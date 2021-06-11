The 15 Most Beautiful Insects in the World

  • <p>At any given moment, it’s estimated that <a href="https://www.si.edu/spotlight/buginfo/bugnos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10 quintillion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">10 quintillion</a> (10,000,000,000,000,000,000) individual insects are alive and kicking on planet Earth. We don’t blame you if you’re not a fan of them all—but quite a few are actually beautiful, if you look closely enough. (It’s not all <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a32353458/asian-giant-murder-hornet-north-america/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:murder hornets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">murder hornets</a> and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/a36544765/when-will-cicadas-go-away/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cicadas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cicadas</a> out there!)</p><p>From blush-pink mantises to golden beetles, hummingbird-like moths to painterly stink bugs, the world is full of insects that wouldn’t look out of place in an <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/a32580936/penguins-nelson-atkins-art-museum-video/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:art museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">art museum</a>. Here’s everything you need to know about why bugs have evolved this way, plus a look at a few of the most beautiful insects ever discovered.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Why do insects have different colors and patterns?</h2><p>Bugs have evolved with unique appearances for a few key reasons: camouflage, mating, and protection, explains <a href="https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/kawahara-lab/personnel/principal-investigator/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Akito Y. Kawahara, Ph.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Akito Y. Kawahara, Ph.D.</a>, associate professor and curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida.</p><p>By blending into their surroundings, insects like the orchid mantis give predators the slip or become invisible to their prey. Displaying vibrant colors helps bugs like the coastal peacock spider attract mates. And flashier insects like the green milkweed locust, meanwhile, display their colors to warn that they are poisonous or taste bad.</p><p>Consider a hairy caterpillar: Those hairs serve a specific purpose, keeping wasps from landing on the caterpillar and appearing unappetizing to birds, Kawahara says. But human beings see them as cute, or at least less freaky than <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/g30548446/common-house-bugs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other bugs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">other bugs</a>. “It’s our interpretation, the way human beings perceive what is beautiful and what is gross,” he continues. Other species do the same calculus in a different kind of way.</p><p>Another great example of the genius of beautiful insects is the monarch butterfly, Kawahara notes, which feeds on poisonous milkweed as a caterpillar. When it emerges as a full-grown butterfly, its recognizable wings advertise that it tastes nasty—and that it might even kill any predator unlucky enough to eat it. On top of that, other species with similar defenses, including viceroy and queen butterflies, have evolved to look like monarchs, providing extra protection for all three types.</p><h2 class="body-h2">What are the most beautiful insects in the world?</h2><p>No matter what, remember that all bugs (yes, even <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/g29022991/common-house-spiders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:that spider" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">that spider</a> hiding in your closet right now!) are worthy of your respect. “We shouldn’t bias ourselves by looking at just the things that are pretty,” Kawahara says. “It’s unfortunate that people don’t think of insects as being awesome, which they really are.”</p><p>With so many species to choose from, it’s tough to narrow down the most stunning bugs of the bunch—but here are the ones that really caught our eye:</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Sphaerocoris annulus</em></p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: Tropical Africa</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: The aptly named Picasso bug is a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/a28968768/how-to-get-rid-of-stink-bugs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stink bug" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stink bug</a>-like insect that uses its distinctive, vibrant markings to warn predators to stay away, per a <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317620471_A_recent_record_of_Sphaerocoris_annulus_FABRICIUS_1775_in_Zambia_Hemiptera_Heteroptera_Scutelleridae" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2011 study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2011 study</a>.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Hymenopus coronatus</em></p><p><strong>Where it<strong>’</strong></strong><strong>s from</strong>: Southeast Asia</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Despite their ethereal beauty, the tiny, flower-like orchid mantises are pretty bloodthirsty, using their mimicry to <a href="https://bioone.org/journals/journal-of-orthoptera-research/volume-22/issue-1/034.022.0106/Coloration-and-Morphology-of-the-Orchid-Mantis-Hymenopus-coronatus-Mantodea/10.1665/034.022.0106.full" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lure in" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lure in</a> unsuspecting pollinators, which they quickly feast upon.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Hemaris </em>spp.</p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: North America, Africa, Europe, and Asia</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: No, that’s not a hummingbird—it’s actually a moth! Several species of the day-flying insects are common throughout the world, per the <a href="https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/pollinators/pollinator-of-the-month/hummingbird_moth.shtml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U.S. Forest Service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">U.S. Forest Service</a>, and they move and feed on nectar much like their avian lookalikes.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Chrysis</em> spp.</p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: Worldwide (except Antarctica)</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Good news: These tiny, iridescent beauties probably can’t <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a32375891/hornet-sting-treatment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sting you" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sting you</a>—instead, they parasitize other wasps. Their <a href="https://baynature.org/article/the-cuckoo-wasp-a-gorgeous-parasite/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glittering appearance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glittering appearance</a> is the result of complex light refraction and a dimpled exoskeleton, and scientists still don’t know why they’re so colorful. (Aside from moths, parasitic wasps like this one are Kawahara’s favorite insects.)</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Phymateus viridipes</em></p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: Southern Africa</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: These locusts flash their colorful wings to <a href="https://www.biodiversitylibrary.org/part/15188" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:warn predators" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">warn predators</a>—and it’s actually pretty helpful, since they secrete a liquid derived from milkweed plants when threatened.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Umbonia crassicornis</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: South and Central America, Mexico</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: A common pest in southern Florida, the thorn bug has adapted to look strikingly similar to, well, thorns. The insects cling to stems and tree trunks in large clusters, per the <a href="https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/creatures/orn/thorn_bug.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:University of Florida" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">University of Florida</a>, making them tough for even humans to spot at first.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Dryocampa rubicunda</em> </p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: North America</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Distinguished by pinks, yellows, and purples straight out of a Starburst wrapper, the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/a32671160/rosy-maple-moths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rosy maple moth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rosy maple moth</a> is one of the smallest, with just a <a href="https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/rosy-maple-moth-dryocampa-rubicunda/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two-inch maximum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two-inch maximum</a> wingspan. Butterflies might be the most beloved winged insects, Kawahara says, but moths are just as interesting.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Phyllium bioculatum</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: Southeast Asia</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Leaves, meet your doppelgängers. These tropical bugs look so much like plants that it’s even tough for us to spot them. The slow-moving herbivores can be green, yellow, orange, or red, and they’re likely unchanged from millions of years ago, per researchers at <a href="https://blogs.lt.vt.edu/magel9/2015/12/03/phylliium-bioculatum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Virginia Tech" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Virginia Tech</a>.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Maratus speciosus</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: Southern Australia</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Like your great-aunt who lives in South Beach, the coastal peacock spider doesn’t believe in dressing down. Made famous by several <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_yYC5r8xMI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:viral videos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">viral videos</a>, male spiders perform a complex dance routine to <a href="https://nature.berkeley.edu/eliaslab/Publications/GirardEtAl2018.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:court females" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">court females</a>—and just like their namesake bird, their fabulous colors play a huge role.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Charidotella sexpunctata</em></p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: North and South America</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Found in the <a href="http://texasento.net/Charidotella.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vast majority" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vast majority</a> of the United States, the golden tortoise beetle looks like a tiny gold coin with transparent edges. Surprisingly, their brilliant metallic sheen fades when they die, leaving a dull <a href="https://texasinsects.tamu.edu/tortoise-beetle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red-yellow color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red-yellow color</a> behind.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Automeris io</em></p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: North America</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: This guy might look as harmless as moss or artificial turf, but the io moth caterpillar packs a painful sting. Its trademark spines can cause welts, itching, and redness (nowhere near as bad as the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a34346478/venomous-puss-caterpillar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puss caterpillar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">puss caterpillar</a>, though).</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Morpho menelaus</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: South and Central America</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: One of the <a href="https://micro.magnet.fsu.edu/optics/olympusmicd/galleries/butterfly/bluemorphor6.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most iridescent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most iridescent</a> creatures anywhere on Earth, the blue morpho butterfly displays a jewel-like hue above and a brown underside below, making them difficult for predators to find and track.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Pseudocreobotra wahlbergii</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: Southern and eastern Africa</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: The spiny flower mantis clearly likes to show off. With green, pink, yellow, and red variations, the species <a href="https://usmantis.com/products/pseudocreobotra-wahlbergii-spiny-flower-mantis" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:is cannibalistic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">is cannibalistic</a> and feeds mainly on insects snatched from the air, which are wooed by its swirling patterns. They aren’t always so pretty, though: When they first hatch, they look like black ants.</p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Poecilotheria metallica</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: India and Sri Lanka</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Plain old spiders might be creepy, but cobalt-blue ones are gorgeous. Their blue coloring is likely used to <a href="https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2020.1688" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:find mates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">find mates</a>. Unfortunately, sapphire tarantulas are listed as <a href="https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/63563/12681959" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:critically endangered" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">critically endangered</a> by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to hunting and loss of habitat. </p>
  • <p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Chrysochroa buqueti</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: Thailand</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Jewel beetles live in every corner of the world, but some of the <a href="https://photocontest.smithsonianmag.com/photocontest/detail/chrysochroa-fulgens-beetle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most spectacular" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most spectacular</a> (including this species and its immediate family) call Thailand home. Surprisingly, beetles might actually use vibrant colors as <a href="https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fevo.2017.00140/full" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:camouflage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">camouflage</a>, not as a warning sign, per a 2017 study.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Sphaerocoris annulus</em></p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: Tropical Africa</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: The aptly named Picasso bug is a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/a28968768/how-to-get-rid-of-stink-bugs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stink bug" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stink bug</a>-like insect that uses its distinctive, vibrant markings to warn predators to stay away, per a <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317620471_A_recent_record_of_Sphaerocoris_annulus_FABRICIUS_1775_in_Zambia_Hemiptera_Heteroptera_Scutelleridae" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2011 study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2011 study</a>.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Hymenopus coronatus</em></p><p><strong>Where it<strong>’</strong></strong><strong>s from</strong>: Southeast Asia</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Despite their ethereal beauty, the tiny, flower-like orchid mantises are pretty bloodthirsty, using their mimicry to <a href="https://bioone.org/journals/journal-of-orthoptera-research/volume-22/issue-1/034.022.0106/Coloration-and-Morphology-of-the-Orchid-Mantis-Hymenopus-coronatus-Mantodea/10.1665/034.022.0106.full" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lure in" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lure in</a> unsuspecting pollinators, which they quickly feast upon.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Hemaris </em>spp.</p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: North America, Africa, Europe, and Asia</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: No, that’s not a hummingbird—it’s actually a moth! Several species of the day-flying insects are common throughout the world, per the <a href="https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/pollinators/pollinator-of-the-month/hummingbird_moth.shtml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U.S. Forest Service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">U.S. Forest Service</a>, and they move and feed on nectar much like their avian lookalikes.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Chrysis</em> spp.</p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: Worldwide (except Antarctica)</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Good news: These tiny, iridescent beauties probably can’t <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a32375891/hornet-sting-treatment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sting you" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sting you</a>—instead, they parasitize other wasps. Their <a href="https://baynature.org/article/the-cuckoo-wasp-a-gorgeous-parasite/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glittering appearance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glittering appearance</a> is the result of complex light refraction and a dimpled exoskeleton, and scientists still don’t know why they’re so colorful. (Aside from moths, parasitic wasps like this one are Kawahara’s favorite insects.)</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Phymateus viridipes</em></p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: Southern Africa</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: These locusts flash their colorful wings to <a href="https://www.biodiversitylibrary.org/part/15188" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:warn predators" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">warn predators</a>—and it’s actually pretty helpful, since they secrete a liquid derived from milkweed plants when threatened.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Umbonia crassicornis</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: South and Central America, Mexico</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: A common pest in southern Florida, the thorn bug has adapted to look strikingly similar to, well, thorns. The insects cling to stems and tree trunks in large clusters, per the <a href="https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/creatures/orn/thorn_bug.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:University of Florida" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">University of Florida</a>, making them tough for even humans to spot at first.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Dryocampa rubicunda</em> </p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: North America</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Distinguished by pinks, yellows, and purples straight out of a Starburst wrapper, the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/a32671160/rosy-maple-moths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rosy maple moth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rosy maple moth</a> is one of the smallest, with just a <a href="https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/rosy-maple-moth-dryocampa-rubicunda/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two-inch maximum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two-inch maximum</a> wingspan. Butterflies might be the most beloved winged insects, Kawahara says, but moths are just as interesting.<br></p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Phyllium bioculatum</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: Southeast Asia</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Leaves, meet your doppelgängers. These tropical bugs look so much like plants that it’s even tough for us to spot them. The slow-moving herbivores can be green, yellow, orange, or red, and they’re likely unchanged from millions of years ago, per researchers at <a href="https://blogs.lt.vt.edu/magel9/2015/12/03/phylliium-bioculatum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Virginia Tech" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Virginia Tech</a>.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Maratus speciosus</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: Southern Australia</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Like your great-aunt who lives in South Beach, the coastal peacock spider doesn’t believe in dressing down. Made famous by several <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_yYC5r8xMI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:viral videos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">viral videos</a>, male spiders perform a complex dance routine to <a href="https://nature.berkeley.edu/eliaslab/Publications/GirardEtAl2018.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:court females" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">court females</a>—and just like their namesake bird, their fabulous colors play a huge role.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Charidotella sexpunctata</em></p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: North and South America</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Found in the <a href="http://texasento.net/Charidotella.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vast majority" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vast majority</a> of the United States, the golden tortoise beetle looks like a tiny gold coin with transparent edges. Surprisingly, their brilliant metallic sheen fades when they die, leaving a dull <a href="https://texasinsects.tamu.edu/tortoise-beetle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red-yellow color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red-yellow color</a> behind.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Automeris io</em></p><p><strong>Where it’s from</strong>: North America</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: This guy might look as harmless as moss or artificial turf, but the io moth caterpillar packs a painful sting. Its trademark spines can cause welts, itching, and redness (nowhere near as bad as the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a34346478/venomous-puss-caterpillar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puss caterpillar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">puss caterpillar</a>, though).</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Morpho menelaus</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: South and Central America</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: One of the <a href="https://micro.magnet.fsu.edu/optics/olympusmicd/galleries/butterfly/bluemorphor6.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most iridescent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most iridescent</a> creatures anywhere on Earth, the blue morpho butterfly displays a jewel-like hue above and a brown underside below, making them difficult for predators to find and track.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Pseudocreobotra wahlbergii</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: Southern and eastern Africa</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: The spiny flower mantis clearly likes to show off. With green, pink, yellow, and red variations, the species <a href="https://usmantis.com/products/pseudocreobotra-wahlbergii-spiny-flower-mantis" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:is cannibalistic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">is cannibalistic</a> and feeds mainly on insects snatched from the air, which are wooed by its swirling patterns. They aren’t always so pretty, though: When they first hatch, they look like black ants.</p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Poecilotheria metallica</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: India and Sri Lanka</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Plain old spiders might be creepy, but cobalt-blue ones are gorgeous. Their blue coloring is likely used to <a href="https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2020.1688" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:find mates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">find mates</a>. Unfortunately, sapphire tarantulas are listed as <a href="https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/63563/12681959" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:critically endangered" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">critically endangered</a> by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to hunting and loss of habitat. </p>
<p><strong>What it is</strong>: <em>Chrysochroa buqueti</em></p><p><strong>Where it's from</strong>: Thailand</p><p><strong>What to know</strong>: Jewel beetles live in every corner of the world, but some of the <a href="https://photocontest.smithsonianmag.com/photocontest/detail/chrysochroa-fulgens-beetle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most spectacular" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most spectacular</a> (including this species and its immediate family) call Thailand home. Surprisingly, beetles might actually use vibrant colors as <a href="https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fevo.2017.00140/full" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:camouflage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">camouflage</a>, not as a warning sign, per a 2017 study.</p>

