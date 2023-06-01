15 floral images captured from around the world

1/15
Bad Kreuznach, Germany

Larissa Schlarb captures a bee on a sunflower in Germany.

(Larissa Schlarb)
2/15
Hajdúböszörmény, Hungary

This image, taken by Jánosné Ildikó Fehér, shows a vibrant purple waterlily sat amongst the green lily pads.

(Jánosné Ildikó Fehér)
3/15
Hajdúböszörmény, Hungary

A beautiful scene, this image captures blossoming flowers caught in the rain. Taken by Jánosné Ildikó Fehér.

(Jánosné Ildikó Fehér)
4/15
Epworth, United Kingdom

Rain-soaked lilies providing joy, despite the gloomy weather that surrounds it, taken by Chris Smith in the UK.

(Chris Smith)
5/15
Dunaújváros, Hungary

From photographer Jánosné Martin, this image shows colourful Osteospermum, often known as the African Daisy, in bloom.

(Jánosné Martin)
6/15
Szentkirály, Hungary

A simple yet perfectly composed shot of two daisies, taken by Papné Váczi Erzsébet.

(Papné Váczi Erzsébet)
7/15
Ewelme, United Kingdom

Photographer Brian Gough captures two lilies enveloping one another, against a contrasting black background.

(Brian Gough)
8/15
Keukenhof, Netherlands

A sea of beautiful, delicate tulips in shades of pink, taken by Johanna Aben in the Netherlands.

(Johanna Aben)
9/15
Khwai, Botswana

This image beautifully captures the reflection of an overturned waterlily in Botswana, taken by Karin Grässli.

(Karin Grässli)
10/15
Camborne, United Kingdom

Taken by Kate Martin in the UK, this close-up captures the intricacy and fragility of flowers.

(Kate Martin)
11/15
Hajdúböszörmény, Hungary

This snap, taken by Jánosné Ildikó Fehér, highlights the beautiful stark contrast between the delicate white flowers and black background.

(Jánosné Ildikó Fehér)
12/15
Vänersborg, Sweden

A close-up of the anther of a lily and the golden effect it creates, taken by Christina Lundberg in Sweden.

(Christina Lundberg)
13/15
Bad Kreuznach, Germany

A sunflower glows, whilst facing the opposite direction from others, in this photograph captured by Larissa Schlarb.

(Larissa Schlarb)
14/15
Ueckeritz, Germany

Highlighting the beautiful structure and layer of a flower, Daniel Winkler gets up close is this pretty shot.

(Daniel Winkle)
15/15
Dymokury, Czechia

This somewhat delicate flower is basking in the remaining light of the day, captured by Eliška Haizlerová.

(Eliška Haizlerová)

These 15 photographs capture the true beauty of flowers around us, from sunflowers in Germany to tulips in the Netherlands.

