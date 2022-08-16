15 Women’s Dress Shoes to Wear When Sneakers or Slippers Just Won’t Cut It

  • <p>When I set out to research the most comfortable women’s dress shoes, there was one all-important question to answer first and foremost: <em>What exactly is a dress shoe, anyway? </em></p><p>As it turns out, a ladies’ dress shoe is any footwear other than a boot or sneaker that is suitable for more formal attire. Or, in layman’s terms, it’s a shoe you can look dressy in. The category is flexible, as a dress shoe could be any style you wear in an office setting or to a wedding, depending on your needs. But regardless, you need at least one good dress shoe in your closet, just like you need a pair of <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g27828/new-classic-white-sneakers-to-buy-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic white sneakers" class="link ">classic white sneakers</a>, as many <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/accessories/advice/g27377/comfortable-high-heels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comfortable high heels" class="link ">comfortable high heels</a> as you can find, and—in accordance with <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/a40892039/copenhagen-fashion-week-spring-summer-2023-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this season’s hottest runway looks" class="link ">this season’s hottest runway looks</a>—a set of <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g40028093/best-cowboy-boots-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trendy cowboy boots" class="link ">trendy cowboy boots</a>. Below, find the best dress shoes for women, ranging from professional-looking loafers to hammer toe-friendly wedges and everything in between. </p><hr>
    1/17

    15 Women’s Dress Shoes to Wear When Sneakers or Slippers Just Won’t Cut It

    When I set out to research the most comfortable women’s dress shoes, there was one all-important question to answer first and foremost: What exactly is a dress shoe, anyway?

    As it turns out, a ladies’ dress shoe is any footwear other than a boot or sneaker that is suitable for more formal attire. Or, in layman’s terms, it’s a shoe you can look dressy in. The category is flexible, as a dress shoe could be any style you wear in an office setting or to a wedding, depending on your needs. But regardless, you need at least one good dress shoe in your closet, just like you need a pair of classic white sneakers, as many comfortable high heels as you can find, and—in accordance with this season’s hottest runway looks—a set of trendy cowboy boots. Below, find the best dress shoes for women, ranging from professional-looking loafers to hammer toe-friendly wedges and everything in between.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Margaux </strong></p><p>margauxny.com</p><p><strong>$278.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmargauxny.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-heel%3Fcolor%3DChocolate%2BSuede%26creative_id%3D950480%26sscid%3D81k6_dgrp6&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One heel that can do it all—that’s the dream, isn’t it? Margaux’s simple classic can be dressed up, dressed down, dressed for work, or a night on the town. (Three cheers for an unintentional rhyme.) </p>
    2/17

    The Heel

    Margaux

    margauxny.com

    $278.00

    Shop Now

    One heel that can do it all—that’s the dream, isn’t it? Margaux’s simple classic can be dressed up, dressed down, dressed for work, or a night on the town. (Three cheers for an unintentional rhyme.)

    margauxny.com
  • <p><strong>Coutgo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MZZMS5H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40871298%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Price tags on designer dress shoes can run well into the thousands and, quite frankly, that’s too many zeroes. This chic pair of heeled sandals is a total steal and looks far more luxurious than you might expect from Amazon. </p>
    3/17

    Ruched Strap Slide Sandals

    Coutgo

    amazon.com

    $44.88

    Shop Now

    Price tags on designer dress shoes can run well into the thousands and, quite frankly, that’s too many zeroes. This chic pair of heeled sandals is a total steal and looks far more luxurious than you might expect from Amazon.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Loeffler Randall </strong></p><p>loefflerrandall.com </p><p><strong>$350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2Fcollections%2Fheeled-sandals%2Fproducts%2Fmargi-cm-chmpn%3Fsource%3Dpepperjam%26publisherId%3D21181%26clickId%3D4059378541&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No brand does sweet, feminine footwear quite like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loeffler Randall" class="link ">Loeffler Randall</a>. A bow-adorned option makes you the star of the show without being too flashy. For something a little more versatile, their beloved <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2Fcollections%2Fheeled-sandals%2Fproducts%2Fcamellia-plfa-terra&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cameilla Pleated Bowl Heel" class="link ">Cameilla Pleated Bowl Heel</a> comes in 18 colors and prints.</p>
    4/17

    Margi Cappucino Bow Heel

    Loeffler Randall

    loefflerrandall.com

    $350.00

    Shop Now

    No brand does sweet, feminine footwear quite like Loeffler Randall. A bow-adorned option makes you the star of the show without being too flashy. For something a little more versatile, their beloved Cameilla Pleated Bowl Heel comes in 18 colors and prints.

    loefflerrandall.com
  • <p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-bradley-lugsole-loafer-in-leather-NG674.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Something about a loafer just says, “I mean business,” in the best way possible. From bare legs, a mini skirt, and ankle socks to tights and a skirt suit, or a pair of straight-forward slacks, the workwear options are limitless with a shoe like this. <br></p>
    5/17

    The Bradley Lugsole Loafer

    Madewell

    madewell.com

    $158.00

    Shop Now

    Something about a loafer just says, “I mean business,” in the best way possible. From bare legs, a mini skirt, and ankle socks to tights and a skirt suit, or a pair of straight-forward slacks, the workwear options are limitless with a shoe like this.

    madewell.com
  • <p><strong>AGL </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$415.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flolita-flat-women%2F6858079&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One must be very careful when it comes to ballet flats, lest you end up looking like you’ve been outfitted by Payless. Still, every woman should have a pair (or five) of heel-less shoes for practical purposes. </p>
    6/17

    Lolita Flat

    AGL

    nordstrom.com

    $415.00

    Shop Now

    One must be very careful when it comes to ballet flats, lest you end up looking like you’ve been outfitted by Payless. Still, every woman should have a pair (or five) of heel-less shoes for practical purposes.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Youngshow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3RNS17W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40871298%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair of kitten heels is foldable, packable, and non-slip, so you’re literally ready to take on the world in them. <br></p>
    7/17

    Block Chunky Heel

    Youngshow

    amazon.com

    $36.98

    Shop Now

    This pair of kitten heels is foldable, packable, and non-slip, so you’re literally ready to take on the world in them.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Sarah Flint </strong></p><p>sarahflint.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sarahflint.com%2Fproducts%2Fperfect-pump-100-chocolate-leopard-hair-calf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You deserve nothing less than shoes fit for royalty. No, literally. Shoe designer Sarah Flint has been the go-to for both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for years. </p>
    8/17

    Perfect Pump 100

    Sarah Flint

    sarahflint.com

    $595.00

    Shop Now

    You deserve nothing less than shoes fit for royalty. No, literally. Shoe designer Sarah Flint has been the go-to for both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for years.

    sarahflint.com
  • <p><strong>Naturalizer</strong></p><p>naturalizer.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturalizer.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-27-edit-jaselle-dress-sandal-3021540%2Fsatin-pearl-leather-ec0236533&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Heels can be comfortable, and for that matter, they <em>should</em> be. Opt for a brand that puts podiatry and orthopedics at the forefront, like Naturalizer, for heels you don’t automatically regret wearing. </p>
    9/17

    27 Edit Jaselle Dress Sandal

    Naturalizer

    naturalizer.com

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    Heels can be comfortable, and for that matter, they should be. Opt for a brand that puts podiatry and orthopedics at the forefront, like Naturalizer, for heels you don’t automatically regret wearing.

    naturalizer.com
  • <p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>bottegaveneta.com</p><p><strong>$1950.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bottegaveneta.com%2Fen-us%2Fdot-wave-white-708882V28N09013.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re going to treat yourself, you might as well do it right. From strappy thong sandals to fuzzy pumps, Bottega Veneta is the gold standard for chic dress shoes. <br></p>
    10/17

    Dot Wave Heeled Mule

    Bottega Veneta

    bottegaveneta.com

    $1950.00

    Shop Now

    If you’re going to treat yourself, you might as well do it right. From strappy thong sandals to fuzzy pumps, Bottega Veneta is the gold standard for chic dress shoes.

    bottegaveneta.com
  • <p><strong>Larroude</strong></p><p>larroude.com</p><p><strong>$285.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flarroude.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-shoes%2Fproducts%2Ftan-gio-sandal-leather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These are a personal favorite for ELLE.com’s deputy editor Claire Stern, who cites them as her <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/accessories/advice/g27377/comfortable-high-heels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most comfortable heels" class="link ">most comfortable heels</a>. With a memory foam insole, cushioned foot bed, and natural leather, it’s a guaranteed winner. Plus, Claire has great taste. </p>
    11/17

    Gio Sandal

    Larroude

    larroude.com

    $285.00

    Shop Now

    These are a personal favorite for ELLE.com’s deputy editor Claire Stern, who cites them as her most comfortable heels. With a memory foam insole, cushioned foot bed, and natural leather, it’s a guaranteed winner. Plus, Claire has great taste.

    larroude.com
  • <p><strong>Pedro </strong></p><p>pedroshoes.com</p><p><strong>$66.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pedroshoes.com%2Fus%2FPW1-26740005_BLACK.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When done right (and I mean <em>perfectly</em> right), you really only need one pair of black dress shoes. They have to be the right height, not too high and not too low; subdued enough to wear for work, but not too prudish for date night, and they have to be comfortable, obviously. Now, allow me to introduce you to Pedro’s Morraine mule. </p>
    12/17

    Morraine Mesh Mule

    Pedro

    pedroshoes.com

    $66.00

    Shop Now

    When done right (and I mean perfectly right), you really only need one pair of black dress shoes. They have to be the right height, not too high and not too low; subdued enough to wear for work, but not too prudish for date night, and they have to be comfortable, obviously. Now, allow me to introduce you to Pedro’s Morraine mule.

    pedroshoes.com
  • <p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$69.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fblock-heel-leather-sandals-p11310710.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you’re in need of a reasonably priced and on-trend shoe, you must check Zara. Not only is the brand’s collection expansive, but the styles are very well-executed. What more can you ask for? </p>
    13/17

    Block Heel Leather Sandals

    Zara

    zara.com

    $69.90

    Shop Now

    When you’re in need of a reasonably priced and on-trend shoe, you must check Zara. Not only is the brand’s collection expansive, but the styles are very well-executed. What more can you ask for?

    zara.com
  • <p><strong>Open Edit </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freggie-sandal-women%2F6598728&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone on TikTok has heard about these Open Edit shoes. The women of the app have proclaimed these to be “the only” shoes you should wear if you must be on your feet all day. And if there’s anyone I trust in this world, it’s the girls of #RushTok. </p>
    14/17

    Reggie Sandal

    Open Edit

    nordstrom.com

    $59.95

    Shop Now

    Everyone on TikTok has heard about these Open Edit shoes. The women of the app have proclaimed these to be “the only” shoes you should wear if you must be on your feet all day. And if there’s anyone I trust in this world, it’s the girls of #RushTok.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Vionic</strong></p><p>vionicshoes.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fsabina-wedge.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In a perfect world, there would be no foot pain, no back pain, no hip pain. Just vibes. But alas, ailments like plantar fasciitis and sciatica are all too real, and your shoes can make a big difference. But no, they don’t have to be ugly. Brands like Vionic offer styles that balance fashion with foot health for a stellar combo. </p>
    15/17

    Sabina Wedge

    Vionic

    vionicshoes.com

    $89.99

    Shop Now

    In a perfect world, there would be no foot pain, no back pain, no hip pain. Just vibes. But alas, ailments like plantar fasciitis and sciatica are all too real, and your shoes can make a big difference. But no, they don’t have to be ugly. Brands like Vionic offer styles that balance fashion with foot health for a stellar combo.

    vionicshoes.com
  • <p><strong>Tory Burch </strong></p><p>toryburch.com</p><p><strong>$358.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toryburch.com%2Fen-us%2Fshoes%2Fheels%2Fgeorgia-slingback%2F136335.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A slingback is just so elegant and posh, especially this timeless rendition featuring Tory Burch’s logo and chunky leather heel. </p>
    16/17

    Georgia Slingback

    Tory Burch

    toryburch.com

    $358.00

    Shop Now

    A slingback is just so elegant and posh, especially this timeless rendition featuring Tory Burch’s logo and chunky leather heel.

    toryburch.com
  • 17/17

    15 Women’s Dress Shoes to Wear When Sneakers or Slippers Just Won’t Cut It

    Hearst Owned
<p>When I set out to research the most comfortable women’s dress shoes, there was one all-important question to answer first and foremost: <em>What exactly is a dress shoe, anyway? </em></p><p>As it turns out, a ladies’ dress shoe is any footwear other than a boot or sneaker that is suitable for more formal attire. Or, in layman’s terms, it’s a shoe you can look dressy in. The category is flexible, as a dress shoe could be any style you wear in an office setting or to a wedding, depending on your needs. But regardless, you need at least one good dress shoe in your closet, just like you need a pair of <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g27828/new-classic-white-sneakers-to-buy-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic white sneakers" class="link ">classic white sneakers</a>, as many <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/accessories/advice/g27377/comfortable-high-heels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comfortable high heels" class="link ">comfortable high heels</a> as you can find, and—in accordance with <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/a40892039/copenhagen-fashion-week-spring-summer-2023-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this season’s hottest runway looks" class="link ">this season’s hottest runway looks</a>—a set of <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g40028093/best-cowboy-boots-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trendy cowboy boots" class="link ">trendy cowboy boots</a>. Below, find the best dress shoes for women, ranging from professional-looking loafers to hammer toe-friendly wedges and everything in between. </p><hr>
<p><strong>Margaux </strong></p><p>margauxny.com</p><p><strong>$278.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmargauxny.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-heel%3Fcolor%3DChocolate%2BSuede%26creative_id%3D950480%26sscid%3D81k6_dgrp6&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One heel that can do it all—that’s the dream, isn’t it? Margaux’s simple classic can be dressed up, dressed down, dressed for work, or a night on the town. (Three cheers for an unintentional rhyme.) </p>
<p><strong>Coutgo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MZZMS5H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40871298%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Price tags on designer dress shoes can run well into the thousands and, quite frankly, that’s too many zeroes. This chic pair of heeled sandals is a total steal and looks far more luxurious than you might expect from Amazon. </p>
<p><strong>Loeffler Randall </strong></p><p>loefflerrandall.com </p><p><strong>$350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2Fcollections%2Fheeled-sandals%2Fproducts%2Fmargi-cm-chmpn%3Fsource%3Dpepperjam%26publisherId%3D21181%26clickId%3D4059378541&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No brand does sweet, feminine footwear quite like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loeffler Randall" class="link ">Loeffler Randall</a>. A bow-adorned option makes you the star of the show without being too flashy. For something a little more versatile, their beloved <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2Fcollections%2Fheeled-sandals%2Fproducts%2Fcamellia-plfa-terra&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cameilla Pleated Bowl Heel" class="link ">Cameilla Pleated Bowl Heel</a> comes in 18 colors and prints.</p>
<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-bradley-lugsole-loafer-in-leather-NG674.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Something about a loafer just says, “I mean business,” in the best way possible. From bare legs, a mini skirt, and ankle socks to tights and a skirt suit, or a pair of straight-forward slacks, the workwear options are limitless with a shoe like this. <br></p>
<p><strong>AGL </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$415.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flolita-flat-women%2F6858079&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One must be very careful when it comes to ballet flats, lest you end up looking like you’ve been outfitted by Payless. Still, every woman should have a pair (or five) of heel-less shoes for practical purposes. </p>
<p><strong>Youngshow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3RNS17W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40871298%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair of kitten heels is foldable, packable, and non-slip, so you’re literally ready to take on the world in them. <br></p>
<p><strong>Sarah Flint </strong></p><p>sarahflint.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sarahflint.com%2Fproducts%2Fperfect-pump-100-chocolate-leopard-hair-calf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You deserve nothing less than shoes fit for royalty. No, literally. Shoe designer Sarah Flint has been the go-to for both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for years. </p>
<p><strong>Naturalizer</strong></p><p>naturalizer.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturalizer.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-27-edit-jaselle-dress-sandal-3021540%2Fsatin-pearl-leather-ec0236533&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Heels can be comfortable, and for that matter, they <em>should</em> be. Opt for a brand that puts podiatry and orthopedics at the forefront, like Naturalizer, for heels you don’t automatically regret wearing. </p>
<p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>bottegaveneta.com</p><p><strong>$1950.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bottegaveneta.com%2Fen-us%2Fdot-wave-white-708882V28N09013.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re going to treat yourself, you might as well do it right. From strappy thong sandals to fuzzy pumps, Bottega Veneta is the gold standard for chic dress shoes. <br></p>
<p><strong>Larroude</strong></p><p>larroude.com</p><p><strong>$285.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flarroude.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-shoes%2Fproducts%2Ftan-gio-sandal-leather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These are a personal favorite for ELLE.com’s deputy editor Claire Stern, who cites them as her <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/accessories/advice/g27377/comfortable-high-heels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most comfortable heels" class="link ">most comfortable heels</a>. With a memory foam insole, cushioned foot bed, and natural leather, it’s a guaranteed winner. Plus, Claire has great taste. </p>
<p><strong>Pedro </strong></p><p>pedroshoes.com</p><p><strong>$66.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pedroshoes.com%2Fus%2FPW1-26740005_BLACK.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When done right (and I mean <em>perfectly</em> right), you really only need one pair of black dress shoes. They have to be the right height, not too high and not too low; subdued enough to wear for work, but not too prudish for date night, and they have to be comfortable, obviously. Now, allow me to introduce you to Pedro’s Morraine mule. </p>
<p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$69.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fblock-heel-leather-sandals-p11310710.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you’re in need of a reasonably priced and on-trend shoe, you must check Zara. Not only is the brand’s collection expansive, but the styles are very well-executed. What more can you ask for? </p>
<p><strong>Open Edit </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freggie-sandal-women%2F6598728&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone on TikTok has heard about these Open Edit shoes. The women of the app have proclaimed these to be “the only” shoes you should wear if you must be on your feet all day. And if there’s anyone I trust in this world, it’s the girls of #RushTok. </p>
<p><strong>Vionic</strong></p><p>vionicshoes.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fsabina-wedge.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In a perfect world, there would be no foot pain, no back pain, no hip pain. Just vibes. But alas, ailments like plantar fasciitis and sciatica are all too real, and your shoes can make a big difference. But no, they don’t have to be ugly. Brands like Vionic offer styles that balance fashion with foot health for a stellar combo. </p>
<p><strong>Tory Burch </strong></p><p>toryburch.com</p><p><strong>$358.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toryburch.com%2Fen-us%2Fshoes%2Fheels%2Fgeorgia-slingback%2F136335.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40871298%2Fbest-womens-dress-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A slingback is just so elegant and posh, especially this timeless rendition featuring Tory Burch’s logo and chunky leather heel. </p>

Here, we’ve rounded up 15 of the most comfortable women’s dress shoes, from low heels and flats to work loafers and cheetah-print stilettos.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Osaka loses to Zhang, Gauff quits with injury at Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. The tournament outside Cincinnati lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set. The marquee match scheduled for Tuesday night at this hart-court U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.