Before These 22 Movies Hit the Big Screen in 2022, Read the Books They're Based On

  • 1/23

    Before These 22 Movies Hit the Big Screen in 2022, Read the Books They're Based On

  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>Detective Poirot's vacation is interrupted by a murder on a luxury cruise on the Nile River. Poirot must solve the mystery, but first he has to figure out what his fellow vacationers are hiding.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Russell-Brand" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Russell Brand">Russell Brand</a>, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright, Tom Bateman, and Ali Fazal</li> <li>Read <span>"Death on the Nile"</span></li> <li><strong>Released date:</strong> Feb. 11, <a href="https://play.hbomax.com/page/urn:hbo:page:GYipQZAsSX62ztwEAAAK2:type:feature" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch it on HBO MAX now">watch it on HBO MAX now</a>.</li> </ul> <p><br></p>
    2/23

    "Death on the Nile" by Agatha Christie

    • What it's about: Detective Poirot's vacation is interrupted by a murder on a luxury cruise on the Nile River. Poirot must solve the mystery, but first he has to figure out what his fellow vacationers are hiding.
    • Who's starring: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright, Tom Bateman, and Ali Fazal
    • Read "Death on the Nile"
    • Released date: Feb. 11, watch it on HBO MAX now.


    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> A couple in a loveless marriage agree to an arrangement, allowing the wife to have affairs in order to avoid a messy divorce. When the husband grows jealous, deadly psychological mind games ensue.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Ben-Affleck" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ben Affleck">Ben Affleck</a> and Ana de Armas</li> <li>Read <span>"Deep Water"</span></li> <li><strong>Released date:</strong> March 18, <span>watch it on Hulu now</span>.</li> </ul>
    3/23

    "Deep Water" by Patricia Highsmith

    • What it's about: A couple in a loveless marriage agree to an arrangement, allowing the wife to have affairs in order to avoid a messy divorce. When the husband grows jealous, deadly psychological mind games ensue.
    • Who's starring: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
    • Read "Deep Water"
    • Released date: March 18, watch it on Hulu now.
    amazon.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>Based on the incredible true story, this novel tells the story of a young boy named Austin with a rare brittle bone disease and autism. Austin has a joyous outlook on life that inspires everyone around him and encourages those closest to him to have faith and find the good in the little things. His father, Scott, shares beautiful and humorous anecdotes of the important lessons Austin has taught him throughout his childhood. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring: </strong>Zachary Levi, Jacob Laval, Meghann Fahy, Drew Powell, and Gavin Warren</li> <li>Read <span>"The Unbreakable Boy"</span></li> <li><strong>Released date: </strong>March 18</li> </ul>
    4/23

    "The Unbreakable Boy" by Scott Michael LeRette

    • What it's about: Based on the incredible true story, this novel tells the story of a young boy named Austin with a rare brittle bone disease and autism. Austin has a joyous outlook on life that inspires everyone around him and encourages those closest to him to have faith and find the good in the little things. His father, Scott, shares beautiful and humorous anecdotes of the important lessons Austin has taught him throughout his childhood.
    • Who's starring: Zachary Levi, Jacob Laval, Meghann Fahy, Drew Powell, and Gavin Warren
    • Read "The Unbreakable Boy"
    • Released date: March 18
    Amazon
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Kya Clark, the "Marsh Girl," grows up alone and something of a local legend in 1960s North Carolina. When a local celebrity turns up dead, Mya is the prime suspect, but there's much more to her story than anyone knows.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Daisy-Edgar-Jones" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daisy Edgar-Jones">Daisy Edgar-Jones</a>, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, and Jayson Warner Smith</li> <li>Read <span>"Where the Crawdads Sing"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> June 24</li> </ul>
    5/23

    "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

    • What it's about: Kya Clark, the "Marsh Girl," grows up alone and something of a local legend in 1960s North Carolina. When a local celebrity turns up dead, Mya is the prime suspect, but there's much more to her story than anyone knows.
    • Who's starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, and Jayson Warner Smith
    • Read "Where the Crawdads Sing"
    • Release date: June 24
    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>Finney Shaw is a young boy who is kidnapped by a serial killer. While imprisoned in a soundproof basement, he finds a strange telephone that conveys the voices of the killer's previous victims, who each try to help him escape.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Mason Thames, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Ethan-Hawke" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ethan Hawke">Ethan Hawke</a>, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone</li> <li>Read "The Black Phone" in <span>"20th Century Ghosts"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> June 24</li> </ul> <p><br></p>
    6/23

    "The Black Phone" by Joe Hill

    • What it's about: Finney Shaw is a young boy who is kidnapped by a serial killer. While imprisoned in a soundproof basement, he finds a strange telephone that conveys the voices of the killer's previous victims, who each try to help him escape.
    • Who's starring: Mason Thames, Ethan Hawke, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone
    • Read "The Black Phone" in "20th Century Ghosts"
    • Release date: June 24


    amazon.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> In 1950s London, a cleaning lady discovers a Dior dress in the home of one of her clients. Falling in love with fashion, she saves up enough to head to Paris and pursue her dreams.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, and Rose Williams</li> <li>Read <span>"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"</span></li> <li><strong>Released date:</strong> July 15</li> </ul>
    7/23

    "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" by Paul Gallico

    • What it's about: In 1950s London, a cleaning lady discovers a Dior dress in the home of one of her clients. Falling in love with fashion, she saves up enough to head to Paris and pursue her dreams.
    • Who's starring: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, and Rose Williams
    • Read "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
    • Released date: July 15
    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What's it about:</strong> This dark, action-thriller follows the story of five of the most deadly and highly-trained assassins who all end up on the same train. Though they all have different targets, the looming question of why they are all on the same train and who is going to make it out alive hooks readers until the very end. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Brad-Pitt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt">Brad Pitt</a>, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Sandra-Bullock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Bullock">Sandra Bullock</a>, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Joey-King" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joey King">Joey King</a>, Bad Bunny, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Hiroyuki Sanada</li> <li>Read <span>"Bullet Train"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> July 29</li> </ul>
    8/23

    Bullet Train by Kōtarō Isaka

    • What's it about: This dark, action-thriller follows the story of five of the most deadly and highly-trained assassins who all end up on the same train. Though they all have different targets, the looming question of why they are all on the same train and who is going to make it out alive hooks readers until the very end.
    • Who's starring: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Hiroyuki Sanada
    • Read "Bullet Train"
    • Release date: July 29
    Amazon
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Palacio's graphic novel traces the story of Sara, a young Jewish girl seeking refuge in a Nazi-occupied village in France during World War II. With her life on the line, the outcast boy she and her friends ignored becomes her best friend and companion.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Gillian Anderson, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Helen-Mirren" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helen Mirren">Helen Mirren</a>, Ariella Glaser, Bryce Gheisar, Jo Stone-Fewings, and Orlando Schwerdt</li> <li>Read <span>"White Bird"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> Oct. 14</li> </ul>
    9/23

    "White Bird" by R.J. Palacio

    • What it's about: Palacio's graphic novel traces the story of Sara, a young Jewish girl seeking refuge in a Nazi-occupied village in France during World War II. With her life on the line, the outcast boy she and her friends ignored becomes her best friend and companion.
    • Who's starring: Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, Ariella Glaser, Bryce Gheisar, Jo Stone-Fewings, and Orlando Schwerdt
    • Read "White Bird"
    • Release date: Oct. 14
    amazon.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> The nonfiction story traces how Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two <strong>New York Times</strong> reporters, broke the Harvey Weinstein story and sent shockwaves through the entire entertainment industry.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Zoe Kazan, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Carey-Mulligan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carey Mulligan">Carey Mulligan</a>, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey, and Adam Shapiro</li> <li>Read <span>"She Said"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> Nov. 28</li> </ul>
    10/23

    "She Said" by Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey

    • What it's about: The nonfiction story traces how Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two New York Times reporters, broke the Harvey Weinstein story and sent shockwaves through the entire entertainment industry.
    • Who's starring: Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey, and Adam Shapiro
    • Read "She Said"
    • Release date: Nov. 28
    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>This non-fiction, true-crime novel delves into the brutal murders of the Osage family in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Grann revisits the shocking murders that were fueled by prejudice and feelings of racially charged displacement towards Native Americans, and the ensuing reactions from the newly created FBI. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Leonardo-DiCaprio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leonardo DiCaprio">Leonardo DiCaprio</a>, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Robert-De-Niro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert De Niro">Robert De Niro</a>, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and Jesse Plemons</li> <li>Read <span>"Killers of the Flower Moon"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> November 2022</li> </ul>
    11/23

    Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

    • What it's about: This non-fiction, true-crime novel delves into the brutal murders of the Osage family in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Grann revisits the shocking murders that were fueled by prejudice and feelings of racially charged displacement towards Native Americans, and the ensuing reactions from the newly created FBI.
    • Who's starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and Jesse Plemons
    • Read "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • Release date: November 2022
    Amazon
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Two French sisters in World War II deal with the Nazi occupation in different ways. Vianne, the elder sister, is forced to allow a German officer to stay in her home while her husband is at the frontline. On the other hand, the younger sister, Isabelle, joins the French resistance.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Dakota-Fanning" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dakota Fanning">Dakota Fanning</a> and Elle Fanning</li> <li>Read <span>"The Nightingale"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> Dec. 23</li> </ul>
    12/23

    "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah

    • What it's about: Two French sisters in World War II deal with the Nazi occupation in different ways. Vianne, the elder sister, is forced to allow a German officer to stay in her home while her husband is at the frontline. On the other hand, the younger sister, Isabelle, joins the French resistance.
    • Who's starring: Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning
    • Read "The Nightingale"
    • Release date: Dec. 23
    amazon.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> In a world of twisted fairy tales, best friends Sophie and Agatha are sure of where they'll be placed at the School of Good and Evil. When their fortunes are shockingly reversed, they struggle to preserve their friendship and find their way home again.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Charlize-Theron" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlize Theron">Charlize Theron</a>, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Kerry-Washington" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington">Kerry Washington</a>, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, Kit Young, Ben Kingsley, Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone</li> <li>Read <span>"The School for Good and Evil"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    13/23

    "The School for Good and Evil" by Soman Chainani

    • What it's about: In a world of twisted fairy tales, best friends Sophie and Agatha are sure of where they'll be placed at the School of Good and Evil. When their fortunes are shockingly reversed, they struggle to preserve their friendship and find their way home again.
    • Who's starring: Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, Kit Young, Ben Kingsley, Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone
    • Read "The School for Good and Evil"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Anne Elliot is the overlooked middle daughter of a proud family falling on hard times. At the worst possible time, she crosses paths again with Captain Frederick Wentworth, her first love who she was convinced to reject years ago. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Dakota-Johnson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dakota Johnson">Dakota Johnson</a>, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Bailey Smith, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Nia Towle</li> <li>Read <span>"Persuasion"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    14/23

    "Persuasion" by Jane Austen

    • What it's about: Anne Elliot is the overlooked middle daughter of a proud family falling on hard times. At the worst possible time, she crosses paths again with Captain Frederick Wentworth, her first love who she was convinced to reject years ago.
    • Who's starring: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Bailey Smith, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Nia Towle
    • Read "Persuasion"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Jack Gladney, a professor of Hitler studies, his wife Babette, and their four children have their lives turned upside down when a horrifying train accident sends chemical waste spreading over their town.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/tag/Don-Cheadle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Don Cheadle">Don Cheadle</a>, André Benjamin, May Nivola, Sam Nivola</li> <li>Read <span>"White Noise"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    15/23

    "White Noise" by Don DeLillo

    • What it's about: Jack Gladney, a professor of Hitler studies, his wife Babette, and their four children have their lives turned upside down when a horrifying train accident sends chemical waste spreading over their town.
    • Who's starring: Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, André Benjamin, May Nivola, Sam Nivola
    • Read "White Noise"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    amazon.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> In 1984 Nicaragua, revolution puts everyone in danger. An enigmatic British businessman and a strong-willed American journalist fall in love, but are forced to quickly rely on each other to survive and escape the country.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley</li> <li>Read <span>"The Stars at Noon"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    16/23

    "The Stars at Noon" by Denis Johnson

    • What it's about: In 1984 Nicaragua, revolution puts everyone in danger. An enigmatic British businessman and a strong-willed American journalist fall in love, but are forced to quickly rely on each other to survive and escape the country.
    • Who's starring: Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley
    • Read "The Stars at Noon"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Paul Bäumer and his classmates enlist in the German army during World War I, certain that it will be a quick and glorious war. As the true horrors of the first modern war set in, Paul vows that he will spend his life fighting against the kind of hate that starts wars - if he makes it out alive.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Felix Kammerer, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic and Devid Striesow</li> <li>Read <span>"All Quiet on the Western Front"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    17/23

    "All Quiet on the Western Front" by Erich Maria Remarque

    • What it's about: Paul Bäumer and his classmates enlist in the German army during World War I, certain that it will be a quick and glorious war. As the true horrors of the first modern war set in, Paul vows that he will spend his life fighting against the kind of hate that starts wars - if he makes it out alive.
    • Who's starring: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Felix Kammerer, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic and Devid Striesow
    • Read "All Quiet on the Western Front"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Lib Wright, a young nurse, arrives in rural Ireland to see an 11-year-old girl named Anna whose family claims she never eats and lives off of "manna from heaven." As people flock to see what they believe to be a miracle, Lib tries to uncover the truth in order to keep young Anna alive.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Florence Pugh, Ciarán Hinds, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, and Niamh Algar</li> <li>Read <span>"The Wonder"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    18/23

    "The Wonder" by Emma Donoghue

    • What it's about: Lib Wright, a young nurse, arrives in rural Ireland to see an 11-year-old girl named Anna whose family claims she never eats and lives off of "manna from heaven." As people flock to see what they believe to be a miracle, Lib tries to uncover the truth in order to keep young Anna alive.
    • Who's starring: Florence Pugh, Ciarán Hinds, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, and Niamh Algar
    • Read "The Wonder"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    amazon.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> In a Disney+ remake called "Peter Pan &amp; Wendy", the classic story of the boy who wouldn't grow up gets a refresh. It's still the same basic story you know and love: the Darling siblings fly to Neverland with the help of Peter Pan, where they encounter pirates, mermaids, pixies, and other magical adventures.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Yara-Shahidi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yara Shahidi">Yara Shahidi</a>, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, Jim Gaffigan, and <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Jude-Law" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jude Law">Jude Law</a></li> <li>Read <span>"Peter Pan"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    19/23

    "Peter Pan" by J.M. Barrie

    • What it's about: In a Disney+ remake called "Peter Pan & Wendy", the classic story of the boy who wouldn't grow up gets a refresh. It's still the same basic story you know and love: the Darling siblings fly to Neverland with the help of Peter Pan, where they encounter pirates, mermaids, pixies, and other magical adventures.
    • Who's starring: Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, Jim Gaffigan, and Jude Law
    • Read "Peter Pan"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    amazon.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>What's it about: </strong>This historical fictional novel chronicles the inner, more private parts of American actress and model Marilyn Monroe. It delves into the glitz and glamour, but also the deeper, darker secrets.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Ana de Armas, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Adrien-Brody" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adrien Brody">Adrien Brody</a>, Sara Paxton, and Bobby Cannavale</li> <li>Read <span>"Blonde"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date: </strong>TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    20/23

    Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates

    • What's it about: This historical fictional novel chronicles the inner, more private parts of American actress and model Marilyn Monroe. It delves into the glitz and glamour, but also the deeper, darker secrets.
    • Who's starring: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, and Bobby Cannavale
    • Read "Blonde"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    Amazon
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Adrian Tomine, who is known and recognized for his illustrations for The New Yorker, presents a humorous but honest graphic novel that focuses on three young people based in the Bay Area - Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim - as they explore racial politics, interpersonal relationships, and the Asian American experience.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> No cast information has been released, but Randall Park will be making his directorial debut.</li> <li>Read <span>"Shortcomings"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    21/23

    Shortcomings by Adrian Tomine

    • What it's about: Adrian Tomine, who is known and recognized for his illustrations for The New Yorker, presents a humorous but honest graphic novel that focuses on three young people based in the Bay Area - Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim - as they explore racial politics, interpersonal relationships, and the Asian American experience.
    • Who's starring: No cast information has been released, but Randall Park will be making his directorial debut.
    • Read "Shortcomings"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    Amazon
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>This romance novel set in 1950s Brighton, England, tells the story of Tom, Patrick, and Marion. Tom and Marion are a couple, and Marion is deeply in love with Tom. But when Tom meets a man named Patrick, the two fall in love. At the time, it is much safer for Tom and Marion to marry - meaning the three of them must share this love, and deep secret, amongst themselves. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Harry Styles, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Emma-Corrin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Corrin">Emma Corrin</a>, and David Dawson</li> <li>Read <span>"My Policeman"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    22/23

    My Policeman by Bethan Roberts

    • What it's about: This romance novel set in 1950s Brighton, England, tells the story of Tom, Patrick, and Marion. Tom and Marion are a couple, and Marion is deeply in love with Tom. But when Tom meets a man named Patrick, the two fall in love. At the time, it is much safer for Tom and Marion to marry - meaning the three of them must share this love, and deep secret, amongst themselves.
    • Who's starring: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson
    • Read "My Policeman"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    Amazon
  • <ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>This young adult novel follows sixth-grader Margaret Simon. Due to her parents' interfaith marriage and upbringing, Margaret grew up without a religious affiliation. Her friends are shocked, and can't believe she doesn't identify with one religion. Little do they know, Margaret has her very own, special relationship with God. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Abby Ryder Fortson, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Rachel-McAdams" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel McAdams">Rachel McAdams</a>, Benny Safdie, Kathy Bates, and Elle Graham.</li> <li>Read <span>"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
    23/23

    Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

    • What it's about: This young adult novel follows sixth-grader Margaret Simon. Due to her parents' interfaith marriage and upbringing, Margaret grew up without a religious affiliation. Her friends are shocked, and can't believe she doesn't identify with one religion. Little do they know, Margaret has her very own, special relationship with God.
    • Who's starring: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie, Kathy Bates, and Elle Graham.
    • Read "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret"
    • Release date: TBA 2022
    Amazon
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>Detective Poirot's vacation is interrupted by a murder on a luxury cruise on the Nile River. Poirot must solve the mystery, but first he has to figure out what his fellow vacationers are hiding.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Russell-Brand" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Russell Brand">Russell Brand</a>, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright, Tom Bateman, and Ali Fazal</li> <li>Read <span>"Death on the Nile"</span></li> <li><strong>Released date:</strong> Feb. 11, <a href="https://play.hbomax.com/page/urn:hbo:page:GYipQZAsSX62ztwEAAAK2:type:feature" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watch it on HBO MAX now">watch it on HBO MAX now</a>.</li> </ul> <p><br></p>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> A couple in a loveless marriage agree to an arrangement, allowing the wife to have affairs in order to avoid a messy divorce. When the husband grows jealous, deadly psychological mind games ensue.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Ben-Affleck" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ben Affleck">Ben Affleck</a> and Ana de Armas</li> <li>Read <span>"Deep Water"</span></li> <li><strong>Released date:</strong> March 18, <span>watch it on Hulu now</span>.</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>Based on the incredible true story, this novel tells the story of a young boy named Austin with a rare brittle bone disease and autism. Austin has a joyous outlook on life that inspires everyone around him and encourages those closest to him to have faith and find the good in the little things. His father, Scott, shares beautiful and humorous anecdotes of the important lessons Austin has taught him throughout his childhood. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring: </strong>Zachary Levi, Jacob Laval, Meghann Fahy, Drew Powell, and Gavin Warren</li> <li>Read <span>"The Unbreakable Boy"</span></li> <li><strong>Released date: </strong>March 18</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Kya Clark, the "Marsh Girl," grows up alone and something of a local legend in 1960s North Carolina. When a local celebrity turns up dead, Mya is the prime suspect, but there's much more to her story than anyone knows.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Daisy-Edgar-Jones" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daisy Edgar-Jones">Daisy Edgar-Jones</a>, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, and Jayson Warner Smith</li> <li>Read <span>"Where the Crawdads Sing"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> June 24</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>Finney Shaw is a young boy who is kidnapped by a serial killer. While imprisoned in a soundproof basement, he finds a strange telephone that conveys the voices of the killer's previous victims, who each try to help him escape.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Mason Thames, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Ethan-Hawke" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ethan Hawke">Ethan Hawke</a>, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone</li> <li>Read "The Black Phone" in <span>"20th Century Ghosts"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> June 24</li> </ul> <p><br></p>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> In 1950s London, a cleaning lady discovers a Dior dress in the home of one of her clients. Falling in love with fashion, she saves up enough to head to Paris and pursue her dreams.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, and Rose Williams</li> <li>Read <span>"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"</span></li> <li><strong>Released date:</strong> July 15</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What's it about:</strong> This dark, action-thriller follows the story of five of the most deadly and highly-trained assassins who all end up on the same train. Though they all have different targets, the looming question of why they are all on the same train and who is going to make it out alive hooks readers until the very end. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Brad-Pitt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt">Brad Pitt</a>, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Sandra-Bullock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Bullock">Sandra Bullock</a>, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Joey-King" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joey King">Joey King</a>, Bad Bunny, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Hiroyuki Sanada</li> <li>Read <span>"Bullet Train"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> July 29</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Palacio's graphic novel traces the story of Sara, a young Jewish girl seeking refuge in a Nazi-occupied village in France during World War II. With her life on the line, the outcast boy she and her friends ignored becomes her best friend and companion.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Gillian Anderson, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Helen-Mirren" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helen Mirren">Helen Mirren</a>, Ariella Glaser, Bryce Gheisar, Jo Stone-Fewings, and Orlando Schwerdt</li> <li>Read <span>"White Bird"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> Oct. 14</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> The nonfiction story traces how Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two <strong>New York Times</strong> reporters, broke the Harvey Weinstein story and sent shockwaves through the entire entertainment industry.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Zoe Kazan, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Carey-Mulligan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carey Mulligan">Carey Mulligan</a>, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey, and Adam Shapiro</li> <li>Read <span>"She Said"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> Nov. 28</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>This non-fiction, true-crime novel delves into the brutal murders of the Osage family in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Grann revisits the shocking murders that were fueled by prejudice and feelings of racially charged displacement towards Native Americans, and the ensuing reactions from the newly created FBI. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Leonardo-DiCaprio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leonardo DiCaprio">Leonardo DiCaprio</a>, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Robert-De-Niro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert De Niro">Robert De Niro</a>, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and Jesse Plemons</li> <li>Read <span>"Killers of the Flower Moon"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> November 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Two French sisters in World War II deal with the Nazi occupation in different ways. Vianne, the elder sister, is forced to allow a German officer to stay in her home while her husband is at the frontline. On the other hand, the younger sister, Isabelle, joins the French resistance.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Dakota-Fanning" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dakota Fanning">Dakota Fanning</a> and Elle Fanning</li> <li>Read <span>"The Nightingale"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> Dec. 23</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> In a world of twisted fairy tales, best friends Sophie and Agatha are sure of where they'll be placed at the School of Good and Evil. When their fortunes are shockingly reversed, they struggle to preserve their friendship and find their way home again.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Charlize-Theron" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlize Theron">Charlize Theron</a>, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Kerry-Washington" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington">Kerry Washington</a>, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, Kit Young, Ben Kingsley, Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone</li> <li>Read <span>"The School for Good and Evil"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Anne Elliot is the overlooked middle daughter of a proud family falling on hard times. At the worst possible time, she crosses paths again with Captain Frederick Wentworth, her first love who she was convinced to reject years ago. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Dakota-Johnson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dakota Johnson">Dakota Johnson</a>, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Bailey Smith, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Nia Towle</li> <li>Read <span>"Persuasion"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Jack Gladney, a professor of Hitler studies, his wife Babette, and their four children have their lives turned upside down when a horrifying train accident sends chemical waste spreading over their town.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/tag/Don-Cheadle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Don Cheadle">Don Cheadle</a>, André Benjamin, May Nivola, Sam Nivola</li> <li>Read <span>"White Noise"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> In 1984 Nicaragua, revolution puts everyone in danger. An enigmatic British businessman and a strong-willed American journalist fall in love, but are forced to quickly rely on each other to survive and escape the country.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley</li> <li>Read <span>"The Stars at Noon"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Paul Bäumer and his classmates enlist in the German army during World War I, certain that it will be a quick and glorious war. As the true horrors of the first modern war set in, Paul vows that he will spend his life fighting against the kind of hate that starts wars - if he makes it out alive.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Felix Kammerer, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic and Devid Striesow</li> <li>Read <span>"All Quiet on the Western Front"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Lib Wright, a young nurse, arrives in rural Ireland to see an 11-year-old girl named Anna whose family claims she never eats and lives off of "manna from heaven." As people flock to see what they believe to be a miracle, Lib tries to uncover the truth in order to keep young Anna alive.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Florence Pugh, Ciarán Hinds, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, and Niamh Algar</li> <li>Read <span>"The Wonder"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> In a Disney+ remake called "Peter Pan &amp; Wendy", the classic story of the boy who wouldn't grow up gets a refresh. It's still the same basic story you know and love: the Darling siblings fly to Neverland with the help of Peter Pan, where they encounter pirates, mermaids, pixies, and other magical adventures.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Yara-Shahidi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yara Shahidi">Yara Shahidi</a>, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, Jim Gaffigan, and <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Jude-Law" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jude Law">Jude Law</a></li> <li>Read <span>"Peter Pan"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What's it about: </strong>This historical fictional novel chronicles the inner, more private parts of American actress and model Marilyn Monroe. It delves into the glitz and glamour, but also the deeper, darker secrets.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Ana de Armas, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Adrien-Brody" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adrien Brody">Adrien Brody</a>, Sara Paxton, and Bobby Cannavale</li> <li>Read <span>"Blonde"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date: </strong>TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about:</strong> Adrian Tomine, who is known and recognized for his illustrations for The New Yorker, presents a humorous but honest graphic novel that focuses on three young people based in the Bay Area - Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim - as they explore racial politics, interpersonal relationships, and the Asian American experience.</li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> No cast information has been released, but Randall Park will be making his directorial debut.</li> <li>Read <span>"Shortcomings"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>This romance novel set in 1950s Brighton, England, tells the story of Tom, Patrick, and Marion. Tom and Marion are a couple, and Marion is deeply in love with Tom. But when Tom meets a man named Patrick, the two fall in love. At the time, it is much safer for Tom and Marion to marry - meaning the three of them must share this love, and deep secret, amongst themselves. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Harry Styles, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Emma-Corrin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Corrin">Emma Corrin</a>, and David Dawson</li> <li>Read <span>"My Policeman"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
<ul> <li><strong>What it's about: </strong>This young adult novel follows sixth-grader Margaret Simon. Due to her parents' interfaith marriage and upbringing, Margaret grew up without a religious affiliation. Her friends are shocked, and can't believe she doesn't identify with one religion. Little do they know, Margaret has her very own, special relationship with God. </li> <li><strong>Who's starring:</strong> Abby Ryder Fortson, <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/Rachel-McAdams" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel McAdams">Rachel McAdams</a>, Benny Safdie, Kathy Bates, and Elle Graham.</li> <li>Read <span>"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret"</span></li> <li><strong>Release date:</strong> TBA 2022</li> </ul>
Amanda Prahl

For moviegoers who love literary adaptations, 2022 is shaping up to be a very good year. There is something inexplicably special about seeing the story and characters you've imagined and built up in your head for so long physically play out on the big screen in front of you. And while we've had our fair share of wonderful book-to-TV adaptations this past year - with fan-favorite series like "Conversations With Friends," "Bridgerton," "Heartstopper," and "Under the Banner of Heaven" - the buzz and excitement around big-screen adaptations have been much anticipated. After years of delayed filming and production due to COVID-19, there is a pretty hefty list of movies that book-lovers have been itching to see for some time. Between announcements and trailer releases for major bestsellers like "Where the Crawdads Sing" and new, refreshing takes on classics like "Persuasion" and "Peter Pan," there's something for everyone among the book-to-screen adaptations coming out in the year ahead.

While some of 2022's most anticipated adaptations don't have an exact date as of yet, a handful of them already have staked out their spot on the calendar. It's definitely going to be a very good year for book- and movie-lovers alike!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum