15 Timeless Michelle Obama Throwback Photos from Her Early Years

The former first lady shared a photo of herself on campus at Princeton University in 1983, looking oh-so-'80s in her denim-on-demin look.

“I can still remember the mix of excitement, hope, anxiety, and fear that accompanied me everywhere I went during my first year of college,” Obama said. “If I could tell the girl in this photo one thing, it would be to slow down and take a breath — you’ve got this. And that’s exactly what I want to say to all of you out there who are just starting college. You’ve got this, and I cannot wait to see where your journey takes you and everything you learn and achieve along the way.”