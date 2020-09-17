15 Incredible Octopus Photos and Facts
With three hearts, how can you not love them.
From the amount of hearts each octopus has to what music they enjoy; our eight-limbed friends are some of the most interesting sea creatures that inhabit the oceans. With strong roots in mythology and even stronger roots within science investigations, the modern-day octopus is a species that we have yet to fully understand. These fascinating facts are just scratching the surface...
