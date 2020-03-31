15 Options to Beautify Your Basement Floors

Who knew that a basement floor could be so gorgeous?

<p>When you picture a basement floor, what comes to mind? Cold, concrete floors that are cracked, dinged, and stained? Well, those were the basement floors of yesteryear. Nowadays, with more and more homeowners finishing their basements (bathrooms! kitchens! playrooms! second living rooms!), there are an equally-large amount of basement flooring options out there too. Have you considered animal print carpeting? Oh-so-realistic vinyl planks? Cement tile, even? Yes, these options are all available to you as you style your finished basement. And even if you have no plans of finishing your basement in the future, you can still give your concrete a makeover by painting or refinishing it. Your basement laundry room or office will suddenly look a lot chicer thanks to a clean and polished concrete basement floor. </p><p>From DIY projects to buying ready-made products to even laying an area rug or two down in your basement, you can also choose your commitment level when tackling those floors. No matter which one you decide to go with, we promise there’s a surprisingly stylish, trend-proof basement floor option that you and your family will love for years to come. Look no further than these basement flooring ideas from stylish bloggers and designers.</p>
<p>So, it’s likely that your house came with a concrete floor, and maybe you don’t exactly love it. That’s okay, because you can easily improve it with a coat or two of fresh paint.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://julieblanner.com/paint-concrete-floor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie Blanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie Blanner</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Vinyl floor planks are an ideal choice in a kitchen or bathroom, but did you know that they’re pretty great in a basement too? Waterproof and perfect for spots like basements that are prone to moisture, you can go extra-stylish by choosing planks in a faux worn finish.</p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://jenniferallwoodhome.com/light-and-bright-basement-remodel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Allwood Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jennifer Allwood Home</a>.</strong></p>
<p>If you have a finished basement and you’re striving for a second living room in your home that stands on its own, look no further than hardwood flooring. It’ll make your basement look like a natural extension of the rest of your home in no time.</p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://graceinmyspace.com/modern-farmhouse-basement-flooring/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace In My Space" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grace In My Space</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Maybe the concrete floor you already have isn’t exactly perfect. In this case, we recommend refinishing your basement floor with this handy tutorial. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.semiglossdesign.com/how-to-refinish-concrete-floors-basement" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Semigloss Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Semigloss Design</a>.</strong></p>
<p>A basement can tend to be a pretty dark, cold place. But with some windows, some light wood flooring, and a little love, we guarantee that it will look airy and bright in a flash.</p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://www.whitelanedecor.com/index.php/2018/light-and-bright-basement-finishes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Lane Decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">White Lane Decor</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Even with a super-stylish wood floor, perhaps your basement still feels a bit chilly under your feet. You always have the option to roll out a beautiful area rug to display in your basement living space.</p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://caraloren.com/2018/07/basement-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cara Loren" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cara Loren</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Do you have a basement kitchen, bathroom, or mudroom? You can opt for tried-and-true, yet modern, tile to outfit the floor. We’re partial to black-and-white for major style points. </p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://blog.houseofjadeinteriors.com/2019/07/kaysville-new-build-basement-reveal.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House of Jade Interiors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House of Jade Interiors</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Gray floor tiles aren’t going out of style anytime soon, and we think they look particularly posh when paired with a basement bar. </p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://www.thisisourbliss.com/2015/10/22/basement-bar-progress-tiob-basement-project-update-iv/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This Is Our Bliss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This Is Our Bliss</a>.</strong></p>
<p>You may think that you don’t have to make your basement or even your storage room look visually appealing, but we’re here to tell you that you should consider it. A sleek basement floor, like one that’s painted bright white, will make everything look cleaner and more organized. </p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://abeautifulmess.com/2018/12/elsies-storage-room-makeover.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Beautiful Mess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Beautiful Mess</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Cork flooring has become increasingly popular in recent years, and we're loving it for a basement floor. Soft and contemporary, it’ll add a casual feel and a touch of warmth to your floor.</p><p><strong>See more at <a href="http://www.dorseydesigns.com/one-room-challenge-week-6-final-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dorsey Designs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dorsey Designs</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Even if you have good, old-fashioned concrete, you can still make your basement floor shine with the right décor. Concrete is actually on trend at the moment, especially when partnered with current furnishings and gray accents. </p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://stylebyemilyhenderson.com/blog/how-to-do-edgy-neutral-office-decor-ideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Henderson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emily Henderson</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Carpet is always a viable option for a basement floor and should be considered if you want to really warm up the space. Between carpeting, rugs, pillows, and blankets, your basement will look cozy before you know it.</p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://www.chrislovesjulia.com/familyroomisfinished" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Loves Julia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chris Loves Julia</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Basement carpeting doesn’t have to be a solid color. You can always choose wall-to-wall carpet or a very large area rug that sports a cool pattern, like stripes or plaid. </p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://www.themakerista.com/one-room-challenge-week-6-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Makerista" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Makerista</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Maybe you’re aiming for a farmhouse look for your finished basement. If you are, we advise a nearly white wood floor to keep the aesthetics breezy. Don’t forget to include antique-inspired lighting and brick-look walls too.</p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://addisonswonderland.com/our-basement-reveal-w-shaw-floors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Addison’s Wonderland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Addison’s Wonderland</a>.</strong></p>
<p>If you’re intending your basement to be a playroom or even just a fun gathering place for friends, animal-print carpet, like this floor featuring a deer fur print, will bring a lighthearted vibe to the space.</p><p><strong>See more at <a href="https://cocoandjack.com/one-room-challenge-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coco & Jack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coco & Jack</a>.</strong></p>
