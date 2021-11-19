16 Best Blackhead Removers for Clogged Pores, According to Dermatologists

  • <p>We’re all guilty of trying to pop <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/a20481172/how-to-get-rid-of-blackheads-from-nose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blackheads" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">blackheads</a> at one point or another. But picking at your skin is actually the worst thing you can do to remove the pesky clogged pores. Instead, you should rely on the best blackhead remover products to get the job done safely and effectively.</p><p>“Blackheads occur when pores become blocked with oil and dead skin cells,” says <a href="https://www.usdermatologypartners.com/provider/imran-aslam-md/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Imran Aslam M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Imran Aslam M.D.</a>, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in adult dermatology and skin cancer treatments.“They appear black because the material inside is exposed to the air and becomes oxidized, resulting in the dark appearance,” he explains. “Blackheads may persist for weeks to months and generally require treatment to be removed.”<br><br>While it can be very tempting to get your <a href="https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/dr-pimple-popper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Pimple Popper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Dr. Pimple Popper</em></a> on at home, experts advise against a DIY extraction. “Squeezing blackheads with your fingers is not a good idea,” says <a href="https://www.drcherifrey.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cheri Frey M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cheri Frey M.D.</a>, board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Howard University. “You can introduce bacteria and inflammation, which can turn a small bump into a large angry one. It can also leave dark marks behind that may take weeks to disappear,” she explains. <br><br>The best solution for ridding your skin of blackheads for good? Using blackhead treatments that contain acne-fighting ingredients like <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/g35589764/best-salicylic-acid-cleanser/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salicylic acid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">salicylic acid</a> and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/a30577360/what-is-glycolic-acid/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glycolic acid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glycolic acid</a>. Ahead, find a few skincare picks that dermatologists recommend as their favorite blackhead treatments. Ranging from face washes to extraction tools, nose strips, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/g22791754/best-face-exfoliators/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face exfoliators" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">face exfoliators</a>—we’ve included 16 of the best blackhead remover products to get your skin looking its best.</p>
  • <p><strong>Differin</strong></p><p>www.amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0PB8DZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“When prescription-strength treatment is not tolerated well, an over-the-counter retinoid such as this one can be tried,” says Dr. Aslam.“The<strong> ingredients in this product help improve the turnover of skin cells and prevent blockage of pores</strong>,” he explains. The formula is also water-based, oil-free, (great for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/g35797959/best-serum-for-acne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acne-prone skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">acne-prone skin</a>), and works to reduce the risk of scarring.</p>
  • <p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GKVBRMP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is a customer (and Dr. Aslam) favorite face wash, receiving over 5,000 5-star ratings on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GKVBRMP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>. Formulated <strong>with a unique micro-clear technology</strong>, this wash works to fight breakouts, blackheads, and post-acne marks. It also has a refreshing pink grapefruit scent! </p>
  • <p><strong>Amconsure</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M76LRH8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/g38067642/best-facial-steamers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:facial steamer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">facial steamer</a> not only helps dry skin by adding moisture but also helps loosen the pores to allow for better penetration, which can reduce acne and blackheads, according to the brand. “Facial steaming can soften the skin to help remove dirt and soiling,” said <a href="http://www.zeichnerdermatology.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Zeichner, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Joshua Zeichner, M.D.</a>, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in a previous interview for Prevention.com. This option's nano steam combined with ionic water particles makes steam penetrate the skin up to 10 times more effectively. </p>
  • <p><strong>CeraVe</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00U1YCRD8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Salicylic acid face washes can also be extraordinarily helpful for blackheads and this is a great gentle cleanser,” says Dr. Aslam. Its formula is packed with a bunch of <strong>good-for-you skincare ingredients like salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/g34339161/best-niacinamide-serums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:niacinamide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">niacinamide</a></strong> to break down dead skin cells while leaving the skin feeling clean and moisturized.</p>
  • <p><strong>BEE STUNNING</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01JZMML00?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This microdermabrasion tool is made from <strong>a high-quality stainless steel material and 100% real crushed diamonds</strong>. It works to gently exfoliate dead skin cells (which helps to keep pores clean), revealing fresh, radiant skin underneath. “This tool is amazing!” wrote one reviewer. “I use it every five days, and I can SEE the skin layers coming off. My face is so clean and shiny afterwards.”</p>
  • <p><strong>Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$82.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EFYG5VU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These daily facial pads are a must-have for those looking to treat enlarged pores. <strong>Formulated with a unique anti-aging blend of acids (glycolic, salicylic, and lactic)</strong> these pads work to exfoliate, smooth, and hydrate the skin for a healthy-looking complexion. “They work wonders at minimizing my large pores and at reducing little imperfections,” wrote one reviewer. </p>
  • <p><strong>JPNK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CNMASFY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“My favorite tools are comedone extractors,” says <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@swolemd?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dylan Greeney, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dylan Greeney, M.D.</a>, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in adult dermatology. “<strong>They apply pressure to the area around the blackhead, which pushes out the oxidized material</strong>. This keeps bacteria-harboring fingers away from the blackhead,” he explains. This set features various tools to extract blackheads. However, Dr. Greeney notes, “It is important to remember that any of these devices can be traumatic to the skin if used incorrectly.” So be sure to consult your physician before using.</p>
  • <p><strong>INNERNEED</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M3Z5172?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Silicone cleansing brushes like this are a great alternative to pricier mechanical vibrating brushes,” says Dr. Greeney. “They are gentle and you can even use small silicone pads that fit on the fingertips,” he adds. <strong>They also come in numerous shapes, colors, and sizes for <em>only</em> $6</strong>!</p>
  • <p><strong>Bioré</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006RFZ5ZM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This face scrub contains salicylic acid and <strong>gentle spherical cleansing beads</strong>, so it can tackle acne-causing bacteria without causing excess dryness, redness, itching, or burning. Many reviewers say they noticed a difference in their skin within a week of consistent cleansing.</p>
  • <p><strong>La Roche-Posay</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004L8J15C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The ingredients in this pick <strong>include 5.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide and <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5300717/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lipo-hydroxy acid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lipo-hydroxy acid</a> to dry out blemishes, pimples, and blackheads</strong>. Customers also tout it for its glycerin ingredient, which leaves the skin feeling super moisturized (instead of dry and stiff). The brand notes that this spot treatment provides visible results in less than three days.</p>
  • <p><strong>Paula's Choice</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00949CTQQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This liquid exfoliant isn’t like your typical face wash formula: <strong>It’s actually a leave-on treatment</strong> made with 2% salicylic acid to help break down dead skin cells and unclog pores. “This stuff should be called a miracle in a bottle,” wrote one satisfied <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Paulas-Choice-SKIN-PERFECTING-Exfoliant-Facial-Blackheads/dp/B00949CTQQ/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon customer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon customer</a>. “It transforms my congested, irritated, and bright red skin to a calm, clear, and glowing complexion.”</p>
  • <p><strong>Bioré </strong></p><p>www.amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.52</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bior%C3%A9-Deep-Cleansing-Strips-Count/dp/B0009EILKS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As one of the best pore strips, this skincare product is a great quick fix for blackheads.<strong> It works like a magnet to suck up deep-down dirt that can cause blackheads</strong>. The water-activated strips are also available for the nose, chin, and forehead. Plus, the strips have earned a 4.4-star rating and over 1,700 rave reviews on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bior%C3%A9-Deep-Cleansing-Strips-Count/dp/B0009EILKS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>.</p>
  • <p><strong>GLYTONE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002D48QNE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38303671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In need of a blackhead treatment for your back or chest? Look no further. This treatment spray has 2% salicylic acid and <strong>a unique pump that can be used upside down to spray hard-to-reach areas</strong>. Its formula is specially designed to exfoliate and prevent new acne blemishes from forming by reducing excess oil and unclogging pores.</p>
  • <p><strong>L'Oréal</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Frevitalift-derm-intensives-10-pure-glycolic-acid-serum-pimprod2009097&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg38303671%2Fbest-blackhead-remover%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This is another product one can consider to help exfoliate the skin,” says Dr. Aslam. “<strong>Glycolic acid is absorbed well into the skin and helps remove dead skin cells</strong> so that they don’t clog pores,” he explains. The formula also includes aloe extract, a plant-derived botanical ingredient that works to soothe and calm redness and irritation.</p>
  • <p><strong>Foreo</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fluna-mini-3-pimprod2022858&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg38303671%2Fbest-blackhead-remover%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This tool is great when combined with a salicylic acid cleanser,” says Dr. Greeney. “It vibrates soft silicone bristles to give the pores a deep clean,” he adds. The <strong>multi-zone brush head was designed to gently cleanse and reach smaller areas</strong> like around the cheeks and nose. Its unique T-sonic features help lift away dirt, oil, and excess sebum from the skin. We also love the glow boost mode that gives you a quick 30 second-cleanse when you’re too tired to complete your 10-step skincare routine.</p>
  • <p><strong>The Ordinary</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-ordinary-salicylic-acid-2-masque-P448530&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg38303671%2Fbest-blackhead-remover%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I like this mask because it is an excellent choice for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/g26143944/moisturizer-for-sensitive-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sensitive skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sensitive skin</a> and is easy to use,” says Dr. Aslam. <strong>Infused with charcoal powder and clay</strong>, this mask works to break down dead skin cells, revealing a fresh and radiant complexion underneath. It also includes salicylic acid, which treats breakouts on those with oily and blemish-prone skin types. </p>
The best blackhead removers contain ingredients like salicylic and glycolic acid. Here, experts share the blackhead treatments that are most effective.

