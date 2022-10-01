These Brilliant Spice Rack Ideas Are Made With Small Kitchens in Mind

  • <p>We all know that a clutter-free space looks more appealing, but let us remind you of the benefits of an <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/tips/g1397/small-kitchen-storage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organized kitchen" class="link ">organized kitchen</a>: you'll save time searching through crowded cabinets, there's less to clean on a daily basis, you'll feel more productive and you're more likely to have fresh ingredients (expired foods can pile up in disorganized spaces). If you've been on an organizing kick, you've probably already <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g25560359/pantry-organization-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sorted your pantry" class="link ">sorted your pantry</a> and installed <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g26899393/kitchen-cabinet-drawers-organizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen drawer organizers" class="link ">kitchen drawer organizers</a>, but what about those spices that have been haphazardly thrown in a drawer for way too long? To help you tackle the mess, here are the <strong>best</strong> <strong>spice rack ideas</strong> — many of which you could DIY. </p><p>As you browse this list, you'll find a solution that suits the square footage and setup of your kitchen — even if you're working with narrow spaces or awkwardly-shaped corner cabinets. There are compact organizers that can be hidden away in small spaces, multi-tier racks that take up minimal counter space and modern wall solutions that double as decor. </p><p>One <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/tips/g2610/best-organizing-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:key organization tip" class="link ">key organization tip</a>: before you start labeling and organizing, throw away any spices or herbs that may have expired. As a general rule, Nicole Papantoniou, director of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute's" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute's</a> Kitchen Appliances Lab, recommends that you go through your spices once a year to check expiration dates. If you can't read the label, take a whiff: "The stronger the smell, the fresher they are." </p>
    These Brilliant Spice Rack Ideas Are Made With Small Kitchens in Mind

    We all know that a clutter-free space looks more appealing, but let us remind you of the benefits of an organized kitchen: you'll save time searching through crowded cabinets, there's less to clean on a daily basis, you'll feel more productive and you're more likely to have fresh ingredients (expired foods can pile up in disorganized spaces). If you've been on an organizing kick, you've probably already sorted your pantry and installed kitchen drawer organizers, but what about those spices that have been haphazardly thrown in a drawer for way too long? To help you tackle the mess, here are the best spice rack ideas — many of which you could DIY.

    As you browse this list, you'll find a solution that suits the square footage and setup of your kitchen — even if you're working with narrow spaces or awkwardly-shaped corner cabinets. There are compact organizers that can be hidden away in small spaces, multi-tier racks that take up minimal counter space and modern wall solutions that double as decor.

    One key organization tip: before you start labeling and organizing, throw away any spices or herbs that may have expired. As a general rule, Nicole Papantoniou, director of Good Housekeeping Institute's Kitchen Appliances Lab, recommends that you go through your spices once a year to check expiration dates. If you can't read the label, take a whiff: "The stronger the smell, the fresher they are."

  • <p><strong>17 Stories</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p>Not only does this rustic wooden organizer look great on your counter, it holds up to 30 spice jars. There's also a wire basket and two hooks for additional storage.</p>
    1) Three-Tier Spice Rack

    Not only does this rustic wooden organizer look great on your counter, it holds up to 30 spice jars. There's also a wire basket and two hooks for additional storage.

  • <p><strong>Gneiss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p>Whether you just stick them on your fridge or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gneiss-Spice-Stainless-Magnetic-Included/dp/B009CUIYM0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3124%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mount a metal plate" class="link ">mount a metal plate</a>, these clever containers display your most colorful spices front and center. The space-saving hexagonal shapes fit together like honeycomb, and strong magnets keep jars from sliding out of place. </p>
    2) Magnetic Spice Jars

    Whether you just stick them on your fridge or mount a metal plate, these clever containers display your most colorful spices front and center. The space-saving hexagonal shapes fit together like honeycomb, and strong magnets keep jars from sliding out of place.

  • <p><strong>Kamenstein</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.35</strong></p><p>Sleek and modern, this bamboo spice rack can be stood on the counter, hung on a wall or stored in a kitchen drawer. Added bonus: it includes 16 pre-filled spice jars — everything from basil and rosemary to garlic salt.<br></p>
    3) Bamboo Spice Rack

    Sleek and modern, this bamboo spice rack can be stood on the counter, hung on a wall or stored in a kitchen drawer. Added bonus: it includes 16 pre-filled spice jars — everything from basil and rosemary to garlic salt.

  • <p><strong>YouCopia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.44</strong></p><p>Here's a "custom" drawer option at a wallet-friendly price. Trim the soft foam liners with basic kitchen scissors to fit perfectly — no permanent mounting or installation required. </p>
    4) SpiceLiner Spice Drawer Liner

    Here's a "custom" drawer option at a wallet-friendly price. Trim the soft foam liners with basic kitchen scissors to fit perfectly — no permanent mounting or installation required.

  • <p><strong>Container Store</strong></p><p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p>This minimalist, three-tier spice rack pulls down to put spice containers at eye level. Plus, the side guards and tightly-spaced wire construction keep jars from falling out. </p>
    5) Pull-Down Spice Rack

    This minimalist, three-tier spice rack pulls down to put spice containers at eye level. Plus, the side guards and tightly-spaced wire construction keep jars from falling out.

  • <p><strong>Container Store</strong></p><p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p>Take a cue from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g38663764/the-home-edit-walmart-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Home Edit's Insta-worthy pantry" class="link ">The Home Edit's Insta-worthy pantry</a> makeovers by transferring your spices into these aesthetically-pleasing clear jars with custom labels. Stick the acrylic organizer on an open shelf, so you can get a clear view of your handiwork. </p>
    6) Acrylic 20-Bottle Spice Rack

    Take a cue from The Home Edit's Insta-worthy pantry makeovers by transferring your spices into these aesthetically-pleasing clear jars with custom labels. Stick the acrylic organizer on an open shelf, so you can get a clear view of your handiwork.

  • <p><strong>HappyHome</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>If you have a large spice collection, this one's for you. With four tiers in total, this stackable spice shelf set includes 32 clear glass jars — plus 108 black labels and a white chalk marker so you can label each one.</p>
    7) Hanging Spice Wall Mount

    If you have a large spice collection, this one's for you. With four tiers in total, this stackable spice shelf set includes 32 clear glass jars — plus 108 black labels and a white chalk marker so you can label each one.

  • <p><strong>Belwares</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.79</strong></p><p>Comb through your collection until you nail down your 12 most-used dried herbs and spices. Then decant them into the included air-tight glass jars, so you can display them on this elevated carousel.</p>
    8) Spinning Countertop Spice Rack

    Comb through your collection until you nail down your 12 most-used dried herbs and spices. Then decant them into the included air-tight glass jars, so you can display them on this elevated carousel.

  • <p><strong>JONYJ</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p>This black frosted iron spice rack will store 32 of your favorite herbs and spices, whether it's on the kitchen counter, tucked away in a kitchen drawer or hung on the wall. The four tiers are actually two different units, which can be stacked or placed side by side. </p>
    9) Stackable Spice Organizer

    This black frosted iron spice rack will store 32 of your favorite herbs and spices, whether it's on the kitchen counter, tucked away in a kitchen drawer or hung on the wall. The four tiers are actually two different units, which can be stacked or placed side by side.

  • <p><strong>mDesign</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.49</strong></p><p>If your kitchen drawer has become a mess of rolling bottles, try this quick fix. The tiered plastic organizer expands to fit the exact width of your drawer, plus its angled levels make it easier to see the oregano when you're whipping up dinner.</p>
    10) Adjustable Drawer Organizer

    If your kitchen drawer has become a mess of rolling bottles, try this quick fix. The tiered plastic organizer expands to fit the exact width of your drawer, plus its angled levels make it easier to see the oregano when you're whipping up dinner.

  • <p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p>With these sleek shelves, your spices will double as decor (pick up some <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aozita-Glass-Spice-Jars-Bottles/dp/B072N4Y9XY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3124%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stylish glass jars" class="link ">stylish glass jars</a> to ensure a cohesive aesthetic). The set of two shelves can be used to hold small items or flipped to hang lightweight objects like strainers, mugs or towels.</p>
    11) Reversible Wall Shelves

    With these sleek shelves, your spices will double as decor (pick up some stylish glass jars to ensure a cohesive aesthetic). The set of two shelves can be used to hold small items or flipped to hang lightweight objects like strainers, mugs or towels.

  • <p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p>Opt for a bamboo shelf for a clean, organic look. Plus, it's cute enough to leave on the kitchen counter as chic decor. Don't forget to pick up a set of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Laramaid-Customized-Container-Canisters-Seasoning/dp/B0976H71KV/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.3124%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glass jars with bamboo lids" class="link ">glass jars with bamboo lids</a> to stay on trend.</p>
    12) Three-Tier Bamboo Shelf

    Opt for a bamboo shelf for a clean, organic look. Plus, it's cute enough to leave on the kitchen counter as chic decor. Don't forget to pick up a set of glass jars with bamboo lids to stay on trend.

  • <p><strong>Copco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.59</strong></p><p>Vertical storage for the win yet again. This tiered organizer elevates jars on a deep shelf. The non-skid pads on each level ensure that bottles don't go tumbling when you reach for something in the very back.</p>
    13) 3-Tier Spice Organizer

    Vertical storage for the win yet again. This tiered organizer elevates jars on a deep shelf. The non-skid pads on each level ensure that bottles don't go tumbling when you reach for something in the very back.

  • <p><strong>MILIJIA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p>Made from rustic brown wood, this seasoning rack can stand securely on the kitchen counter (and look great while doing so) or it can function as a drawer insert to keep your spices organized and out of view. </p>
    14) Free Standing Spice Rack

    Made from rustic brown wood, this seasoning rack can stand securely on the kitchen counter (and look great while doing so) or it can function as a drawer insert to keep your spices organized and out of view.

  • <p><strong>Kamenstein</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.97</strong></p><p>If you're more inclined toward storage that spins, give this countertop design a twirl. Bonus: the 16 containers come pre-filled. </p>
    15) Revolving Countertop Spice Rack

    If you're more inclined toward storage that spins, give this countertop design a twirl. Bonus: the 16 containers come pre-filled.

  • <p><strong>SZJHXIN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p>If you're working with limited counter and cabinet space, we have a simple solution for you. Instantly create storage above your stove with this magnetic shelf, which easily adjusts from 16 to 30 inches. </p>
    16) Magnetic Over-the-Stove Shelf

    If you're working with limited counter and cabinet space, we have a simple solution for you. Instantly create storage above your stove with this magnetic shelf, which easily adjusts from 16 to 30 inches.

  • <p><strong>Lynk Professional</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.40</strong></p><p>Sometimes, you have no choice but to store your spices on a higher shelf. In that case, install a few of these pull-out organizers to give you full access to everything — yep, even the jars in the way, way back.</p>
    17) Slide-Out Spice Rack

    Sometimes, you have no choice but to store your spices on a higher shelf. In that case, install a few of these pull-out organizers to give you full access to everything — yep, even the jars in the way, way back.

  • <p><strong>YouCopia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.19</strong></p><p>The genius of this flip-down design is that it takes up very little shelf space, but holds up to 24 spices. Adjust the dividers on each drawer to fit the size and shape of your bottles, round or square. </p>
    18) Adjustable Spice Rack Organizer

    The genius of this flip-down design is that it takes up very little shelf space, but holds up to 24 spices. Adjust the dividers on each drawer to fit the size and shape of your bottles, round or square.

  • <p><strong>IKEA </strong></p><p>ikea.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p>An IKEA classic, this versatile birch shelf will only run you $5, so feel free to get creative with wood stain or paint. It's up to you whether or not you want to stick with the store-bought spice jars or trade them out for a more uniform look. </p>
    19) Bekväm Spice Rack

    An IKEA classic, this versatile birch shelf will only run you $5, so feel free to get creative with wood stain or paint. It's up to you whether or not you want to stick with the store-bought spice jars or trade them out for a more uniform look.

  • <p><strong>Simple Houseware</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p>Screw or tape clips directly to the back of a cabinet door to properly secure up to 20 spice containers. That way you can save your cabinet shelves to hold dry ingredients, oils, and more.</p>
    20) Spice Gripper Clips

    Screw or tape clips directly to the back of a cabinet door to properly secure up to 20 spice containers. That way you can save your cabinet shelves to hold dry ingredients, oils, and more.

