These Quotes Will Inspire the 2020 Grad in Your Life

Good Housekeeping

Comforting words to get them through virtual celebrations.

From Good Housekeeping

<p>Even if ceremonies have been postponed or cancelled altogether, graduation has never been more important — and during the 2020 graduation season, young scholars are <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g32389123/quarantine-graduation-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:looking for new ways to celebrate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">looking for new ways to celebrate</a> this rite of passage. Graduation has always been a time <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g5159/graduation-party-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to celebrate your favorite student's accomplishments" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to celebrate your favorite student's accomplishments</a> and the exciting things that lay ahead in their futures. Graduations may look a little different this year — families and friends will gather for a toast remotely <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a31997509/when-will-coronavirus-social-distancing-end/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from a safe distance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">from a safe distance</a>, and students may toss their caps collectively over the Internet while sheltering at home — but they're a good reminder that life post-grad isn't <em>always</em> smooth sailing. </p><p>Nearly all of these inspiring graduation quotes, courtesy of everyone from leaders like Michelle Obama to creatives including Vincent Van Gogh and inspirational icons like Steve Jobs, acknowledge that <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g31997009/comforting-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:growth can come from failure and adversity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">growth can come from failure and adversity</a>. Some are designed to inspire new graduates on their journey to college, while others are meant to propel young adults headfirst into the workforce and beyond. Graduates will take stock of any of the 50 following lessons spoken by recognizable names, in some cases across different graduation stages as part of real commencement speeches.</p><p>These words of wisdom are sure <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a19563002/what-to-write-graduation-card/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to be perfect for any graduation card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to be perfect for any graduation card</a>, gift inscription, or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a26898122/graduation-instagram-captions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a well-recieved Instagram caption" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a well-recieved Instagram caption</a>. They're also a perfect preamble <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4349/gifts-for-college-graduates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to an exciting graduation gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to an exciting graduation gift</a> — a well-worded wish of wellbeing will solidify just how important this achievement is for anyone, from wee middle schoolers to decorated doctors and lawyers.<br></p>
These Quotes Will Inspire the 2020 Grad in Your Life

Even if ceremonies have been postponed or cancelled altogether, graduation has never been more important — and during the 2020 graduation season, young scholars are looking for new ways to celebrate this rite of passage. Graduation has always been a time to celebrate your favorite student's accomplishments and the exciting things that lay ahead in their futures. Graduations may look a little different this year — families and friends will gather for a toast remotely from a safe distance, and students may toss their caps collectively over the Internet while sheltering at home — but they're a good reminder that life post-grad isn't always smooth sailing.

Nearly all of these inspiring graduation quotes, courtesy of everyone from leaders like Michelle Obama to creatives including Vincent Van Gogh and inspirational icons like Steve Jobs, acknowledge that growth can come from failure and adversity. Some are designed to inspire new graduates on their journey to college, while others are meant to propel young adults headfirst into the workforce and beyond. Graduates will take stock of any of the 50 following lessons spoken by recognizable names, in some cases across different graduation stages as part of real commencement speeches.

These words of wisdom are sure to be perfect for any graduation card, gift inscription, or a well-recieved Instagram caption. They're also a perfect preamble to an exciting graduation gift — a well-worded wish of wellbeing will solidify just how important this achievement is for anyone, from wee middle schoolers to decorated doctors and lawyers.

<p>Follow your fear.</p>
Tina Fey

Follow your fear.

<p>Now go, and make interesting mistakes, make amazing mistakes, make glorious and fantastic mistakes. Break rules. Leave the world more interesting for you being here. Make good art.</p>
Neil Gaiman

Now go, and make interesting mistakes, make amazing mistakes, make glorious and fantastic mistakes. Break rules. Leave the world more interesting for you being here. Make good art.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Be bold, be courageous, be your best.</p>
Gabrielle Giffords

Be bold, be courageous, be your best.

<p>To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.</p>
Anatole France

To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.

<p>Fall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success. You've got to take risks.</p>
Denzel Washington

Fall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success. You've got to take risks.

<p>Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors.</p>
Louisa May Alcott

Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors.

<p>It's wisdom that will put all the inevitable failures and rejections and disappointments and heartbreaks into perspective.</p>
Arianna Huffington

It's wisdom that will put all the inevitable failures and rejections and disappointments and heartbreaks into perspective.

<p>You don't have a job? Get one. Any job! Don't sit at home waiting for the magical opportunity. Do something until you can do something else.</p>
Shonda Rhimes

You don't have a job? Get one. Any job! Don't sit at home waiting for the magical opportunity. Do something until you can do something else.

<p>Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.</p>
Arthur Ashe

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.

<p>Empathy has gotten me so much farther in not only my life, but in my career.</p>
Ryan Reynolds

Empathy has gotten me so much farther in not only my life, but in my career.

<p>Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential.</p>
Kerry Washington

Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential.

<p>Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.</p>
Nora Ephron

Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.

<p>There is no script. Live your life. Soak it all in.</p>
Dick Costolo

There is no script. Live your life. Soak it all in.

<p>Your path is your character defining itself more and more everyday like a photograph coming into focus.</p>
Jodie Foster

Your path is your character defining itself more and more everyday like a photograph coming into focus.

<p>Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.</p>
Martin Luther King Jr.

Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.

<p>Real courage is holding on to a still voice in your head that says, ‘I must keep going.’ It’s that voice that says nothing is a failure if it is not final. That voice that says to you, ‘Get out of bed. Keep going. I will not quit.’</p>
Cory Booker

Real courage is holding on to a still voice in your head that says, ‘I must keep going.’ It’s that voice that says nothing is a failure if it is not final. That voice that says to you, ‘Get out of bed. Keep going. I will not quit.’

<p>The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.</p>
B.B. King

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.

<p>Always aim high, work hard, and care deeply about what you believe in.</p>
Hillary Clinton

Always aim high, work hard, and care deeply about what you believe in.

<p>Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.</p>
Winston Churchill

Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.

<p>Be aware that even before you have reached your ultimate professional destination, if you always strive for excellence, you can and should have a substantial impact on the world in which you live.</p>
Sandra Day O'Connor

Be aware that even before you have reached your ultimate professional destination, if you always strive for excellence, you can and should have a substantial impact on the world in which you live.

<p>If you're willing to stand for what you believe in ... you won't need advice from me, because you will be able to handle whatever comes.</p>
Whoopi Goldberg

If you're willing to stand for what you believe in ... you won't need advice from me, because you will be able to handle whatever comes.

<p>You have to dance a little bit before you step out into the world each day, because it changes the way you walk.</p>
Sandra Bullock

You have to dance a little bit before you step out into the world each day, because it changes the way you walk.

<p>If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.</p>
Vincent Van Gogh

If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.

<p>The fireworks begin today. Each diploma is a lighted match. Each one of you is a fuse.</p>
Edward Koch

The fireworks begin today. Each diploma is a lighted match. Each one of you is a fuse.

<p>Don’t be afraid of fear. Because it sharpens you, it challenges you, it makes you stronger; and when you run away from fear, you also run away from the opportunity to be your best possible self.</p>
Ed Helms

Don’t be afraid of fear. Because it sharpens you, it challenges you, it makes you stronger; and when you run away from fear, you also run away from the opportunity to be your best possible self.

<p>The only impossible journey is the one you never begin.</p>
Anthony Robbins

The only impossible journey is the one you never begin.

<p>Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.</p>
Michael Josephson

Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.

<p>If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.</p>
Thomas Jefferson

If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.

<p>When you take risks, you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important.</p>
Ellen DeGeneres

When you take risks, you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important.

<p>Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.</p>
Henry David Thoreau

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.

<p>Your certification is in your degree. You may think of it as the ticket to the good life. Let me ask you to think of an alternative. Think of it as your ticket to change the world.</p>
Tom Brokaw

Your certification is in your degree. You may think of it as the ticket to the good life. Let me ask you to think of an alternative. Think of it as your ticket to change the world.

<p>Things turn out best for people who make the best out of the way things turn out.</p>
Art Linkletter

Things turn out best for people who make the best out of the way things turn out.

<p>Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.</p>
Steve Jobs

Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.

<p>If you can imagine it, you can achieve it; if you can dream it, you can become it.</p>
William Arthur Ward

If you can imagine it, you can achieve it; if you can dream it, you can become it.

<p>There may be days when you’ll say to yourself, ‘I can’t. I literally can’t even.’ But you can! You can even!</p>
Katie Couric

There may be days when you’ll say to yourself, ‘I can’t. I literally can’t even.’ But you can! You can even!

<p>Every person you meet knows something you don’t; learn from them.</p>
H. Jackson Brown Jr.

Every person you meet knows something you don’t; learn from them.

<p>Life is an improvisation. You have no idea what's going to happen next and you are mostly just making things up as you go along.</p>
Stephen Colbert

Life is an improvisation. You have no idea what's going to happen next and you are mostly just making things up as you go along.

<p>The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.</p>
Eleanor Roosevelt

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

<p>Real leadership comes from the quiet nudging of an inner voice. It comes from realizing that the time has come to move beyond waiting to doing.</p>
Madeleine Albright

Real leadership comes from the quiet nudging of an inner voice. It comes from realizing that the time has come to move beyond waiting to doing.

<p>Fortune does favor the bold, and I promise that you will never know what you’re capable of unless you try.</p>
Sheryl Sandberg

Fortune does favor the bold, and I promise that you will never know what you’re capable of unless you try.

<p>Success is like a mountain that keeps growing ahead of you as you hike it ... Err in the direction of kindness.</p>
George Saunders

Success is like a mountain that keeps growing ahead of you as you hike it ... Err in the direction of kindness.

<p>Live with life. Be courageous, adventurous. Give us a tomorrow, more than we deserve.</p>
Maya Angelou

Live with life. Be courageous, adventurous. Give us a tomorrow, more than we deserve.

<p>It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all.</p>
J.K. Rowling

It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all.

<p>Sometimes you find out what you are supposed to be doing by doing the things you are not supposed to do.</p>
Oprah Winfrey

Sometimes you find out what you are supposed to be doing by doing the things you are not supposed to do.

<p>Our greatness comes when we appreciate each other's strengths, when we learn from each other, when we lean on each other.</p>
Michelle Obama

Our greatness comes when we appreciate each other's strengths, when we learn from each other, when we lean on each other.

<p>Don’t ever confuse the two, your life and your work. The second is only part of the first.</p>
Anna Quindlen

Don’t ever confuse the two, your life and your work. The second is only part of the first.

<p>You're general, but you're also specific. A citizen and a person, and the person you are is like nobody else on the planet.</p>
Toni Morrison

You're general, but you're also specific. A citizen and a person, and the person you are is like nobody else on the planet.

<p>Believe and act is if it were impossible to fail.</p>
Charles Kettering

Believe and act is if it were impossible to fail.

<p>Walk down these crowded streets with a smile on your face. Be thankful you get to walk so close to other humans.</p>
Zadie Smith

Walk down these crowded streets with a smile on your face. Be thankful you get to walk so close to other humans.

<p>It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.</p>
William Shakespeare

It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.

What to Read Next