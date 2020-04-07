New Zealand's Prime Minister Confirms That The Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are Key Workers

New Zealand's Prime Minister Confirms That The Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are Key WorkersElleApril 7, 2020, 12:15 p.m. UTCGood news for kids wanting a £1 for their toothFrom ELLENew Zealand's Prime Minister Confirms That The Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are Key WorkersThe outbreak of the Coronavirus, Covid-19, has been described as the 'worst public health crisis for a generation' by the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Many countries are taking drastic measures in a bid to halt the spread of the virus, including social distancing, closing bars, restaurants and schools or, in the case of places like Italy, putting the entire community on lockdown. The situation is changing on an hourly basis and in the age of the smartphone, the breaking news updates are constant. So much so that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that if your mental health is suffering with the anxieties that the news brings, to limit and 'seek information updates at specific times during the day once or twice', according to the BBC.This news is serious and serves the purpose of informing the public about the latest developments in a rapidly escalating global news story. However, with all the noise, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and miss out on some of the more positive news updates that are still occurring in light of the concerning situation.During times of fear and uncertainty, the very best elements of human nature can prevail, as is the case in these Coronavirus-related good news stories we've found from around the world, demonstrating the power of displaying care and kindness to those less fortunate or able than you in a crisis.1) Jacinda Arden Confirms Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are Key WorkersAddressing New Zealand in a press conference earlier this week, the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden confirmed that both the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are essential workers so are able to keep providing their service for he nation's children at this time.Arden did tell the crowd however, that they will be with their families at home so if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to their household this year, circumstances are difficult so encouraged children to draw pictures of Easter Eggs to put in their windows so people can spot them on their daily walks.See the original post on Youtube2) Lady Gaga Organises All-Star ConcertLady Gaga and the Global Citizen organisation has curated a live concert, One World: Together At Home, featuring performances by herself, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and many more which will streamed across the world on 18th April, with BBC One showing a highlights show in the UK the day after.Both Gaga and the organisation have raised £35 million for the World Health Organisation. The concert will not appeal for donations due to those already raised by the singer, reports the BBC, and is more to raise spirits and morale and thank medical staff. It will be fronted by talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and will also feature guest appearances from celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, John Legend and Kerry Washington.Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Leonardo DiCaprio Establishes Food FundThe Revenant star joined forces with Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple and the Ford foundation to establish 'America's Food Fund' in the response to Coronavirus pandemic. The organisation will focus on feeding the most vulnerable people in the US, supporting existing food banks, and has started with a $12 million donation. Since then the donations have been mounting, with Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey also pledging their support.Following the announcement, Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to Feeding America- one of the beneficiaries of America's Food Fund.4) John Krasinski's Some Good NewsThe Office actor has set up a video diary to share some of the good news he has read and seen with fans on YouTube, while also delivering some of his own.Last week he treated fans to a catch up with his former co-star Steve Carrell and this week he surprised a young fan who was unable to see Broadway show Hamilton during the outbreak, so invited Lin Manuel Miranda and the show's original cast to perform a song from the hit musical live on Zoom.See the original post on Youtube6) Victoria Derbyshire Presents News With Important Hand MarkingPresenting BBC News on Monday morning, viewers noticed Victoria Derbyshire had a phone number written on her hand. Inscribed was the National Domestic Abuse hotline in the UK - an attempt by the presenter to alert anyone trapped at home with a violent or controlling partner to the helpline for support.Sharing a picture of her hand on Instagram ahead of appearing on the news, Derbyshire wrote that there has been an 150% increase on visitors to the hotline's website and 25% increase in calls to the hotline since lockdown.The presenter was overwhelmingly praised online for the move.7) Remarkable Covid-19 RecoveriesOne of the most vulnerable people who are at increased risk of experiencing the most severe symptoms of the Coronavirus those over the age of 70.But there have been some encouraging and heartwarming stories of elderly people making recoveries after being hospitalised with Covid-19.In Oregon, USA, WW2 veteran William Lapschie celebrated his 104th birthday this week, after recently making a recovery from Coronavirus.In Genoa, Italy a 102-year-old woman survived the illness, according to reports. In Iran, a 103-year-old woman has also reportedly made a recovery after spending a week in hospital.See the original post on Youtube8) The Queen Makes Historic Speech To The NationIn a rare move - one that has only been done four times for the monarch - the Queen delivered a speech to the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking from Windsor Castle in a pre-recorded message where only one camera person wearing protective clothing was present, the Queen rallied the country saying we will 'succeed' in overcoming Covid-19 and thanked NHS staff and key workers for their tireless sacrifice. One of the most stirring comments was one of hope from the 93-year-old Queen: 'We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.'The speech was watched by 24 million viewers, according to reports.See the original post on Instagram9) Dolly Parton Invests In 'Coronavirus ResearchThe legendary country musician announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she has donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in Tennessee where they are researching a potential 'cure' for CoronavirusSee the original post on Instagram10) Elton John And Co. Host Live ConcertTo keep spirits lifted, Sir Elton John hosted a live concert - from his living room - to raise money for charity and keep those on lockdown entertained. Joined by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Lizzo and more, the concert was streamed live on TV and YouTube in the US last night See the original post on Youtube11) Rainbow DrawingsIf you've been out on a daily run or walk during lockdown, you may have noticed drawings of rainbows placed in the windows of people's homes. All over the UK, the drawings - which are intended to spread hope during this time, particularly to NHS and key workers - have been cropping up, including at this house in Bournemouth.12) Formula One Makes Breathing Aids For NHSOn Monday, it was announced that University College London and Mercedes F1 have made a breathing aid for Coronavirus patients which transports oxygen to the lungs reducing the need for a ventilator. According to the BBC, this device was created in less than a week and 40 of them have already been delivered to several London hospitals.Other companies including Rolls Royce, BAE systems and Ford have pledged to produce ventilators for the NHS.See the original post on Instagram13) Germany Helps Out Italy And FranceThe news coming out of Italy, in particular, over the past week or so has been incredibly concerning with the death rate from Coronavirus being the highest in the world.Neighbouring Germany has since offered to take in patients from Italy as well as France with the country's air force transporting patients to hospitals in the country.See the original post on Instagram14) China Partially ReopensWuhan - the Chinese city where the Covid-19 virus began, is slowly going back to normal after several months in lockdown with the train station reopening, reports the BBC.The country's capital Beijing has also slowly started to reopen with tourist hotspots the Great Wall of China reportedly back open.15) Clapping For Our CarersOn Thursday night, after a co-ordinated effort across social media, the UK stopped at 8pm to go outside and indulge in a huge applause for all our NHS staff and carers fearless fighting the disease on the front line.Emotional scenes from across the country were shared on social media while famous faces - including the three Cambridge children - also took part.See the original post on Instagram16) Sizeable Individual DonationsSome high net-worth individuals have taken matters into their own hands by making generous donations to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to LA hospitals to help buy more protective masks and clothing for medical staff working there, according to the beauty mogul's doctor who shared her thanks on Instagram.'You are my hero,' Dr Aliabadi wrote. 'This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it.'Donatella Versace made a similar contribution pledging €200,000 to a Milan hospital.Through her Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna also donated $5 million to various organisations including WHO, Feeding America and the International Rescue Committee.Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also donated $1 million to food bank charities.In the US, NBA superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha have donated $1 million to pupils in Oakland, California who rely on school meals and won't be attending school due to their closure.17) Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift And Britney Spears Help Out Struggling FansWhile there have been big donations from A-Listers to help out hospitals, food banks and more, some celebrities have made smaller, individual donations to fans who have found themselves in a tough financial spot due to the effects of the pandemic.According to Page Six, the 'Dangerous Woman' singer has been using an app to make $500-$1000 donations to around 20 fans to cover things like their salaries.Similarly, after a Taylor Swift fan took to Tumblr to plead for a donation when she couldn't make her rent in New York City, the 'Lover' singer herself transferred her $3,000 Britney Spears is another A-Lister who pledged to help three fans out financially, by buying them groceries for instance, via Instagram.18) Free Mental Health Support In New YorkNYC's governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that 6,000 mental health professionals had signed up to volunteer for a new programme aimed at supporting the city's mental health amid the pandemic.New York residents can call the hotline and schedule a free virtual session with one of the mental health professionals volunteering.19) Community WorkoutsIn Copenhagen, residents joined in with a workout from their balconies, maintaining social distancing between households while also keeping fit and healthy through exercise.See the original post on Instagram20) A Mystery Man Bought All The Flowers In A Florist Before They Were Forced To CloseIn Massachusetts, before a mandatory shut down of shops was ordered, a 'mystery man' bought all the flowers in one florist and distributed them to the town of Needham's inhabitants. See the original post on Instagram21) Volunteers Sign Up In Hundreds Of Thousands To Help NHSOn Monday evening, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a drive to recruit 250,000 NHS volunteers to help with things like collecting patients from the hospital, delivering medicines to people who are in vulnerable groups and so self-isolating and calling up people self-isolating who may be at risk of loneliness.Overnight, the Professor Stephen Powis, the NHS medical director, announced that they have already received 170,000 applications.Find out more here.See the original post on Instagram22) Holby City and Casualty Donate Medical SuppliesProducers behind long-running BBC medical dramas Holby City and Casualty, have announced they will be donating protective equipment from their set to NHS staff.According to the broadcaster, personal protective equipment (PPE) from the set of the shows - which have currently suspended production - such as masks will be sent to NHS staff working on the front line.23) Entertainment Companies Supporting CreativesAmong the many things that have ground to a halt as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak are productions on TV shows and films as well as the openings of galleries, museums and more.Netflix has donated £1 million to the BFI (British Film Institute) and the UK's Film and TV Charity's Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund to provide short term relief to crew that have now found themselves out of work due to various productions suspending, reports Deadline.Elsewhere, Arts Council England has pledged a £160 million emergency response package to support organisations, freelancers and artists, The Guardian reports.24) Fitness Influencers Help Out ParentsPersonal trainer and fitness influencer Joe Wicks, better known as the Body Coach, on social media is helping parents up and down the country who are home schooling their children from today after schools were ordered to close last Friday.From Monday to Friday at 9am, Wicks will be streaming 30-minute long live PE classes that children can do from their homes. See the original post on Instagram25) London Books 300 Rooms For Rough SleepersWhile people are advised to stay in their homes as much as possible during the pandemic, this is not possible for people who are homeless forced to sleep on the streets.To protect them from infection, the London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced over the weekend that the city had secured 300 rooms, for now, where people who are sleeping rough can stay.See the original post on Instagram26) Spirits Kept High In Care HomesMany care homes have paused on allowing visitors - including family - to see their elderly residents to keep them safe and protected during the Covid-19 outbreak.At this care home in Maesteg, south Wales, residents took part in a live Hungry Hippo game to provide them with some entertainment during quarantine. See the original post on Instagram27) Pubs Donating Perishables To The NHSOn Friday, the Prime Minister ordered all pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and more to close in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic (eateries can still open to serve takeaway food).With pubs given short notice to close and still in possession of lots of food that might perish, they too matters into their own hands. The Grove pub in Balham, south west London delivered their sandwiches and ice cream to London Ambulance service and NHS staff to keep morale high as they treat patients.Similar initiatives from pubs took place in Norwich, South Shields and more.See the original post on Instagram28) Christ The Redeemer Lights UpOn Wednesday, the 18th March, the iconic Christ The Redeemer statue which looks out over Rio de Janeiro was illuminated with various flags of countries gripped by the Coronavirus pandemic. The move coincided with the Archbishop of the city delivering a dedicated mass in honour of the Covid-19 victims from around the world.29) Companies Supporting The NHSAs Coronavirus cases rise in the UK, the importance of our NHS and healthcare workers is priority. Luckily, lots of businesses - big and small - have realised this too so are offering discounts, treats and more to all medical staff as a token of appreciation.For all the other organisations and initiatives to support our NHS workers, we have a dedicated article for that too.See the original post on Instagram30) Clearer Waters In VeniceMany parts of Italy, including Venice, have been on lockdown for weeks as Italy grapples with the severe Coronavirus outbreak in the country.One small silver lining has been reported in Venice. Locals have noticed how clear the water appears perhaps due to the lack of motor boats and general crows and pollution. These clearer waters have even led to wildlife appearing in the canals with swans, fish and more spotted in recent days.31) Alcohol Brands Making Hand SanitiserSeveral beer and spirit brands have started using the alcohol content in their products to make hand sanitiser instead. Brewers Brewdog announced the move on Instagram this week, as did gin distillers Leith gin and Dundee-based Verdant spirits. See the original post on Instagram32) Football Teams Offer NHS Staff Their HotelsOn Wednesday, former England footballer Gary Neville - who also runs a chain of hotels in the Manchester area - announced he would be opening his hotels free of charge for NHS workers to stay at. This means that any NHS members who would otherwise be forced to isolate if family members experienced symptoms can instead stay at hotel.Similarly, in London, Chelsea FC have loaned their Stamford Bridge hotel to NHS workers needing accommodation with the bill being footed by chairman Bruce Buck and owner Roman Abramovich.33) Livestreamed ConcertsOn Monday, Chris Martin performed an impromptu free concert via Instagram Stories for fans who have are in self-isolation.Following his lead, John Legend then announced on Twitter he too would be playing a gig from the confides of his home - where Chrissy Teigen is also likely to make an appearance. See the original post on Instagram34) Free Roaming For PenguinsWhen the Shedd aquarium in Chicago closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, staff at the centre decided it was a good time to show two of their residents - Edward and Annie the penguins - the grounds. The two penguins toured the grounds for the first time and were exposed to dolphins and sharks on the other side of the glass and the staff's reception areas for a wander.See the original post on Instagram35) Beauty Banks CampaignThe charity Beauty Banks, which is essentially like a food bank but for personal care and hygiene products, issued an urgent appeal at the weekend for donations. The organisation said the money would then be used to buy people living in poverty - who can't afford to stockpile - soap, hand sanitizer, body wash, tissues and more.Just a few days later, the GoFundMe page had raised more than £80,000, yet they are still accepting donations!See the original post on Instagram36) Mass Applause For Healthcare WorkersWhile many of us are working from home in self-isolation during the outbreak, medical staff are obviously not. They are working just as hard and tirelessly as ever, if not more so, to provide care to those severely affected by Covid-19.Over the weekend, after a social media campaign, a co-ordinated mass applause for healthcare workers broke out in several areas across Spain, including Pamplona, Madrid and Murcia - where many are on lockdown - via their windows.See the original post on Instagram37) Volunteer cardsThere have been various versions of people sharing notes and leaflets advertising their help with shopping and more to those who may be unable to get out of the house to fetch supplies. This local Instagram account for Tooting in south west London shows the kind of help people are offering, while also bearing in mind the social distancing measures.These cards were created by a Cornish resident who told the BBC she had found the response to her campaign 'incredibly heartwarming'. See the original post on Instagram38) Australia's Supermarket Operating Elderly-Only HoursOver the weekend in the UK, supermarket chains including Sainsbury's and Asda issued a warning to ask people not to stockpile unnecessarily. They reiterated that there should be enough supplies for everyone as long as people only buy what they need.Amid growing concern that elderly and vulnerable people would miss out on essential supplies due to the trend for stockpiling - which has reached concerning levels in Australia - one of the country's biggest supermarket chains is opening dedicated hours for those who need it.Woolworths announced on Monday that 7-8 am would be a 'dedicated shopping hour in our stores to help support the needs of the elderly and people with disability in the community'.39) Footballers and FoodbanksLast week, the UK's Premier League announced that all football games would be temporarily suspended in a bid to protect players and fans amid the outbreak. As this meant last minute cancellations for many matches scheduled to go ahead at the weekend, several football clubs including Liverpool FC, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle donated the food which had been ordered to the stadiums, to food banks instead, as well as making large cash donations.40) Quarantined Bingo In SpainLocal residents who are quarantined in Seville, Spain have also been keeping their spirits up via a communal game of Bingo using a loudspeaker.See the original post on Instagram41) Free Hand Sanitizer From A Scottish Corner ShopA local shop in Stenhousemuir, Falkirk in Scotland is giving away free 'Covid-19 kits' for those over the age of 65.The kits contain hand gel and cleaning wipes and shop owners Asiyah and Jawad Javed had been out and about in the local area distributing the packs.'We are just trying to help people who can’t get out the house,' Asiyah told The Independent.42) NBA Players Support Arena StaffAcross the pond, the basketball season has also been suspended due to Coronavirus, leading several NBA players to donate to the security personnel, stewards, catering staff and cleaners who work in the arenas during the season and therefore could miss out on income amid the closure.Blake Griffin (pictured) donated $100,000 to help workers at his Detroit arena, Zion Williamson did the same pledging to 'cover the salaries' for his New Orleans colleagues. The Golden State Warriors players and management also confirmed they would be donating $1 million to support the workers who are affected.43) Free Streaming Of The OperaMany theatres have cancelled productions and shows in light of the virus, including in the home of Broadway New York City.However, as Vulture reports, the city's Metropolitan Opera announced that rather than ceasing production entirely they will host nightly Opera streams from their archive free of charge.If you fancy a break from TV during self-isolation, and have never managed to catch the Opera before, now might be your chance.44) Toilet Paper DonationsOne of the biggest shortages in supermarkets at the moment is toilet paper as people panic stockpile in the event they can't reach the shops at some point. According to The Guardian, two friends clubbed together their pocket money to buy toilet roll to distribute to elderly neighbours in their Queensland community after being shocked at the lack of toilet roll in the shelves in their supermarket.Heartwarming.See the original post on Instagram45) LVMH Uses Perfume Factories To Make Disinfectant GelMore reassuring news has been found among companies diverting their resources specifically to help target Covid-19 relief strategies.LVMH, the parent company of brands including Dior, Givenchy and more, announced that they will be producing disinfectant gel rather than perfume which they will distribute to hospitals and health authorities for free.More on this story can be found here.