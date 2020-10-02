Etsy Is Selling 'Friends' Thanksgiving Sweatshirts and I Need Them All

Why should Christmas get to have all the fun? Welcome the ugly holiday sweater tradition to your Thanksgiving dinner table with one of these tension-breaking Thanksgiving sweaters and sweatshirts. Seriously, no one will be able to talk politics when they're laughing out loud at a festive Thanksgiving topper — we promise! But don't worry, in case someone does bring up something you'd rather not discuss while eating turkey, we've got an option for that, too.

In addition to getting you out of awkward family conversations, these sweaters and hoodies are super comfortable. That means you can eat as many Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts as you want without feeling constricted. They also pair perfectly with any pair of leggings (or pajamas pants — no judgement!). If you want to take the Turkey Day fashion show up an extra notch, check out our favorite cute Thanksgiving outfit ideas — and don't forget to dress up baby in a Thanksgiving ensemble, too!

