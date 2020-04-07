New Zealand's Prime Minister Confirms That The Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are Key Workers

The outbreak of the Coronavirus, Covid-19, has been described as the 'worst public health crisis for a generation' by the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Many countries are taking drastic measures in a bid to halt the spread of the virus, including social distancing, closing bars, restaurants and schools or, in the case of places like Italy, putting the entire community on lockdown.

The situation is changing on an hourly basis and in the age of the smartphone, the breaking news updates are constant. So much so that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that if your mental health is suffering with the anxieties that the news brings, to limit and 'seek information updates at specific times during the day once or twice', according to the BBC.

This news is serious and serves the purpose of informing the public about the latest developments in a rapidly escalating global news story. However, with all the noise, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and miss out on some of the more positive news updates that are still occurring in light of the concerning situation.

During times of fear and uncertainty, the very best elements of human nature can prevail, as is the case in these Coronavirus-related good news stories we've found from around the world, demonstrating the power of displaying care and kindness to those less fortunate or able than you in a crisis.