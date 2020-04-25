16 celebs share their earliest memory of the countryside

“My earliest countryside memory was the occasional Sunday drive to Box Hill, in Surrey. Four of us in the family’s Austin Ten, my sister and me in the back, all of us willing the old car up the inclines. From the top, you were afforded spectacular panoramic views of Dorking and the North Downs. I’d never actually been to either, so to my young self they were like distant and magical lands. The only downside was when my parents made us walk down the steep hill to enjoy a more hands-on experience of the countryside. There was much to enjoy, of course: you could even make your way all the way down to the River Mole, which I loved to do, despite an awareness that every step down the hill was another step up it at the end of a tiring day.”

