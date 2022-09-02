The 16 Best Hairsprays for Always-Perfect Hair

  • <p class="body-dropcap">A wise man once said that Gretchen Wieners's big hair signified that it was full of secrets. But if you ask us, the volume of her hair had a lot to do with the holding power of her hairspray. </p><p>It's a topic that comes into question often with <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/hair/a29191358/hair-awards-winners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair products" class="link ">hair products</a>: the ideal balance of hold and movement. According to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/riawna/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Riawna Capri" class="link ">Riawna Capri</a>, celebrity hairstylist and cofounder of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles, the perfect formula is one that delivers lightweight-yet-reliable hold and versatility. But there are times you need <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/hair/g40736977/best-hair-gels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more hold" class="link ">more hold</a> than others. </p><p>Below, we're letting you in on Capri's ultimate favorite, plus 15 more of the best hairsprays. Don't just take our word for it—the reviews speak for themselves. </p>
    The 16 Best Hairsprays for Always-Perfect Hair

    A wise man once said that Gretchen Wieners's big hair signified that it was full of secrets. But if you ask us, the volume of her hair had a lot to do with the holding power of her hairspray.

    It's a topic that comes into question often with hair products: the ideal balance of hold and movement. According to Riawna Capri, celebrity hairstylist and cofounder of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles, the perfect formula is one that delivers lightweight-yet-reliable hold and versatility. But there are times you need more hold than others.

    Below, we're letting you in on Capri's ultimate favorite, plus 15 more of the best hairsprays. Don't just take our word for it—the reviews speak for themselves.

  "It's great to hold but also great if you decide to change your mind—it doesn't leave any buildup, and you can brush right through it if you need. It's my favorite," says Capri.
    1) Superfine Strong Hairspray

    Oribe

    violetgrey.com

    $42.00

    "It's great to hold but also great if you decide to change your mind—it doesn't leave any buildup, and you can brush right through it if you need. It's my favorite," says Capri.

  "I have a love-hate relationship with hairspray, and I really like this one," says one reviewer, who adds, "It's super light, but it [holds] my hair in place. I have naturally straight hair that's thick and doesn't hold curls too well. This hairspray has helped with that issue."
    2) Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray

    Andrew Fitzsimons

    ulta.com

    $14.00

    "I have a love-hate relationship with hairspray, and I really like this one," says one reviewer, who adds, "It's super light, but it [holds] my hair in place. I have naturally straight hair that's thick and doesn't hold curls too well. This hairspray has helped with that issue."

  As one superfan says, "This is almost beyond hairspray—an angel's breath of gentle hold, smoothing but not stiffening the hair." Plus, she adds, "Also the packaging is excellent."
    3) Featherlight Hairspray

    R+Co

    randco.com

    $56.00

    As one superfan says, "This is almost beyond hairspray—an angel's breath of gentle hold, smoothing but not stiffening the hair." Plus, she adds, "Also the packaging is excellent."

  Buyers love this affordable pick. "I have short, oil-prone hair and this never makes it greasy! It does originally feel stiff, but it eventually goes away with some movement," one reviewer writes.
    4) Extra Hold Hair Spray

    TRESemmé

    ulta.com

    $8.00

    Buyers love this affordable pick. "I have short, oil-prone hair and this never makes it greasy! It does originally feel stiff, but it eventually goes away with some movement," one reviewer writes.

  According to one user, "This really does it all! I spray my hair dry to hit it with an iron in day two. On day one, it's a great, medium-hold spray that is not sticky and it volumizes [so] I don't need dry shampoo!"
    5) Bb.Does It All Hairspray

    Bumble and bumble

    ulta.com

    $34.00

    According to one user, "This really does it all! I spray my hair dry to hit it with an iron in day two. On day one, it's a great, medium-hold spray that is not sticky and it volumizes [so] I don't need dry shampoo!"

  We'll let this rave review take it from here: "I have used this hairspray for many years. Why? It works, it lasts, it is reasonably priced; it is dependable. The sprayer feature works every time! The spray holds hair in place! It is simple! It does the job!"
    6) LOCK IT Bold Control Hairspray

    L'Oréal Paris

    lorealparisusa.com

    $5.00

    We'll let this rave review take it from here: "I have used this hairspray for many years. Why? It works, it lasts, it is reasonably priced; it is dependable. The sprayer feature works every time! The spray holds hair in place! It is simple! It does the job!"

  Here's how one reviewer uses this product two ways: "This product gives life to my colored, highlighted, thin hair! Spray on mid-length to ends and gently 'scrunch' product into hair—bouncy, shiny, frizz-free waves that last for three days! And for blown-out straight hair, I spray directly on hand and fingers then stroke through mid-length to ends, creating frizz-free, shiny hair that moves freely."
    7) Spray Structure Naturelle Styling Spray

    Leonor Greyl

    dermstore.com

    $42.00

    Here's how one reviewer uses this product two ways: "This product gives life to my colored, highlighted, thin hair! Spray on mid-length to ends and gently 'scrunch' product into hair—bouncy, shiny, frizz-free waves that last for three days! And for blown-out straight hair, I spray directly on hand and fingers then stroke through mid-length to ends, creating frizz-free, shiny hair that moves freely."

  "This hairspray adds volume so easily," one fan writes. "Super light, and holds my curls in place all day. It holds extremely well without making my hair feel or look stiff."
    8) Bodifying + Fiber Full Big Hair Spray

    OGX

    ulta.com

    $10.00

    "This hairspray adds volume so easily," one fan writes. "Super light, and holds my curls in place all day. It holds extremely well without making my hair feel or look stiff."

  This versatile option does so much without ever feeling crunchy. "Love to use it for slicking hair back into ponytails and buns. Also holds curls and flyaways down well," a review says.
    9) CAVIAR Anti-Aging Working Hair Spray

    Alterna

    dermstore.com

    $26.00

    This versatile option does so much without ever feeling crunchy. "Love to use it for slicking hair back into ponytails and buns. Also holds curls and flyaways down well," a review says.

  Live in an extra-humid climate? Buy this hairspray. "To me this is the best hairspray out there. Its control is excellent, even on the most humid day," one Amazon reviewer says.
    10) Fructis Style Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray

    Garnier

    amazon.com

    $9.50

    Live in an extra-humid climate? Buy this hairspray. "To me this is the best hairspray out there. Its control is excellent, even on the most humid day," one Amazon reviewer says.

  "I absolutely love this product! It smells amazing, and it's not sticky on my hair at all," a fan of this spray writes, adding, "It dries pretty quickly, and it leaves my hair looking shiny and clean."
    11) Color Fresh Touchable Hairspray

    dpHUE

    dphue.com

    $28.00

    "I absolutely love this product! It smells amazing, and it's not sticky on my hair at all," a fan of this spray writes, adding, "It dries pretty quickly, and it leaves my hair looking shiny and clean."

  One fan says, "I like how this hairspray keeps my style in check for the day. It gives me a great finish and no flaking. I use a heat brush on my hair and use this spray to set it. There is no sticky residue, and my hair is soft and shines."
    12) Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray

    Sexy Hair

    ulta.com

    $20.00

    One fan says, "I like how this hairspray keeps my style in check for the day. It gives me a great finish and no flaking. I use a heat brush on my hair and use this spray to set it. There is no sticky residue, and my hair is soft and shines."

  Try this option if you want gentler application and hold. "This is the hairspray I've been looking for all my life," one fan says, describing it as "a fine mist that doesn't blast my hairstyle out of place when I spray it and holds without being crunchy or sticky."
    13) 6-In-1 Style Guard Hair Spray

    virtue

    ulta.com

    $38.00

    Try this option if you want gentler application and hold. "This is the hairspray I've been looking for all my life," one fan says, describing it as "a fine mist that doesn't blast my hairstyle out of place when I spray it and holds without being crunchy or sticky."

  Hairspray can easily turn curls crunchy, but not with this one. "It doesn't give you any crunch and it's flexible but gives you a good hold," a fan says. "I am shocked to even become a hairspray user; it has changed my hair routine completely."
    14) Flexible Hold Hairspray No-Crunch Finishing Styler

    DevaCurl

    dermstore.com

    $26.00

    Hairspray can easily turn curls crunchy, but not with this one. "It doesn't give you any crunch and it's flexible but gives you a good hold," a fan says. "I am shocked to even become a hairspray user; it has changed my hair routine completely."

  "When I wear my naturally curly hair in a straight, blow-dried style, HRM prevents my hair from frizzing up during humid situations, such as a rainy day or working out at the gym," a longtime user says.
    15) HRM Humidity Resistant Spray

    Mizani

    mizani.com

    $20.00

    "When I wear my naturally curly hair in a straight, blow-dried style, HRM prevents my hair from frizzing up during humid situations, such as a rainy day or working out at the gym," a longtime user says.

  "I love this product. I have wavy/curly hair and I can use this in days I refresh, when I heat style my hair, and for flyaways. It's not crunchy, and my hair is soft after I sleep on it," one fan describes, adding, "No, this isn't the hairspray you'd use for events, but it's great for day-to-day."
    16) Style Lab Flex Hairspray

    Living Proof

    sephora.com

    $27.00

    "I love this product. I have wavy/curly hair and I can use this in days I refresh, when I heat style my hair, and for flyaways. It's not crunchy, and my hair is soft after I sleep on it," one fan describes, adding, "No, this isn't the hairspray you'd use for events, but it's great for day-to-day."

