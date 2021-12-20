15 Winter-Ready Sweaters We Found on Amazon for Under $50

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Ah, the simplicity of bundling up in your finest knits when temps take a dip. While the art of layering can be a bit tricky to master for some, others know that taming the knit-wear-clad beast all comes down to a really, <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g27038/best-fall-sweaters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:really good sweater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">really good sweater</a> as your base. From there, you can layer to your heart's content with a shacket, <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/g37776767/top-womens-winter-coats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peacoat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">peacoat</a>, scarf, and whatever else fits your mood. So whether you're a turtleneck fanatic or can't help but purchase yet another balloon sleeve crewneck, the perfect piece of knitwear is out there for you. And lucky enough for you, it can arrive on your doorstep within two days, thanks to a little website you might know <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g13053688/best-amazon-prime-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:called Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">called Amazon</a>, which is bursting with hidden <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g37841058/best-boots-amazon-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter clothing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">winter clothing</a> gems within all kinds of price ranges. </p><p>Ahead, we found the best sweaters under $50 that reviewers couldn't get their hands on fast enough. Here's to a cozier future. </p>
    1/16

    15 Winter-Ready Sweaters We Found on Amazon for Under $50

    Ah, the simplicity of bundling up in your finest knits when temps take a dip. While the art of layering can be a bit tricky to master for some, others know that taming the knit-wear-clad beast all comes down to a really, really good sweater as your base. From there, you can layer to your heart's content with a shacket, peacoat, scarf, and whatever else fits your mood. So whether you're a turtleneck fanatic or can't help but purchase yet another balloon sleeve crewneck, the perfect piece of knitwear is out there for you. And lucky enough for you, it can arrive on your doorstep within two days, thanks to a little website you might know called Amazon, which is bursting with hidden winter clothing gems within all kinds of price ranges.

    Ahead, we found the best sweaters under $50 that reviewers couldn't get their hands on fast enough. Here's to a cozier future.

  • <p><strong>BTFBM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094ZLM3T6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not all off-the-shoulder sweaters are created equal. This style features a chic cross-over detailing everyone will be clamoring over. </p>
    2/16

    1) Cross Wrap Sweater

    BTFBM

    amazon.com

    $37.99

    Shop Now

    Not all off-the-shoulder sweaters are created equal. This style features a chic cross-over detailing everyone will be clamoring over.

  • <p><strong>SAFRISIOR</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JQC57LZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In case you missed it: sweater vests can be cool. Need further proof? Check out this checkered style. </p>
    3/16

    2) Oversized Knitted Sweater Vest

    SAFRISIOR

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    In case you missed it: sweater vests can be cool. Need further proof? Check out this checkered style.

  • <p><strong>Hulpvktsgiq</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0936PRN97?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An abstract print that will look just as great in the spring as it will in winter.</p>
    4/16

    3) Tie Dye Oversized Knit Pullover Sweater

    Hulpvktsgiq

    amazon.com

    $19.98

    Shop Now

    An abstract print that will look just as great in the spring as it will in winter.

  • <p><strong>FERBIA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T232DLY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in 11 equally cool colors, this textured sweater will be a stand-out among your other cozy favorites. </p>
    5/16

    4) Oversized Cardigan Pom Pom Sweater

    FERBIA

    amazon.com

    $38.98

    Shop Now

    Available in 11 equally cool colors, this textured sweater will be a stand-out among your other cozy favorites.

  • <p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098XFXJYY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This high neck sweater is business in the front, party in the open back. </p>
    6/16

    5) Jaclyn Cutout Back Mock-Neck Sweater

    The Drop

    amazon.com

    $44.90

    Shop Now

    This high neck sweater is business in the front, party in the open back.

  • <p><strong>ANRABESS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XGQQWWV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Over 19,000 reviewers agree that this turtleneck sweater is a must-have thanks to its high to low design. </p>
    7/16

    6) Oversized High Neck Sweater

    ANRABESS

    amazon.com

    $41.99

    Shop Now

    Over 19,000 reviewers agree that this turtleneck sweater is a must-have thanks to its high to low design.

  • <p><strong>CHYRII</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09D3GBJHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A day-to-night ribbed style you can parade all around town in. </p>
    8/16

    7) Cutout Ribbed Sweater

    CHYRII

    amazon.com

    $23.99

    Shop Now

    A day-to-night ribbed style you can parade all around town in.

  • <p><strong>Lark & Ro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0864VDNHG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your new forever sweater, and for $20 too? No, you aren't dreaming. </p>
    9/16

    8) Ribbed Polo Sweater

    Lark & Ro

    amazon.com

    $19.80

    Shop Now

    Your new forever sweater, and for $20 too? No, you aren't dreaming.

  • <p><strong>ZESICA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W67PQ8Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just think of all the Netflix-binging, errand-running, and lounging you're going to do in this. </p>
    10/16

    9) Crew Neck Striped Color Sweater

    ZESICA

    amazon.com

    $35.99

    Shop Now

    Just think of all the Netflix-binging, errand-running, and lounging you're going to do in this.

  • <p><strong>GRACE KARIN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0972BXYSZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pair this delicate sweater with your favorite light-wash jeans, or edge it up leather trousers. The world is yours. </p>
    11/16

    10) Lightweight Knit Sweater

    GRACE KARIN

    amazon.com

    $26.99

    Shop Now

    Pair this delicate sweater with your favorite light-wash jeans, or edge it up leather trousers. The world is yours.

  • <p><strong>Lailezou</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MT7RXBN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking to channel your inner prep? Add this argyle style to your cart, which is also available in red, blue, and brown. </p>
    12/16

    11) V-Neck Knit Sweater Vest

    Lailezou

    amazon.com

    $26.99

    Shop Now

    Looking to channel your inner prep? Add this argyle style to your cart, which is also available in red, blue, and brown.

  • <p><strong>Goodthreads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PDP1VL2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With billowing balloon sleeves like this one, you can style it with slim-fitting pants to balance out your top. </p>
    13/16

    12) Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater

    Goodthreads

    amazon.com

    $38.10

    Shop Now

    With billowing balloon sleeves like this one, you can style it with slim-fitting pants to balance out your top.

  • <p><strong>ECOWISH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098QC5L1T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's time your knitwear took a walk on the wild side. </p>
    14/16

    13) Stripe Print Button Cardigan

    ECOWISH

    amazon.com

    $28.04

    Shop Now

    It's time your knitwear took a walk on the wild side.

  • <p><strong>ECOWISH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J145DFV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fuzzy cardigan is sleek with a sunshine-yellow hue that will stand out alongside your other favorite knits. </p>
    15/16

    14) Kimono Cardigan with Pockets

    ECOWISH

    amazon.com

    $35.99

    Shop Now

    This fuzzy cardigan is sleek with a sunshine-yellow hue that will stand out alongside your other favorite knits.

  • <p><strong>Eteviolet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CGLPNLN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38449809%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Graphic sweaters that will bring a smile to your face for the win. </p>
    16/16

    15) Oversized Smiley Face Pullover

    Eteviolet

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    Graphic sweaters that will bring a smile to your face for the win.

Sweater weather is here in all its glory. Shop the best sweaters under $50 from Amazon to help you master the art of layering ahead.

