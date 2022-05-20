Before These 22 Movies Hit the Big Screen in 2022, Read the Books They're Based On

For moviegoers who love literary adaptations, 2022 is shaping up to be a very good year. There is something inexplicably special about seeing the story and characters you've imagined and built up in your head for so long physically play out on the big screen in front of you. And while we've had our fair share of wonderful book-to-TV adaptations this past year - with fan-favorite series like "Conversations With Friends," "Bridgerton," "Heartstopper," and "Under the Banner of Heaven" - the buzz and excitement around big-screen adaptations have been much anticipated. After years of delayed filming and production due to COVID-19, there is a pretty hefty list of movies that book-lovers have been itching to see for some time. Between announcements and trailer releases for major bestsellers like "Where the Crawdads Sing" and new, refreshing takes on classics like "Persuasion" and "Peter Pan," there's something for everyone among the book-to-screen adaptations coming out in the year ahead.

While some of 2022's most anticipated adaptations don't have an exact date as of yet, a handful of them already have staked out their spot on the calendar. It's definitely going to be a very good year for book- and movie-lovers alike!