15 Health Claims on Food Labels That Are Total BS — Sorry!

Grocery stores offers so many different options for one specific type of food, meaning that you probably spend much of your time reading labels and trying to decide which brand to buy. Not only does the food industry know this, but they're eager to take advantage of it. Just look at all the bogus health claims on food labels. According to Statista, There's an especially big market for healthy foods out there. In fact, one 2019 survey found that 53 percent of Americans seek out healthier options at the store.

The reality is that many of the health claims on labels are actually just marketing terms that, well, don't really mean anything at all. Some of these words or phrases started out meaning one thing, but due to loose regulations or over-use, have now become pretty useless. If you're trying to make healthier choices, it might be better to ignore the splashy words and focus on the key elements on food labels, like fiber, fat, and sugar content. And definitely don't pay attention to these health claims that don't mean anything.