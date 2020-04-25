16 celebs share their earliest memory of the countryside

“My early childhood homes were far away, in India, Hong Kong and Malaysia, but we returned to England when I was eight. When we disembarked at Southampton in June, after a month at sea, I was struck with sorrow – everything seemed cold and grey, and secretive. Then we got on a train to Kent to stay with friends, and suddenly a new soft world opened up to me, with fat sheep in green fields, a cuckoo calling and hedges thick with roses. We stayed in a converted oast house, where apples were stored, and the smell of woodsmoke reached into the attics. This was the beginning of a lasting love affair with hop gardens and cherry orchards, wallflowers and sweet peas, cottages and cobblestones. I was besotted: I still am.”