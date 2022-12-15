18 Over-The-Top Bloody Marys That Win Brunch

  • <p>When it comes to digging into <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/g2645/brunch-breakfast-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brunch" class="link ">brunch</a>, there's just no reality where we're <em>not</em> enjoying a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary" class="link ">Bloody Mary</a> as well. Can you even imagine starting a sleepy Sunday after a night out without one? We don't like to think about it, which is why we've rounded up all of our top best Bloody Mary recipes that'll pair perfectly with your <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26844972/eggs-benedict-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eggs Benedict" class="link ">eggs Benedict</a>. Bonus: Some of these <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/new-years/g3175/bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary recipes" class="link ">Bloody Mary recipes</a> are so over the top, they're basically a meal in themselves. </p><p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Marys" class="link ">Bloody Marys</a> are an easy choice when it comes to mixing up a signature <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g55/brunch-cocktail-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brunch cocktail" class="link ">brunch cocktail</a>. If you're new to home bartending, no need to sweat; you likely have all the ingredients for a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary" class="link ">Bloody Mary</a> in your pantry already. For a classic, no-fuss <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary" class="link ">Bloody Mary</a>, we start with a mix of tomato juice and <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/g31213317/best-vodka-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vodka" class="link ">vodka</a>, but from there, it can go anywhere. We go a few steps further with a bit of heat from hot sauce, horseradish, and black pepper. We also added <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a49910/why-you-should-drink-pickle-juice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickle juice" class="link ">pickle juice</a> to ours and highly recommend making some pickle juice ice cubes (like we did for our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53215/dill-pickle-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dill pickle Bloody Marys" class="link ">dill pickle Bloody Marys</a>). Trust us, Future You will be so happy you did.</p><p>Ready to level up? Go beyond a celery stick when garnishing your Bloody Marys. There's, uh, <em>more than a few</em> amazingly savory toppers that'll make your cocktails instantly legendary. Some of our top picks? We've been known to garnish our Bloody Marys with mini <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55899/grilled-cheese-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grilled cheeses" class="link ">grilled cheeses</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28143935/taco-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tacos" class="link ">tacos</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57254/cheeseburger-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheeseburger sliders" class="link ">cheeseburger sliders</a>, and even <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26079810/flamin-hot-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flamin' Hot Cheetos" class="link ">Flamin' Hot Cheetos</a>. The sky is truly the only limit! Just don't forget to invite us when you make your next round of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26572463/quesadilla-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quesadilla Bloody Marys" class="link ">quesadilla Bloody Marys</a>. 😉<br></p>
    When it comes to digging into brunch, there's just no reality where we're not enjoying a Bloody Mary as well. Can you even imagine starting a sleepy Sunday after a night out without one? We don't like to think about it, which is why we've rounded up all of our top best Bloody Mary recipes that'll pair perfectly with your eggs Benedict. Bonus: Some of these Bloody Mary recipes are so over the top, they're basically a meal in themselves.

    Bloody Marys are an easy choice when it comes to mixing up a signature brunch cocktail. If you're new to home bartending, no need to sweat; you likely have all the ingredients for a Bloody Mary in your pantry already. For a classic, no-fuss Bloody Mary, we start with a mix of tomato juice and vodka, but from there, it can go anywhere. We go a few steps further with a bit of heat from hot sauce, horseradish, and black pepper. We also added pickle juice to ours and highly recommend making some pickle juice ice cubes (like we did for our dill pickle Bloody Marys). Trust us, Future You will be so happy you did.

    Ready to level up? Go beyond a celery stick when garnishing your Bloody Marys. There's, uh, more than a few amazingly savory toppers that'll make your cocktails instantly legendary. Some of our top picks? We've been known to garnish our Bloody Marys with mini grilled cheeses, tacos, cheeseburger sliders, and even Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The sky is truly the only limit! Just don't forget to invite us when you make your next round of quesadilla Bloody Marys. 😉

  • <p>A Bloody Mary is the ever-popular <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g55/brunch-cocktail-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brunch cocktail" class="link ">brunch cocktail</a>. It always starts with a mix of tomato juice and vodka, but from there, it can go anywhere. We love our classic with a bit of heat from hot sauce and horseradish and believe black pepper to be an absolute necessity. We also added pickle juice to ours because this is Delish after all, and our motto is that pickles make everything better.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Bloody Marys recipe" class="link ">Best-Ever Bloody Marys recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    A Bloody Mary is the ever-popular brunch cocktail. It always starts with a mix of tomato juice and vodka, but from there, it can go anywhere. We love our classic with a bit of heat from hot sauce and horseradish and believe black pepper to be an absolute necessity. We also added pickle juice to ours because this is Delish after all, and our motto is that pickles make everything better.

  • <p>Get ready for a life-changing <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary" class="link ">Bloody Mary</a> hack: PICKLE JUICE ICE CUBES! Brunch will never be the same now that you know this dilly little secret. 😉</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53215/dill-pickle-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dill Pickle Bloody Mary recipe" class="link ">Dill Pickle Bloody Mary recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Get ready for a life-changing Bloody Mary hack: PICKLE JUICE ICE CUBES! Brunch will never be the same now that you know this dilly little secret. 😉

  • <p>A <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary" class="link ">Bloody Mary</a> is only as good as its garnish, so we topped these off with our favorite tacos. We used a toaster to make our own mini tacos shells, and it's our one of our favorite hacks EVER. Top your tacos with your favorite garnishes and be prepared to be asked to serve these at every brunch, party, and taco Tuesday from here on out.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28143935/taco-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taco Bloody Marys recipe" class="link ">Taco Bloody Marys recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    A Bloody Mary is only as good as its garnish, so we topped these off with our favorite tacos. We used a toaster to make our own mini tacos shells, and it's our one of our favorite hacks EVER. Top your tacos with your favorite garnishes and be prepared to be asked to serve these at every brunch, party, and taco Tuesday from here on out.

  • <p>These savory, boozy skewers are all the flavor of a Bloody Mary in one bite-sized app. They're basically the bomb.com.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50399/bloody-mary-bombs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mini Bloody Mary Bombs recipe" class="link ">Mini Bloody Mary Bombs recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    These savory, boozy skewers are all the flavor of a Bloody Mary in one bite-sized app. They're basically the bomb.com.

  • <p>These aren't just ANY Bloody Marys. Even without the garnishes, they've got a kick! With the lime juice and hot sauce, this cocktail would be just as good with silver tequila as it is with vodka. So choose your own adventure. 😉 And if you're looking for ways to use up that bag of Cheetos, try these <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19683183/flamin-hot-chicken-tenders-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flamin' Hot Chicken Tenders" class="link ">Flamin' Hot Chicken Tenders</a> next!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26079810/flamin-hot-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flamin' Hot Bloody Marys recipe" class="link ">Flamin' Hot Bloody Marys recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    These aren't just ANY Bloody Marys. Even without the garnishes, they've got a kick! With the lime juice and hot sauce, this cocktail would be just as good with silver tequila as it is with vodka. So choose your own adventure. 😉 And if you're looking for ways to use up that bag of Cheetos, try these Flamin' Hot Chicken Tenders next!

  • <p>Who doesn't love a good, spicy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51133/classic-buffalo-wings-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buffalo wing" class="link ">Buffalo wing</a>? These Bloodys were inspired by our favorite bar food, and we think they're pretty genius. Don't sleep on the ranch-flavored rim; it'll keep you coming back for another round!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28425583/buffalo-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buffalo Bloody Mary recipe" class="link ">Buffalo Bloody Mary recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Who doesn't love a good, spicy Buffalo wing? These Bloodys were inspired by our favorite bar food, and we think they're pretty genius. Don't sleep on the ranch-flavored rim; it'll keep you coming back for another round!

  • <p>You're not dreaming, we actually went so into our Bloody Mary obsession and made a fully edible boozy pop (edible celery stick included!).</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20965947/bloody-mary-pops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary Pops recipe" class="link ">Bloody Mary Pops recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    You're not dreaming, we actually went so into our Bloody Mary obsession and made a fully edible boozy pop (edible celery stick included!).

  • <p>There are infinite ways to top a Bloody Mary, and they're all as delicious as the next one. One combo we couldn't resist? Topping our favorite brunch cocktail with an adorable little slider. You'll never want one without a cheeseburger garnish!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57254/cheeseburger-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cheeseburger Bloody Marys recipe" class="link ">Cheeseburger Bloody Marys recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    There are infinite ways to top a Bloody Mary, and they're all as delicious as the next one. One combo we couldn't resist? Topping our favorite brunch cocktail with an adorable little slider. You'll never want one without a cheeseburger garnish!

  • <p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26079810/flamin-hot-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Marys get topped" class="link ">Bloody Marys get topped</a> with all sorts of crazy things, but we don't know why we've never done this before! A <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54465/easy-chicken-quesadilla-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quesadilla" class="link ">quesadilla</a> is the perfect pairing, and now we can't have a Bloody Mary without one.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26572463/quesadilla-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Quesadilla Bloody Marys recipe" class="link ">Quesadilla Bloody Marys recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Bloody Marys get topped with all sorts of crazy things, but we don't know why we've never done this before! A quesadilla is the perfect pairing, and now we can't have a Bloody Mary without one.

  • <p>Hosting brunch? These Bloody Mary shooters are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. We're all for drinks that come with their own snack—that's why we love <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28143935/taco-bloody-marys-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taco Bloody Marys" class="link ">Taco Bloody Marys</a> so much. 😉</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56222/pickle-bloody-mary-shooters-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pickle Bloody Mary Shooters recipe" class="link ">Pickle Bloody Mary Shooters recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Hosting brunch? These Bloody Mary shooters are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. We're all for drinks that come with their own snack—that's why we love Taco Bloody Marys so much. 😉

  • <p>Tequila fans, this one's for you. These spicy margaritas are perfect for brunch. Especially one involving breakfast tacos... with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54272/bacon-weave-breakfast-tacos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bacon-weave shells" class="link ">bacon-weave shells</a>?!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27327241/bloody-mary-margaritas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary Margaritas recipe" class="link ">Bloody Mary Margaritas recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Tequila fans, this one's for you. These spicy margaritas are perfect for brunch. Especially one involving breakfast tacos... with bacon-weave shells?!

  • <p>The secret to these zesty Bloody Marys? No, there's no green food dye for this garden-hued <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary" class="link ">Bloody Mary</a>, just tomatillos!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29416624/green-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green Bloody Mary recipe" class="link ">Green Bloody Mary recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    The secret to these zesty Bloody Marys? No, there's no green food dye for this garden-hued Bloody Mary, just tomatillos!

  • <p>Ever wondered what the cocktail version of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19610233/how-to-make-best-grilled-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grilled cheese" class="link ">grilled cheese</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23513895/classic-tomato-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tomato soup" class="link ">tomato soup</a>? It's 100% this, and we might prefer this grown-up version over the nostalgic favorite!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55899/grilled-cheese-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Cheese Bloody Marys recipe" class="link ">Grilled Cheese Bloody Marys recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Ever wondered what the cocktail version of grilled cheese and tomato soup? It's 100% this, and we might prefer this grown-up version over the nostalgic favorite!

  • <p>Everyone loves a good <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a51851/classic-deviled-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deviled egg" class="link ">deviled egg</a>, and few can refuse a well-made <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29125240/classic-bloody-mary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary" class="link ">Bloody Mary</a>. With this easy party app, you can have both!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29441057/bloody-mary-deviled-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs recipe" class="link ">Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Everyone loves a good deviled egg, and few can refuse a well-made Bloody Mary. With this easy party app, you can have both!

  • <p>Warning: These lil guys can get <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19683183/flamin-hot-chicken-tenders-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spicy" class="link ">spicy</a>! If you like it hot, add the full amount of horseradish and as much hot sauce as you'd like. If you prefer a milder pickle, reduce the horseradish by half and maybe leave out the hot sauce.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21291461/bloody-mary-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blood Mary Pickles recipe" class="link ">Blood Mary Pickles recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Warning: These lil guys can get spicy! If you like it hot, add the full amount of horseradish and as much hot sauce as you'd like. If you prefer a milder pickle, reduce the horseradish by half and maybe leave out the hot sauce.

  • <p>Yes, we went there. We marinated all the fixings of a classic Bloody Mary (including the vodka!) and used it as our new favorite brunch-time topper for bruschetta. Carbs and booze? We're here for it.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58669/bloody-mary-bruschetta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary Bruschetta recipe" class="link ">Bloody Mary Bruschetta recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Yes, we went there. We marinated all the fixings of a classic Bloody Mary (including the vodka!) and used it as our new favorite brunch-time topper for bruschetta. Carbs and booze? We're here for it.

  • <p>It makes so much sense: We love a bit of booze with our wings, so we went a step further and made boozy wings with all the flavor of a loaded Bloody Mary. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56229/bloody-mary-wings-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary Wings recipe" class="link ">Bloody Mary Wings recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    It makes so much sense: We love a bit of booze with our wings, so we went a step further and made boozy wings with all the flavor of a loaded Bloody Mary.

  • <p>These shooters are the PERFECT <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/halloween/g2471/halloween-drink-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spooky Halloween cocktail" class="link ">spooky Halloween cocktail</a>. No Halloween party is complete without a little blood, right? Bonus: These go great with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23712888/eyeball-pasta-halloween-dinner-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eyeball pasta" class="link ">eyeball pasta</a>!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24132876/bloody-mary-syringes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary Syringes recipe" class="link ">Bloody Mary Syringes recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    These shooters are the PERFECT spooky Halloween cocktail. No Halloween party is complete without a little blood, right? Bonus: These go great with eyeball pasta!

