16 Best Makeup Brush Sets for Every Level of Beauty Lover on Your List

  • <p>A makeup brush set <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/g37678990/best-nail-polish-gift-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:makes a great gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">makes a great gift</a> (even if it's for yourself), but they're not all created equal. Too often, shoppers fall into the trap of picking the first one on the shelf and end up with low-quality tools that quickly fall apart or worse, a bunch of brushes they never use. That's why it's important to <em>brush </em>up on the available options so you can get the best bang for your buck. And lucky for you, we've tapped in some professional makeup artists for some expert advice.<br></p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>How to shop for a makeup brush set </strong></h2><p>“A brush set is important for anyone who wears makeup, no matter what level you’re on,” says celebrity makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/alexisoakley/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexis Oakley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alexis Oakley</a>. “You don’t need a surplus of brushes, even just three to five will do the trick.” Here are some other tips to keep in mind when selecting a kit: </p><p><strong>✔️ Consider quality. </strong>“Pay attention to how they feel on the skin. The brushes should be soft and gentle, not scratchy,” Oakley explains. “The better the quality the longer they will last." </p><p><strong>✔️ Check the bristles. </strong>Most brushes on the market are made from synthetic hair, which many folks love. But celebrity makeup artist <a href="https://www.artistrybyjay.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jay Alarcon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jay Alarcon</a> prefers natural-haired brushes, often made of goat hair. "In this day and age everybody wants vegan and cruelty-free," he says. "They are very hard to come by."</p><p><strong>✔️ Function is key.</strong> “Think of your daily makeup routine. You don’t need 25 brushes if you only have a few steps. I say find one really great foundation, blush, bronzer, brow, and maybe two to three eyeshadow brushes,” says Oakley.</p><p><strong>✔️ Budget accordingly. </strong>Although <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/g37518421/cheap-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some cheap sets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">some cheap sets</a> are bound to let you down, you don't have to spend a fortune to get good brushes. Oakley's go-to brands—Morphe and Bdellium—offer reasonable prices. However, she says if you're going to splurge on anything makeup-wise, brushes are worth the investment. “Some of the brushes in my kit I’ve had for 10 years,” she adds.</p><p><strong>✔️ Consider how to clean them. </strong>“Taking proper care of your brushes will also increase the longevity,” Oakley explains. “It’s essential to clean them regularly to prevent bacteria from growing and to make them last longer.” </p><p>Now that you know what to look for, explore our list of makeup brush sets that will satisfy the beauty novice, the expert, and everyone in between this holiday season. </p>
    A makeup brush set makes a great gift (even if it's for yourself), but they're not all created equal. Too often, shoppers fall into the trap of picking the first one on the shelf and end up with low-quality tools that quickly fall apart or worse, a bunch of brushes they never use. That's why it's important to brush up on the available options so you can get the best bang for your buck. And lucky for you, we've tapped in some professional makeup artists for some expert advice.

    How to shop for a makeup brush set

    “A brush set is important for anyone who wears makeup, no matter what level you’re on,” says celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley. “You don’t need a surplus of brushes, even just three to five will do the trick.” Here are some other tips to keep in mind when selecting a kit:

    ✔️ Consider quality. “Pay attention to how they feel on the skin. The brushes should be soft and gentle, not scratchy,” Oakley explains. “The better the quality the longer they will last."

    ✔️ Check the bristles. Most brushes on the market are made from synthetic hair, which many folks love. But celebrity makeup artist Jay Alarcon prefers natural-haired brushes, often made of goat hair. "In this day and age everybody wants vegan and cruelty-free," he says. "They are very hard to come by."

    ✔️ Function is key. “Think of your daily makeup routine. You don’t need 25 brushes if you only have a few steps. I say find one really great foundation, blush, bronzer, brow, and maybe two to three eyeshadow brushes,” says Oakley.

    ✔️ Budget accordingly. Although some cheap sets are bound to let you down, you don't have to spend a fortune to get good brushes. Oakley's go-to brands—Morphe and Bdellium—offer reasonable prices. However, she says if you're going to splurge on anything makeup-wise, brushes are worth the investment. “Some of the brushes in my kit I’ve had for 10 years,” she adds.

    ✔️ Consider how to clean them. “Taking proper care of your brushes will also increase the longevity,” Oakley explains. “It’s essential to clean them regularly to prevent bacteria from growing and to make them last longer.”

    Now that you know what to look for, explore our list of makeup brush sets that will satisfy the beauty novice, the expert, and everyone in between this holiday season.

  • <p><strong>DUcare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RFHBHVP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.37620517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking to <strong>cover all the bases</strong>, this pick will serve basic makeup needs while providing opportunity to expand a skillset. It has everything from foundation to blush to powder brushes for the face, and 19 eye brushes that offer precision and blending. Plus, it's super affordable. </p>
    If you're looking to cover all the bases, this pick will serve basic makeup needs while providing opportunity to expand a skillset. It has everything from foundation to blush to powder brushes for the face, and 19 eye brushes that offer precision and blending. Plus, it's super affordable.

  • <p>morphe.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.morphe.com%2Fproducts%2Frose-away-6-piece-travel-brush-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Both Alarcon and Oakley recommend this set from Morphe for makeup beginners. "This is great because it has <strong>exactly what you need, nothing more</strong>," Oakley says. "It’s also great for traveling!"</p>
    Both Alarcon and Oakley recommend this set from Morphe for makeup beginners. "This is great because it has exactly what you need, nothing more," Oakley says. "It’s also great for traveling!"

  • <p><strong>Duorime</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQ4YOPR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.37620517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set's <strong>innovative shape and dense bristles</strong> make it easy to quickly and evenly blend product onto the skin, and there's a size for each step in a routine including foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and more.</p>
    This set's innovative shape and dense bristles make it easy to quickly and evenly blend product onto the skin, and there's a size for each step in a routine including foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and more.

  • <p><strong>Morphe</strong></p><p>morphe.com</p><p><strong>$24.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.morphe.com%2Fproducts%2Fmorphe-x-jaclyn-hill-the-master-remix-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This set was curated by [famed beauty YouTuber] <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jaclynhill/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jaclyn Hill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jaclyn Hill</a>. I think it's <strong>great for pros</strong> or people who are more into glam!" Oakley says. It includes brushes for powder, eyeshadow, eyeliner, details, brows, and more. </p>
    "This set was curated by [famed beauty YouTuber] Jaclyn Hill. I think it's great for pros or people who are more into glam!" Oakley says. It includes brushes for powder, eyeshadow, eyeliner, details, brows, and more.

  • <p><strong>e.l.f.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001HKR6WM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.37620517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>E.l.f. is a tried and true affordable makeup brand, and this set includes all the necessities at a very reasonable price. Plus, the <strong>bristles are vegan and the handles are ergonomically designed</strong> to fit comfortably in most artists' hands.</p>
    E.l.f. is a tried and true affordable makeup brand, and this set includes all the necessities at a very reasonable price. Plus, the bristles are vegan and the handles are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in most artists' hands.

  • <p><strong>Real Techniques</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0814747R8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.37620517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Created by renowned makeup artists and sisters Nicola Haste and Sam Chapman, Real Techniques brushes are beloved by many. They're great quality and super functional, and this set, although minimal, features everything necessary—a powder brush, a foundation blender, a setting brush, and an eyeshadow brush— to create a beautiful look. And it's one of two sets on this list that <strong>features a blending sponge</strong>.</p>
    Created by renowned makeup artists and sisters Nicola Haste and Sam Chapman, Real Techniques brushes are beloved by many. They're great quality and super functional, and this set, although minimal, features everything necessary—a powder brush, a foundation blender, a setting brush, and an eyeshadow brush— to create a beautiful look. And it's one of two sets on this list that features a blending sponge.

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>dior.com</p><p><strong>$4.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fbeauty-Y0996280-dior-backstage-dior-backstage-brush-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alarcon says any set from Dior is worth the splurge. This one contains a powder brush, a foundation brush, an eyeshadow shader brush, an eyeliner brush, and a retractable lip brush along with a fancy carrying case.</p>
    Alarcon says any set from Dior is worth the splurge. This one contains a powder brush, a foundation brush, an eyeshadow shader brush, an eyeliner brush, and a retractable lip brush along with a fancy carrying case.

  • <p><strong>DUcare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L3FRN42?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.37620517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've got the eyes covered but are in search of a set that will help blend foundation, powder, blush, and bronzer, this is your best bet. Its nifty <strong>dual-ended design saves space and time</strong>, and its gilded handles will feel ultra luxe.</p>
    If you've got the eyes covered but are in search of a set that will help blend foundation, powder, blush, and bronzer, this is your best bet. Its nifty dual-ended design saves space and time, and its gilded handles will feel ultra luxe.

  • <p><strong>EcoTools</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.92</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HRHBFT7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.37620517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not all brushes are easily portable due to their long handles, which is what makes this set's miniature design so great. It also has the bare minimum that <strong>won't crowd a suitcase, but can still accomplish a night-out look</strong>: a powder brush, angled liner brush, angled blender, and two eyeshadow brushes will get the job done.</p>
    Not all brushes are easily portable due to their long handles, which is what makes this set's miniature design so great. It also has the bare minimum that won't crowd a suitcase, but can still accomplish a night-out look: a powder brush, angled liner brush, angled blender, and two eyeshadow brushes will get the job done.

  • <p><strong>ULTA</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2F5-piece-eye-essentials-brush-kit-pimprod2002819&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Zero-in on the details with this comprehensive yet compact eye brush set that <strong>comes with a convenient carrying case</strong>. It features a large shadow brush, a crease brush, a smudger brush, an angled brow brush, and the thinnest pointed liner brush to perfect the pointiest of cat eyes.</p>
    Zero-in on the details with this comprehensive yet compact eye brush set that comes with a convenient carrying case. It features a large shadow brush, a crease brush, a smudger brush, an angled brow brush, and the thinnest pointed liner brush to perfect the pointiest of cat eyes.

  • <p><strong>IT Brushes For ULTA</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fyour-superheroes-full-size-travel-makeup-brush-set-xlsImpprod11061196&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although they're on the pricier side, IT Cosmetics brushes are acclaimed by the beauty world as some of the softest on the market. "So soft and blend flawlessly," one Ulta reviewer wrote. Other shoppers love that they <strong>feel sturdy and don't shed</strong>.</p>
    Although they're on the pricier side, IT Cosmetics brushes are acclaimed by the beauty world as some of the softest on the market. "So soft and blend flawlessly," one Ulta reviewer wrote. Other shoppers love that they feel sturdy and don't shed.

  • <p><strong>BH Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fcrystal-zodiac-12-piece-brush-set-pimprod2012940&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make makeup more fun with this well-rounded <strong>zodiac-themed brush set</strong> from BH Cosmetics inspired by an array of energizing crystals. </p>
    Make makeup more fun with this well-rounded zodiac-themed brush set from BH Cosmetics inspired by an array of energizing crystals.

  • <p><strong>ULTA</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fulta-beauty-collection-x-gilmore-girls-makeup-brush-sponge-set-pimprod2026810&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Gilmore Girls</em> fans will love this brush set "a thousand yellow daisies" because it <strong>brings back nostalgic memories</strong> of their favorite TV show. With three brushes and two sponges, it covers every look's basic needs.</p>
    Gilmore Girls fans will love this brush set "a thousand yellow daisies" because it brings back nostalgic memories of their favorite TV show. With three brushes and two sponges, it covers every look's basic needs.

  • <p><strong>Sigma Beauty</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$73.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FSGBY-WU12%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's called most-wanted for a reason. Sigma is considered an OG brand when it comes to makeup brushes, being one of the first to push non-professionals away from using that foam tip applicator that comes in drugstore palettes. This set features <strong>their most popular designs</strong> including a flat top kabuki, a tapered highlighting brush, two blending brushes for eyeshadow, and a pencil brush. </p>
    It's called most-wanted for a reason. Sigma is considered an OG brand when it comes to makeup brushes, being one of the first to push non-professionals away from using that foam tip applicator that comes in drugstore palettes. This set features their most popular designs including a flat top kabuki, a tapered highlighting brush, two blending brushes for eyeshadow, and a pencil brush.

  • <p>spectrumcollections.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spectrumcollections.com%2Fcollections%2Fkatie-jane-hughes%2Fproducts%2Fkjh-11-piece-brush-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes created this set in collaboration with Spectrum to bring her ideal professional kit to the masses. Made of synthetic bristles and sustainable wood handles, these tools look almost too beautiful to use. The set also <strong>includes Hughes' go-to microfiber towel</strong> to clean brushes between uses.</p>
    Celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes created this set in collaboration with Spectrum to bring her ideal professional kit to the masses. Made of synthetic bristles and sustainable wood handles, these tools look almost too beautiful to use. The set also includes Hughes' go-to microfiber towel to clean brushes between uses.

  • <p>morphe.com</p><p><strong>$218.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.morphe.com%2Fproducts%2Fmua-life&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg37620517%2Fbest-makeup-brush-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This kit is ideal for the current or aspiring professional makeup artist. It's travel friendly thanks to its foldable case, <strong>which also stands up </strong>(as pictured) for easy access while working on a client. It includes every type of brush needed to snatch a flawless face from blending all-over powder to lining a pouty lip.</p>
    This kit is ideal for the current or aspiring professional makeup artist. It's travel friendly thanks to its foldable case, which also stands up (as pictured) for easy access while working on a client. It includes every type of brush needed to snatch a flawless face from blending all-over powder to lining a pouty lip.

