These Quotes Will Inspire the 2020 Grad in Your Life

Even if ceremonies have been postponed or cancelled altogether, graduation has never been more important — and during the 2020 graduation season, young scholars are looking for new ways to celebrate this rite of passage. Graduation has always been a time to celebrate your favorite student's accomplishments and the exciting things that lay ahead in their futures. Graduations may look a little different this year — families and friends will gather for a toast remotely from a safe distance, and students may toss their caps collectively over the Internet while sheltering at home — but they're a good reminder that life post-grad isn't always smooth sailing.

Nearly all of these inspiring graduation quotes, courtesy of everyone from leaders like Michelle Obama to creatives including Vincent Van Gogh and inspirational icons like Steve Jobs, acknowledge that growth can come from failure and adversity. Some are designed to inspire new graduates on their journey to college, while others are meant to propel young adults headfirst into the workforce and beyond. Graduates will take stock of any of the 50 following lessons spoken by recognizable names, in some cases across different graduation stages as part of real commencement speeches.

These words of wisdom are sure to be perfect for any graduation card, gift inscription, or a well-recieved Instagram caption. They're also a perfect preamble to an exciting graduation gift — a well-worded wish of wellbeing will solidify just how important this achievement is for anyone, from wee middle schoolers to decorated doctors and lawyers.

