15 Historic U.S. Cities That Feel Like Europe

This year, we've all had to get used to cancelled plans with travel itineraries that continue to get pushed back or scrapped for good. We still aren't sure when some of our favorite international locales will become book-able again, leaving us dreaming of Riveria resorts, authentic aperitifs, and European eats.

So, we've scoured the country for U.S. cities that actually feel like Europe, be it thanks to their architecture, cuisine, or overall vibe, and they are certainly worth a road trip to quell your wanderlust—for now, at least. Whether you're dreaming of Tuscany, Copenhagen, or, our favorite, Paris, these 15 locales offer some much-desired European charm and just may become a new favorite weekend destination for years to come.