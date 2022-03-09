15 Great Pairs of Khaki Pants—All For Less Than $100

  • <p class="body-dropcap">I own a few pairs of khaki pants—all of them very different. The one I reach for most is a skinny jean with significant stretch by Ralph Lauren that I bought almost a decade ago. It’s still holding up. I also have two pairs of fitted cargos, a dress pant, and a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g37792680/mens-amazon-chino-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:straight-front chino" class="link ">straight-front chino</a> that I wore once to a college mixer, also by Ralph. And, from what I remember, every pair was under $100. </p><p>Indeed, khaki pants are <em>not</em> denoted by the cut, fabric, style, or price. It is (*<em>checks notes</em>*) strictly a color, one birthed during Great Britain’s occupancy of India in the mid-1800s. Khaki, the term, was adopted from the Urdu language, which stands for “soil-colored,” and was cast on military uniforms—usually made of a light cotton or linen—as a form of camouflage. </p><p>Today, khaki pants are made of twill cotton, denim, corduroy, synthetic fibers, and everything in between. Even the shades vary: some are more brown, others more beige, golden, or more gray. It’s basically an earthtone that falls within the spectrum of the aforementioned hues. And we have all these options—all under $100—just ready for you to wear at a college mixer, the office, the great outdoors, or any scenario for that matter. </p>
  • <p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BJKKCXH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.39384611%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Amazon Essentials, per usual, offers a sturdy, form-fitting option at price points that are tough to beat. </p>
  • <p><strong>Goodthreads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DZSSHYD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.39384611%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Corduroy is an insulation fabric that's rich in texture, and Goodthreads has an affordable option that's too good to pass up. </p>
  • <p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-heavyweight-slim-chino-darkkhaki&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The folks at Everlane never do wrong, always offering well-made pieces that'll last the long haul. </p>
  • <p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fskinny-chino-pants-p06987400.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're a fan of body-hugging fits, cling onto these tapered pants from budget-friendly Zara. </p>
  • <p><strong>Abercrombie & Fitch</strong></p><p>abercrombie.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fathletic-skinny-chinos-44729443&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You tell me you have an Athletic build. Well, check out the name of this guy from—no surprise—Abercrombie.</p>
  • <p><strong>Thrills</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$77.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fthrills-endless-chopped-chino-washed-tan&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Are you beach bound? Make sure to get your hands on these Thrills pants, which is cropped and made of breathable ramie. </p>
  • <p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>J.Crew</p><p><strong>$79.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fmens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fpants-and-chinos%2Fstraight%2F770-straight-fit-stretch-chino-pant%2FMP282&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>J.Crew's 770 pants is a consistent best-seller, because its a classic, foolproof style that'll never go out of style. </p>
  • <p><strong>Uniqlo U</strong></p><p>uniqlo.com</p><p><strong>$49.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fmen-u-wide-fit-tapered-pants-447264.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Those with wide hips that like their pants narrow (*<em>raises hand</em>*) will definitely appreciate the cut of these breezy cotton-linen blend pants. </p>
  • <p><strong>Roark</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Froark-campover-cargo-pants%2F6644159&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Roark, purveyor of all things rugged, of course offers a pair of dark khaki pants that are primed for the great outdoors. </p>
  • <p><strong>Wilson</strong></p><p>wilson.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wilson.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fmidway-travel-pant-wl1008802%23colors%3D55082&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Built-in UV protection, ample amount of stretch, and a party of pockets: these cargos truly are made for traveling. </p>
  • <p><strong>Mavi Jeans</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmavi-jeans-marcus-slim-straight-leg-five-pocket-pants%2F5926645&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you revel in the joys of jeans, Mavi makes a solid slim pair, constructed to flatter. </p>
  • <p><strong>Flint and Tinder</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F63603-365-pant-straight&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flint and Tinder blends the tailoring of chinos with the stretch of performance pants. Indeed, you'd want to wear this option 365 days a year. </p>
  • <p><strong>Banana Republic</strong></p><p>bananarepublic.gap.com</p><p><strong>$98.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpcid%3D35878%26pid%3D360745&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another travel-ready pant, this one by Banana Republic, with a slimmer cut, but still all the comfort you need for sitting on a flight for hours. </p>
  • <p><strong>Bonobos</strong></p><p>bonobos.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbonobos.com%2Fproducts%2Fstretch-weekday-warrior-dress-pants%3Fcolor%3Dthursday%2Btrue%2Bkhaki%26pant-waist%3D31&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The office can feel like a battleground, and these Warrior pants (and some tenacity) are all the ammunition you need. </p>
  • <p><strong>Polo Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>ralphlauren.com</p><p><strong>$98.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fmen-clothing-pants%2Fstretch-straight-fit-chino-pant%2F417979.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Prepsters know that Ralph makes the best khakis around.</p>
<p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BJKKCXH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.39384611%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Amazon Essentials, per usual, offers a sturdy, form-fitting option at price points that are tough to beat. </p>
<p><strong>Goodthreads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DZSSHYD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.39384611%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Corduroy is an insulation fabric that's rich in texture, and Goodthreads has an affordable option that's too good to pass up. </p>
<p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-heavyweight-slim-chino-darkkhaki&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The folks at Everlane never do wrong, always offering well-made pieces that'll last the long haul. </p>
<p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fskinny-chino-pants-p06987400.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're a fan of body-hugging fits, cling onto these tapered pants from budget-friendly Zara. </p>
<p><strong>Abercrombie & Fitch</strong></p><p>abercrombie.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fathletic-skinny-chinos-44729443&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You tell me you have an Athletic build. Well, check out the name of this guy from—no surprise—Abercrombie.</p>
<p><strong>Thrills</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$77.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fthrills-endless-chopped-chino-washed-tan&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Are you beach bound? Make sure to get your hands on these Thrills pants, which is cropped and made of breathable ramie. </p>
<p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>J.Crew</p><p><strong>$79.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fmens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fpants-and-chinos%2Fstraight%2F770-straight-fit-stretch-chino-pant%2FMP282&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>J.Crew's 770 pants is a consistent best-seller, because its a classic, foolproof style that'll never go out of style. </p>
<p><strong>Uniqlo U</strong></p><p>uniqlo.com</p><p><strong>$49.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fmen-u-wide-fit-tapered-pants-447264.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Those with wide hips that like their pants narrow (*<em>raises hand</em>*) will definitely appreciate the cut of these breezy cotton-linen blend pants. </p>
<p><strong>Roark</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Froark-campover-cargo-pants%2F6644159&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Roark, purveyor of all things rugged, of course offers a pair of dark khaki pants that are primed for the great outdoors. </p>
<p><strong>Wilson</strong></p><p>wilson.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wilson.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fmidway-travel-pant-wl1008802%23colors%3D55082&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Built-in UV protection, ample amount of stretch, and a party of pockets: these cargos truly are made for traveling. </p>
<p><strong>Mavi Jeans</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmavi-jeans-marcus-slim-straight-leg-five-pocket-pants%2F5926645&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you revel in the joys of jeans, Mavi makes a solid slim pair, constructed to flatter. </p>
<p><strong>Flint and Tinder</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F63603-365-pant-straight&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flint and Tinder blends the tailoring of chinos with the stretch of performance pants. Indeed, you'd want to wear this option 365 days a year. </p>
<p><strong>Banana Republic</strong></p><p>bananarepublic.gap.com</p><p><strong>$98.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpcid%3D35878%26pid%3D360745&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another travel-ready pant, this one by Banana Republic, with a slimmer cut, but still all the comfort you need for sitting on a flight for hours. </p>
<p><strong>Bonobos</strong></p><p>bonobos.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbonobos.com%2Fproducts%2Fstretch-weekday-warrior-dress-pants%3Fcolor%3Dthursday%2Btrue%2Bkhaki%26pant-waist%3D31&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The office can feel like a battleground, and these Warrior pants (and some tenacity) are all the ammunition you need. </p>
<p><strong>Polo Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>ralphlauren.com</p><p><strong>$98.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fmen-clothing-pants%2Fstretch-straight-fit-chino-pant%2F417979.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg39384611%2Fbest-khakis-under-100-dollars%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Prepsters know that Ralph makes the best khakis around.</p>

