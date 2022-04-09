15 The Home Edit Products That Will Make Your Spring Cleaning a Breeze

  • <p>It's that time of year where we all start thinking about tidying and brightening our spaces—they do call it "spring cleaning" for a reason. Fortunately for those who are need for a little inspo, The Home Edit organization experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are back with a new season of <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81094723" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their Netflix show" class="link ">their Netflix show</a>, in which they help the likes of Drew Barrymore, Winnie Harlow, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Chris Pratt make over their spaces, and offer up plenty of fun ideas to steal. In honor of the new season, here are some of the essential <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/g34074224/the-home-edit-where-to-buy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Home Edit designed products" class="link ">The Home Edit designed products</a> that are perfect for getting all of your spring cleaning off on the right foot. </p>
    15 The Home Edit Products That Will Make Your Spring Cleaning a Breeze

    It's that time of year where we all start thinking about tidying and brightening our spaces—they do call it "spring cleaning" for a reason. Fortunately for those who are need for a little inspo, The Home Edit organization experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are back with a new season of their Netflix show, in which they help the likes of Drew Barrymore, Winnie Harlow, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Chris Pratt make over their spaces, and offer up plenty of fun ideas to steal. In honor of the new season, here are some of the essential The Home Edit designed products that are perfect for getting all of your spring cleaning off on the right foot.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fkitchen%2Fthe-home-edit-collection%2Fthe-home-edit-expandable-drawer-organizer%2F12d%3Fp%3D0%26ps%3D32%26productId%3D11013306&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Clean up even the trickiest sized drawers with this sectioned-off, expandable tray which is perfect for everything from vanity necessities to office supplies to those miscellaneous odds and ends that gather by the front door. Disorganized junk drawer no more!</p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign Expandable Drawer Organizer

    Clean up even the trickiest sized drawers with this sectioned-off, expandable tray which is perfect for everything from vanity necessities to office supplies to those miscellaneous odds and ends that gather by the front door. Disorganized junk drawer no more!

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fkitchen%2Fthe-home-edit-collection%2Fthe-home-edit-pantry-labels-pkg%7E18%2F12d%3FproductId%3D11013212&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Clear labels in The How Edit's signature hand lettered font will help you up your organization game in style.</p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign Pantry Labels

    Clear labels in The How Edit's signature hand lettered font will help you up your organization game in style.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fkitchen%2Fthe-home-edit-collection%2Fthe-home-edit-berry-bins%2F12d%3FproductId%3D11012902&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make your fridge a better—less food spoilage prone—version of itself with these perforated drawers that are ideal for sensitive produce like berries.</p>
    THE HOME EDIT Large Berry Bin Clear

    Make your fridge a better—less food spoilage prone—version of itself with these perforated drawers that are ideal for sensitive produce like berries.

  • <p><strong>Container Store</strong></p><p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fcategory%2FtheHomeEditExclusiveCollection%3FproductId%3D11010471&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stacked items like sweaters and t-shirts can easily fall into disarray, making these clear dividers, which easily grip any shelf, ideal for decluttering a closet. That's not their only utility, though—slip them into place anywhere your shelves could use a bit of wrangling. Think: your utility closet, garage, even your pantry. </p>
    The Home Edit Shelf Divider

    Container Store

    Stacked items like sweaters and t-shirts can easily fall into disarray, making these clear dividers, which easily grip any shelf, ideal for decluttering a closet. That's not their only utility, though—slip them into place anywhere your shelves could use a bit of wrangling. Think: your utility closet, garage, even your pantry.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fkitchen%2Fthe-home-edit-collection%2Fthe-home-edit-stackable-drawers%2F12d%3FproductId%3D11013305&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These unobtrusive drawers slide smoothly, come in an array of sizes, and stack neatly together so you can build your own storage solution for any space where you don't have enough drawers.</p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign Stackable Drawers

    These unobtrusive drawers slide smoothly, come in an array of sizes, and stack neatly together so you can build your own storage solution for any space where you don't have enough drawers.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fthe-home-edit%2Fshop-all-the-home-edit%2Fthe-home-edit-silicone-hair-tool-holder%2F12d%3FproductId%3D11013310&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This holder not only keeps your go-to hair tools orderly, the heat-resistant silicone design means you won't have to stress about letting them cool down before you store them away. </p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign Silicone Hair Tool Holder

    This holder not only keeps your go-to hair tools orderly, the heat-resistant silicone design means you won't have to stress about letting them cool down before you store them away.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fkitchen%2Fthe-home-edit-collection%2Fthe-home-edit-sand-divided-lazy-susan%2F12d%3FproductId%3D11015509&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Home Edit ladies love a lazy Susan, and they have several of them in their line, like this high-walled wooden one, which works as well as a condiment catcher in the kitchen as it does for beauty products on your vanity or vitamins in your cupboard. </p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign Sand Divided Lazy Susan

    The Home Edit ladies love a lazy Susan, and they have several of them in their line, like this high-walled wooden one, which works as well as a condiment catcher in the kitchen as it does for beauty products on your vanity or vitamins in your cupboard.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fkitchen%2Fthe-home-edit-collection%2Fthe-home-edit-2_tier-organizer%2F12d%3FproductId%3D11013315&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes the key to better organization is a small change. Take, for example, this petite organizing shelf which adds an additional tier of shelf space as well as convenient cubbies, for a small space like the medicine cabinet. </p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign 2-Tier Organizer

    Sometimes the key to better organization is a small change. Take, for example, this petite organizing shelf which adds an additional tier of shelf space as well as convenient cubbies, for a small space like the medicine cabinet.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$109.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fthe-home-edit%2Fshop-all-the-home-edit%2Fthe-home-edit-over_the_door-organizer%2F12d%3Fp%3D0%26ps%3D32%26productId%3D11015750&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Toys, pantry staples, outfit accessories, hair products; this over-door organizer can hold them all, especially in small, clutter prone spaces.</p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign Over-the-Door Organizer

    Toys, pantry staples, outfit accessories, hair products; this over-door organizer can hold them all, especially in small, clutter prone spaces.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fthe-home-edit%2Fshop-all-the-home-edit%2Fthe-home-edit-s_hook%2F12d%3Fp%3D0%26ps%3D32%26productId%3D11014296&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Deal with hard-to-store items like purses and scarves with one of these nifty hangers. Loop one side over a hanging rod, then loop your item over the other end for easy perusal. Bonus: the hook can rotate to either a C or S hook style so it will fit no matter your closet configuration. </p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign S-Hook

    Deal with hard-to-store items like purses and scarves with one of these nifty hangers. Loop one side over a hanging rod, then loop your item over the other end for easy perusal. Bonus: the hook can rotate to either a C or S hook style so it will fit no matter your closet configuration.

  • <p><strong>Container Store</strong></p><p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fcategory%2FtheHomeEditExclusiveCollection%3FproductId%3D11010521&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One secret to avoiding clutter is to use everything you have, and the best way to make sure you do that is to keep things visible. Give your items (canned food, spices, beauty products, even plants for your windowsill) some lift with this practically invisible clear step-shelf. </p>
    The Home Edit 3-Tier Shelf

    Container Store

    One secret to avoiding clutter is to use everything you have, and the best way to make sure you do that is to keep things visible. Give your items (canned food, spices, beauty products, even plants for your windowsill) some lift with this practically invisible clear step-shelf.

  • <p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fthe-home-edit%2Fshop-all-the-home-edit%2Fthe-home-edit-sand-open_front-bins%2F12d%3Fp%3D0%26ps%3D32%26productId%3D11015505&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg39638766%2Fthe-home-edit-netflix-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make sure grab-and-go items remain easy to use while still keeping them corralled with these open-fronted, stackable bins.</p>
    The Home Edit by iDesign Sand Open-Front Bins

    Make sure grab-and-go items remain easy to use while still keeping them corralled with these open-fronted, stackable bins.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525572643?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39638766%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get your organization 101 course from The Home Edit's original tome, which features room-by-room tips and tricks for how to make your whole home look and feel put together. </p>
    The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals

    Clarkson Potter

    Get your organization 101 course from The Home Edit's original tome, which features room-by-room tips and tricks for how to make your whole home look and feel put together.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.35</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593138309?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39638766%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once you're got your primer in The Home Edit's organization style, take things to the next level with their un-minimalist approach to tackling the tricky clutter-pits in your home, like your home office, holiday storage, and even your luggage. </p>
    The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything

    Clarkson Potter

    Once you're got your primer in The Home Edit's organization style, take things to the next level with their un-minimalist approach to tackling the tricky clutter-pits in your home, like your home office, holiday storage, and even your luggage.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.21</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593139828?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39638766%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want something more hands on? Train yourself toward a more organized life with this workbook full of prompts and ideas to help encourage you to make organization part of your lifestyle (even if you're decidedly not type A). </p>
    The Home Edit Workbook: Prompts, Activities, and Gold Stars to Help You Contain the Chaos

    Clarkson Potter

    Want something more hands on? Train yourself toward a more organized life with this workbook full of prompts and ideas to help encourage you to make organization part of your lifestyle (even if you're decidedly not type A).

