend it to twelve.</p><p>So I say go forth and candle! You couldn’t ask for a better time of year to stock up and light up. After hours and hours of sniffing dozens upon dozens of candles, I’m confident in telling you that these are the best out there.</p><p><strong><em>Want to stay in-the-know on our favorite brands as they drop new stuff? </em></strong><strong><em><a href="https://join.esquire.com/pubs/HR/ESQ/ESQ1_Plans.jsp?cds_page_id=253005&cds_mag_code=ESQ&cds_tracking_code=esq_edit_article_lifestyle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Join Esquire Select." class="link ">Join Esquire Select.</a></em></strong></p>
<p><strong>Cire Trudon</strong></p><p>bloomindales.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Ftrudon-9-5-oz-gloria-scented-candle-prod176400117%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAnNacBhDvARIsABnDa69CNrfqJ3YkKB3z6SEtnK4-X5dJnCYqr4oBH-g7AN4JHCoK8q5d1UIaAhDOEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The blown glass vessel of this candle from centuries-old French brand Trudon (it was apparently Marie Antoinette’s favorite candle company) might scream Christmas, but this wood-heavy scent laden with spices smells more like a crackling fire in an ultra-luxe ski chalet. If you’re okay shelling out a bit more for a luxe candle, this is just the ticket.</p>
<p><strong>Otherland</strong></p><p>otherland.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.otherland.com%2Fcollections%2Fadorned%2Fproducts%2Fadorned%3Fvariant%3D39618905735277&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can cinnamon be sexy? In this case yes, and believe me, this candle is a vibe. Sure, there’s cinnamon, which gives you a seasonally appropriate vibe, but Otherland's version is warmed up with amber and white musk, which takes cinnamon out of the kitchen and into more sensual territory. Think of it as the perfect candle for a grown-up holiday for two.</p>
<p><strong>Aedes de Venustas </strong></p><p>aedes.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.aedes.com/products/sian-kaan-candle?variant=32791906254927" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Really, any candle can be a holiday candle if you try hard enough. Lean into the spiritual side of the holiday season with this incense-heavy concoction from iconic niche perfumery Aedes. It’s a little out of the box, but the smokey Mayan incense smells simultaneously like an ancient church and a post-holiday trip to the beaches of Tulum. No other candle can do holiday-to-beach better.</p>
<p><strong>Malin + Goetz</strong></p><p>malinandgoetz.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.malinandgoetz.com%2Fdark-rum-supercandle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mega candle not only looks great on any surface thanks to the midcentury style blown glass vessel, but it’s also the most grown up holiday candle you could possibly find. Forget literal holiday scents like trees and cookies - this baby is packed with the scent of sweet, spicy rum. </p>
<p><strong>LAFCO</strong></p><p>lafco.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lafco.com/fireside-oak-candle.html?q=HOL225" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Candles, especially those of the holiday variety, can be overwhelming. Sometimes you want to get pounded over the head with scent, but sometimes you want a little more of subtle experience, you know? This smooth, woody scent won’t immediately fill your room with aggressive scent (what candle people call the “hot throw”) but instead gradually scents your surroundings without overpowering everything.</p>
<p><strong>Diptyque Paris</strong></p><p>diptyqueparis.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Fetincelles-spark-candle-190g-limited-edition.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of Diptyque as the ultimate candle person candle. Each year, they come out with limited edition holiday scents that enthusiasts snap up with glee - and hoard all year long. For 2022, this Entincelles (which means “spark” in French) is the standout. It’s spicy and warm, but also smooth and sexy thanks to the notes of chocolate and coffee. It’s somehow both traditional and completely surprising - in the best way possible.</p>
<p><strong>HomeCourt</strong></p><p>homecourt.co</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomecourt.co%2Fproducts%2Flimited-edition-balsam-fireplace%3Fvariant%3D42539971608727%26currency%3DUSD%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAnNacBhDvARIsABnDa69aEYKbuW556U3GZa4540es4J6dT4FmgAJOry9gZeQmq9kYVBnnrqUaAu73EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of this scent as a winter night bonfire made up of balsam fir branches, pine cones, juniper berries and anything else you’d find in the middle of a winter forest. It’s seasonal enough that it brings a cheery holiday vibe, but fresh and woody enough that you could get away with burning it any time of year. I say buy a few so you don’t miss out once the limited run ends.</p>
<p><strong>Loewe Home Scents</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Floewe-home-scents%2Faccessories%2Fcandles%2Fcypress-balls-small-scented-candle-170g%2F6630340696692471&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is it just me or can the holidays be so pine heavy that I become a little numb to the smell? I mean, sometimes enough pine is enough, am I right? That’s why I love this candle - it has the woody, fresh vibe that you want from an evergreen candle, but it’s not so piney that you feel like you’re living inside a Christmas tree. If you really want to go big, opt for the ginormous large size which will literally last a year.</p>
<p><strong>Outdoor Fellow</strong></p><p>outdoorfellow.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Foutdoorfellow.com%2Fproducts%2Ffireplace-clove&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This isn’t a humble brag or anything, but my apartment enjoys one of the rarest things of all in New York City: a wood burning fireplace. But building and then cleaning up a fire is exhausting, so when I want the vibe without the hassle, I spark up this candle. It’s so smokey, woody and rich that if I close my eyes, I feel like I’m sitting in front of the real thing.</p>
<p><strong>NEST New York</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$46.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fnest-new-york-charcoal-woods-classic-candle-0400016547366.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with the classic Nest Holiday scent, but if you’re hoping for a little more longevity once January hits, this super masculine candle will carry you through. It smells shockingly just like an open fire that burned down to its embers. It’s strong, but not overwhelming, and scratches that open fire itch without setting of your smoke alarms.</p>
<p><strong>Baobab Collection</strong></p><p>baobabcollection.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.baobabcollection.com/products/candle-bohomania-django?variant=42324412399805" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The scent of this large scale candle is warm, spicy and festive - perfect for winter nights and holiday gatherings - but what really makes it stand out is the eye catching design on the vessel. When the light of the wick shines through, it creates a stained glass look that you can’t look away from.</p>
<p><strong>R. Swiader</strong></p><p>rswiader.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://rswiader.com/collections/candles-1/products/beech-forest-incense-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Where some of the candles on this list are subtle, this one is intense. Light the wick and within seconds the entire room is filled with the fresh, woody scent that is mysterious and seasonally appropriate without making you feel like you’re being tortured by an elf. It’s not technically a holiday candle, either, which makes it even better to keep around permanently.</p>
<p><strong>L'Objet</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Flobjet-grand-bazzar-candle-no-20-prod176900341&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For me, the most important thing a holiday candle can smell like is warmth. Forget snow or pine trees or, god forbid, sugar cookies. I want my candles to create a cozy feeling to help get me through the dark, cold winter nights. The warm cardamom, nutmeg and coriander in this candle are like a swirl of spice that instantly warms my bones. It’s exotic and mysterious in a cool, festive way that won’t feel played out come January.</p>
<p><strong>Tom Dixon</strong></p><p>tomdixon.net</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tomdixon.net%2Fen_us%2Fearth-candle-medium-twenty-edition.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>My nose sometimes starts to get a little sick of the endless parade of heavy spices and woods that are so ubiquitous in holiday candle scents. That’s why I like this candle, which isn’t even a holiday candle per se. It’s woody, but also fresh and crisp (it’s the mint). It smells kindof like walking through the forest during a fresh snow in a sparkling, bright way.</p>
<p><strong>Molton Brown</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fmolton-brown-6-4-oz-merry-berries-and-mimosa-scented-candle-prod256700238&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I’m not always a fan of sweet scents, but I know a lot of people are, which is why this candle is on this list. It’s sweet thanks to the fruit and floral notes, but it’s not one of those crazy scents that’s meant to smell like a cake or chocolate chip cookies or something. It’s a festive crowd pleaser that’s ideal for holiday gatherings.</p>
<p><strong>Apotheke</strong></p><p>apothekeco.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapothekeco.com%2Fcollections%2Fhome-fragrance%2Fproducts%2Fbinchotan-charcoal-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38506003%2Fbest-luxury-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you’re a kid, the prospect of receiving coal for the holidays is bone chilling. As an adult, however, I find it pretty exciting - if by coal you mean this candle, that is. This minimal black candle is rich and smokey with a dose of oud and a lot of wood. It smells literally like charcoal, but the fanciest charcoal you’ve ever seen (or sniffed).</p>

After hours and hours of sniffing dozens upon dozens of candles, I’m confident in telling you that these are the best luxury options out there.

Latest Stories

  • 2022's most (and least) successful EV automakers: Tesla, BYD, Ford and more

    2022 has eliminated any lingering doubts about whether EVs are here to stay. In 2022 so far, global EV sales are up 70 percent -- around 2 million units from last year -- according to a recent study from Morgan Stanley. Those figures are expected to rise a further 22 percent in 2023 -- or around another 1.8 million units. Here are winners and losers of electric vehicles of 2022.

  • Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Christmas with Son Riley — See the Adorable Photos!

    The couple's son, 21 months, looked too cute on the holiday in a dark teal velour vest, pants and matching bowtie

  • The Crown: Who were the Romanovs and did King George V betray the Tsar?

    The new series shines a light on the link between the British royal family and the Russian imperial family

  • Young couple renovating 108-year-old house makes stunning discovery in attic: ‘Such an incredible find’

    They had no idea that the house, built in 1914, was hiding this chilling surprise.

  • Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation in the Bahamas with Husband Carter Reum

    The couple jetted off to the Bahamas after spending Christmas in their new home

  • Mother-of-two killed defending home was ‘glue to our family’, says husband

    Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of Emma Lovell, originally from Ipswich in Suffolk, at her home in Australia.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou