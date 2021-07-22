50 Legitimately Cool Gifts to Get Your Boyfriend

  • <p>You've spent the entire length of your relationship, be it two months or twelve years, trying to read your boyfriend's mind. Give yourself a break. Let us read his mind this time. We'll be of great help, at least in the realm shit he might like to own; we don't want to know what else is going on up there. That means <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g356/electronic-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tech he'd like to use" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tech he'd like to use</a>, clothing he'd like to wear, and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g24177812/best-gift-experiences/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:experiences he'd like to have" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">experiences he'd like to have</a>—all of which are giftable. To prove it, we rounded up 50 <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g1991/11-gifts-for-the-man-who-has-everything/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:legitimately good gifts for men" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">legitimately good gifts for men</a> that'll fit your boyfriend's vibe. He'll dig whichever you choose. Scout's honor. And then, when you surprise him with <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g1943/gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:something this cool and this interesting" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">something this cool and this interesting</a>, he'll know that from here on out, he needs to get on your level with a truly spectacular <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g1916/gifts-for-her-2013/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift in return" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift in return</a>. </p>
    50 Legitimately Cool Gifts to Get Your Boyfriend

    You've spent the entire length of your relationship, be it two months or twelve years, trying to read your boyfriend's mind. Give yourself a break. Let us read his mind this time. We'll be of great help, at least in the realm shit he might like to own; we don't want to know what else is going on up there. That means tech he'd like to use, clothing he'd like to wear, and experiences he'd like to have—all of which are giftable. To prove it, we rounded up 50 legitimately good gifts for men that'll fit your boyfriend's vibe. He'll dig whichever you choose. Scout's honor. And then, when you surprise him with something this cool and this interesting, he'll know that from here on out, he needs to get on your level with a truly spectacular gift in return.

  • <p><strong>Nike </strong></p><p>nike.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fheritage86-x-space-jam-a-new-legacy-basketball-cap-X47Dqh%2FDM3517-434&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Welcome to the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g37050436/space-jam-a-new-legacy-lebron-james-merch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Space Jam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Space Jam</a>. Here's your chance, do your dance, at the Space Jam. Alright. </p>
    "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Basketball Cap

    Nike

    nike.com

    $32.00

    Buy

    Welcome to the Space Jam. Here's your chance, do your dance, at the Space Jam. Alright.

  • <p><strong>Beast Health</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fbeast-health%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F71108-beast-blender&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Besides being damn stylish, this appliance means business, bringing industrial blending power into his kitchen without making a racket or hogging up counter space. </p>
    Beast Blender

    Beast Health

    huckberry.com

    $155.00

    Buy

    Besides being damn stylish, this appliance means business, bringing industrial blending power into his kitchen without making a racket or hogging up counter space.

  • <p><strong>True Brands</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Ftrue-brands-canvas-cocktail-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>A barman is nothing without his tools. And just think of all the Negronis and Martinis he'll be mixing up for you, courtesy of this roll-up kit.</p>
    Canvas Cocktail Kit

    True Brands

    bespokepost.com

    $65.00

    Buy

    A barman is nothing without his tools. And just think of all the Negronis and Martinis he'll be mixing up for you, courtesy of this roll-up kit.

  • <p><strong>Come Back As A Flower</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcome-back-as-a-flower-oatmeal-recycled-cotton-hoodie-nordstrom-exclusive%2F5890121&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This hand-dyed, 100-percent recycled cotton hoodie from L.A. streetwear brand Come Back As A Flower is for the boyfriend who isn't afraid of a little color. </p>
    Oatmeal Recycled Cotton Hoodie

    Come Back As A Flower

    nordstrom.com

    $120.00

    Buy

    This hand-dyed, 100-percent recycled cotton hoodie from L.A. streetwear brand Come Back As A Flower is for the boyfriend who isn't afraid of a little color.

  • <p><strong>Yeti</strong></p><p>yeti.com</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yeti.com%2Fen_US%2Fcoolers%2Fhard-coolers%2Froadie-24%2F10022290000.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>At the pinnacle of enviable <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g37069847/outdoorsmen-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoors gear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoors gear</a> is the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g37101458/yeti-new-colors-launch-fall-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yeti cooler" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yeti cooler</a>. And in this rich shade of olive green, it's doubly covetable. </p>
    Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

    Yeti

    yeti.com

    $199.99

    Buy

    At the pinnacle of enviable outdoors gear is the Yeti cooler. And in this rich shade of olive green, it's doubly covetable.

  • <p><strong>By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062802798?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If you've got a Bourdain acolyte on your hands, maybe one who was <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a37013643/roadrunner-anthony-bourdain-movie-review-morgan-neville-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gutted by the recent documentary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gutted by the recent documentary</a>, then remind him of the good times with this <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a36148347/anthony-bourdain-world-travel-book-laurie-woolever-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posthumous travel guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posthumous travel guide</a> to every place in the world Bourdain marveled over.</p>
    "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide"

    By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever

    amazon.com

    $21.00

    Buy

    If you've got a Bourdain acolyte on your hands, maybe one who was gutted by the recent documentary, then remind him of the good times with this posthumous travel guide to every place in the world Bourdain marveled over.

  • <p><strong>TB12 Sports</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$160.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Ftb12-sports%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F69278-core-upper-body-training-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Does your boyfriend want to be Tom-Brady-ripped? Do <em>you</em> want your boyfriend to be Tom-Brady-ripped? Then get him Tom Brady's training system.</p>
    Core + Upper Body Training Kit

    TB12 Sports

    huckberry.com

    $160.00

    Buy

    Does your boyfriend want to be Tom-Brady-ripped? Do you want your boyfriend to be Tom-Brady-ripped? Then get him Tom Brady's training system.

  • <p><strong>Huckberry x Timex </strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Ftimex%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F64537-huckberry-x-timex-cola-sport-watch-limited-edition&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This is a truly excellent watch. Drawing on Timex designs from the '70s and '80s, it makes a handsome accessory for any boyfriend with elevated style.</p>
    "Cola" Limited Edition Sport Watch

    Huckberry x Timex

    huckberry.com

    $189.00

    Buy

    This is a truly excellent watch. Drawing on Timex designs from the '70s and '80s, it makes a handsome accessory for any boyfriend with elevated style.

  • <p><strong>Marshall</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08G52JFFQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This speaker is waterproof and carries a charge for 20-plus hours. But it's the deeply cool design—from the amplifier-inspired grill to the gold control knob—that makes it one of <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g27555291/best-waterproof-bluetooth-speakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our favorites" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our favorites</a>.</p>
    Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    Marshall

    amazon.com

    $149.99

    Buy

    This speaker is waterproof and carries a charge for 20-plus hours. But it's the deeply cool design—from the amplifier-inspired grill to the gold control knob—that makes it one of our favorites.

  • <p><strong>SandgrainStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F883418990%2Favengers-infinity-war-endgame-2-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g23497791/best-marvel-gifts-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marvel fandom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marvel fandom</a> doesn't have to <em>scream</em> Marvel fandom. Hanging these old-school graphic posters in his living room wouldn't be remotely childish or embarrassing (for you). </p>
    "Avengers" Retro Movie Posters

    SandgrainStudio

    etsy.com

    $60.00

    Buy

    Marvel fandom doesn't have to scream Marvel fandom. Hanging these old-school graphic posters in his living room wouldn't be remotely childish or embarrassing (for you).

  • <p><strong>Adidas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.91</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F6BVXQY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Adidas doesn't miss with these special-edition Stan Smiths for <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g948/golf-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:golfers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">golfers</a>. The golfaissance is upon us.</p>
    Stan Smith Primegreen Spikeless Golf Shoes

    Adidas

    amazon.com

    $149.91

    Buy

    Adidas doesn't miss with these special-edition Stan Smiths for golfers. The golfaissance is upon us.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fnew-york-times-custom-front-page-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This 500-piece, rated-hard puzzle recreates the exact <em>New York Times</em> front page from any day you choose—like his birthday, the day humans landed on the moon, your anniversary, the day the paper broke the news of the Titanic's demise in 1912, etc. Get it for the history buff or news junkie.</p>
    "New York Times" Custom Front Page Puzzle

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $49.95

    Buy

    This 500-piece, rated-hard puzzle recreates the exact New York Times front page from any day you choose—like his birthday, the day humans landed on the moon, your anniversary, the day the paper broke the news of the Titanic's demise in 1912, etc. Get it for the history buff or news junkie.

  • <p><strong>Steamery</strong></p><p>goodeeworld.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodeeworld.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fcirrus-n02-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Sometimes, practical gifts make the most impact. And if he's the kind of guy who takes great care with his appearance but tends to leave his clothes strewn around the bedroom at the end of the day, then he'll appreciate the best steamer money can buy.</p>
    Cirrus N0.2 Steamery

    Steamery

    goodeeworld.com

    $130.00

    Buy

    Sometimes, practical gifts make the most impact. And if he's the kind of guy who takes great care with his appearance but tends to leave his clothes strewn around the bedroom at the end of the day, then he'll appreciate the best steamer money can buy.

  • <p><strong>Sony</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L7W915H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Throw it back to 1994—his best gaming year—with the PlayStation Classic console. It comes with classic titles like <em>Grand Theft Auto</em> and <em>Resident Evil.</em></p>
    Playstation Classic Console

    Sony

    amazon.com

    $74.80

    Buy

    Throw it back to 1994—his best gaming year—with the PlayStation Classic console. It comes with classic titles like Grand Theft Auto and Resident Evil.

  • <p><strong>Verve Culture</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fverve-culture-thai-moon-knife-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This is a hell of a kitchen toolset to go along with his newfound love for cooking. One knife rocks for long, strong cuts. The other handles any chopping, paring, and slicing. Both are handmade in Thailand from carbon steel and Thai Pradu wood.</p>
    Thai Moon Knife Set

    Verve Culture

    bespokepost.com

    $90.00

    Buy

    This is a hell of a kitchen toolset to go along with his newfound love for cooking. One knife rocks for long, strong cuts. The other handles any chopping, paring, and slicing. Both are handmade in Thailand from carbon steel and Thai Pradu wood.

  • <p><strong>Shine</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fshine-shine-gift-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the boyfriend who appreciates the finer—<em>shinier</em>, if you will—things in life. </p>
    24K Gold Smoking Gift Set

    Shine

    bespokepost.com

    $44.00

    Buy

    For the boyfriend who appreciates the finer—shinier, if you will—things in life.

  • <p><strong>Arturia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MSNIVKE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If he's interested in getting into music production or just laying down some beats, this is the keyboard that'll teach him to do it. And you won't even mind listening to his experimentations, because you're a good partner. </p>
    MiniLab MkII 25 Slim-Key Controller

    Arturia

    amazon.com

    $119.00

    Buy

    If he's interested in getting into music production or just laying down some beats, this is the keyboard that'll teach him to do it. And you won't even mind listening to his experimentations, because you're a good partner.

  • <p><strong>The Craft Beer Club</strong></p><p>craftbeerclub.com</p><p><strong>$44.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcraftbeerclub.com%2Fbeer-club%2Fcraft-beer-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the beer snob, hook him up with monthly shipments of intriguing craft brews from every corner of the country.</p>
    Craft Beer Club Subscription

    The Craft Beer Club

    craftbeerclub.com

    $44.75

    Buy

    For the beer snob, hook him up with monthly shipments of intriguing craft brews from every corner of the country.

  • <p><strong>Green Jay</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fgreen-jay-e-lighter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>No matter what he's lighting up, this electronic lighter is more dependable come wind and more sustainable for the earth than your standard Bic.</p>
    E-Lighter

    Green Jay

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $17.00

    Buy

    No matter what he's lighting up, this electronic lighter is more dependable come wind and more sustainable for the earth than your standard Bic.

  • <p><strong>Our Place</strong></p><p>fromourplace.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This pan is a do-it-all marvel—seriously: it does the job of eight pieces of kitchenware at once—and it looks so nice he'll keep it on the stovetop even when he isn't making breakfast in it for you.</p>
    Always Pan

    Our Place

    fromourplace.com

    $145.00

    Buy

    This pan is a do-it-all marvel—seriously: it does the job of eight pieces of kitchenware at once—and it looks so nice he'll keep it on the stovetop even when he isn't making breakfast in it for you.

  • <p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fchampion-reverse-weave-hoodie-sweatshirt-001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>We can't <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a23848979/champion-hoodie-sweatshirt-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:emphasize" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">emphasize</a> enough how good this Champion hoodie is. Warm, heavy, and classically cool, it'll make its way into his regular outfit rotation immediately. </p>
    Champion Reverse Weave Sweatshirt

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $60.00

    Buy

    We can't emphasize enough how good this Champion hoodie is. Warm, heavy, and classically cool, it'll make its way into his regular outfit rotation immediately.

  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fvinyl-moon%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Remember burning CDs for your high school crush? Same idea here. A Vinyl Moon subscription will set them up with a new vinyl featuring songs from 10 artists every month, plus original art on the jacket, to keep their record collection cool.</p><p><strong>MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/g1951/gifts-for-music-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Greatest Gift Ideas for Every Music Lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Greatest Gift Ideas for Every Music Lover</a></p>
    Vinyl Monthly Subscription

    cratejoy.com

    $26.00

    Buy

    Remember burning CDs for your high school crush? Same idea here. A Vinyl Moon subscription will set them up with a new vinyl featuring songs from 10 artists every month, plus original art on the jacket, to keep their record collection cool.

    MORE: The Greatest Gift Ideas for Every Music Lover

  • <p><strong>GrowlerWerks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/GrowlerWerks-uKeg-Nitro-Coffee-Chrome/dp/B07X1LXC4X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This gadget turns any old coffee into at-home nitro cold brew by infusing it with micro-bubbles. For coffee snobs and hipsters alike.</p>
    uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Maker

    GrowlerWerks

    amazon.com

    $199.00

    Buy

    This gadget turns any old coffee into at-home nitro cold brew by infusing it with micro-bubbles. For coffee snobs and hipsters alike.

  • <p><strong>Bear</strong></p><p>bearmattress.com</p><p><strong>$94.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bearmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fbear-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Give the gift of sweat-free sleep. Bear's pillow is comfortable and self-cooling. </p>
    Bear Cooling Pillow

    Bear

    bearmattress.com

    $94.00

    Buy

    Give the gift of sweat-free sleep. Bear's pillow is comfortable and self-cooling.

  • <p><strong>Hydro Flask</strong></p><p>hydroflask.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://myhydro.hydroflask.com/my-hydro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Get a little creative and design him his own Hydro Flask water bottle—the size, the colors, the lid. And because it's Hydro Flask, you'll know the water bottle is a verified tank.</p>
    My Hydro Custom Water Bottle

    Hydro Flask

    hydroflask.com

    $34.00

    Buy

    Get a little creative and design him his own Hydro Flask water bottle—the size, the colors, the lid. And because it's Hydro Flask, you'll know the water bottle is a verified tank.

  • <p><strong>Off-White</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$470.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Foff-white-off-court-3.0-high-top-sneakers-0400013498435.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If he's got his nose buried in street-style 'grams day in and day out, then he'll know the power of Virgil Abloh's Off-White. Besides, fresh white high-tops for summer are a necessity.</p>
    Off Court 3.0 High-Top Sneakers

    Off-White

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $470.00

    Buy

    If he's got his nose buried in street-style 'grams day in and day out, then he'll know the power of Virgil Abloh's Off-White. Besides, fresh white high-tops for summer are a necessity.

  • <p><strong>Wildsam Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/E3C217F8-D0CA-47EB-A010-2FAB59811C4E?store_ref=SB_A08060371ODFGWFC28GE9&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If he spends a good chunk of time researching the best BBQ joints, the best dive bars, and the best live music venues in any city he steps foot in, then Wildsam's pocket-sized guidebooks are a perfect fit. Each holds recommendations for stuff to do that's much cooler than your average TripAdvisor fare, accompanied by stories and recs from locals.</p>
    Wildsam City Field Guides

    Wildsam Publishing

    amazon.com

    $20.00

    Buy

    If he spends a good chunk of time researching the best BBQ joints, the best dive bars, and the best live music venues in any city he steps foot in, then Wildsam's pocket-sized guidebooks are a perfect fit. Each holds recommendations for stuff to do that's much cooler than your average TripAdvisor fare, accompanied by stories and recs from locals.

  • <p><strong>Line of Trade</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fline-of-trade-montana-winterized-denim-trucker-jacket-dark-wash&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>There's nothing quite so classic, so timeless, as a denim jacket. (Google Robert Redford or Brad Pitt if you need further convincing.) This one's lined with warm flannel to stand up to winter's harsher winds.</p>
    Montana Winterized Denim Trucker Jacket

    Line of Trade

    bespokepost.com

    $125.00

    Buy

    There's nothing quite so classic, so timeless, as a denim jacket. (Google Robert Redford or Brad Pitt if you need further convincing.) This one's lined with warm flannel to stand up to winter's harsher winds.

  • <p><strong>Primus</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fgift%3Fsr%3Dnav_top&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><strong>Prices vary </strong></p><p>If you don't know what in the hell to buy your boyfriend, then Bespoke Post gives you an assist. Sign him up or get him a gift card, or both, and every month, he'll receive a box full of themed gifts. That's minimal effort for you and gifts on gifts for him.</p>
    Bespoke Post Subscription Box + Gift Card

    Primus

    Buy

    Prices vary

    If you don't know what in the hell to buy your boyfriend, then Bespoke Post gives you an assist. Sign him up or get him a gift card, or both, and every month, he'll receive a box full of themed gifts. That's minimal effort for you and gifts on gifts for him.

  • <p><strong>Hearst Magazines</strong></p><p>hearstmags.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://subscribe.hearstmags.com/subscribe/splits/esquire/esq_gift_nav_link?source=esq_edit_article_gift" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Hey, good taste is good taste. For the boyfriend who's interested in style, food and drinks, culture, politics, and, well, just about everything else worth reading about, set him up with a subscription. Six issues of <em>Esquire</em> will look great on his coffee table.</p>
    One Year of Esquire Magazine

    Hearst Magazines

    hearstmags.com

    $15.00

    Buy

    Hey, good taste is good taste. For the boyfriend who's interested in style, food and drinks, culture, politics, and, well, just about everything else worth reading about, set him up with a subscription. Six issues of Esquire will look great on his coffee table.

  • <p><strong>Calvin Klein</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Calvin-Klein-Underwear-Modal-Briefs/dp/B072M3B81K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>You can't beat Calvins. This three-pack gives him a few days' worth in classic black.</p>
    3-Pack Stretch Modal Boxer Briefs

    Calvin Klein

    amazon.com

    $58.99

    Buy

    You can't beat Calvins. This three-pack gives him a few days' worth in classic black.

  • <p><strong>By James Baldwin</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$34.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fjames-baldwin-collected-essays-loa-98-notes-of-a-native-son-nobody-knows-my-name-the-fire-next-time-no-name-in-the-street-the-devil-finds%2F9781883011529&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Baldwin's seminal essays are required reading for the American man. This is a collection he'll return to time and time again.</p>
    'James Baldwin: Collected Essays'

    By James Baldwin

    bookshop.org

    $34.50

    Buy

    Baldwin's seminal essays are required reading for the American man. This is a collection he'll return to time and time again.

  • <p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-bath-towel-bundle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Brooklinen's absorbent, quick-drying, plushy towels will be a remarkable upgrade to his current towel (or lack thereof) situation. And isn't that technically a gift to you, too?</p>
    Classic Bath Towel Bundle

    Brooklinen

    brooklinen.com

    $99.00

    Buy

    Brooklinen's absorbent, quick-drying, plushy towels will be a remarkable upgrade to his current towel (or lack thereof) situation. And isn't that technically a gift to you, too?

  • <p><strong>Lefty's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.45</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00C0FPFQM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>The next step in his goal of conquering the kitchen: the perfect spicy fried chicken. </p>
    Spicy Fish & Chicken Mix

    Lefty's

    amazon.com

    $11.45

    Buy

    The next step in his goal of conquering the kitchen: the perfect spicy fried chicken.

  • <p><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong></p><p>outdoorvoices.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fm-cloudknit-tee%3Fvariant%3D24604320133&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>The perfect tee is an elusive beast to hunt down. But Outdoor Voices makes a seriously soft, breezy contender that's best suited to an active lifestyle.</p>
    CloudKnit T-Shirt

    Outdoor Voices

    outdoorvoices.com

    $58.00

    Buy

    The perfect tee is an elusive beast to hunt down. But Outdoor Voices makes a seriously soft, breezy contender that's best suited to an active lifestyle.

  • <p><strong>Masterclass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If he's hungry to pick up new skills, get him a year-long pass to Masterclass, where he'll learn from the literal best via online courses. Usher teaches a performance class, David Lynch teaches a film class, Tony Hawk teaches a skateboarding class, and more.</p>
    Masterclass All-Access Pass

    Masterclass

    masterclass.com

    $180.00

    Buy

    If he's hungry to pick up new skills, get him a year-long pass to Masterclass, where he'll learn from the literal best via online courses. Usher teaches a performance class, David Lynch teaches a film class, Tony Hawk teaches a skateboarding class, and more.

  • <p><strong>Harlem Candle Co.</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fharlem-candle-company-nightclub-map-of-harlem-candle%2F5922843&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If your boyfriend has a taste for the finer things in life, a candle embossed with a 22-karat gold guide to Harlem's historic nightlife (that's reusable as a cocktail glass) is pretty damn nice.</p>
    22K Gold Nightclub Map of Harlem

    Harlem Candle Co.

    nordstrom.com

    $60.00

    Buy

    If your boyfriend has a taste for the finer things in life, a candle embossed with a 22-karat gold guide to Harlem's historic nightlife (that's reusable as a cocktail glass) is pretty damn nice.

  • <p><strong>By Ted Chiang</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1101947888?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>This collection of sci-fi stories—one of <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/books/g25446583/best-books-of-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our</a> and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/books/g28711238/barack-obama-summer-2019-reading-list-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barack Obama's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barack Obama's</a> favorite books—will change the way your boyfriend thinks about humanity and its place in the universe. Which might be a good thing.</p>
    'Exhalation: Stories'

    By Ted Chiang

    amazon.com

    $16.29

    Buy

    This collection of sci-fi stories—one of our and Barack Obama's favorite books—will change the way your boyfriend thinks about humanity and its place in the universe. Which might be a good thing.

  • <p><strong>Sweet Amber Distilling Co.</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fblackened-american-whiskey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Metallica (yes, that Metallica) made its Blackened whiskey flavorful by playing its own music through subwoofers to it (yes, you read that right). A whiskey serenaded by "Enter Sandman"—that's cool.</p>
    Blackened American Whiskey

    Sweet Amber Distilling Co.

    reservebar.com

    $42.00

    Buy

    Metallica (yes, that Metallica) made its Blackened whiskey flavorful by playing its own music through subwoofers to it (yes, you read that right). A whiskey serenaded by "Enter Sandman"—that's cool.

  • <p><strong>Nintendo</strong></p><p>stitchfix.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stitchfix.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p><strong>Prices vary</strong></p><p>If your guy's not the best shopper for himself, hook him up with a Stitch Fix stylist who will send him options every month. The ones he likes, he (or you) can pay to keep.<br></p>
    Stitch Fix Style Box Subscription

    Nintendo

    stitchfix.com

    Buy

    Prices vary

    If your guy's not the best shopper for himself, hook him up with a Stitch Fix stylist who will send him options every month. The ones he likes, he (or you) can pay to keep.

  • <p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-runner-up-mizzles&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Allbirds are made with responsibly source, sustainable materials. They're damn comfortable, too. This will be a pair of easy-wearing shoes your boyfriend will book miles in.</p>
    Wool Runner-up Mizzles

    Allbirds

    allbirds.com

    $135.00

    Buy

    Allbirds are made with responsibly source, sustainable materials. They're damn comfortable, too. This will be a pair of easy-wearing shoes your boyfriend will book miles in.

  • <p><strong>Zojirushi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK76H14?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>On a budget? No worries. This coffee mug is <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a29042518/zojirushi-stainless-steel-mug-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:so astonishingly good" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">so astonishingly good</a> he'll think it cost you double what it did.</p>
    SM-TA48BA Stainless Steel Mug

    Zojirushi

    amazon.com

    $30.55

    Buy

    On a budget? No worries. This coffee mug is so astonishingly good he'll think it cost you double what it did.

  • <p><strong>Outside Inside</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$31.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F128165&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Fact: Cornhole is the Midwest's greatest gift to America. This set is little, so he can bring it along to tailgates, barbecues, camp outs, and more.</p>
    Backpack Cornhole Game

    Outside Inside

    rei.com

    $31.95

    Buy

    Fact: Cornhole is the Midwest's greatest gift to America. This set is little, so he can bring it along to tailgates, barbecues, camp outs, and more.

  • <p><strong>Status</strong></p><p>status.co</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.status.co%2Fproducts%2Fbtone%3Fvariant%3D4975153578021&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>With these Bluetooth headphones, the sound quality is great, the design is modern without being too techy, and the price is truly unbeatable. Good for him, good for you. </p>
    BT One Wireless Headphones

    Status

    status.co

    $79.00

    Buy

    With these Bluetooth headphones, the sound quality is great, the design is modern without being too techy, and the price is truly unbeatable. Good for him, good for you.

  • <p><strong>WoodfordReserve</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.34</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0727V3N6N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Woodford makes excellent bourbon, so you can trust it makes excellent bourbon barrel aged bitters. These'll go well in his homemade cocktails.</p>
    Bourbon Bitters Bundle

    WoodfordReserve

    amazon.com

    $39.34

    Buy

    Woodford makes excellent bourbon, so you can trust it makes excellent bourbon barrel aged bitters. These'll go well in his homemade cocktails.

  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$179.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R5QD598?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>These <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a28319892/powerbeats-pro-beats-wireless-headphones-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:totally wireless buds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">totally wireless buds</a> are perfect for active guys, with hands-free control of calls, music, and more, plus noise reduction. </p>
    Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

    Beats

    amazon.com

    $179.95

    Buy

    These totally wireless buds are perfect for active guys, with hands-free control of calls, music, and more, plus noise reduction.

  • <p><strong>Rumpl</strong></p><p>rumpl.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rumpl.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-nanoloft-puffy-blankets%2Fproducts%2Fnanoloft-puffy-blanket-playa-fade&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>If he's an outdoor adventurer, a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a28872702/rumpl-nanoloft-puffy-blanket-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:camping blanket like Rumpl's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">camping blanket like Rumpl's</a> is a great gift: It's lightweight and it packs up small, but it holds in heat crazy well. </p>
    NanoLoft Puffy Blanket

    Rumpl

    rumpl.com

    $179.00

    Buy

    If he's an outdoor adventurer, a camping blanket like Rumpl's is a great gift: It's lightweight and it packs up small, but it holds in heat crazy well.

  • <p><strong>Thousand</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F153021&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>Keep him safe (and looking good) while he bikes, scooters, or boards around the city.</p>
    Heritage Bike Helmet

    Thousand

    rei.com

    $89.00

    Buy

    Keep him safe (and looking good) while he bikes, scooters, or boards around the city.

  • <p><strong>By Shannon Mustipher</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0789335549?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22141607%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>For the rum-loving boyfriend or the boyfriend who knows his way around a bar cart, get <em>Tiki</em>, a gorgeous new cocktail book that'll teach him all the ways of tiki drinks in the modern era.</p>
    'Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails'

    By Shannon Mustipher

    amazon.com

    $18.69

    Buy

    For the rum-loving boyfriend or the boyfriend who knows his way around a bar cart, get Tiki, a gorgeous new cocktail book that'll teach him all the ways of tiki drinks in the modern era.

  • <p><strong>Fender </strong></p><p>guitarcenter.com</p><p><strong>$749.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FFender%2FPlayer-Stratocaster-Pau-Ferro-Fingerboard-Electric-Guitar-Sonic-Red-1500000219382.gc&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg22141607%2Fbest-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy</a></p><p>You can't go wrong with a classic. Whether he's an experienced guitarist or just getting started, he'll feel like a rockstar whenever he plugs this Strat in.</p>
    Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar

    Fender

    guitarcenter.com

    $749.99

    Buy

    You can't go wrong with a classic. Whether he's an experienced guitarist or just getting started, he'll feel like a rockstar whenever he plugs this Strat in.

