15 Timeless Michelle Obama Throwback Photos from Her Early Years

15 Timeless Michelle Obama Throwback Photos from Her Early YearsPeopleMay 8, 2020, 9:24 p.m. UTCWe guess you could say these photos are from when Michelle Obama was Becoming the woman she is today15 Timeless Michelle Obama Throwback Photos from Her Early YearsPicture DayLook at that megawatt smile! Obama posted a photo of herself from grade school in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of education. "I learned a lot in school—how to do my multiplication tables and structure a paragraph, yes, but also how to push myself, be a good friend, and dust myself off after a failure," the Becoming author wrote. Prom Queen"Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress," Obama captioned this photo of herself with her prom date. If we went to school with Michelle Obama, there's no doubt that we'd vote for her for Prom Queen. Scroll to continue with contentAdFirst Day JittersThe former first lady shared a photo of herself on campus at Princeton University in 1983, looking oh-so-'80s in her denim-on-demin look. “I can still remember the mix of excitement, hope, anxiety, and fear that accompanied me everywhere I went during my first year of college,” Obama said. “If I could tell the girl in this photo one thing, it would be to slow down and take a breath — you’ve got this. And that’s exactly what I want to say to all of you out there who are just starting college. You’ve got this, and I cannot wait to see where your journey takes you and everything you learn and achieve along the way.”