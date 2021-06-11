16 Celebrities Who Are Open About Being Christian

  • <p>Over the past decade, Hollywood’s biggest stars have become more willing to talk about their faith (or, in some people’s case, their lack of it.) Though the reason for the rise in religious discussion in unclear, many have been grateful for the number of Christian celebrities who have openly discuss their belief in God, the afterlife, and much more. </p><p>Many actors, musicians, and athletes have said that they're able to be successful because of their <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/entertainment/g26568638/best-christian-podcasts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:faith in God" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">faith in God</a>. From Chris Pratt, to Carrie Underwood, to Tom Hanks, these <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/entertainment/g26435001/best-prayer-apps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christian</a> celebrities are open about their faith, and have shared inspiring details about their journeys with God.</p>
    16 Celebrities Who Are Open About Being Christian

    Over the past decade, Hollywood’s biggest stars have become more willing to talk about their faith (or, in some people’s case, their lack of it.) Though the reason for the rise in religious discussion in unclear, many have been grateful for the number of Christian celebrities who have openly discuss their belief in God, the afterlife, and much more.

    Many actors, musicians, and athletes have said that they're able to be successful because of their faith in God. From Chris Pratt, to Carrie Underwood, to Tom Hanks, these Christian celebrities are open about their faith, and have shared inspiring details about their journeys with God.

  • <p>Hanks was raised Catholic and Mormon, and <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/tom-hanks-filmed-by-justin-bieber-dressed-as-a-rabbi-dancing-to-90s-rnb-9591904.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:described himself as a &quot;Bible-toting evangelical&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">described himself as a "Bible-toting evangelical"</a> in his teenage years. He later converted to the Greek Orthodox Church before marrying Rita Wilson, and <a href="https://www.pottsmerc.com/actor-tom-hanks-talks-about-religion/article_ab95546a-b967-59d2-b012-dd360bacd59c.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they still attend church" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">they still attend church</a>. </p>
    Tom Hanks

    Hanks was raised Catholic and Mormon, and described himself as a "Bible-toting evangelical" in his teenage years. He later converted to the Greek Orthodox Church before marrying Rita Wilson, and they still attend church.

  • <p>In an interview with <em>Vanity Fair</em>, Nicole Kidman said she and husband Keith Urban<a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2019/04/nicole-kidman-cover-story" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:regularly attend church with their children" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> regularly attend church with their children</a>. "That's how we are raising our family," Kidman told the magazine<em>. </em>"I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. I wouldn't say it's absolutism, there's constant questioning."</p>
    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

    In an interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole Kidman said she and husband Keith Urban regularly attend church with their children. "That's how we are raising our family," Kidman told the magazine. "I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. I wouldn't say it's absolutism, there's constant questioning."

  • <p>The actor has been a Christian since he was a teenager. When he accepted his award at the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/08/14/entertainment/chris-pratt-teen-choice-awards/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2017 Teen Choice Awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> 2017 Teen Choice Awards</a>, he said "I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and savior, Jesus Christ." More recently, he wrote a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BrWXLv-lfNV/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet Instagram post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet Instagram post</a> for his fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger, where he said he was proud to "live boldly in faith."</p>
    Chris Pratt

    The actor has been a Christian since he was a teenager. When he accepted his award at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, he said "I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and savior, Jesus Christ." More recently, he wrote a sweet Instagram post for his fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger, where he said he was proud to "live boldly in faith."

  • <p>The star of <em>Grace & Frankie </em><a href="https://www.janefonda.com/2009/06/about-my-faith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared her journey with Christianity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared her journey with Christianity</a> in a blog post on her site. "Now, as I entered my sixth decade and with much work, I could feel myself becoming whole and I knew: This is what God is," she wrote. </p>
    Jane Fonda

    The star of Grace & Frankie shared her journey with Christianity in a blog post on her site. "Now, as I entered my sixth decade and with much work, I could feel myself becoming whole and I knew: This is what God is," she wrote.

  • <p>The actor told <em>Relevant </em>magazine that he <a href="https://relevantmagazine.com/culture/mark-wahlberg-talks-about-what-its-like-being-a-christian-in-hollywood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:credits his Christianity for his success in Hollywood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">credits his Christianity for his success in Hollywood</a>."My faith and my family are the most important things," he said. "Those things allow me to be successful in all the other things that I’m doing." </p>
    Mark Wahlberg

    The actor told Relevant magazine that he credits his Christianity for his success in Hollywood."My faith and my family are the most important things," he said. "Those things allow me to be successful in all the other things that I’m doing."

  • <p>The country stare has often been vocal about her relationship with God, both in her <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lydBPm2KRaU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">music</a> and in interviews. She <a href="https://people.com/parents/pregnant-carrie-underwood-3-miscarriages-2-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spoke about a difficult experience with miscarriage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spoke about a difficult experience with miscarriage</a> to <em>People </em>magazine, and how her faith got her through. "For the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt," Underwood told the publication. "That was like a Saturday — and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!”</p>
    Carrie Underwood

    The country stare has often been vocal about her relationship with God, both in her music and in interviews. She spoke about a difficult experience with miscarriage to People magazine, and how her faith got her through. "For the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt," Underwood told the publication. "That was like a Saturday — and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!”

  • <p>The country singer has always been open about her Christian faith. In an interview with CMT, she said, "<a href="http://www.cmt.com/news/1775501/reba-mcentire-shares-her-faith-through-music/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My faith has helped me tremendously throughout my whole life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">My faith has helped me tremendously throughout my whole life</a>. I’ve depended on it. I’ve trusted it. It’s guided me, influenced me and given me advice in all ways."</p>
    Reba McEntire

    The country singer has always been open about her Christian faith. In an interview with CMT, she said, "My faith has helped me tremendously throughout my whole life. I’ve depended on it. I’ve trusted it. It’s guided me, influenced me and given me advice in all ways."

  • <p>The former <em>Fixer Upper </em>stars have always spoken openly about their faith, and <a href="https://apnews.com/b7bf312b057e45dc9571d8968c0b13ad" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recently began inviting a local church to host services" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recently began inviting a local church to host services</a> at Magnolia Market. In <em>The Magnolia Story</em>,<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Magnolia-Story-Chip-Gaines/dp/0718079183/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700789%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joanna wrote, &quot;I came to think of God" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Joanna wrote, "I came to think of God</a> as more of a gracious friend who was accompanying me on this journey, a friend who wanted to carry my burdens and speak into my life and shape me into who I really was and who I would become."</p>
    Chip and Joanna Gaines

    The former Fixer Upper stars have always spoken openly about their faith, and recently began inviting a local church to host services at Magnolia Market. In The Magnolia Story, Joanna wrote, "I came to think of God as more of a gracious friend who was accompanying me on this journey, a friend who wanted to carry my burdens and speak into my life and shape me into who I really was and who I would become."

  • <p>The Oscar-winning actor has<a href="https://parade.com/27900/jeannewolf/0112-denzel-washington-book-of-eli/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:often spoken about his faith in interviews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> often spoken about his faith in interviews</a>. "The fundamental message is in the Bible, which I’ve read three times from front to back, along with some of the Koran and the Torah," he told <em>Parade </em>Magazine. "If you don’t practice love, you’re missing the point. I believe in love thy neighbor." </p>
    Denzel Washington

    The Oscar-winning actor has often spoken about his faith in interviews. "The fundamental message is in the Bible, which I’ve read three times from front to back, along with some of the Koran and the Torah," he told Parade Magazine. "If you don’t practice love, you’re missing the point. I believe in love thy neighbor."

  • <p>The Olympic athlete says she couldn't have won all those medals (three gold, one silver and two bronze) <a href="https://www1.cbn.com/olympian-jackie-joyner-kersee-champion-others" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:without her faith in God" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">without her faith in God</a>. "Well Jesus Christ, God … there’s no way I could have accomplished all the things I have been blessed to do because I know it just wasn’t me. And still today, He leads my life," she told the Christian Broadcasting Network. </p>
    Jackie Joyner-Kersee

    The Olympic athlete says she couldn't have won all those medals (three gold, one silver and two bronze) without her faith in God. "Well Jesus Christ, God … there’s no way I could have accomplished all the things I have been blessed to do because I know it just wasn’t me. And still today, He leads my life," she told the Christian Broadcasting Network.

  • <p>Speaking about their Soul2Soul tour in 2018, Faith Hill <a href="https://people.com/country/tim-mcgraw-faith-hill-keeping-marriage-strong-21-years-later/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared a sweet pre-performance tradition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared a sweet pre-performance tradition</a>. “Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage,” Faith told <em>People </em>magazine. “Always praying.”</p>
    Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

    Speaking about their Soul2Soul tour in 2018, Faith Hill shared a sweet pre-performance tradition. “Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage,” Faith told People magazine. “Always praying.”

  • <p>Several of the country singer's songs have a godly message, including a love song he released in March. "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EF7-a5S97Y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Miracle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">My Miracle</a>," for example, is a song Paisley wrote for his wife, and it includes the touching lyrics, "I wasn't always spiritual / Oh but one thing that's for sure / How could I not have faith / In the God that created her."</p>
    Brad Paisley

    Several of the country singer's songs have a godly message, including a love song he released in March. "My Miracle," for example, is a song Paisley wrote for his wife, and it includes the touching lyrics, "I wasn't always spiritual / Oh but one thing that's for sure / How could I not have faith / In the God that created her."

  • <p>The actor <a href="https://www.today.com/health/dwayne-rock-johnson-shares-inspiring-message-people-depression-t56586" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:opened up about some of his struggles with depression" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">opened up about some of his struggles with depression</a> in a video created for the Oprah Winfrey Network. In it, he credits God for seeing him through some of the darker moments in his life, and offered advice to others who may be experiencing similar struggles: "Hold onto that fundamental quality of faith. Have faith that on the other side of your pain is something good."</p>
    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

    The actor opened up about some of his struggles with depression in a video created for the Oprah Winfrey Network. In it, he credits God for seeing him through some of the darker moments in his life, and offered advice to others who may be experiencing similar struggles: "Hold onto that fundamental quality of faith. Have faith that on the other side of your pain is something good."

  • <p>The former quarterback-turned-baseball-player has often spoken about his faith in interviews. He also <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shaken-Discovering-Identity-Midst-Storms/dp/0735289883/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700789%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote about his spiritual path in his book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote about his spiritual path in his book</a>, <em>Shaken: Discovering Your True Identity in the Midst of Life's Storms</em>. "It’s not about being perfect," he wrote. "We will always be on a journey of growing closer to God."</p>
    Tim Tebow

    The former quarterback-turned-baseball-player has often spoken about his faith in interviews. He also wrote about his spiritual path in his book, Shaken: Discovering Your True Identity in the Midst of Life's Storms. "It’s not about being perfect," he wrote. "We will always be on a journey of growing closer to God."

  • <p>Nic Jonas, as well as his brothers Joe and Kevin, were all raised Christian. When Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot, they had a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/02/entertainment/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-indian-wedding/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hindu wedding celebration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hindu wedding celebration</a> as well as <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/brides/02018120348863/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-christian-wedding-first-photo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a Christian wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a Christian wedding</a>, officiated by Nick's father, who is a former minister with the Assemblies of God church. </p>
    Nick Jonas

    Nic Jonas, as well as his brothers Joe and Kevin, were all raised Christian. When Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot, they had a Hindu wedding celebration as well as a Christian wedding, officiated by Nick's father, who is a former minister with the Assemblies of God church.

  • <p>Kathie Lee Gifford has often <a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-billy-hallowell-podcast/e/56880731" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spoken openly about her faith in God" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spoken openly about her faith in God</a>. “The Bible says to pray unceasingly. How do we do that? You make our life a prayer — that’s how,” she said in an interview on The Billy Hallowell Podcast. “With every breath you breathe … it’s constant awareness of Him. It’s something that grows as you grow in your faith.”</p>
    Kathie Lee Gifford

    Kathie Lee Gifford has often spoken openly about her faith in God. “The Bible says to pray unceasingly. How do we do that? You make our life a prayer — that’s how,” she said in an interview on The Billy Hallowell Podcast. “With every breath you breathe … it’s constant awareness of Him. It’s something that grows as you grow in your faith.”

