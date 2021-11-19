16 Best Blackhead Removers for Clogged Pores, According to Dermatologists

The Canadian Press
KINGSTON, Ont. — Canada's Rivalry Series with the United States resumes on home ice Sunday in Kingston, Ont. The Canadian women's hockey team won the first two games of nine scheduled against the Americans this winter by scores of 3-2 in Hartford, Conn., and 3-1 in Allentown, Pa. Game 4 of the series in Tuesday in Ottawa. Sarah Fillier of Georgetown, Ont., leads Canada in scoring with three goals. The teams are using the series both as preparation for February's Winter Olympics and for evaluatio