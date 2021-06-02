15 Photos of Sam Elliott Through the Years

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have added another attacker to their roster, picking up forward Brian White from the New York Red Bulls. White, a 25-year-old from Flemington, N.J., has proven to be an offensive force for the Red Bulls with 16 goals in 50 MLS appearances. He led New York with six goals and one assist last season, and was named the club's offensive player of the year. This year White has one assist in five games. The deal cost the 'Caps (2-4-1) US$400,000 in general allocation