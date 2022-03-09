15 Great Pairs of Khaki Pants—All For Less Than $100

I own a few pairs of khaki pants—all of them very different. The one I reach for most is a skinny jean with significant stretch by Ralph Lauren that I bought almost a decade ago. It’s still holding up. I also have two pairs of fitted cargos, a dress pant, and a straight-front chino that I wore once to a college mixer, also by Ralph. And, from what I remember, every pair was under $100.
Indeed, khaki pants are not denoted by the cut, fabric, style, or price. It is (*checks notes*) strictly a color, one birthed during Great Britain’s occupancy of India in the mid-1800s. Khaki, the term, was adopted from the Urdu language, which stands for “soil-colored,” and was cast on military uniforms—usually made of a light cotton or linen—as a form of camouflage.
Today, khaki pants are made of twill cotton, denim, corduroy, synthetic fibers, and everything in between. Even the shades vary: some are more brown, others more beige, golden, or more gray. It’s basically an earthtone that falls within the spectrum of the aforementioned hues. And we have all these options—all under $100—just ready for you to wear at a college mixer, the office, the great outdoors, or any scenario for that matter.