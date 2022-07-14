16 Chicken Wrap Recipes That Will Shake Up Your Lunch Routine

  • <p>In a lunchtime rut? It's time to kick that sad PB&J <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1590/easy-lunch-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich" class="link ">sandwich</a> to the curb with these exciting, protein-packed chicken wrap sandwich recipes. Whether you go with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a54901/chicken-parm-crunchwrap-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken Parm Crunchwraps" class="link ">chicken Parm Crunchwraps</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26092675/best-chicken-shawarma-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken shawarma" class="link ">chicken shawarma</a>, or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49533/asian-lettuce-wraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:copycat chicken lettuce wraps" class="link ">copycat chicken lettuce wraps</a>, all of these chicken wrap recipes will keep you going all day. </p><p>It's way too easy to fall into a rut when making up sandwiches, but what's easier is shaking up your routine with a few simple swaps. Switching up your <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g972/marinated-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken marinades" class="link ">chicken marinades</a> and swapping out that loaf of bread for <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a37886728/naan-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:naan" class="link ">naan</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28143766/homemade-pita-bread/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pita bread" class="link ">pita bread</a>, or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27133027/homemade-flour-tortillas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tortillas" class="link ">tortillas</a> will help you steer clear of sad sandwich territory. We think you might find yourself craving these wraps (especially our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49705/cheesy-baked-burritos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheesy baked burritos" class="link ">cheesy baked burritos</a>) for <a href="https://www.delish.com/weeknight-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinner" class="link ">dinner</a> too. </p><p>We can't get over how simply just changing up how you fold your wraps makes them all the more delicious and fun to eat. We can thank TikTok for inspiring our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35325909/tortilla-wrap-recipe-tiktok/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken taco tortilla hack" class="link ">chicken taco tortilla hack</a> and Taco Bell (of course) for our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58636/buffalo-chicken-crunchwrap-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buffalo chicken Crunchwraps" class="link ">Buffalo chicken Crunchwraps</a>. </p><p>Looking for something on the lighter side? We've got plenty of chicken <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1056/lettuce-wrap-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lettuce wrap recipes" class="link ">lettuce wrap recipes</a> that are healthy yet incredibly satisfying, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57645/thai-chicken-lettuce-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet chili chicken lettuce cups" class="link ">sweet chili chicken lettuce cups</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a31280570/peanut-sesame-chicken-lettuce-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peanut sesame chicken lettuce cups" class="link ">peanut sesame chicken lettuce cups</a>. If you're on a keto diet, you'll dig our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/nutrition/a30325209/keto-chicken-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keto chicken salad recipe" class="link ">keto chicken salad recipe</a> too. <br><br>Hungry for more? Try all our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2154/burrito-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:burrito" class="link ">burrito</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/cinco-de-mayo/g2553/quesadilla-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quesadilla" class="link ">quesadilla</a> (the OG wraps) recipes. We even have plenty of <a href="https://www.delish.com/content/soup-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soups" class="link ">soups</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2877/summer-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salads" class="link ">salads</a>, and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1970/side-dishes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sides" class="link ">sides</a> to serve alongside all your favorite chicken wraps, and the <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/g39655577/best-lunch-containers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best lunch containers" class="link ">best lunch containers</a> to keep your food fresh all day. </p>
    1/17

    Parker feierbach
  • <p>Another truly genius <a href="https://www.delish.com/tiktok/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok" class="link ">TikTok</a> recipe! This one involves a simple trick of folding your tortilla to create a wrap that will give you a perfect bite all throughout. Each bite will be crispy, cheesy, and include all of the toppings. And it all stays inside the wrap!<br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35325909/tortilla-wrap-recipe-tiktok/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Taco Tortilla Hack recipe" class="link ">Chicken Taco Tortilla Hack recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    2/17

    Chicken Taco Tortilla Hack

    Another truly genius TikTok recipe! This one involves a simple trick of folding your tortilla to create a wrap that will give you a perfect bite all throughout. Each bite will be crispy, cheesy, and include all of the toppings. And it all stays inside the wrap!

    Get the Chicken Taco Tortilla Hack recipe.

    Lucy schaeffer
  • <p>In our attempt to copy the fan favorite from P.F. Chang's, we flavored <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3472/ground-chicken-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ground chicken" class="link ">ground chicken</a> with hoisin sauce (a fermented bean paste that gives the chicken the quintessential Chinese-American flavor), soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, Sriracha, and sesame oil. Water chestnuts add a nice crunch here too. <br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49533/asian-lettuce-wraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Copycat Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe" class="link ">Copycat Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    3/17

    Copycat Chicken Lettuce Wraps

    In our attempt to copy the fan favorite from P.F. Chang's, we flavored ground chicken with hoisin sauce (a fermented bean paste that gives the chicken the quintessential Chinese-American flavor), soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, Sriracha, and sesame oil. Water chestnuts add a nice crunch here too.

    Get the Copycat Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe.

    Parker feierbach
  • <p>You don't <em>really</em> need a recipe to make this insanely popular <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1393/traditional-mexican-food-0710/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mexican" class="link ">Mexican</a> dish. Top a tortilla with cheese (and whatever else you've got), then fold it in half and cook until the tortilla is crispy and the cheese is melty. But if you're looking for some guidance, especially in cooking up some quick and easy chicken to stuff inside, this recipe won't let you down.<br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54465/easy-chicken-quesadilla-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Quesadilla recipe" class="link ">Chicken Quesadilla recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    4/17

    Chicken Quesadilla

    You don't really need a recipe to make this insanely popular Mexican dish. Top a tortilla with cheese (and whatever else you've got), then fold it in half and cook until the tortilla is crispy and the cheese is melty. But if you're looking for some guidance, especially in cooking up some quick and easy chicken to stuff inside, this recipe won't let you down.

    Get the Chicken Quesadilla recipe.

    Ethan calabrese
  • <p>These flavor-packed peanut-sesame chicken lettuce cups are as simple as it gets for a <a href="https://www.delish.com/weeknight-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weeknight dinner" class="link ">weeknight dinner</a>. For the juiciest, most tender shredded <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2972/chicken-weeknight-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken" class="link ">chicken</a>, try to pick breasts that are similar in size, so they cook at roughly the same rate, then toss in the peanut sauce while hot for maximum flavor absorption. <br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a31280570/peanut-sesame-chicken-lettuce-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peanut-Sesame Chicken Lettuce Cups recipe" class="link ">Peanut-Sesame Chicken Lettuce Cups recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    5/17

    Peanut-Sesame Chicken Lettuce Cups

    These flavor-packed peanut-sesame chicken lettuce cups are as simple as it gets for a weeknight dinner. For the juiciest, most tender shredded chicken, try to pick breasts that are similar in size, so they cook at roughly the same rate, then toss in the peanut sauce while hot for maximum flavor absorption.

    Get the Peanut-Sesame Chicken Lettuce Cups recipe.

    Parker feierbach
  • <p>Shawarma refers to the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g39502569/middle-eastern-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Middle Eastern" class="link ">Middle Eastern</a> method of cooking where thin slices of meat are stacked on a vertical rotating spit in front of a fire or other heat source. The outside meat is slowly cooked and then shaved off to serve. Our version varies a little by being baked in the oven but still mimics the traditional tender, juicy, and well-spiced meat.<br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26092675/best-chicken-shawarma-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Shawarma recipe" class="link ">Chicken Shawarma recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    6/17

    Chicken Shawarma

    Shawarma refers to the Middle Eastern method of cooking where thin slices of meat are stacked on a vertical rotating spit in front of a fire or other heat source. The outside meat is slowly cooked and then shaved off to serve. Our version varies a little by being baked in the oven but still mimics the traditional tender, juicy, and well-spiced meat.

    Get the Chicken Shawarma recipe.

    Parker feierbach
  • <p>We firmly believe that all <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54787/best-chicken-salad-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken salads" class="link ">chicken salads</a> would benefit from crispy bacon, and this easy keto version is proof. The dressing is tangy, and with added avocado, it's a perfect chicken salad. Serve it on lettuce or some <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24749186/cloud-oopsie-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keto cloud bread" class="link ">keto cloud bread</a>. <br><br>Get the <strong><strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/nutrition/a30325209/keto-chicken-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keto Chicken Salad recipe" class="link ">Keto Chicken Salad recipe</a></strong></strong>.</p>
    7/17

    Keto Chicken Salad

    We firmly believe that all chicken salads would benefit from crispy bacon, and this easy keto version is proof. The dressing is tangy, and with added avocado, it's a perfect chicken salad. Serve it on lettuce or some keto cloud bread.

    Get the Keto Chicken Salad recipe.

    Emily hlavac green
  • <p>As far as burrito fillings go, there are zero rules. We kept things super simple with shredded rotisserie chicken, rice, beans, and cheese. We're currently dreaming of a pulled pork burrito with pickled jalapeños and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43194/mexican-corn-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:esquites" class="link ">esquites</a>. <br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49705/cheesy-baked-burritos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cheesy Baked Burritos recipe" class="link ">Cheesy Baked Burritos recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    8/17

    Cheesy Baked Burritos

    As far as burrito fillings go, there are zero rules. We kept things super simple with shredded rotisserie chicken, rice, beans, and cheese. We're currently dreaming of a pulled pork burrito with pickled jalapeños and esquites.

    Get the Cheesy Baked Burritos recipe.

    Ethan calabrese
  • <p>Inspired by our ever-popular <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52078/crunchwrap-supreme-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crunchwrap Supreme" class="link ">Crunchwrap Supreme</a>, this handheld <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51451/easy-chicken-parmesan-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken Parm" class="link ">chicken Parm</a> is a game-changer.<br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a54901/chicken-parm-crunchwrap-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Parm Crunchwrap recipe" class="link ">Chicken Parm Crunchwrap recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    9/17

    Chicken Parm Crunchwrap

    Inspired by our ever-popular Crunchwrap Supreme, this handheld chicken Parm is a game-changer.

    Get the Chicken Parm Crunchwrap recipe.

    Jon Boulton
  • <p>Getting tired of making the same ol' <a href="https://www.delish.com/chicken-breast-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken breast" class="link ">chicken breast</a> recipe? Shake up your routine with these easy and delicious lettuce cups. Loaded with crunchy fresh veggies and flavorful <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30609287/how-to-marinate-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:marinated chicken" class="link ">marinated chicken</a>, all you need is a squeeze of lime juice to tie everything together.<br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57645/thai-chicken-lettuce-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet Chili Chicken Lettuce Cups recipe" class="link ">Sweet Chili Chicken Lettuce Cups recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    10/17

    Sweet Chili Chicken Lettuce Cups

    Getting tired of making the same ol' chicken breast recipe? Shake up your routine with these easy and delicious lettuce cups. Loaded with crunchy fresh veggies and flavorful marinated chicken, all you need is a squeeze of lime juice to tie everything together.

    Get the Sweet Chili Chicken Lettuce Cups recipe.

    Parker feierbach
  • <p>We love <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52078/crunchwrap-supreme-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crunchwrap Supremes" class="link ">Crunchwrap Supremes</a>, and we love <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51133/classic-buffalo-wings-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buffalo chicken wings" class="link ">Buffalo chicken wings</a>, so naturally we combined them! This is one of our favorite takes on Buffalo chicken, and we've got a strong feeling you're going to love it too.<br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58636/buffalo-chicken-crunchwrap-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buffalo Chicken Crunchwrap recipe" class="link ">Buffalo Chicken Crunchwrap recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    11/17

    Buffalo Chicken Crunchwrap

    We love Crunchwrap Supremes, and we love Buffalo chicken wings, so naturally we combined them! This is one of our favorite takes on Buffalo chicken, and we've got a strong feeling you're going to love it too.

    Get the Buffalo Chicken Crunchwrap recipe.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>We can never get tired of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1503/chicken-salad-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken salad" class="link ">chicken salad</a>. There are so many flavor options, and this lemon-dill chicken salad really tops the list. Want more chicken salad ideas? We love this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a1571/curried-chicken-salad-recipe-8620/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curried chicken salad" class="link ">curried chicken salad</a> too. <br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43570/chicken-salad-lettuce-wraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps with Grapes and Pecans recipe" class="link ">Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps with Grapes and Pecans recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    12/17

    Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps with Grapes and Pecans

    We can never get tired of chicken salad. There are so many flavor options, and this lemon-dill chicken salad really tops the list. Want more chicken salad ideas? We love this curried chicken salad too.

    Get the Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps with Grapes and Pecans recipe.

    Anna Watson carl
  • <p>PSA: Let it be known that there's really no <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1590/easy-lunch-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich" class="link ">sandwich</a>, wrap, or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2786/easy-taco-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:taco" class="link ">taco</a> that can't be made with a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47019/maple-glazed-bacon-weave/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bacon weave" class="link ">bacon weave</a>. <br></p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22025755/chicken-bacon-ranch-burritos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bacon Weave Chicken Burrito recipe" class="link "><strong>Bacon Weave Chicken Burrito</strong> <strong>recipe</strong></a>. </p>
    13/17

    Bacon Weave Chicken Burrito

    PSA: Let it be known that there's really no sandwich, wrap, or taco that can't be made with a bacon weave.

    Get the Bacon Weave Chicken Burrito recipe.

    Chelsea lupkin
  • <p>Spice up your <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3593/low-carb-recipes/?gclid=CjwKCAjw4ayUBhA4EiwATWyBrmH59l6GqClUYGN6_5z8uM7-FmdZ8Jzlrzfk3AQj_tyqyu2ILQAGjhoCV18QAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-carb" class="link ">low-carb</a> cooking with these tangy Buffalo chicken lettuce wraps. Drizzle these with plenty of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25634518/ranch-dressing-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade ranch" class="link ">homemade ranch</a> and blue cheese crumbles. <br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a19645010/buffalo-chicken-lettuce-wraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe" class="link ">Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    14/17

    Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

    Spice up your low-carb cooking with these tangy Buffalo chicken lettuce wraps. Drizzle these with plenty of homemade ranch and blue cheese crumbles.

    Get the Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>When you consider the charred lemony <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/g2496/skewer-grill-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kebabs" class="link ">kebabs</a>, the creamy sriracha sauce, and the fluffy flatbread, it's easy to understand why we're so obsessed with these. If you don't have time to marinate the chicken, season it with Italian seasoning, garlic powder (instead of cloves), salt, and pepper, then squeeze lemon juice over it once it's cooked.<br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22999106/lemon-chicken-wraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon Chicken Wraps recipe" class="link ">Lemon Chicken Wraps recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    15/17

    Lemon Chicken Wraps

    When you consider the charred lemony kebabs, the creamy sriracha sauce, and the fluffy flatbread, it's easy to understand why we're so obsessed with these. If you don't have time to marinate the chicken, season it with Italian seasoning, garlic powder (instead of cloves), salt, and pepper, then squeeze lemon juice over it once it's cooked.

    Get the Lemon Chicken Wraps recipe.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>These chicken Caesar wraps are our new favorite way to get our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19695267/best-caesar-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caesar salad" class="link ">Caesar salad</a> wrap fix, but with way less carbs. We still snuck in a few crunchy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a33462622/homemade-croutons-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:croutons" class="link ">croutons</a> (and Parm & <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2894/things-to-do-with-avocado/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:avocado" class="link ">avocado</a>), and you're welcome for that. <br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54961/chicken-caesar-wraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Caesar Wraps recipe" class="link ">Chicken Caesar Wraps recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    16/17

    Chicken Caesar Wraps

    These chicken Caesar wraps are our new favorite way to get our Caesar salad wrap fix, but with way less carbs. We still snuck in a few crunchy croutons (and Parm & avocado), and you're welcome for that.

    Get the Chicken Caesar Wraps recipe.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>Think of this wrap as a super hearty yet light, inverted <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27360555/classic-blt-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BLT" class="link ">BLT</a>. We nixed the bread and made crunchy romaine our base for this tender juicy chicken and crispy bacon <a href="https://www.delish.com/keto-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keto-friendly" class="link ">keto-friendly</a> wrap. <br><br>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52302/chicken-bacon-ranch-lettuce-wrap-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken Bacon Ranch Lettuce Wrap recipe" class="link ">Chicken Bacon Ranch Lettuce Wrap recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    17/17

    Chicken Bacon Ranch Lettuce Wrap

    Think of this wrap as a super hearty yet light, inverted BLT. We nixed the bread and made crunchy romaine our base for this tender juicy chicken and crispy bacon keto-friendly wrap.

    Get the Chicken Bacon Ranch Lettuce Wrap recipe.

    Hearst Owned
Kick that sad PB&J sandwich to the curb with these chicken wrap sandwich recipes, like chicken Parm Crunchwraps, chicken shawarma, and chicken lettuce wraps.

