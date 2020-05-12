These Quotes Will Inspire the 2020 Grad in Your Life

These Quotes Will Inspire the 2020 Grad in Your LifeGood HousekeepingMay 12, 2020, 1:50 p.m. UTCComforting words to get them through virtual celebrations.From Good HousekeepingThese Quotes Will Inspire the 2020 Grad in Your LifeEven if ceremonies have been postponed or cancelled altogether, graduation has never been more important — and during the 2020 graduation season, young scholars are looking for new ways to celebrate this rite of passage. Graduation has always been a time to celebrate your favorite student's accomplishments and the exciting things that lay ahead in their futures. Graduations may look a little different this year — families and friends will gather for a toast remotely from a safe distance, and students may toss their caps collectively over the Internet while sheltering at home — but they're a good reminder that life post-grad isn't always smooth sailing. Nearly all of these inspiring graduation quotes, courtesy of everyone from leaders like Michelle Obama to creatives including Vincent Van Gogh and inspirational icons like Steve Jobs, acknowledge that growth can come from failure and adversity. Some are designed to inspire new graduates on their journey to college, while others are meant to propel young adults headfirst into the workforce and beyond. Graduates will take stock of any of the 50 following lessons spoken by recognizable names, in some cases across different graduation stages as part of real commencement speeches.These words of wisdom are sure to be perfect for any graduation card, gift inscription, or a well-recieved Instagram caption. They're also a perfect preamble to an exciting graduation gift — a well-worded wish of wellbeing will solidify just how important this achievement is for anyone, from wee middle schoolers to decorated doctors and lawyers.Tina FeyFollow your fear.Neil GaimanNow go, and make interesting mistakes, make amazing mistakes, make glorious and fantastic mistakes. Break rules. Leave the world more interesting for you being here. Make good art.Scroll to continue with contentAdGabrielle GiffordsBe bold, be courageous, be your best.Anatole FranceTo accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.Denzel WashingtonFall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success. You've got to take risks.Louisa May AlcottLife is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors.Arianna HuffingtonIt's wisdom that will put all the inevitable failures and rejections and disappointments and heartbreaks into perspective.Shonda RhimesYou don't have a job? Get one. Any job! Don't sit at home waiting for the magical opportunity. Do something until you can do something else.Arthur AsheStart where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.Ryan ReynoldsEmpathy has gotten me so much farther in not only my life, but in my career.Kerry WashingtonYour life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential.Nora EphronYour education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.Dick CostoloThere is no script. Live your life. Soak it all in.Jodie FosterYour path is your character defining itself more and more everyday like a photograph coming into focus.Martin Luther King Jr.Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.Cory BookerReal courage is holding on to a still voice in your head that says, ‘I must keep going.’ It’s that voice that says nothing is a failure if it is not final. That voice that says to you, ‘Get out of bed. Keep going. I will not quit.’B.B. KingThe beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.Hillary ClintonAlways aim high, work hard, and care deeply about what you believe in.Winston ChurchillSuccess is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.Sandra Day O'ConnorBe aware that even before you have reached your ultimate professional destination, if you always strive for excellence, you can and should have a substantial impact on the world in which you live.Whoopi GoldbergIf you're willing to stand for what you believe in ... you won't need advice from me, because you will be able to handle whatever comes.Sandra BullockYou have to dance a little bit before you step out into the world each day, because it changes the way you walk.Vincent Van GoghIf you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.Edward KochThe fireworks begin today. Each diploma is a lighted match. Each one of you is a fuse.Ed HelmsDon’t be afraid of fear. Because it sharpens you, it challenges you, it makes you stronger; and when you run away from fear, you also run away from the opportunity to be your best possible self.Anthony RobbinsThe only impossible journey is the one you never begin.Michael JosephsonTake pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.Thomas JeffersonIf you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.Ellen DeGeneresWhen you take risks, you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important.Henry David ThoreauGo confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.Tom BrokawYour certification is in your degree. You may think of it as the ticket to the good life. Let me ask you to think of an alternative. Think of it as your ticket to change the world.Art LinkletterThings turn out best for people who make the best out of the way things turn out.Steve JobsDon't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.William Arthur WardIf you can imagine it, you can achieve it; if you can dream it, you can become it.Katie CouricThere may be days when you’ll say to yourself, ‘I can’t. I literally can’t even.’ But you can! You can even!H. Jackson Brown Jr.Every person you meet knows something you don’t; learn from them.Stephen ColbertLife is an improvisation. You have no idea what's going to happen next and you are mostly just making things up as you go along.Eleanor RooseveltThe future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.Madeleine AlbrightReal leadership comes from the quiet nudging of an inner voice. It comes from realizing that the time has come to move beyond waiting to doing.Sheryl SandbergFortune does favor the bold, and I promise that you will never know what you’re capable of unless you try.George SaundersSuccess is like a mountain that keeps growing ahead of you as you hike it ... Err in the direction of kindness.Maya AngelouLive with life. Be courageous, adventurous. Give us a tomorrow, more than we deserve.J.K. RowlingIt is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all.Oprah WinfreySometimes you find out what you are supposed to be doing by doing the things you are not supposed to do.Michelle ObamaOur greatness comes when we appreciate each other's strengths, when we learn from each other, when we lean on each other.Anna QuindlenDon’t ever confuse the two, your life and your work. The second is only part of the first.Toni MorrisonYou're general, but you're also specific. A citizen and a person, and the person you are is like nobody else on the planet.Charles KetteringBelieve and act is if it were impossible to fail.Zadie SmithWalk down these crowded streets with a smile on your face. Be thankful you get to walk so close to other humans.William ShakespeareIt is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.