18 Stylish Men's Items to Wear to the Kentucky Derby

  • <p>The Kentucky Derby might be the fanciest sporting event on earth (aside from <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/a10212945/ascot-history-royal-enclosure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Ascot" class="link ">Royal Ascot</a>), so while you might put money on a longshot on the track, you should never take your chances on looking your best. Whether you're aiming for impactful accessories or crafting a classic derby look, here are a few items that are sure to impress on Derby Day.</p>
<p>The Kentucky Derby might be the fanciest sporting event on earth (aside from <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/a10212945/ascot-history-royal-enclosure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Ascot" class="link ">Royal Ascot</a>), so while you might put money on a longshot on the track, you should never take your chances on looking your best. Whether you're aiming for impactful accessories or crafting a classic derby look, here are a few items that are sure to impress on Derby Day.</p>
<p><strong>Scala</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>68.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002NSM3X4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.19432038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A boater is a classic men's style for the Derby—and be honest, you've always wanted an excuse to wear one. </p>
<p><strong>Club Room</strong></p><p>macys.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fclub-room-mens-linen-blazer-created-for-macys%3FID%3D12576115%26pla_country%3DUS&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A breathable linen blazer will leave you feeling as cool as you look.</p>
<p>ties.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ties.com%2Fv%2Fa%2Falynn-novelty-hold-your-horses-burgundy-tie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There is no more appropriate venue for an equestrian tie than the derby. </p>
<p><strong>Florsheim</strong></p><p>zappos.com</p><p><strong>$85.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fflorsheim-highland-plain-toe-oxford-gray-suede-white-sole%2Fproduct%2F9340687&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pairing these with some <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nicelaundry.com%2Fproducts%2Fno-show-low-cut&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-cut, no-show socks" class="link ">low-cut, no-show socks</a> will ensure that your shoes stay sweat-free. Plus, they're affordable enough to sustain some damage in the infield.</p>
<p><strong>Scala</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0176UFNSU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.19432038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A straw Panama hat has a classic derby feel (and will help keep the sun out of your eyes during the race). </p>
<p>haspel.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.haspel.com%2Fproducts%2Fsapphire-bleau-seersucker-stretch-sport-coat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Established in New Orleans in 1909, Haspel is responsible for the original <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/news/a3163/the-history-of-seersucker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seersucker" class="link ">seersucker</a> suit—a derby classic. </p>
<p><strong>Tommy Hilfiger</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KRCKYLG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.19432038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Derby is all about bright, bold colors and bow ties—and this one checks all the boxes.</p>
<p><strong>W.R.K</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fw-r-k-trim-fit-twill-gingham-performance-dress-shirt%2F6491984&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pastel gingham is the perfect accompaniment to an <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/how-to/g667/kentucky-derby-mint-julep-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic mint julep" class="link ">iconic mint julep</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Gollate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>19.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DHFMCR7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.19432038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Seersucker is the perfect fabric to wear to a breezy outdoor event. Bonus style points for wearing a <em>tie</em> made from seersucker—an unexpected, but classy choice.</p>
<p><strong>David Yurman</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdavid-yurman-petrvs-horse-signet-ring%2F5278579&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A signet ring is an elegant every day piece, but this horse-emblazoned one is particularly perfect for the Derby. </p>
<p><strong>The Tie Bar</strong></p><p>thetiebar.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thetiebar.com%2Fproduct%2FBL316ST&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Derby day is no time for understated accessories: take a chance on a dramatic print in a small format for major impact without a major commitment. </p>
<p><strong>OLIVER PEOPLES</strong></p><p>selfridges.com.us</p><p><strong>$365.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcat%2Foliver-peoples-ov5004su-riley-sun-acetate-round-sunglasses_R03812637&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll want to have a prime view of those horses for the most exciting two minutes in sports.</p>
<p><strong>Cufflinks Depot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004XWL29O?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.19432038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make it your lucky day with these lucky horseshoe cufflinks. </p>
<p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$830.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2F1238480&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a true Millionaires Row look, you can't go wrong with a horsebit loafer. </p>
<p><strong>Shinesty</strong></p><p>shinesty.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shinesty.com%2Fproducts%2Fstretch-yarn-dyed-pastel-plaid-derby-blazer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bright colors look great when it comes to sport coats, too. While a brilliantly patterned blazer like this might be a bit much for your average night out, pair it with white or stone linen trousers, and you will turn heads in the right way at the Downs.</p>
<p><strong>Cufflinks, Inc.</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcufflinks-inc-racing-horses-cuff-links%2F5899012&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wear your love of the races on your sleeve. </p>
<p><strong>Ray-Ban</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$213.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fray-ban-standard-classic-wayfarer-50mm-polarized-sunglasses%2F3303115&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tortoiseshell sunglasses are the cherry on top of any preppy-approved outfit.</p>
<p><strong>Cufflinks, Inc.</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcufflinks-inc-horse-bit-tie-bar%2F5899031&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg19432038%2Fmens-kentucky-derby-attire-outfits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add an equestrian touch to your suit with a tie bar shaped like a horse bit. </p>

