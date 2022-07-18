26 Stunning University Libraries Around the World You Need to See

    University of Pennsylvania

    Photo: Amber N. Wiley
    Oxford University

    Photo: Oxford Picture Library/Alamy Stock Photo
    University of Washington

    Photo: Stefano Politi Markovina/Alamy Stock Photo
    Johns Hopkins University

    Photo: Norm Barker
    Oxford University

    Photo: The Queen’s College Library
    University of Chicago

    Photo: Tom Rossiter
    Lehigh University

    Photo: Douglas Benedict/Academic Image
    Cornell University

    Photo: Cornell University
    The University of California, Los Angeles

    Photo: Reed Hutchinson
    University of Salamanca

    Photo: Hemis/Alamy Stock Photo
    Paris-Sorbonne University

    Photo: Stephanie Benjamin
    Cambridge University

    Photo: Keith Taylor/Alamy Stock Photo
    Loyola University Chicago

    Photo: Loyola University Chicago
    University of Dublin

    Photo: De Agostini/W. Buss/Getty Images
    Yale University

    Photo: Nathan Benn/Getty Images
    Tama Art University

    Photo: View Pictures/Getty Images
    Eötvös Loránd University

    Photo: DEA / C. SAPPA/Getty Images
    National Autonomous University of Mexico

    Photo: Eric PHAN-KIM/Getty Images
    University of Utrecht

    Photo: Frans Sellies/Getty Images
    Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

    Photo: View Pictures/Getty Images
    Uppsala University

    Photo: Christophe Boisvieux/Getty Images
    University of Coimbra

    Phone: Philippe RENAULT/Getty Images
    University of Vienna

    Photo: Imagno/Getty Images
    Yale University

    Photo: searagen/Getty Images
    University of California San Diego

    Photo: Georgejason/Getty Images
    All Souls College

    Photo: Angelo Hornak/Getty Images
Completed in 1891 by architect Frank Furness, the Fisher Fine Arts Library at the University of Pennsylvania was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 and became a National Historic Landmark 13 years later. The following year, the library launched a four-year, $16.5 million restoration led by a team that included Venturi, Scott Brown, Clio Group, and Marianna Thomas Architects.
Duke Humfrey’s Library at Oxford University is top of mind when it comes to historical libraries. Built in 1488, the Tudor-style reading room is the oldest part of the Bodleian Library, a group of five buildings that range in date from the late medieval period to the early 20th century. There’s something about this particular reading room that feels utterly transportive—maybe it’s the centuries-old coffered ceiling or maybe it’s the 281 books donated by the library’s namesake, Humphrey of Lancaster, First Duke of Gloucester, after his death in 1477.
Though it looks straight out of the Old World, the Gothic-style Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington was actually designed by Seattle architects Carl F. Gould Sr. and Charles H. Bebb, in 1922. When he became the university’s president, in 1915, Henry Suzzallo wanted to build a new library that was to be “the soul of the university,” he said. It opened in 1926 and was named after the man who envisioned it following his death, in 1933.
Johns Hopkins University enlisted local Baltimore architect Edmund G. Lind to design the Peabody Library, which opened in 1878. Lind had some help, though; he created the stately multifloor library in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University’s first provost, Nathaniel H. Morison. Together, their creation is a masterpiece, with a central atrium that rises 61 feet and features five tiers of cast iron balconies. The duo was all about the drama, and it paid off.
Since Oxford University was established in 1096, the esteemed English institution has seemingly added libraries to its campus every few years. One of the most beautiful is the Queen’s College Library, which was built between 1692 and 1695 by an unknown architect—although research indicates that credit should go to Henry Aldrich, then-dean of Christ Church, who designed other buildings in Oxford, or Timothy Halton, the provost of the Queen’s College at the time the library was built. Two of the library’s earliest benefactors include Bishop Thomas Barlow, who served as provost of the college from 1658 to 1677, and, later, Queen Caroline of Ansbach. As a token of gratitude, the university built a statue of the royal over the gateway.
Since its completion in 2011, the domed glass design of the University of Chicago’s Joe and Rika Mansueto Library has received numerous awards, including the GE Edison Award of Merit. Architect Helmut Jahn included solar-controlled glass overhead while ensuring ample interior space for University of Chicago students to utilize while studying.
Opened in 1877, the Linderman Library was designed by Philadelphia architect Addison Hutton, who modeled the Venetian-style architecture after the British Museum, in London. Using a Potsdam sandstone with granite ornamentation, Hutton added a touch of ornamentation by way of a massive stained glass, which casts a hue of rich tones on the rotunda beneath it.
Born in 1848, two hours outside of Cornell University, architect William Henry Miller was a student at Cornell University between 1868 and 1870, one year before the College of Architecture was established. To honor Miller, who designed an impressive collection of buildings on campus, Cornell referred to him as the university’s first student of architecture. Cornell also hung his portrait in the lobby of the Uris Library, another one of Miller’s projects.
Constructed between 1924 and 1926 by architect Robert D. Farquhar, the William Andrews Clark Memorial Library was financed by philanthropist William Andrews Clark Jr. (who also founded the Los Angeles Philharmonic) to house his growing collection of rare books. It may look more like a Gilded Age mansion than a library, but the Clark, as it’s known among locals and students, but it houses around 10,000 books and 22,000 manuscripts.
The Biblioteca General Histórica (Historical Library) is the oldest library at the University of Salamanca and is home to a selection of books and manuscripts that live up to the library’s name. Some, including the <em>Liber Canticorum of Queen Doña Sancha</em> and the <em>Book of Good Love</em> by the Archpriest of Hita, go as far back as the 11th and 13th centuries. Compared to its impressive collection of books, the library is relatively new, built in the 16th century within the upper cloister of the Escuelas Mayores.
Originally opened in 1328, the Reading Room Saint-Jacques at the Library of the Sorbonne in Paris was restored between 1885 and 1901 by the French architect Henri Paul Nénot.
Completed in 1695 by Sir Christopher Wren, the Wren Library of Trinity College at Cambridge University contains more than a thousand medieval manuscripts, including many from Sir Isaac Newton’s personal collection, a compilation of early Shakespeare editions, the Rothschild collection of 18th-century English literature, and A.A. Milne’s manuscripts of <em>Winnie-the-Pooh</em> and <em>The House at Pooh Corner.</em> The elegant library consists of a single expansive room constructed over an open colonnade on the ground floor of Nevile’s Court.
The world’s most beautiful university libraries tend to be ones built several hundred years ago, but there’s something to be said about those erected in the 21st century. One such example is the Loyola Information Commons at Loyola University Chicago, the brainchild of local firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz, who built the fantastic structure in 2007. Though its collection of books is quite a marvel, the most impressive element of the library is the unparalleled views it offers of Lake Michigan.
Not only is Trinity College Library at the University of Dublin the largest library in the country, but it’s among the most beautiful as well. The main section of the Long Room was built in the early 18th century, and today, it contains roughly 200,000 of the library’s oldest books.
Completed before arguably one of the most popular and transcendent design movements, Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library was designed by Gordon Bunshaft of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, in 1963. A grand offering by three Yale alumni (Edwin J. Beinecke, Frederick W. Beinecke, and Walter Beinecke), the library is a cathedral-like exhibition hall lined with marble—enhancing the minimal light—to keep the collection of rare books and manuscripts safe. This may be the only library that’s intentionally kept quite dark—for the sake of the books, of course.
On Tama Art University’s Hachioji campus in Tokyo, the library was finally opened in 2007 after three years of construction. Even though it was a long-anticipated building, students and faculty were willing to wait for the Toyo Ito–designed steel and concrete, two-story masterpiece. It may be highly modern, but the library references the past with its imposing slender arches, which intersect at several points.
In Budapest, the Eötvös Loránd University library, which was built in 1959, is home to some three million documents, including early Hungarian language relics, medieval charters, guilds’ letters of patent, autograph manuscripts, unique engravings, and maps. Plus, the library’s old book collection is part of the National Cultural Heritage of Hungary and is well-known throughout the entire country.
It may have opened in 1956, but the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México’s Biblioteca Central houses one of the largest collections in all of Mexico. Plus, with the Juan O’Gorman mural, dubbed <em>Historical Representation of Culture,</em> covering nearly every square inch of the library’s exterior, it’s hard to miss. And in July 2007, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization proclaimed that both the Central Library and the Central Campus of the University City as World Heritage sites.
At the Universiteitsbibliotheek Utrecht Binnenstad (the University of Utrecht) in the Netherlands, Grosfeld Bekkers van der Velde Architecten was enlisted to create a modern library to students and the firm delivered. The creatives designed a modern take on brutalism with a giant dark cube composed of alternating transparent and opaque textured panels that are both printed on the glass and carved in relief on the concrete. Inside, however, the colorful stacks are surprisingly bright.
If the Nava Nalanda Central Library, which belongs to the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology in Punjab, India, looks new, that’s because it is. The highly contemporary five-story structure was added to the university as part of a massive expansion, in 2018.
At first glance, Carolina Rediviva looks more like a study in an old English manor house than it does the main building of the Uppsala University Library in Sweden, but the 19th-century structure is part of the college. And having been completed in 1841, it’s also the oldest library in the country. Unlike so many libraries or university buildings bearing people’s names, Carolina Rediviva is named after the Academia Carolina building, which served as the university library for much of the 18th century.
In Portugal, the University of Coimbra’s (Universidade de Coimbra) Biblioteca Joanina is easily one of the most universally beautiful libraries in the world. Like so many historic libraries, this one is named after its founder, King John V of Portugal, who commissioned the library’s construction at the peak of the Age of Enlightenment in 1717. Home to more than 70,000 volumes and manuscripts, the library is perhaps the only nationally listed monument that intentionally houses families of bats. Though the Mafra Palace Library also uses bats to protect the rare books from insects.
<p>The library at the University of Vienna (Universitätsbibliothek Wien) is a lot older than it may look—though it’s undergone several facelifts and changed locations more than once. The construction of the main library started in 1365, making it the oldest library in the German-speaking area. And like anything that old, it has a storied history: While the Ottoman wars were ripping Europe apart and plagues spread across the continent, the university and its libraries suffered. It wasn’t until 1756 that the monastery of the Jesuits took over the few remains of the university library and merged them with the holdings of the imperial court library, ultimately saving them.</p> <p>Another appreciator of the written word, Empress Maria Theresa, decided to reopen the university library, and on May 13, 1777, she delivered on her promise. That said, the most valuable books stayed in their new home within the court library. </p>
If the kitchen is the heart of the home, the library is the soul of a university, and Sterling Library, one of Yale University’s most prominent buildings, is proof. Completed in 1930 by alumna James Gamble Rogers, who graduated in 1889, the classic collegiate Gothic-style space houses nearly three million volumes spread across 14 floors of book stacks. Named for its benefactor, John William Sterling, who graduated from Yale in 1864, the library leans toward the drama with a 60-foot ceiling, cloisters, clerestory windows, side chapels, and a circulation desk altar. Not to mention, there are 3,300 stained glass windows designed by artist G. Owen Bonawit throughout the entire space.
The William Pereira–designed Geisel Library, an iconic brutalist structure that’s part of the University of California San Diego, has been a famous building since it arrived on campus in 1968. Dubbed the Geisel Library for honor of Audrey and Theodor Seuss Geisel, whose better known by his pen name Dr. Seuss. Easily the most recognized structure on campus, the library was so well-received that the building appears in the UC San Diego logo.
The elegant, quintessentially English All Souls College library, Codrington Library, was constructed in the 18th century, courtesy of former All Souls fellow Christopher Codrington, who left 10,000 British pounds to the college after his death in 1710. He insisted that the college build a new library, and not only did the All Souls follow through, but the institution, which is a constituent college of the University of Oxford, named it after its benefactor. However, because his wealth was largely accrued from slave plantations, All Souls decided to change the name to simply the College Library. The change came about in 2020.
Nick Mafi, Jessica Cherner

From an early 14th-century reading room in the Sorbonne to an ultramodern library at the University of Chicago, AD surveys the most stunning university libraries around the world

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

