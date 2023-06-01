15 floral images captured from around the world

House Beautiful15 floral images captured from around the worldJune 1, 2023 at 3:10 a.m.1/15Bad Kreuznach, GermanyLarissa Schlarb captures a bee on a sunflower in Germany. (Larissa Schlarb)2/15Hajdúböszörmény, HungaryThis image, taken by Jánosné Ildikó Fehér, shows a vibrant purple waterlily sat amongst the green lily pads. (Jánosné Ildikó Fehér)3/15Hajdúböszörmény, HungaryA beautiful scene, this image captures blossoming flowers caught in the rain. Taken by Jánosné Ildikó Fehér. (Jánosné Ildikó Fehér)4/15Epworth, United KingdomRain-soaked lilies providing joy, despite the gloomy weather that surrounds it, taken by Chris Smith in the UK. (Chris Smith)5/15Dunaújváros, HungaryFrom photographer Jánosné Martin, this image shows colourful Osteospermum, often known as the African Daisy, in bloom. (Jánosné Martin)6/15Szentkirály, HungaryA simple yet perfectly composed shot of two daisies, taken by Papné Váczi Erzsébet. (Papné Váczi Erzsébet)7/15Ewelme, United KingdomPhotographer Brian Gough captures two lilies enveloping one another, against a contrasting black background. (Brian Gough)8/15Keukenhof, NetherlandsA sea of beautiful, delicate tulips in shades of pink, taken by Johanna Aben in the Netherlands. (Johanna Aben)9/15Khwai, BotswanaThis image beautifully captures the reflection of an overturned waterlily in Botswana, taken by Karin Grässli. (Karin Grässli)10/15Camborne, United KingdomTaken by Kate Martin in the UK, this close-up captures the intricacy and fragility of flowers. (Kate Martin)11/15Hajdúböszörmény, HungaryThis snap, taken by Jánosné Ildikó Fehér, highlights the beautiful stark contrast between the delicate white flowers and black background. (Jánosné Ildikó Fehér)12/15Vänersborg, SwedenA close-up of the anther of a lily and the golden effect it creates, taken by Christina Lundberg in Sweden. (Christina Lundberg)13/15Bad Kreuznach, GermanyA sunflower glows, whilst facing the opposite direction from others, in this photograph captured by Larissa Schlarb. (Larissa Schlarb)14/15Ueckeritz, GermanyHighlighting the beautiful structure and layer of a flower, Daniel Winkler gets up close is this pretty shot. (Daniel Winkle)15/15Dymokury, CzechiaThis somewhat delicate flower is basking in the remaining light of the day, captured by Eliška Haizlerová. (Eliška Haizlerová)These 15 photographs capture the true beauty of flowers around us, from sunflowers in Germany to tulips in the Netherlands.