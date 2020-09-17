15 Spanish-Language Movies to Watch on Netflix for Hispanic Heritage Month

At the 91st Academy Awards, director Alfonso Cuarón and actress Yalitza Aparicio made history with the film Roma. The 2018 drama won Best Cinematography, Best Director, and, for the first time ever, a Mexican entry was awarded Best Foreign Language Film. For many, this critically acclaimed movie revealed a new world of entertainment that is often overlooked because of subtitles.

Despite Roma being the film that recently captured everyone’s attention, movies recorded in Spanish have long attracted an enthusiastic audience. From Mexico to Spain, Latinx actors portray a wide range of characters set in different times and worlds, giving viewers from all around the globe new and exciting perspectives. Now, thanks to the power of technology, these beautiful films aren’t only reserved for native Spanish speakers. Luckily, the best Spanish-language movies on Netflix are only a click away and give viewers the option of watching with English subtitles.

Whether you’re in the mood for a daunting mystery, a mind-alerting thriller, or a new romance gone wrong, there’s a flick for everyone on the streaming service. We’ve rounded up the best Spanish-language movies on Netflix, so it's time to take your pick!