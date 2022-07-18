26 Stunning University Libraries Around the World You Need to See
- 1/26
University of PennsylvaniaPhoto: Amber N. Wiley
- 2/26
Oxford UniversityPhoto: Oxford Picture Library/Alamy Stock Photo
- 3/26
University of WashingtonPhoto: Stefano Politi Markovina/Alamy Stock Photo
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/26
Johns Hopkins UniversityPhoto: Norm Barker
- 5/26
Oxford UniversityPhoto: The Queen’s College Library
- 6/26
University of ChicagoPhoto: Tom Rossiter
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/26
Lehigh UniversityPhoto: Douglas Benedict/Academic Image
- 8/26
Cornell UniversityPhoto: Cornell University
- 9/26
The University of California, Los AngelesPhoto: Reed Hutchinson
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/26
University of SalamancaPhoto: Hemis/Alamy Stock Photo
- 11/26
Paris-Sorbonne UniversityPhoto: Stephanie Benjamin
- 12/26
Cambridge UniversityPhoto: Keith Taylor/Alamy Stock Photo
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/26
Loyola University ChicagoPhoto: Loyola University Chicago
- 14/26
University of DublinPhoto: De Agostini/W. Buss/Getty Images
- 15/26
Yale UniversityPhoto: Nathan Benn/Getty Images
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/26
Tama Art UniversityPhoto: View Pictures/Getty Images
- 17/26
Eötvös Loránd UniversityPhoto: DEA / C. SAPPA/Getty Images
- 18/26
National Autonomous University of MexicoPhoto: Eric PHAN-KIM/Getty Images
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/26
University of UtrechtPhoto: Frans Sellies/Getty Images
- 20/26
Thapar Institute of Engineering & TechnologyPhoto: View Pictures/Getty Images
- 21/26
Uppsala UniversityPhoto: Christophe Boisvieux/Getty Images
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/26
University of CoimbraPhone: Philippe RENAULT/Getty Images
- 23/26
University of ViennaPhoto: Imagno/Getty Images
- 24/26
Yale UniversityPhoto: searagen/Getty Images
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/26
University of California San DiegoPhoto: Georgejason/Getty Images
- 26/26
All Souls CollegePhoto: Angelo Hornak/Getty Images
Nick Mafi, Jessica Cherner
From an early 14th-century reading room in the Sorbonne to an ultramodern library at the University of Chicago, AD surveys the most stunning university libraries around the world
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest