35 Halloween Costumes Teens Will Actually Want to Wear

Believe it or not, it's almost Halloween. You know what that means for teens: It's time to plan a Halloween costume so clever it's bound to go viral across Insta, Snap and TikTok — and it had better not be the same one as last year.

This list of the best Halloween costumes for teens covers every possible topic, from fun pop culture ideas to classic book costumes to the best TV and movie character costumes to Disney costumes and everything in between. Is your teen Halloween dream to dress up in an inflatable dinosaur outfit? We've got you covered.

There are even teen Halloween ideas for BFFs, plus DIY costumes and costumes you can buy online with fast Prime shipping if you're a wait-until-the-last-minute kind of teen (is there any other kind?). Whether you're looking to create something truly original or you just need to order your Halloween look fast, there's a costume idea in here that every teen will love.



For more Halloween ideas, check out Good Housekeeping's Halloween guide to Halloween costumes, spooky recipes, fun games, and more.