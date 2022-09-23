This Personalized Initial Leaf Bracelet Is a Thoughtful Gift for Your Loved One — And It's Under $3

  • <p>Christmas may be your favorite time of year for many reasons. The holiday is full shopping, decorating as well as festive meals and treats. With the hustle and bustle of the season, it's easy to overextend yourself — physically and financially — when choosing gifts. So while you may have stumbled upon our list of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g436/gifts-under-thirty-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $30" class="link ">gifts under $30</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g153/gifts-under-20-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $20" class="link ">gifts under $20</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g394/gifts-under-10/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $10," class="link ">gifts under $10,</a> don't miss out on our hand-picked roundup of unique <strong>gifts under $5</strong>.</p><p>These inexpensive gift ideas are cute, practical and fun. Some make thoughtful <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g227/stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers for the family," class="link ">stocking stuffers for the family,</a> while others are <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4572/creative-white-elephant-gift-ideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:affordable white elephant gifts" class="link ">affordable white elephant gifts</a> for friends and coworkers. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g434/gifts-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cool gifts for teens" class="link ">Cool gifts for teens</a> include the personalized leaf bracelet and face mask brush set, while <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4742/gifts-for-tween-girls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tween girls" class="link ">tween girls</a> will love trying on their new eyeshadow palette and butterfly clips. Whether you're looking for the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4683/gifts-for-grandma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect gift for grandma" class="link ">perfect gift for grandma</a> (she'll love storing her items in a custom monogrammed pouch) or the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1405/gifts-for-her" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best present for any woman" class="link ">best present for any woman</a> in your life (deliciously scented shower steamers anyone?), our list will help you on your search (not to mention some are the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g399/gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best gifts for men" class="link ">best gifts for men</a>!). </p><p>So browse through these budget-friendly presents from some of the most popular retailers, including Etsy, Amazon and Walmart. Some are best-sellers and others are our editor's favorite picks. And for even more Christmas shopping fun, check out some of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g40745051/most-popular-gifts-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the most trendy gift ideas of 2022" class="link ">the most trendy gift ideas of 2022</a>. </p>
    1/41

    This Personalized Initial Leaf Bracelet Is a Thoughtful Gift for Your Loved One — And It's Under $3

    Christmas may be your favorite time of year for many reasons. The holiday is full shopping, decorating as well as festive meals and treats. With the hustle and bustle of the season, it's easy to overextend yourself — physically and financially — when choosing gifts. So while you may have stumbled upon our list of gifts under $30, gifts under $20 and gifts under $10, don't miss out on our hand-picked roundup of unique gifts under $5.

    These inexpensive gift ideas are cute, practical and fun. Some make thoughtful stocking stuffers for the family, while others are affordable white elephant gifts for friends and coworkers. Cool gifts for teens include the personalized leaf bracelet and face mask brush set, while tween girls will love trying on their new eyeshadow palette and butterfly clips. Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for grandma (she'll love storing her items in a custom monogrammed pouch) or the best present for any woman in your life (deliciously scented shower steamers anyone?), our list will help you on your search (not to mention some are the best gifts for men!).

    So browse through these budget-friendly presents from some of the most popular retailers, including Etsy, Amazon and Walmart. Some are best-sellers and others are our editor's favorite picks. And for even more Christmas shopping fun, check out some of the most trendy gift ideas of 2022.

    The Body Shop/ ivision
  • <p><strong>Walmart </strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.90</strong></p><p>These cotton coasters are hand-woven and heat-insulated, meaning their tabletop will be protected regardless of whatever they're drinking. There are four attractive colors to choose from, including light gray, dark gray, navy and beige.</p>
    2/41

    Cotton Weave Coaster

    Walmart

    walmart.com

    $4.90

    These cotton coasters are hand-woven and heat-insulated, meaning their tabletop will be protected regardless of whatever they're drinking. There are four attractive colors to choose from, including light gray, dark gray, navy and beige.

    Walmart
  • <p><strong>WORLDTOWEL</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p>Also known as peshtemals, these large, lightweight towels are traditional options used during baths. The seller advertises them as having a fast-drying construction, while being great for the spa and beach (especially for their easy-to-carry weight). </p>
    3/41

    Turkish Beach Towel

    WORLDTOWEL

    etsy.com

    $3.99

    Also known as peshtemals, these large, lightweight towels are traditional options used during baths. The seller advertises them as having a fast-drying construction, while being great for the spa and beach (especially for their easy-to-carry weight).

    WORLDTOWEL
  • <p><strong>Walmart</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.91</strong></p><p>Any cooks or aspiring chefs in the family (young ones included)? If so, this whisk has an adorable teddy bear graphic on its handle and is described as being heat-resistant, easy-to-clean and light-weight (perfect for little helpers to try out). </p>
    4/41

    Lucky Teddy Whisk

    Walmart

    walmart.com

    $4.91

    Any cooks or aspiring chefs in the family (young ones included)? If so, this whisk has an adorable teddy bear graphic on its handle and is described as being heat-resistant, easy-to-clean and light-weight (perfect for little helpers to try out).

    Walmart
  • <p><strong>OYEFLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>Gift this gender-neutral beaded bracelet to someone who loves wearing earthy-designs. It features a retro-style pendant in front along with wood beads to complete its unique look. </p>
    5/41

    Bohemia Beaded Bracelet

    OYEFLY

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    Gift this gender-neutral beaded bracelet to someone who loves wearing earthy-designs. It features a retro-style pendant in front along with wood beads to complete its unique look.

    oyefly
  • <p><strong>Aeoxa</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.49</strong></p><p>Here's a gift kids and Christmas-loving adults will enjoy wearing on the special day. This playful accessory makes a great addition to their holiday-attire and can be worn every year. </p>
    6/41

    Snowman Toy Ring

    Aeoxa

    walmart.com

    $4.49

    Here's a gift kids and Christmas-loving adults will enjoy wearing on the special day. This playful accessory makes a great addition to their holiday-attire and can be worn every year.

    Aeoxa
  • <p><strong>WeddingfavorsdiyCO</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.40</strong></p><p>Coffee and chocolate make a great combination. With this purchase, choose from four flower options (or use a mix) and 15 personalized tags. While this small pack of Turkish coffee and pebble chocolates makes a cute wedding favor, gift them for the holidays and customize the tag with the giftee's name and date of birth. </p>
    7/41

    Chocolate and Coffee Favors

    WeddingfavorsdiyCO

    etsy.com

    $2.40

    Coffee and chocolate make a great combination. With this purchase, choose from four flower options (or use a mix) and 15 personalized tags. While this small pack of Turkish coffee and pebble chocolates makes a cute wedding favor, gift them for the holidays and customize the tag with the giftee's name and date of birth.

    WeddingfavorsdiyCO
  • <p><strong>MENRKOO</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$3.91</strong></p><p>The little one on your gifting list can use this stocking to hold their candy or small treats and presents. When they're done, have them hang it on the tree as an ornament. </p>
    8/41

    Reindeer Christmas Stocking

    MENRKOO

    walmart.com

    $3.91

    The little one on your gifting list can use this stocking to hold their candy or small treats and presents. When they're done, have them hang it on the tree as an ornament.

    MENRKOO
  • <p><strong>Kate Aspen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.99</strong></p><p>If you struggle with kids who have a hard time using coasters, here's a design they wouldn't mind trying. These heart-shaped cork coasters are cute, minimal and make a great family gift. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29263705/best-family-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Family Gifts That Everyone Will Love This Holiday" class="link ">Best Family Gifts That Everyone Will Love This Holiday</a></p>
    9/41

    Heart Cork Coasters

    Kate Aspen

    amazon.com

    $1.99

    If you struggle with kids who have a hard time using coasters, here's a design they wouldn't mind trying. These heart-shaped cork coasters are cute, minimal and make a great family gift.

    RELATED: Best Family Gifts That Everyone Will Love This Holiday

    kate aspen
  • <p><strong>kateaspen</strong></p><p>kateaspen.com</p><p><strong>$4.40</strong></p><p>This ceramic heart-shaped dish features a white and gold design and the word "love" engraved in the center. They can use it to display their jewelry, coins or small items. </p>
    10/41

    Heart Shaped Trinket Dish

    kateaspen

    kateaspen.com

    $4.40

    This ceramic heart-shaped dish features a white and gold design and the word "love" engraved in the center. They can use it to display their jewelry, coins or small items.

    Kate Aspen
  • <p><strong>GuwaDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.98</strong></p><p>You can get away with scoring a cheap personalized present by finding something special with your friend's initial on it. This gold plated bracelet comes with a dainty leaf for a minimalist look.</p>
    11/41

    Initial Leaf Bracelet

    GuwaDesign

    etsy.com

    $2.98

    You can get away with scoring a cheap personalized present by finding something special with your friend's initial on it. This gold plated bracelet comes with a dainty leaf for a minimalist look.

    wankehandmade
  • <p><strong>PeculairPennants</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.75</strong></p><p>Looking for a small and thoughtful gift for your favorite coworker? These "Emotional Support Coworker" stickers are inexpensive and cute options to brighten their day. </p>
    12/41

    Emotional Support Coworker Sticker

    PeculairPennants

    etsy.com

    $4.75

    Looking for a small and thoughtful gift for your favorite coworker? These "Emotional Support Coworker" stickers are inexpensive and cute options to brighten their day.

    PeculiarPennants
  • <p><strong>VEHHE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.49</strong></p><p>More and more people are trying to use reusable straws but don't actually have them on hand when they're out and about. This pack comes with two straight straws, two bent, one cleaning brush and a pouch to keep everything in.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a22561665/best-reusable-straws/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Reusable Straws of 2022" class="link ">Best Reusable Straws of 2022</a></p>
    13/41

    Stainless Steel Straws

    VEHHE

    amazon.com

    $4.49

    More and more people are trying to use reusable straws but don't actually have them on hand when they're out and about. This pack comes with two straight straws, two bent, one cleaning brush and a pouch to keep everything in.

    RELATED: Best Reusable Straws of 2022

    vehhe
  • <p><strong>OneTeamBlessed</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.49</strong></p><p>Choose from 26 pocket mirror designs (or have one customized) for the special person on your holiday list. The mirrrors are one-sided and can easily fit in your wallet, pocket or pouch. </p>
    14/41

    Customized Pocket Mirror

    OneTeamBlessed

    etsy.com

    $2.49

    Choose from 26 pocket mirror designs (or have one customized) for the special person on your holiday list. The mirrrors are one-sided and can easily fit in your wallet, pocket or pouch.

    OneTeamBlessed
  • <p><strong>SOSUO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.95</strong></p><p>At under $5, this dainty and unique hair accessory comes in silver and gold finishes. It's a cute and minimalist pick that'll enhance any ponytail or bun — even when she's styling her hair in a rush. </p>
    15/41

    Geometric Triangle Hair Clip

    SOSUO

    amazon.com

    $4.95

    At under $5, this dainty and unique hair accessory comes in silver and gold finishes. It's a cute and minimalist pick that'll enhance any ponytail or bun — even when she's styling her hair in a rush.

    SOSUO
  • <p><strong>WydeNoggin</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.49</strong></p><p>If they think they've gotten everything, they'll be shocked by this gag gift. The belly button lint brush comes in tons of colors, with one customer commenting on it being a "unique-cute-reasonable gift to give to someone." </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4593/funny-gag-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Gag Gifts That Are Cheap But Hilarious" class="link ">Best Gag Gifts That Are Cheap But Hilarious</a></p>
    16/41

    Belly Button Lint Brush

    WydeNoggin

    etsy.com

    $4.49

    If they think they've gotten everything, they'll be shocked by this gag gift. The belly button lint brush comes in tons of colors, with one customer commenting on it being a "unique-cute-reasonable gift to give to someone."

    RELATED: Best Gag Gifts That Are Cheap But Hilarious

    WydeNoggin
  • <p><strong>Lip Smacker</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.29</strong></p><p>These adorable lip balms from Lip Smacker (yes, <em>that</em> Lip Smacker) smell delicious. Choose from a range of cute designs, including a unicorn, fox, panda and bunny.</p>
    17/41

    Unicorn Lippy Pal Lip Balm

    Lip Smacker

    amazon.com

    $3.29

    These adorable lip balms from Lip Smacker (yes, that Lip Smacker) smell delicious. Choose from a range of cute designs, including a unicorn, fox, panda and bunny.

    lip smacker
  • <p><strong>CharmZoo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.95</strong></p><p>Halloween lovers will keep the spooky festivities going with an accessory they can wear every day. Choose their favorite color for the cord and pick from an array of charms (including a bat, fang, skull and pumpkin). </p>
    18/41

    Halloween Bracelet

    CharmZoo

    etsy.com

    $3.95

    Halloween lovers will keep the spooky festivities going with an accessory they can wear every day. Choose their favorite color for the cord and pick from an array of charms (including a bat, fang, skull and pumpkin).

    CharmZoo
  • <p><strong>Carson Dellosa Education</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.49</strong></p><p>Cute desk decor and stationery <em>can</em> be motivating. They'll appreciate this notepad that keeps their goals and accomplishments all in one spot.</p>
    19/41

    "I've Got This" Notepad

    Carson Dellosa Education

    amazon.com

    $3.49

    Cute desk decor and stationery can be motivating. They'll appreciate this notepad that keeps their goals and accomplishments all in one spot.

    Carson Dellosa Education
  • <p><strong>AtmaBotanica</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.59</strong></p><p>Here's a gift you can give to everyone on your list. These steamers come in six planet-named scents (Venus, Sun, Earth, etc.) and are adorably packaged with a card you can message to have personalized. P.S. Earth is made with pineapple, cedarwood and pine.</p>
    20/41

    Shower Steamer

    AtmaBotanica

    etsy.com

    $3.59

    Here's a gift you can give to everyone on your list. These steamers come in six planet-named scents (Venus, Sun, Earth, etc.) and are adorably packaged with a card you can message to have personalized. P.S. Earth is made with pineapple, cedarwood and pine.

    AtmaBotanica
  • <p><strong>TONYMOLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2.62</strong></p><p>In as little as 2o minutes, enriched lavender essences will hydrate their skin for a healthy, plumped look. According to one customer, "The bright, cheerful colors on the packaging makes me wish I had bought some for myself, too."</p>
    21/41

    I'm Real Lavender Sheet Mask

    TONYMOLY

    amazon.com

    $2.62

    In as little as 2o minutes, enriched lavender essences will hydrate their skin for a healthy, plumped look. According to one customer, "The bright, cheerful colors on the packaging makes me wish I had bought some for myself, too."

    tonymoly
  • <p><strong>kateaspen</strong></p><p>kateaspen.com</p><p><strong>$3.30</strong></p><p>Say cheers to this holiday season or New Year with these antique matte gold metal bottle openers. They're even presented with a red satin ribbon and "Cheers to You" tag you can personalize. </p>
    22/41

    Cheers Antique Gold Bottle Opener

    kateaspen

    kateaspen.com

    $3.30

    Say cheers to this holiday season or New Year with these antique matte gold metal bottle openers. They're even presented with a red satin ribbon and "Cheers to You" tag you can personalize.

    Kate Aspen
  • <p><strong>Opiqcey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.69</strong></p><p>In case you were thinking of gifting her a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a39677326/best-beauty-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best of Beauty" class="link ">Best of Beauty</a> face scrub, throw in these silicone brushes reviewers swear by. Use them to apply your peels, facial masks and serums. </p>
    23/41

    Silicone Face Mask Brush Set

    Opiqcey

    amazon.com

    $4.69

    In case you were thinking of gifting her a Best of Beauty face scrub, throw in these silicone brushes reviewers swear by. Use them to apply your peels, facial masks and serums.

    opiqcey
  • <p><strong>ivision</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.75</strong></p><p>These wine glass charms come in gold, silver and copper. Have your giftee's name elegantly presented on an accessory they can use to claim their glass. </p>
    24/41

    Personalized Wine Glass Charms

    ivision

    etsy.com

    $2.75

    These wine glass charms come in gold, silver and copper. Have your giftee's name elegantly presented on an accessory they can use to claim their glass.

    ivision
  • <p><strong>Peter Pauper Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2.95</strong></p><p>Because e-readers aren't for everyone. Gift your favorite bookworm this inspiration marker, and they'll think of you every time they flip a page. </p>
    25/41

    Shoot for the Moon Beaded Bookmark

    Peter Pauper Press

    amazon.com

    $2.95

    Because e-readers aren't for everyone. Gift your favorite bookworm this inspiration marker, and they'll think of you every time they flip a page.

    Peter Pauper Press
  • <p><strong>Studio29ElevenDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.50</strong></p><p>Inscribed with inspirational quotes, these keychains come with colorful tassels (picked at random) to offer your gift recipient a sweet reminder of their self-worth. Quotes include "Child of God, "Beautiful," and "Fearless." </p>
    26/41

    Promises Inspirational Keychain

    Studio29ElevenDesign

    etsy.com

    $3.50

    Inscribed with inspirational quotes, these keychains come with colorful tassels (picked at random) to offer your gift recipient a sweet reminder of their self-worth. Quotes include "Child of God, "Beautiful," and "Fearless."

    Studio29ElevenDesign
  • <p><strong>e.l.f.</strong></p><p><strong>$3.00</strong></p><p>Glossy lips are still<em> i</em><em>n,</em> making clear lip lacquer a must-have for beauty lovers. This e.l.f. lipgloss comes in seven shades and has more than 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — and only costs $3. </p>
    27/41

    Clear Lip Lacquer

    e.l.f.

    $3.00

    Glossy lips are still in, making clear lip lacquer a must-have for beauty lovers. This e.l.f. lipgloss comes in seven shades and has more than 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — and only costs $3.

    e.l.f.
  • <p><strong>Kate Aspen </strong></p><p>kateaspen.com</p><p><strong>$4.40</strong></p><p>Crafted with an ivory finish, this mini elephant holds tea lights (one included with your purchase). One customer gave it five stars, commenting: "This product is super cute for a boy or a girl and can be personalized with the child's name on the back by the tail."</p>
    28/41

    Lucky Elephant Tea Light Holder

    Kate Aspen

    kateaspen.com

    $4.40

    Crafted with an ivory finish, this mini elephant holds tea lights (one included with your purchase). One customer gave it five stars, commenting: "This product is super cute for a boy or a girl and can be personalized with the child's name on the back by the tail."

    Kate Aspen
  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p><strong>$4.00</strong></p><p>For the playful, artsy and Halloween-loving among us, there are these colorful drip candlesticks. They may be unscented, but they have an eye-catching effect when melting. </p>
    29/41

    Color Drip Candlestick Set

    Urban Outfitters

    $4.00

    For the playful, artsy and Halloween-loving among us, there are these colorful drip candlesticks. They may be unscented, but they have an eye-catching effect when melting.

    Urban Outfitters
  • <p><strong>Mad Libs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>There are 21 pages with fill-in-the-blanks that will have any <em>Golden Girl</em> fan rolling with laughter. The book will bring you back to the world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia, with one customer even mentioning how the "stories were appropriate for all these ages to understand."</p>
    30/41

    The Golden Girls Mad Libs: World's Greatest Word Game

    Mad Libs

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    There are 21 pages with fill-in-the-blanks that will have any Golden Girl fan rolling with laughter. The book will bring you back to the world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia, with one customer even mentioning how the "stories were appropriate for all these ages to understand."

    Mad Libs
  • <p><strong>DesertCoastalStudios</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.95</strong></p><p>Here's another keychain that doubles as the perfect stocking stuffer. Gift "cheer" cork keychains to the wine lovers in your life. They make sweet presents to welcome the holidays, New Year or joyful moment in someone's life. </p>
    31/41

    Boho Wine Cork Keychain

    DesertCoastalStudios

    etsy.com

    $3.95

    Here's another keychain that doubles as the perfect stocking stuffer. Gift "cheer" cork keychains to the wine lovers in your life. They make sweet presents to welcome the holidays, New Year or joyful moment in someone's life.

    DesertCoastalStudios
  • <p><strong>MollyMadeUK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.99</strong></p><p>Bubble candles are adorable presents for adults, teens and tweens. Choose your color, size and scent (vanilla and cherry blossom included) for them to add a dose of style to their home. </p>
    32/41

    Bubble Candles

    MollyMadeUK

    etsy.com

    $2.99

    Bubble candles are adorable presents for adults, teens and tweens. Choose your color, size and scent (vanilla and cherry blossom included) for them to add a dose of style to their home.

    MollyMadeUK
  • <p><strong>ArtisanCreationsUK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p>If you can't hug your loved one in-person, send them a teeny tiny pocket hug in your place. Add their name to the card or box's front (you can pick between the two) and have a personalized message inscribed inside. </p>
    33/41

    Personalized Teeny Tiny Pocket Hug

    ArtisanCreationsUK

    etsy.com

    $3.99

    If you can't hug your loved one in-person, send them a teeny tiny pocket hug in your place. Add their name to the card or box's front (you can pick between the two) and have a personalized message inscribed inside.

    ArtisanCreationsUK
  • <p><strong>Christian Art Gifts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>A box of 101 blessings will help her start her day off on a positive note. Featuring blue and pink floral designs and vivid colors, the cards focus on self-worth, love, hope, faith and many more themes to bring them hope. </p>
    34/41

    Promises From God for Women Cards

    Christian Art Gifts

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    A box of 101 blessings will help her start her day off on a positive note. Featuring blue and pink floral designs and vivid colors, the cards focus on self-worth, love, hope, faith and many more themes to bring them hope.

    Christian Art Gifts
  • <p><strong>DesignGoodCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>Made with avocado oil, apples, cinnamon, peppermint and other natural ingredients, the seller describes their handmade sugar scrubs as being moisturizing and refreshing. According to a customer, "The smell is amazing and it was the perfect gift." </p>
    35/41

    Whipped Sugar Scrub

    DesignGoodCo

    etsy.com

    $4.99

    Made with avocado oil, apples, cinnamon, peppermint and other natural ingredients, the seller describes their handmade sugar scrubs as being moisturizing and refreshing. According to a customer, "The smell is amazing and it was the perfect gift."

    DingGoodCo
  • <p><strong>Forever21</strong></p><p>forever21.com</p><p><strong>$1.60</strong></p><p>Young children, tweens and teens will love these mini clips. The set comes with six pieces, all in colorful butterfly shapes that'll enhance their hairstyle for the day. </p>
    36/41

    Mini Butterfly Claw Clip Set

    Forever21

    forever21.com

    $1.60

    Young children, tweens and teens will love these mini clips. The set comes with six pieces, all in colorful butterfly shapes that'll enhance their hairstyle for the day.

    Forever 21
  • <p><strong>My Very Best</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>Perfect for a long-distance love, this pendant is a sweet reminder that you two will always be connected. The message on the card is also a beautiful way of showing them your love, even when you're far apart. </p>
    37/41

    Crescent Moon Necklace

    My Very Best

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    Perfect for a long-distance love, this pendant is a sweet reminder that you two will always be connected. The message on the card is also a beautiful way of showing them your love, even when you're far apart.

    My Very Best
  • <p><strong>e.l.f. Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$3.00</strong></p><p>This mix of matte and shimmery shades easily fits in their pocket or purse for travel. Advertised as being vegan and cruelty-free, the eyeshadow palette makes a thoughtful gift for makeup lovers, especially if they're younger and want to put their new skills to the test. </p>
    38/41

    Cream and Sugar Eyeshadow Palette

    e.l.f. Cosmetics

    ulta.com

    $3.00

    This mix of matte and shimmery shades easily fits in their pocket or purse for travel. Advertised as being vegan and cruelty-free, the eyeshadow palette makes a thoughtful gift for makeup lovers, especially if they're younger and want to put their new skills to the test.

    e.l.f. cosmetics
  • <p><strong>JA-RU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.98</strong></p><p>Everyone loves a slinky! It's a classic kids' toy, but adults can also use it to help them de-stress. Th seller describes this fidget toy as a great way to stimulate your child's color vision and hand movement. </p>
    39/41

    Big Spring Rainbow Slinky

    JA-RU

    amazon.com

    $4.98

    Everyone loves a slinky! It's a classic kids' toy, but adults can also use it to help them de-stress. Th seller describes this fidget toy as a great way to stimulate your child's color vision and hand movement.

    JA-RU
  • <p><strong>kateaspen</strong></p><p>kateaspen.com</p><p><strong>$2.60</strong></p><p>Have their first initial embroidered on this classic black-and-white pouch. It's a stylish and durable fit for cosmetics or smaller items they want to travel with or keep in one place. </p>
    40/41

    Monogram Makeup Bag

    kateaspen

    kateaspen.com

    $2.60

    Have their first initial embroidered on this classic black-and-white pouch. It's a stylish and durable fit for cosmetics or smaller items they want to travel with or keep in one place.

    Kate Aspen
  • <p><strong>AHASTYLE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>Or maybe they prefer something a little less cutesy? If so, this brand has a ton of single colors to choose from — from black and lavender to pink and red. It's also advertised as being scratch and impact resistant. </p>
    41/41

    AirPods Case Cover

    AHASTYLE

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    Or maybe they prefer something a little less cutesy? If so, this brand has a ton of single colors to choose from — from black and lavender to pink and red. It's also advertised as being scratch and impact resistant.

    AHASTYLE
<p>Christmas may be your favorite time of year for many reasons. The holiday is full shopping, decorating as well as festive meals and treats. With the hustle and bustle of the season, it's easy to overextend yourself — physically and financially — when choosing gifts. So while you may have stumbled upon our list of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g436/gifts-under-thirty-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $30" class="link ">gifts under $30</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g153/gifts-under-20-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $20" class="link ">gifts under $20</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g394/gifts-under-10/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $10," class="link ">gifts under $10,</a> don't miss out on our hand-picked roundup of unique <strong>gifts under $5</strong>.</p><p>These inexpensive gift ideas are cute, practical and fun. Some make thoughtful <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g227/stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers for the family," class="link ">stocking stuffers for the family,</a> while others are <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4572/creative-white-elephant-gift-ideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:affordable white elephant gifts" class="link ">affordable white elephant gifts</a> for friends and coworkers. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g434/gifts-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cool gifts for teens" class="link ">Cool gifts for teens</a> include the personalized leaf bracelet and face mask brush set, while <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4742/gifts-for-tween-girls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tween girls" class="link ">tween girls</a> will love trying on their new eyeshadow palette and butterfly clips. Whether you're looking for the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4683/gifts-for-grandma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect gift for grandma" class="link ">perfect gift for grandma</a> (she'll love storing her items in a custom monogrammed pouch) or the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1405/gifts-for-her" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best present for any woman" class="link ">best present for any woman</a> in your life (deliciously scented shower steamers anyone?), our list will help you on your search (not to mention some are the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g399/gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best gifts for men" class="link ">best gifts for men</a>!). </p><p>So browse through these budget-friendly presents from some of the most popular retailers, including Etsy, Amazon and Walmart. Some are best-sellers and others are our editor's favorite picks. And for even more Christmas shopping fun, check out some of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g40745051/most-popular-gifts-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the most trendy gift ideas of 2022" class="link ">the most trendy gift ideas of 2022</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Walmart </strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.90</strong></p><p>These cotton coasters are hand-woven and heat-insulated, meaning their tabletop will be protected regardless of whatever they're drinking. There are four attractive colors to choose from, including light gray, dark gray, navy and beige.</p>
<p><strong>WORLDTOWEL</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p>Also known as peshtemals, these large, lightweight towels are traditional options used during baths. The seller advertises them as having a fast-drying construction, while being great for the spa and beach (especially for their easy-to-carry weight). </p>
<p><strong>Walmart</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.91</strong></p><p>Any cooks or aspiring chefs in the family (young ones included)? If so, this whisk has an adorable teddy bear graphic on its handle and is described as being heat-resistant, easy-to-clean and light-weight (perfect for little helpers to try out). </p>
<p><strong>OYEFLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>Gift this gender-neutral beaded bracelet to someone who loves wearing earthy-designs. It features a retro-style pendant in front along with wood beads to complete its unique look. </p>
<p><strong>Aeoxa</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.49</strong></p><p>Here's a gift kids and Christmas-loving adults will enjoy wearing on the special day. This playful accessory makes a great addition to their holiday-attire and can be worn every year. </p>
<p><strong>WeddingfavorsdiyCO</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.40</strong></p><p>Coffee and chocolate make a great combination. With this purchase, choose from four flower options (or use a mix) and 15 personalized tags. While this small pack of Turkish coffee and pebble chocolates makes a cute wedding favor, gift them for the holidays and customize the tag with the giftee's name and date of birth. </p>
<p><strong>MENRKOO</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$3.91</strong></p><p>The little one on your gifting list can use this stocking to hold their candy or small treats and presents. When they're done, have them hang it on the tree as an ornament. </p>
<p><strong>Kate Aspen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.99</strong></p><p>If you struggle with kids who have a hard time using coasters, here's a design they wouldn't mind trying. These heart-shaped cork coasters are cute, minimal and make a great family gift. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29263705/best-family-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Family Gifts That Everyone Will Love This Holiday" class="link ">Best Family Gifts That Everyone Will Love This Holiday</a></p>
<p><strong>kateaspen</strong></p><p>kateaspen.com</p><p><strong>$4.40</strong></p><p>This ceramic heart-shaped dish features a white and gold design and the word "love" engraved in the center. They can use it to display their jewelry, coins or small items. </p>
<p><strong>GuwaDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.98</strong></p><p>You can get away with scoring a cheap personalized present by finding something special with your friend's initial on it. This gold plated bracelet comes with a dainty leaf for a minimalist look.</p>
<p><strong>PeculairPennants</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.75</strong></p><p>Looking for a small and thoughtful gift for your favorite coworker? These "Emotional Support Coworker" stickers are inexpensive and cute options to brighten their day. </p>
<p><strong>VEHHE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.49</strong></p><p>More and more people are trying to use reusable straws but don't actually have them on hand when they're out and about. This pack comes with two straight straws, two bent, one cleaning brush and a pouch to keep everything in.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a22561665/best-reusable-straws/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Reusable Straws of 2022" class="link ">Best Reusable Straws of 2022</a></p>
<p><strong>OneTeamBlessed</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.49</strong></p><p>Choose from 26 pocket mirror designs (or have one customized) for the special person on your holiday list. The mirrrors are one-sided and can easily fit in your wallet, pocket or pouch. </p>
<p><strong>SOSUO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.95</strong></p><p>At under $5, this dainty and unique hair accessory comes in silver and gold finishes. It's a cute and minimalist pick that'll enhance any ponytail or bun — even when she's styling her hair in a rush. </p>
<p><strong>WydeNoggin</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.49</strong></p><p>If they think they've gotten everything, they'll be shocked by this gag gift. The belly button lint brush comes in tons of colors, with one customer commenting on it being a "unique-cute-reasonable gift to give to someone." </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4593/funny-gag-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Gag Gifts That Are Cheap But Hilarious" class="link ">Best Gag Gifts That Are Cheap But Hilarious</a></p>
<p><strong>Lip Smacker</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.29</strong></p><p>These adorable lip balms from Lip Smacker (yes, <em>that</em> Lip Smacker) smell delicious. Choose from a range of cute designs, including a unicorn, fox, panda and bunny.</p>
<p><strong>CharmZoo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.95</strong></p><p>Halloween lovers will keep the spooky festivities going with an accessory they can wear every day. Choose their favorite color for the cord and pick from an array of charms (including a bat, fang, skull and pumpkin). </p>
<p><strong>Carson Dellosa Education</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.49</strong></p><p>Cute desk decor and stationery <em>can</em> be motivating. They'll appreciate this notepad that keeps their goals and accomplishments all in one spot.</p>
<p><strong>AtmaBotanica</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.59</strong></p><p>Here's a gift you can give to everyone on your list. These steamers come in six planet-named scents (Venus, Sun, Earth, etc.) and are adorably packaged with a card you can message to have personalized. P.S. Earth is made with pineapple, cedarwood and pine.</p>
<p><strong>TONYMOLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2.62</strong></p><p>In as little as 2o minutes, enriched lavender essences will hydrate their skin for a healthy, plumped look. According to one customer, "The bright, cheerful colors on the packaging makes me wish I had bought some for myself, too."</p>
<p><strong>kateaspen</strong></p><p>kateaspen.com</p><p><strong>$3.30</strong></p><p>Say cheers to this holiday season or New Year with these antique matte gold metal bottle openers. They're even presented with a red satin ribbon and "Cheers to You" tag you can personalize. </p>
<p><strong>Opiqcey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.69</strong></p><p>In case you were thinking of gifting her a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a39677326/best-beauty-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best of Beauty" class="link ">Best of Beauty</a> face scrub, throw in these silicone brushes reviewers swear by. Use them to apply your peels, facial masks and serums. </p>
<p><strong>ivision</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.75</strong></p><p>These wine glass charms come in gold, silver and copper. Have your giftee's name elegantly presented on an accessory they can use to claim their glass. </p>
<p><strong>Peter Pauper Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2.95</strong></p><p>Because e-readers aren't for everyone. Gift your favorite bookworm this inspiration marker, and they'll think of you every time they flip a page. </p>
<p><strong>Studio29ElevenDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.50</strong></p><p>Inscribed with inspirational quotes, these keychains come with colorful tassels (picked at random) to offer your gift recipient a sweet reminder of their self-worth. Quotes include "Child of God, "Beautiful," and "Fearless." </p>
<p><strong>e.l.f.</strong></p><p><strong>$3.00</strong></p><p>Glossy lips are still<em> i</em><em>n,</em> making clear lip lacquer a must-have for beauty lovers. This e.l.f. lipgloss comes in seven shades and has more than 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — and only costs $3. </p>
<p><strong>Kate Aspen </strong></p><p>kateaspen.com</p><p><strong>$4.40</strong></p><p>Crafted with an ivory finish, this mini elephant holds tea lights (one included with your purchase). One customer gave it five stars, commenting: "This product is super cute for a boy or a girl and can be personalized with the child's name on the back by the tail."</p>
<p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p><strong>$4.00</strong></p><p>For the playful, artsy and Halloween-loving among us, there are these colorful drip candlesticks. They may be unscented, but they have an eye-catching effect when melting. </p>
<p><strong>Mad Libs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>There are 21 pages with fill-in-the-blanks that will have any <em>Golden Girl</em> fan rolling with laughter. The book will bring you back to the world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia, with one customer even mentioning how the "stories were appropriate for all these ages to understand."</p>
<p><strong>DesertCoastalStudios</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.95</strong></p><p>Here's another keychain that doubles as the perfect stocking stuffer. Gift "cheer" cork keychains to the wine lovers in your life. They make sweet presents to welcome the holidays, New Year or joyful moment in someone's life. </p>
<p><strong>MollyMadeUK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$2.99</strong></p><p>Bubble candles are adorable presents for adults, teens and tweens. Choose your color, size and scent (vanilla and cherry blossom included) for them to add a dose of style to their home. </p>
<p><strong>ArtisanCreationsUK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p>If you can't hug your loved one in-person, send them a teeny tiny pocket hug in your place. Add their name to the card or box's front (you can pick between the two) and have a personalized message inscribed inside. </p>
<p><strong>Christian Art Gifts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>A box of 101 blessings will help her start her day off on a positive note. Featuring blue and pink floral designs and vivid colors, the cards focus on self-worth, love, hope, faith and many more themes to bring them hope. </p>
<p><strong>DesignGoodCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>Made with avocado oil, apples, cinnamon, peppermint and other natural ingredients, the seller describes their handmade sugar scrubs as being moisturizing and refreshing. According to a customer, "The smell is amazing and it was the perfect gift." </p>
<p><strong>Forever21</strong></p><p>forever21.com</p><p><strong>$1.60</strong></p><p>Young children, tweens and teens will love these mini clips. The set comes with six pieces, all in colorful butterfly shapes that'll enhance their hairstyle for the day. </p>
<p><strong>My Very Best</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>Perfect for a long-distance love, this pendant is a sweet reminder that you two will always be connected. The message on the card is also a beautiful way of showing them your love, even when you're far apart. </p>
<p><strong>e.l.f. Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$3.00</strong></p><p>This mix of matte and shimmery shades easily fits in their pocket or purse for travel. Advertised as being vegan and cruelty-free, the eyeshadow palette makes a thoughtful gift for makeup lovers, especially if they're younger and want to put their new skills to the test. </p>
<p><strong>JA-RU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.98</strong></p><p>Everyone loves a slinky! It's a classic kids' toy, but adults can also use it to help them de-stress. Th seller describes this fidget toy as a great way to stimulate your child's color vision and hand movement. </p>
<p><strong>kateaspen</strong></p><p>kateaspen.com</p><p><strong>$2.60</strong></p><p>Have their first initial embroidered on this classic black-and-white pouch. It's a stylish and durable fit for cosmetics or smaller items they want to travel with or keep in one place. </p>
<p><strong>AHASTYLE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>Or maybe they prefer something a little less cutesy? If so, this brand has a ton of single colors to choose from — from black and lavender to pink and red. It's also advertised as being scratch and impact resistant. </p>

Shop the best holiday gifts under $5 from sites like Amazon and Walmart. These personalized and practical finds as well as gag gifts are great for him and her.

Latest Stories

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canada Soccer makes new contract offer to men's and women's players

    Canada Soccer has made a new offer to its players in a bid to resolve their ongoing contract impasse. Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer's general secretary, said a "comprehensive compensation offer" was made Tuesday to both the Canadian men and women. He declined to share details. Canada Soccer's previous offer was made in late June. At the time, it said it was looking "to equalize matters related to compensation for the player pool, travel policy, and the configuration of high-performance environmen

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Americans take 4-1 lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith make debuts

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith woke up early on Thursday morning and couldn't get back to sleep. Thoughts of his first tee shot at the Presidents Cup were running through his head, keeping him awake. But when Pendrith laid into a 308-yard drive on the first hole at Quail Hollow Club, he felt like he belonged at the prestigious international event. "I knew I was going (to) be nervous. I think if you're not nervous, there's something wrong with you," said Pendrith. "It's obviously a huge event

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational on Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. Second-seeded Kaitl

  • Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles joins French powerhouse Lyon on loan

    Canadian international defender Vanessa Gilles has joined French powerhouse Lyon on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC. The loan comes with a Lyon option to purchase the 26-year-old Ottawa product's playing rights. In coming to Lyon, Gilles joins the club that used to be home to Kadeisha Buchanan, her partner at centre back with Canada. Buchanan moved to England's Chelsea in July after 5 1/2 years at Lyon. Gilles fills a void for Lyon, which lost French international defender Griedge Mbock to a

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.