The 15 Most Thrilling Murder Mystery Movies to Watch Right Now

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The new Hulu series, <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a37169369/only-murders-in-the-building-hulu-series-selena-gomez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Only Murders In the Building" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Only Murders In the Building</a>, </em>is the latest iteration in a long tradition of murder mysteries. The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, follows three New Yorkers who investigate (as the title suggests) a possible murder in their Upper West Side apartment building—they also happen to make a <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g28555490/best-true-crime-podcasts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Serial" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Serial</a></em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g28555490/best-true-crime-podcasts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:-style podcast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">-style podcast</a> along the way. The show draws inspiration from decades of murder mystery tropes, which feature prominently in many beloved and acclaimed movies. From Alfred Hitchcock to Jordan Peele, whodunits have always had a particular knack for captivating audiences. </p><p>Whether you're watching <em>Only Murders </em>or you're just a thriller fan, we've gathered some of our favorite murder mystery movies from over the years. Below, find comedic takes on the genre or true whodunit classics. But, as <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/g12107335/best-classic-halloween-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween approaches" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween approaches</a>, a murder mystery marathon may be your best bet. </p>
  • <p>A dark comedic take on the murder mystery, <em>Clue </em>has become a cult classic. Based on the board game by the same name, the movie starts with a group of strangers, a New England mansion, a stormy night, and—you guessed it—a murder.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Clue-Eileen-Brennan/dp/B000KWLRL4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEXdWfsKZ1k" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Clue (1985)

    A dark comedic take on the murder mystery, Clue has become a cult classic. Based on the board game by the same name, the movie starts with a group of strangers, a New England mansion, a stormy night, and—you guessed it—a murder.

  • <p><em>Get Out </em>was Jordan Peele's directorial debut and was widely lauded for its social commentary. In the film, Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man, uncovers dark, disturbing information while visiting his white girlfriend's family. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Get-Out-Daniel-Kaluuya/dp/B06Y1FYX25?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzfpyUB60YY&t=5s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Get Out (2017)

    Get Out was Jordan Peele's directorial debut and was widely lauded for its social commentary. In the film, Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man, uncovers dark, disturbing information while visiting his white girlfriend's family.

  • <p>A movie perhaps best known for its slew of cable-knit sweaters, this star-studded feature revolves around the mysterious death of a crime novelist. Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, enters the picture and tries to piece together this curious case. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Knives-Out-Ana-Armas/dp/B081W68DP2/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xi-1NchUqMA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Knives Out (2019)

    A movie perhaps best known for its slew of cable-knit sweaters, this star-studded feature revolves around the mysterious death of a crime novelist. Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, enters the picture and tries to piece together this curious case.

  • <p>One of Alfred Hitchcock's most famous films, an injured news photographer (James Stewart) becomes convinced he witnessed a murder in a nearby apartment. He and his girlfriend (played by Grace Kelly) then attempt to solve the mystery themselves. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rear-Window-James-Stewart/dp/B009CGQ88G/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m01YktiEZCw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Rear Window (1954)

    One of Alfred Hitchcock's most famous films, an injured news photographer (James Stewart) becomes convinced he witnessed a murder in a nearby apartment. He and his girlfriend (played by Grace Kelly) then attempt to solve the mystery themselves.

  • <p>Even if you're not into mysteries, <em>Charade</em> is worth viewing for its cast and costumes alone. When Regina "Reggie" Lampert's (Audrey Hepburn) husband dies unexpectedly, she faces sudden danger. However, a mysterious-yet-charming American, Peter Joshua (Cary Grant), wants to help. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Charade-Cary-Grant/dp/B097YCGMYT/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6T2Q4XO7uA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Charade (1963)

    Even if you're not into mysteries, Charade is worth viewing for its cast and costumes alone. When Regina "Reggie" Lampert's (Audrey Hepburn) husband dies unexpectedly, she faces sudden danger. However, a mysterious-yet-charming American, Peter Joshua (Cary Grant), wants to help.

  • <p>Based on the bestselling book by the same name, <em>Gone Girl </em>is a psychological thriller about a man (Ben Affleck) who becomes the lead suspect in his wife's (Rosamund Pike) disappearance. However, in this movie, nothing is as it seems.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Gone-Girl-Ben-Affleck/dp/B00O4UQIT4/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-_-1nJf8Vg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Gone Girl (2014)

    Based on the bestselling book by the same name, Gone Girl is a psychological thriller about a man (Ben Affleck) who becomes the lead suspect in his wife's (Rosamund Pike) disappearance. However, in this movie, nothing is as it seems.

  • <p>Another murder mystery based on a book, <em>Murder on the Orient Express </em>is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's detective novel. If you like this version, watch <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Murder-Orient-Express-Tom-Bateman/dp/B0771Y8B94/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the 2017 adaptation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the 2017 adaptation</a> and feel free to compare and contrast.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Murder-Orient-Express-Albert-Finney/dp/B076KHB4LX/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjSN6hmg2UY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

    Another murder mystery based on a book, Murder on the Orient Express is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's detective novel. If you like this version, watch the 2017 adaptation and feel free to compare and contrast.

  • <p>If <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a28597561/downton-abbey-movie-sequel-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Downton Abbey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Downton Abbey</a> </em>were a murder mystery, it would be <em>Gosford Park</em>. Starring Maggie Smith and Kristin Scott Thomas, the movie begins with a group arriving at a posh English country estate, but a murder and an ensuing investigation, needless to say, complicate the weekend plans. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Gosford-Park-Maggie-Smith/dp/B002LFVE4I/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvN9Lzq05wE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Gosford Park (2001)

    If Downton Abbey were a murder mystery, it would be Gosford Park. Starring Maggie Smith and Kristin Scott Thomas, the movie begins with a group arriving at a posh English country estate, but a murder and an ensuing investigation, needless to say, complicate the weekend plans.

  • <p>David Fincher's thriller follows disgraced journalist, Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), and tattooed computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), as they attempt to solve a 40-year-old murder case. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Girl-Dragon-Tattoo-Daniel-Craig/dp/B008Y6UND6/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqQe3OrsMKI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

    David Fincher's thriller follows disgraced journalist, Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), and tattooed computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), as they attempt to solve a 40-year-old murder case.

  • <p>A celebrity ensemble cast, including Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, and Dakota Johnson, stars in <em>Bad Times at the El Royale</em>. The plot centers on a group of strangers meeting up at a seedy hotel in 1969, though they share more in common than they reveal at first.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Times-at-El-Royale/dp/B07J5PVR6M/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7wzBVARwaU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

    A celebrity ensemble cast, including Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, and Dakota Johnson, stars in Bad Times at the El Royale. The plot centers on a group of strangers meeting up at a seedy hotel in 1969, though they share more in common than they reveal at first.

  • <p><em>L.A. Confidential </em>transports viewers to 1950s Los Angeles, as three detectives investigate a murder. Sounds simple enough, but the investigation leads the detectives into a wild web of corruption closer to home than they anticipated. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/L-Confidential-Kevin-Spacey/dp/B006ICGH56/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sOXrY5yV4g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    L.A. Confidential (1997)

    L.A. Confidential transports viewers to 1950s Los Angeles, as three detectives investigate a murder. Sounds simple enough, but the investigation leads the detectives into a wild web of corruption closer to home than they anticipated.

  • <p>A movie producer, Clinton Greene, gathers six friends aboard his luxury yacht, on the one year anniversary of his wife's death. All but one were present on the day of her death, when she was killed in a hit and run. Greene, however, thinks there's more to the story, and is determined to find out everyone's secrets. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Sheila-Richard-Benjamin/dp/B000NHR7AG/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPHMoDpCHU8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    The Last of Sheila (1973)

    A movie producer, Clinton Greene, gathers six friends aboard his luxury yacht, on the one year anniversary of his wife's death. All but one were present on the day of her death, when she was killed in a hit and run. Greene, however, thinks there's more to the story, and is determined to find out everyone's secrets.

  • <p>The slasher movie that launched a massive franchise, <em>Scream </em>focuses on a group of horror movie fanatics who are subsequently targeted by a masked serial killer. Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Drew Barrymore all star in this famed feature. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Scream-David-Arquette/dp/B00AYB1BIK/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tV4PTwciTuQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Scream (1996)

    The slasher movie that launched a massive franchise, Scream focuses on a group of horror movie fanatics who are subsequently targeted by a masked serial killer. Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Drew Barrymore all star in this famed feature.

  • <p>Set in Vienna at the start of the Cold War, <em>The Third Man </em>is a classically British murder mystery. The basic premise? An American arrives in Austria to work for his friend, only to find that the friend mysteriously died. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Third-Man-Joseph-Cotten/dp/B00ERCS6OE/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9yyDEDGlr0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    The Third Man (1949)

    Set in Vienna at the start of the Cold War, The Third Man is a classically British murder mystery. The basic premise? An American arrives in Austria to work for his friend, only to find that the friend mysteriously died.

  • <p>A oddball millionaire hosts a dinner party with the world's leading detectives as guests. However, he reveals that the evening is more than a social event, and a murder will occur in the house that night. The reward for finding the killer? $1 million. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Murder-Death-Peter-Falk/dp/B00AB0NTTI/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.37579559%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKFWMFJsO8w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Murder By Death (1976)

    A oddball millionaire hosts a dinner party with the world's leading detectives as guests. However, he reveals that the evening is more than a social event, and a murder will occur in the house that night. The reward for finding the killer? $1 million.

