16 Bump-Friendly Maternity Cocktail Dresses That Are Ready to Party

  Maternity clothes aren't always, ahem, the chicest—especially if we're talking formal or semi-formal picks. It's as if designers don't expect pregnant folks to attend dinner parties, sleek soirees, or bougie events with friends! Eye. Roll. Thankfully, though, some brands actually do understand that your life doesn't pause when you've got a growing bump. You deserve to look absolutely stunning all throughout your pregnancy, ya know? And if you're someone with a busy social calendar, you're gonna want to slip into one of the best maternity cocktail dresses, STAT.

Whether you're planning to hit the dance floor or stake out the buffet table all night, there are so many options for any and every event. Think: pleated minis that are practically made for twirling, wrap dresses that'll adjust to any size bump, and maxis made with ultra-stretchy fabric for extra comfort. 

No matter where you are on your pregnancy journey, you're sure to find the perfect cocktail dress. Take a peek below for all the proof that maternity clothing can be trendy, sleek, and versatile—srsly. 

Our picks for the best maternity cocktail dresses:

For more deets (and dresses), keep scrolling. Your bump is about to look soooo stylish.
  1) Maternity Off-the-Shoulder Plisse Midi Dress

ASOS Design

us.asos.com

$58.00

Shop Now

Show off those shoulders, bb! This plisse midi strikes the balance between sophisticated and sultry—and the color is versatile for any season.
  2) A-Line Maternity Slip Dress

Pietro Brunelli

apeainthepod.com

$178.00

Shop Now

Every closet needs a classic slip dress, and this pick from Pietro Brunelli is perfect for all stages of your bump. Plus, metallic frocks are a great pick for everything from bougie parties to dinner dates.
  3) The Cloud Dress

Bumpsuit

bumpsuit.co

$98.00

Shop Now

For comfort that doesn't sacrifice style (like, at all), opt for The Cloud Dress from Bumpsuit. It stretches in all the right places and looks oh-so-chic.
  4) Maternity Belted Body Dress

Good American

goodamerican.com

$99.00

Shop Now

This twist on the basic sweater dress is here to elevate your wardrobe. The light lavender and added belt make it look so luxe and easy to style for every soiree.
  5) Maternity Cowl Neck Pencil Midi Dress

ASOS Design

us.asos.com

$58.00

Shop Now

There's just something about a mustard dress that feels at once trendy and totally classic. The cowl neck on this one adds some extra interest up top, as well.
  6) MAMA Satin Nursing Dress

H&M

hm.com

$49.99

Shop Now

Not only is this silver dress chic and versatile, but it also features a hidden button at the back of the neck, making nursing so easy—so you can wear it throughout your pregnancy and after the baby comes.
  7) Maternity Ruched Off Shoulder Midi Dress

Boohoo

boohoo.com

$22.00

Shop Now

This Boohoo number is giving major country club vibes (in the best way). If you're on the hunt for a maternity cocktail dress that's elegant and timeless—but in a super fun color!—here's your ideal pick.
  8) The Serena Maternity Dress

Bumpsuit

bumpsuit.co

$145.00

Shop Now

Keep it simple with this black bodycon dress. It's one of those styles that's always on-trend, so you can wear it for years to come—whether or not you're pregant.

Glowing Review: "Wore the dress for my baby shower. It looked beautiful and enhanced the bump. It was comfortable throughout and made me feel like a million bucks!"
  9) Maternity Pleated Wrap Midaxi Dress

Boohoo

boohoo.com

$27.20

Shop Now

Wrap styles work great for pregnancy, thanks to the fact that they're adjustable in the waist and stomach. Even without this added bonus, though, this pleated midaxi dress is so gorge.
  10) Ruched Detail Rib Dress

Eloquii

eloquii.com

$49.99

Shop Now

The stretchy, ruched rib material on this neutral dress makes it super versatile for any part of pregnancy—including after! 

Glowing Review: "The material is so flattering and not too heavy, not too light. This is a year round garment. Buy it. You won't regret the purchase!"
  11) Edie Long-Sleeve Dress

House of Harlow 1960

revolve.com

$248.00

Shop Now

Though not an official maternity dress, this mini from House of Harlow 1960 has plenty of room for your bump. Whether you're heading out on the town or attending a cocktail party, you can't go wrong.
  12) GiGi Ribbed Over The Shoulder Maxi Bodycon Dress

Rebdolls

rebdolls.com

$59.90

Shop Now

This anything-but-basic black dress is a go-to for any event. The off-shoulder detail makes it v chic, but still versatile enough to pair with all kinds of accessories. Plus, it features high stretch for plenty of comfort.
  13) Mink Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

Never Fully Dressed

neverfullydressed.co.uk

$125.00

Shop Now

Go from the office to the dance floor with ease in this silky wrap dress. It's polished enough to wear to work, but stunning enough to flaunt on a night out. In other words, this dress does it all.
  14) Navy Ruched Asymmetric Maternity Fitted Dress

Pink Blush

pinkblushmaternity.com

$64.00

Shop Now

For fans of stretchy spandex and trendy silhouettes, this fitted dress is here to please. The asymmetric cut adds a lil bit of fun to a classic look, too—and it's so easy to dress up or down.
  15) The Juliet Dress

Hatch

hatchcollection.com

$278.00

Shop Now

Skip the solids and opt for a printed number. This dress from hatch is reminiscent of something a romantic lead would wear—sure to make you feel like the main character through your whole pregnancy.
  16) Amour Mini Dress

L'IDEE

revolve.com

$228.00

Shop Now

This plisse mini dress isn't specifically made for maternity wear, but the flowy bodice is perfect for any size bump. It's a fun and flirty pick you can wear with heeled sandals or tights and booties.
<p><strong>ASOS Design</strong></p><p>us.asos.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-maternity%2Fasos-design-maternity-off-the-shoulder-plisse-midi-dress-in-rust%2Fprd%2F203510245&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show off those shoulders, bb! This plisse midi strikes the balance between sophisticated and sultry—and the color is versatile for any season. </p>
<p><strong>Pietro Brunelli</strong></p><p>apeainthepod.com</p><p><strong>$178.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apeainthepod.com%2Fproducts%2Fpietro-brunelli-a-line-maternity-slip-dress-24586&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every closet needs a classic slip dress, and this pick from Pietro Brunelli is perfect for all stages of your bump. Plus, metallic frocks are a great pick for everything from bougie parties to dinner dates.</p>
<p><strong>Bumpsuit</strong></p><p>bumpsuit.co</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bumpsuit.co%2Fcollections%2Fdresses-2%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-maternity-lounge-dress%3Fvariant%3D43224851185899&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For comfort that doesn't sacrifice style (like, at <em>all</em>), opt for The Cloud Dress from Bumpsuit. It stretches in all the right places and looks oh-so-chic. </p>
<p><strong>Good American</strong></p><p>goodamerican.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fbelted-body-dress-mat-lilac-mist001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This twist on the basic sweater dress is here to elevate your wardrobe. The light lavender and added belt make it look so luxe and easy to style for every soiree. </p>
<p><strong>ASOS Design</strong></p><p>us.asos.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-maternity%2Fasos-design-maternity-cowl-neck-pencil-midi-dress-in-mustard%2Fprd%2F203035024&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's just something about a mustard dress that feels at once trendy <em>and</em> totally classic. The cowl neck on this one adds some extra interest up top, as well. </p>
<p><strong>H&M</strong></p><p>hm.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.1101420001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is this silver dress chic and versatile, but it also features a hidden button at the back of the neck, making nursing so easy—so you can wear it throughout your pregnancy <em>and</em> after the baby comes.</p>
<p><strong>Boohoo</strong></p><p>boohoo.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.boohoo.com%2Fmaternity-ruched-off-shoulder-midi-dress%2FGZZ27469.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Boohoo number is giving major country club vibes (in the best way). If you're on the hunt for a maternity cocktail dress that's elegant and timeless—but in a super fun color!—here's your ideal pick.</p>
<p><strong>Bumpsuit</strong></p><p>bumpsuit.co</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bumpsuit.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-serena%3Fvariant%3D39328595574948&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep it simple with this black bodycon dress. It's one of those styles that's always on-trend, so you can wear it for years to come—whether or not you're pregant.</p><p><strong>Glowing Review: "</strong>Wore the dress for my baby shower. It looked beautiful and enhanced the bump. It was comfortable throughout and made me feel like a million bucks!"</p>
<p><strong>Boohoo</strong></p><p>boohoo.com</p><p><strong>$27.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.boohoo.com%2Fmaternity-pleated-wrap-midaxi-dress%2FGZZ30683.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wrap styles work <em>great</em> for pregnancy, thanks to the fact that they're adjustable in the waist and stomach. Even without this added bonus, though, this pleated midaxi dress is so gorge.</p>
<p><strong>Eloquii</strong></p><p>eloquii.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Fruched-detail-rib-dress%2F1228389.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The stretchy, ruched rib material on this neutral dress makes it super versatile for any part of pregnancy—including after! </p><p><strong>Glowing Review: </strong>"The material is so flattering and not too heavy, not too light. This is a year round garment. Buy it. You won't regret the purchase!"</p>
<p><strong>House of Harlow 1960</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fcontent%2Fdeeplink%2Fwomens%2Fproduct%2FHOOF-WD926&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Though not an official maternity dress, this mini from House of Harlow 1960 has plenty of room for your bump. Whether you're heading out on the town or attending a cocktail party, you can't go wrong.</p>
<p><strong>Rebdolls</strong></p><p>rebdolls.com</p><p><strong>$59.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://rebdolls.com/collections/mid-size-plus-size-dresses/products/gigi-ribbed-over-the-shoulder-maxi-bodycon-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This anything-but-basic black dress is a go-to for any event. The off-shoulder detail makes it v chic, but still versatile enough to pair with all kinds of accessories. Plus, it features high stretch for plenty of comfort.</p>
<p><strong>Never Fully Dressed</strong></p><p>neverfullydressed.co.uk</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neverfullydressed.co.uk%2Fcollections%2Fmaternity-friendly-dresses%2Fproducts%2Fmink-long-sleeve-wrap-dress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go from the office to the dance floor with ease in this silky wrap dress. It's polished enough to wear to work, but stunning enough to flaunt on a night out. In other words, this dress does it <em>all</em>.</p>
<p><strong>Pink Blush</strong></p><p>pinkblushmaternity.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinkblushmaternity.com%2Fcollections%2Fmaternity-occasion-and-evening-dresses%2Fproducts%2Fnavy-ruched-asymmetric-maternity-fitted-dress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For fans of stretchy spandex and trendy silhouettes, this fitted dress is here to please. The asymmetric cut adds a lil bit of fun to a classic look, too—and it's so easy to dress up <em>or</em> down.</p>
<p><strong>Hatch</strong></p><p>hatchcollection.com</p><p><strong>$278.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hatchcollection.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-juliet-maternity-dress%3Fvariant%3D42381511852209&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Skip the solids and opt for a printed number. This dress from hatch is reminiscent of something a romantic lead would wear—sure to make you feel like the main character through your whole pregnancy.</p>
<p><strong>L'IDEE</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$228.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fcontent%2Fdeeplink%2Fwomens%2Fproduct%2FLIDR-WD5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg42562172%2Fbest-maternity-cocktail-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This plisse mini dress isn't specifically made for maternity wear, but the flowy bodice is perfect for any size bump. It's a fun and flirty pick you can wear with heeled sandals or tights and booties.</p>

