PSA: These Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts Arrive on Time!

Reuters Videos

STORY: Boeing has halted deliveries of some of its 737 MAX jets, as it grapples with fresh quality concerns from a supplier. The U.S. planemaker revealed the news on Thursday, saying this will likely affect a "significant" number of undelivered 737 MAX aeroplanes, both in production and in storage. The best-selling Boeing series was grounded in March 2019 after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, but returned to service around the world starting in late 2020 after modifications to the aircraft and pilot training. According to the planemaker, the recent issue affects a portion of the 737 MAX family, including the MAX 7 and MAX 8. It involves supplier Spirit AeroSystems’ installation of two fittings that join the plane’s vertical tail to its aft fuselage – that is, the rear of the plane body. The fittings were apparently not attached correctly to the structure of the fuselage, made by Spirit, before it was sent to Boeing. Boeing stressed it’s not an immediate flight safety issue and planes that are already in service can continue to operate. However it declined to comment on whether the problem will force it to roll back plans to boost 737 production this year, as it races to deliver at least 400 MAXs in 2023. Boeing said it had notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the issue, "and are working to conduct inspections and replace the non-conforming fittings where necessary." Spirit said it is working to develop an “inspection and repair” for the affected fuselages. The FAA has backed Boeing's assessment on safety "based on the facts and data Boeing presented." The agency also said it would take the extra step to evaluate all affected aircraft before delivery.