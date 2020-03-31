15 Options to Beautify Your Basement Floors

When you picture a basement floor, what comes to mind? Cold, concrete floors that are cracked, dinged, and stained? Well, those were the basement floors of yesteryear. Nowadays, with more and more homeowners finishing their basements (bathrooms! kitchens! playrooms! second living rooms!), there are an equally-large amount of basement flooring options out there too. Have you considered animal print carpeting? Oh-so-realistic vinyl planks? Cement tile, even? Yes, these options are all available to you as you style your finished basement. And even if you have no plans of finishing your basement in the future, you can still give your concrete a makeover by painting or refinishing it. Your basement laundry room or office will suddenly look a lot chicer thanks to a clean and polished concrete basement floor.

From DIY projects to buying ready-made products to even laying an area rug or two down in your basement, you can also choose your commitment level when tackling those floors. No matter which one you decide to go with, we promise there’s a surprisingly stylish, trend-proof basement floor option that you and your family will love for years to come. Look no further than these basement flooring ideas from stylish bloggers and designers.