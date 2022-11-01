The 15 Most Iconic Vanilla Perfumes of All Time

  • <p class="body-dropcap">There’s a reason vanilla is so popular in fragrances: the warm and sweet composition is instantly comforting. In fact, vanilla is known to be a mood enhancer. </p><p>The only edible fruit in the orchid family, vanilla is a versatile ingredient that plays well with so many other scents, making it perfect for endless fragrance formulations. While vanilla perfumes are amazing to wear all year, there are definitely some, like <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a40668961/mugler-alien-goddess-intense-willow-smith-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mugler's Alien Goddess" class="link ">Mugler's Alien Goddess</a>, that are better for the warmer months thanks to notes like fresh floral or <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g40242272/best-rose-fragrances/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rose" class="link ">rose</a>. On the flip side, vanilla perfumes that are complemented by spices or woody notes are perfect for fall and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/advice/g4671/best-winter-fragrances/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter" class="link ">winter</a>. But if we're being honest, wear the scent that speaks to you, regardless of the season. With so many great vanilla fragrances to choose from you're bound to find one you love.</p><p>Whether you consider yourself a bonafide gourmand girl or just like to smell hints of sweetness in your perfume, vanilla can (and does) do it all. Here, 15 of the best vanilla perfumes to try out, from cult classics to newcomers. </p><hr>
  • <p><strong>Byredo</strong></p><p>byredo.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p>It's easy to see—or smell—why Byredo is so popular, and Vanille Antique, one of the brand's night veil scents, doesn't disappoint. You might be expecting something super sweet with opening notes like freesia and plum, but the heart and base notes of amber and cashmere woods add an Earthy sophistication. <strong><br></strong><br><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: freesia, plum</strong></p><p><strong>Heart: amber, cashmere woods</strong></p><p><strong>Base: Madagascar vanilla beans, cistus oil</strong></p>
    1) Vanille Antique

    Byredo

    byredo.com

    $250.00

    It's easy to see—or smell—why Byredo is so popular, and Vanille Antique, one of the brand's night veil scents, doesn't disappoint. You might be expecting something super sweet with opening notes like freesia and plum, but the heart and base notes of amber and cashmere woods add an Earthy sophistication.

    Notes

    Top: freesia, plum

    Heart: amber, cashmere woods

    Base: Madagascar vanilla beans, cistus oil

  • <p><strong>Bond No.9 New York</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$460.00</strong></p><p>Luxe fragrance brand Bond No.9 takes inspiration from the neighborhoods of New York City. This newest fragrance is meant to capture the essence of a wild night out in Chelsea.</p><p><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: Saffron, Cocoa absolute</strong></p><p><strong>Heart: Tuberose, Myrrh Resoid, Cedarwood, Oud oil</strong></p><p><strong>Base: Amber, Vanilla, Suede, Patchouli Oil</strong></p>
    2) Chelsea Nights Eau de Parfum

    Bond No.9 New York

    neimanmarcus.com

    $460.00

    Luxe fragrance brand Bond No.9 takes inspiration from the neighborhoods of New York City. This newest fragrance is meant to capture the essence of a wild night out in Chelsea.

    Notes

    Top: Saffron, Cocoa absolute

    Heart: Tuberose, Myrrh Resoid, Cedarwood, Oud oil

    Base: Amber, Vanilla, Suede, Patchouli Oil

  • <p><strong>Lancôme</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p>Classic notes of rose and jasmine mix with modern salted vanilla to give this scent the perfect a touch of sweetness. </p><p><strong><u>Notes </u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: Essence of isparta and centifolia roses</strong></p><p><strong>Middle: White jasmine and bergamot</strong></p><p><strong>Base: Salted vanilla</strong></p>
    3) Lancôme Idôle Aura Eau de Parfum

    Lancôme

    ulta.com

    $99.00

    Classic notes of rose and jasmine mix with modern salted vanilla to give this scent the perfect a touch of sweetness.

    Notes

    Top: Essence of isparta and centifolia roses

    Middle: White jasmine and bergamot

    Base: Salted vanilla

  • <p><strong>Santa Maria Novella </strong></p><p>smnovella.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p>According to the brand Santa Maria Novella, vanilla was actually thought of as an aphrodisiac in ancient times. Even so, the zippy lemon and bergamot, comforting jasmine, and grounding vanilla make it easy to fall in love with this fragrance. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: Lemon, bergamot, orange</strong></p><p><strong>Heart: Jasmine, vanilla</strong></p><p><strong>Base: Vanilla, sweet woods, benzoin</strong></p>
    4) Vaniglia

    Santa Maria Novella

    smnovella.com

    $145.00

    According to the brand Santa Maria Novella, vanilla was actually thought of as an aphrodisiac in ancient times. Even so, the zippy lemon and bergamot, comforting jasmine, and grounding vanilla make it easy to fall in love with this fragrance.

    Notes

    Top: Lemon, bergamot, orange

    Heart: Jasmine, vanilla

    Base: Vanilla, sweet woods, benzoin

  • <p><strong>Yves Saint Laurent</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$102.00</strong></p><p>Though the name is Black Opium, this iconic fragrance is both sweet and warm thanks to notes of coffee, white flowers, and vanilla. It's the perfect one to pick up when that chill in the air comes around. </p><p><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p> <strong>Top: coffee </strong></p><p><strong>Middle: white flowers </strong></p><p> <strong>Base: vanilla</strong></p>
    5) Black Opium Eau de Parfum

    Yves Saint Laurent

    sephora.com

    $102.00

    Though the name is Black Opium, this iconic fragrance is both sweet and warm thanks to notes of coffee, white flowers, and vanilla. It's the perfect one to pick up when that chill in the air comes around.

    Notes

    Top: coffee

    Middle: white flowers

    Base: vanilla

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>dior.com</p><p><strong>$2023.00</strong></p><p>This fragrance is named after one of Christian Dior's favorite desserts, the Diorama Gourmand (details of the actual pastry are a mystery as there are no true records of it). But this fragrance interpretation is just as delicious as the mythical dessert, with nearly-edible notes of vanilla, cocoa, and orange wedge. </p><p><strong>Notes: Vanil</strong><strong>la, cocoa, and orange wedge</strong><br></p>
    6) Vanilla Diorama Fragrance

    Dior

    dior.com

    $2023.00

    This fragrance is named after one of Christian Dior's favorite desserts, the Diorama Gourmand (details of the actual pastry are a mystery as there are no true records of it). But this fragrance interpretation is just as delicious as the mythical dessert, with nearly-edible notes of vanilla, cocoa, and orange wedge.

    Notes: Vanilla, cocoa, and orange wedge

  • <p><strong>Mugler</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$170.00</strong></p><p>Bergamot and heart of jasmine are grounded by bourbon vanilla to create a warm yet floral scent you'll want to wear every day. <br> </p><p><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: Bergamot essence</strong></p><p><strong>Heart: Jasmine grandiflorum</strong></p><p><strong>Base: Bourbon vanilla</strong></p>
    7) Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum

    Mugler

    sephora.com

    $170.00

    Bergamot and heart of jasmine are grounded by bourbon vanilla to create a warm yet floral scent you'll want to wear every day.

    Notes

    Top: Bergamot essence

    Heart: Jasmine grandiflorum

    Base: Bourbon vanilla

  • <p><strong>By Rosie Jane </strong></p><p>byrosiejane.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p>Fragrance has a way of bringing back memories, and this scent is all about reminiscing on all of the sweetness life has to offer. Tip: Because the formula is clean, spritz all over instead of rubbing or dabbing into skin. </p><p><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: vanilla</strong></p><p><strong>Heart: hinoki wood</strong></p><p><strong>Base: nude musk</strong></p>
    8) Dulce Eau de Parfum

    By Rosie Jane

    byrosiejane.com

    $70.00

    Fragrance has a way of bringing back memories, and this scent is all about reminiscing on all of the sweetness life has to offer. Tip: Because the formula is clean, spritz all over instead of rubbing or dabbing into skin.

    Notes

    Top: vanilla

    Heart: hinoki wood

    Base: nude musk

  • <p><strong>HERETIC</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p>Vanilla is the heart of this fragrance, blending a mix of both sweet and spicy as well as warm and woody to make an elevated vanilla scent. They call it dirty, we call it delicious.<strong><strong><br></strong><strong><br></strong>Top: cedar, coriander, ho wood</strong></p><p><strong>Heart: vanilla</strong></p><p><strong>Base: patchouli, sandalwood, styrax, vetiver</strong></p>
    9) Dirty Vanilla Eau de Parfum

    HERETIC

    sephora.com

    $165.00

    Vanilla is the heart of this fragrance, blending a mix of both sweet and spicy as well as warm and woody to make an elevated vanilla scent. They call it dirty, we call it delicious.

    Top: cedar, coriander, ho wood

    Heart: vanilla

    Base: patchouli, sandalwood, styrax, vetiver

  • <p><strong>AERIN</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p>Inspired by Morocco, Madagascar vanilla slices through notes of bergamot and Bulgarian rose, while sandalwood, amber, and musk anchor this fragrance. </p><p><strong>Top: Italian bergamot, Bulgarian eose <br>Heart: Madagascar vanilla<br>Base: amber, sandalwood, musk </strong></p>
    10) Tangier Vanille

    AERIN

    sephora.com

    $145.00

    Inspired by Morocco, Madagascar vanilla slices through notes of bergamot and Bulgarian rose, while sandalwood, amber, and musk anchor this fragrance.

    Top: Italian bergamot, Bulgarian eose
    Heart: Madagascar vanilla
    Base: amber, sandalwood, musk

  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>chanel.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p>This fragrance is meant to evoke a sense of comfort. In fact, it was inspired by Venice, one of the cities Gabrielle Chanel fell in love with after the death of her lover, Boy Capel. Think of it as a fresh vanilla hug.</p><p><strong>Notes: neroli, amber, vanilla and tonka</strong></p>
    11) Paris-Venise Les Eaux de CHANEL Eau de Toilette Spray

    Chanel

    chanel.com

    $90.00

    This fragrance is meant to evoke a sense of comfort. In fact, it was inspired by Venice, one of the cities Gabrielle Chanel fell in love with after the death of her lover, Boy Capel. Think of it as a fresh vanilla hug.

    Notes: neroli, amber, vanilla and tonka

  • <p><strong>Jo Malone </strong></p><p>jomalone.com</p><p><strong>$866.00</strong></p><p>Hints of anise and clove add spiciness to the purple vanilla orchid notes in this cologne. It's meant to be a "modern story of vanilla." <strong><br></strong> <strong><u><br></u></strong></p><p><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: star anise </strong></p><p><strong>Heart: purple vanilla orchid </strong></p><p><strong>Base: vanilla bourbon </strong></p>
    12) Vanilla & Anise Cologne

    Jo Malone

    jomalone.com

    $866.00

    Hints of anise and clove add spiciness to the purple vanilla orchid notes in this cologne. It's meant to be a "modern story of vanilla."

    Notes

    Top: star anise

    Heart: purple vanilla orchid

    Base: vanilla bourbon

  • <p><strong>Ellis Brooklyn</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p>This perfume does double duty with vanilla using both bourbon vanilla bean and Madagascar vanilla bean extract with a touch of florals. The bst part? It's designed to get better with your body's heat and chemistry. <strong><br></strong><br></p><p><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: creamy milk accord, frangipani, peony rose</strong></p><p><strong>Heart: bourbon vanilla bean, Madagascar vanilla bean extract, upcycled cocoa shell extract</strong></p><p><strong>Base: benzoin resinoid, amyris, sandalwood, musk</strong></p>
    13) Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum

    Ellis Brooklyn

    sephora.com

    $105.00

    This perfume does double duty with vanilla using both bourbon vanilla bean and Madagascar vanilla bean extract with a touch of florals. The bst part? It's designed to get better with your body's heat and chemistry.

    Notes

    Top: creamy milk accord, frangipani, peony rose

    Heart: bourbon vanilla bean, Madagascar vanilla bean extract, upcycled cocoa shell extract

    Base: benzoin resinoid, amyris, sandalwood, musk

  • <p><strong>Diptyque</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p>The sweetness of bourbon vanilla is accompanied by pink peppercorn, cardamom, and vetiver to add a warm spiciness to this take on a vanilla fragrance. </p><p><strong>Notes: Pink peppercorn, juniper berry, green cardamom, elemi, olibanum, calamus, black ceylon tea, bourbon vanilla, haitian vetiver, cypriol.</strong></p>
    14) Eau Duelle

    Diptyque

    bergdorfgoodman.com

    $180.00

    The sweetness of bourbon vanilla is accompanied by pink peppercorn, cardamom, and vetiver to add a warm spiciness to this take on a vanilla fragrance.

    Notes: Pink peppercorn, juniper berry, green cardamom, elemi, olibanum, calamus, black ceylon tea, bourbon vanilla, haitian vetiver, cypriol.

  • <p><strong>HENRY ROSE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p>While the initial notes exude freshness, once this scent dries down the patchouli and vanilla come out to play. The result is a sensual, skin-like warmth.<strong><u><br></u></strong></p><p><strong><u>Notes</u></strong></p><p><strong>Top: green grass</strong></p><p><strong>Heart: vetiver, freesia</strong></p><p><strong>Base: patchouli, vanilla bean</strong></p>
    15) Dark is Night Eau de Parfum

    HENRY ROSE

    nordstrom.com

    $35.00

    While the initial notes exude freshness, once this scent dries down the patchouli and vanilla come out to play. The result is a sensual, skin-like warmth.

    Notes

    Top: green grass

    Heart: vetiver, freesia

    Base: patchouli, vanilla bean

