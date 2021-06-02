15 Photos of Sam Elliott Through the Years

  • <p>Whether you know Sam Elliott from his days as a cowboy on the TV series <em>The Sacketts</em> or from his current role in the Netflix series <em>The Ranch</em>, this <a href="http://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a43924/sam-elliot-katharine-ross-love-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hollywood heartthrob" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hollywood heartthrob</a> has certainly captured our attention (and our hearts!) over the years. </p>
    1/16

    15 Photos of Sam Elliott Through the Years

  • <p>Elliott poses for a headshot. </p>
    2/16

    1968

  • <p>Elliott starred as Dr. Douglas Robert in the action-adventure television series <em>Mission: Impossible</em>. </p>
    3/16

    1970

  • <p>Elliott from a scene during the 1976 film <em>Lifeguard.</em></p>
    4/16

    1976

  • <p><a href="http://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a44251/tom-selleck-jillie-mack-married-30-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Selleck" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tom Selleck</a> <em>(left)</em> and Sam Elliott as Orrin and Tell Sackett in <em>The Sacketts</em>, directed by Robert Totten, 1979.</p>
    5/16

    1979

  • <p><a href="http://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a43924/sam-elliot-katharine-ross-love-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elliott and his wife, Katharine Ross" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Elliott and his wife, Katharine Ross</a>, attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 30, 1981 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.</p>
    6/16

    1981

  • <p>Elliott attends the Hollywood Women's Press Club's 45th Annual Golden Apple Awards on December 8, 1985, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California</p>
    7/16

    1985

  • <p>Elliott attends the Fifth Anniversary Celebration of <em>USA Today</em> on September 10, 1987 at Culver Studios in Culver City, California.</p>
    8/16

    1987

  • <p>Elliott as Brigadier<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> General John Buford in the 1993 film <em>Gettysburg</em>. </span></p>
    9/16

    1993

  • <p>Elliott attends the CBS Winter TCA Press Tour on January 6, 1995 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Pasadena, California.</p>
    10/16

    1995

  • <p>Elliott and wife Katharine Ross attend the wrap-up party for the first season of <em>The Colbys</em> on April 13, 1986, at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.</p>
    11/16

    1999

  • <p>Elliott attends the <em>High Fidelity</em> Hollywood premiere on March 28, 2000, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.</p>
    12/16

    2000

  • <p>Elliott during the 2nd Annual Penfolds Gala Black Tie Dinner in Century City, California.</p>
    13/16

    2005

  • <p>Elliot arrives at<em> The Golden Compass</em> premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on December 2, 2007 in New York City.</p>
    14/16

    2007

  • <p>Elliott attends the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 15, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.</p>
    15/16

    2013

  • <p>Elliott discusses <em>The Hero</em> at Build Studio on June 8, 2017, in New York City.</p>
    16/16

    2017

Like wine, some things just get better with time. 😍

