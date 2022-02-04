20 Essential Books on Black History Everyone Needs to Read

  You know the old saying: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. It's an inconvenient truth that our past is a part of us, and ignoring it won't cure the evils our ancestors enacted or endured. In the United States, where we still haven't emerged from the ongoing effects of our past and some are working to erase it from our collective education altogether, taking the time to learn about our nation's history and how we got where we are today becomes even more important. Reading books written by Black authors can help add important context to the world we're living in, as well as shed light on systemic racism and discrimination for those who are privileged enough to not experience their impact firsthand. 

Literature is a powerful force. It can help further our own antiracist education, hand a microphone to those that have been historically left out of the conversation and take the emotional burden off Black friends and colleagues to educate others. Reading doesn't absolve us of taking meaningful action against injustice, but it's a start.

When most of us went through school, we learned history from a largely white-centric point of view. African history, and the history of Black lives in the United States, probably didn't feature heavily (if at all) in most of those conversations. But there's no time like the present to fill in the gaps. Here are a few of our favorite Black history books to add to your reading list. And when you're done here, head on over to our list of books by Black authors, since no one list (or two) could ever encompass the canon.
    20 Essential Books on Black History Everyone Needs to Read

    You know the old saying: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. It's an inconvenient truth that our past is a part of us, and ignoring it won't cure the evils our ancestors enacted or endured. In the United States, where we still haven't emerged from the ongoing effects of our past and some are working to erase it from our collective education altogether, taking the time to learn about our nation's history and how we got where we are today becomes even more important. Reading books written by Black authors can help add important context to the world we're living in, as well as shed light on systemic racism and discrimination for those who are privileged enough to not experience their impact firsthand.

    Literature is a powerful force. It can help further our own antiracist education, hand a microphone to those that have been historically left out of the conversation and take the emotional burden off Black friends and colleagues to educate others. Reading doesn't absolve us of taking meaningful action against injustice, but it's a start.

    When most of us went through school, we learned history from a largely white-centric point of view. African history, and the history of Black lives in the United States, probably didn't feature heavily (if at all) in most of those conversations. But there's no time like the present to fill in the gaps. Here are a few of our favorite Black history books to add to your reading list. And when you're done here, head on over to our list of books by Black authors, since no one list (or two) could ever encompass the canon.

  The Rib King

Ladee Hubbard

August is a Black man who works for the Barclays, a white family that's fallen on hard times. To get by, they decide to sell the rib sauce made by their Black cook, Miss Mamie, with August's face on the label. But neither of them will see a penny. Taking a good, hard look at racial stereotypes and how elements of Black culture have been exploited, this novel is as delicious as it is thought-provoking.
    The Rib King

    Ladee Hubbard

    August is a Black man who works for the Barclays, a white family that's fallen on hard times. To get by, they decide to sell the rib sauce made by their Black cook, Miss Mamie, with August's face on the label. But neither of them will see a penny. Taking a good, hard look at racial stereotypes and how elements of Black culture have been exploited, this novel is as delicious as it is thought-provoking.

  The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation

Anna Malaika Tubbs

You've heard the phrase, "it takes a village." But we know so little about the women who raised Civil Rights titans like Martin Luther King, Jr.; Malcolm X and James Baldwin. This book is a long-overdue celebration of Black motherhood.
    The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation

    Anna Malaika Tubbs

    You've heard the phrase, "it takes a village." But we know so little about the women who raised Civil Rights titans like Martin Luther King, Jr.; Malcolm X and James Baldwin. This book is a long-overdue celebration of Black motherhood.

    RELATED: 20 Best Books About Anti-Racism

  Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery & Abolition

We hear a lot about the Black experience during the Civil Rights Movement, but the stories of abolitionists and enslaved people are often lost to history. This collection features voices of anti-slavery orators like Sarah Mapps Douglass and James Forten Jr., stories from formerly enslaved people about how they found joy and a look at how the arts were part of the anti-slavery movement.
    Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery & Abolition

    We hear a lot about the Black experience during the Civil Rights Movement, but the stories of abolitionists and enslaved people are often lost to history. This collection features voices of anti-slavery orators like Sarah Mapps Douglass and James Forten Jr., stories from formerly enslaved people about how they found joy and a look at how the arts were part of the anti-slavery movement.

  Yellow Wife

Sadeqa Johnson

For most of her life, Pheby Delores Brown has been relatively sheltered from the worst of enslaved life by her mother's position as a plantation woman and favor from the slaveholder's sister. But all of that changes when she turns 18 and finds herself thrust into the Devil's Half Acre, a horrific jail in Richmond. There, she has to carefully navigate the jailer's contradictory nature in order to survive. This unputdownable story barely lets you breathe.
    Yellow Wife

    Sadeqa Johnson

    For most of her life, Pheby Delores Brown has been relatively sheltered from the worst of enslaved life by her mother's position as a plantation woman and favor from the slaveholder's sister. But all of that changes when she turns 18 and finds herself thrust into the Devil's Half Acre, a horrific jail in Richmond. There, she has to carefully navigate the jailer's contradictory nature in order to survive. This unputdownable story barely lets you breathe.

  Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents

Isabel Wilkerson

If you think there's no caste system in America, this probing book will open your eyes. It delves into the hidden hierarchies that exist within our society that investigates threads between how the Nazis studied the racial systems in the U.S., as well as the health, cultural and political ramifications of our striated culture.
    Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents

    Isabel Wilkerson

    If you think there's no caste system in America, this probing book will open your eyes. It delves into the hidden hierarchies that exist within our society that investigates threads between how the Nazis studied the racial systems in the U.S., as well as the health, cultural and political ramifications of our striated culture.

  Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

This literary feat catalogues the 400-year history of Black people in America, with 90 different writers each taking on a five-year span. It's a story of hope and struggle, resistance and oppression, historical icons and ordinary folks that dispels the idea that any one group are a monolith.
    Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

    Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

    This literary feat catalogues the 400-year history of Black people in America, with 90 different writers each taking on a five-year span. It's a story of hope and struggle, resistance and oppression, historical icons and ordinary folks that dispels the idea that any one group are a monolith.

  Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches

Audre Lorde

This collection of 15 essays and speeches takes on racism, sexism, ageism, homophobia and class in the beautiful, searing language that canonized Lorde as an icon in both the civil rights movement and literature. Her words will stay with you long after the last page.
    Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches

    Audre Lorde

    This collection of 15 essays and speeches takes on racism, sexism, ageism, homophobia and class in the beautiful, searing language that canonized Lorde as an icon in both the civil rights movement and literature. Her words will stay with you long after the last page.

  Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement

Angela Y. Davis

Powerhouse activist Angela Y. Davis reveals the connection between Black feminism, prison abolition and the fight for liberation from South Africa to Ferguson and Palestine. This must-read collection of essays, speeches and interviews shows how much all humans long for freedom and equality all over the world.
    Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement

    Angela Y. Davis

    Powerhouse activist Angela Y. Davis reveals the connection between Black feminism, prison abolition and the fight for liberation from South Africa to Ferguson and Palestine. This must-read collection of essays, speeches and interviews shows how much all humans long for freedom and equality all over the world.

    RELATED: 25 Books By Black Authors to Add to Your Reading List

  The Bluest Eye

Toni Morrison

If you've never read Toni Morrison, her first novel is a great starting point. You'll meet Pecola Breedlove, who longs for the blue eyes and blonde hair she (and her white schoolmates) consider the pinnacle of beauty. It takes on gender, race and class in a story that's as lyrical as it is educational.
    The Bluest Eye

    Toni Morrison

    If you've never read Toni Morrison, her first novel is a great starting point. You'll meet Pecola Breedlove, who longs for the blue eyes and blonde hair she (and her white schoolmates) consider the pinnacle of beauty. It takes on gender, race and class in a story that's as lyrical as it is educational.

  The Fire Next Time

James Baldwin

Get to know the Harlem Civil Rights icon James Baldwin called home while also digesting the ramifications of racial injustice in this seminal text. Part sermon, part history lesson, this is Baldwin at his best.
    The Fire Next Time

    James Baldwin

    Get to know the Harlem Civil Rights icon James Baldwin called home while also digesting the ramifications of racial injustice in this seminal text. Part sermon, part history lesson, this is Baldwin at his best.

  The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness

Michelle Alexander

The criminal justice system has been disproportionately weaponized against Black people and this deep explainer on the carceral state should be required reading for everyone. Now in its tenth anniversary, this edition starts with a new foreword by the author on the movement's progress since its first publication.
    The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness

    Michelle Alexander

    The criminal justice system has been disproportionately weaponized against Black people and this deep explainer on the carceral state should be required reading for everyone. Now in its tenth anniversary, this edition starts with a new foreword by the author on the movement's progress since its first publication.

  The Wretched of the Earth

Frantz Fanon

Sadly, racism isn't just an American institution. A psychoanalyst who took part in the Algerian Nationalist Movement helps break down the struggle against colonization in this expansive, slightly dense text. It really gets into just how entrenched racism is in our society, and the changes necessary to truly eradicate it.
    The Wretched of the Earth

    Frantz Fanon

    Sadly, racism isn't just an American institution. A psychoanalyst who took part in the Algerian Nationalist Movement helps break down the struggle against colonization in this expansive, slightly dense text. It really gets into just how entrenched racism is in our society, and the changes necessary to truly eradicate it.

  How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir

Saeed Jones

Not all Black history is ancient, so step into the near-past with this bracing memoir about one man's coming of age as a queer Black boy in Texas. From tentative sexual encounters to the secretive home that shaped his future, this book investigates the intersection between race and identity that so many will see in themselves.
    How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir

    Saeed Jones

    Not all Black history is ancient, so step into the near-past with this bracing memoir about one man's coming of age as a queer Black boy in Texas. From tentative sexual encounters to the secretive home that shaped his future, this book investigates the intersection between race and identity that so many will see in themselves.

  This Bridge Called My Back: Writings by Radical Women of Color

Cherrie Moraga; Gloria Anzaldua

Women of color often get sidelined in big conversations about race, but their experiences matter and deserve to be shared. This anthology of essays, poetry, criticism and visual art explores the intersection between race, class and feminism.
    This Bridge Called My Back: Writings by Radical Women of Color

    Cherrie Moraga; Gloria Anzaldua

    Women of color often get sidelined in big conversations about race, but their experiences matter and deserve to be shared. This anthology of essays, poetry, criticism and visual art explores the intersection between race, class and feminism.

  Ain't I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism

Bell Hooks

The title of this classic work says it all. Feminism has historically been very white, and this groundbreaking book will help explain why and how that impacts Black people while challenging society's assumptions.
    Ain't I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism

    Bell Hooks

    The title of this classic work says it all. Feminism has historically been very white, and this groundbreaking book will help explain why and how that impacts Black people while challenging society's assumptions.

  A Taste of Power: A Black Woman's Story

Elaine Brown

You're probably at least passingly familiar with the life stories of Black men like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis. But unless you've sought her out, you may never have heard of Elaine Brown, the first and only female leader of the Black Panthers. This book will change that.
    A Taste of Power: A Black Woman's Story

    Elaine Brown

    You're probably at least passingly familiar with the life stories of Black men like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis. But unless you've sought her out, you may never have heard of Elaine Brown, the first and only female leader of the Black Panthers. This book will change that.

  I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

Maya Angelou

Angelou's heartbreaking and brilliantly written coming-of-age memoir tells the story of a difficult and lonely childhood. After she was sexually assaulted as a young girl, her strength of spirit and discovery of literature kept her going through tragedy and trauma. It's a difficult read, but a necessary one.
    I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

    Maya Angelou

    Angelou's heartbreaking and brilliantly written coming-of-age memoir tells the story of a difficult and lonely childhood. After she was sexually assaulted as a young girl, her strength of spirit and discovery of literature kept her going through tragedy and trauma. It's a difficult read, but a necessary one.

  Mules and Men

Zora Neale Hurston

By the author of Their Eyes Were Watching God comes an anthology of folklore, sermons, tall tales and other stories that made up the rich cultural fabric of Black families in the South. These elements are an important part of history too even if they're vastly underrepresented in popular culture. This book will help broaden your folk diet.
    Mules and Men

    Zora Neale Hurston

    By the author of Their Eyes Were Watching God comes an anthology of folklore, sermons, tall tales and other stories that made up the rich cultural fabric of Black families in the South. These elements are an important part of history too even if they're vastly underrepresented in popular culture. This book will help broaden your folk diet.

  Roots: The Saga of an American Family

Alex Haley

Following one man's family from Africa, through the middle passage into slavery, and then six generations of farmers, blacksmiths, porters, lawyers and architects, this meaty text will speak to anyone who has ever yearned to know their own family history. Read it first, then watch the History Channel series.
    Roots: The Saga of an American Family

    Alex Haley

    Following one man's family from Africa, through the middle passage into slavery, and then six generations of farmers, blacksmiths, porters, lawyers and architects, this meaty text will speak to anyone who has ever yearned to know their own family history. Read it first, then watch the History Channel series.

  The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

In Whitehead's telling, the underground railroad is more literal than it was in real life, but the struggles of its characters as they flee slavery are all too real. This brilliant book gives faces and names to the journey toward freedom, and the unrealized promise that holds.
    The Underground Railroad

    Colson Whitehead

    In Whitehead's telling, the underground railroad is more literal than it was in real life, but the struggles of its characters as they flee slavery are all too real. This brilliant book gives faces and names to the journey toward freedom, and the unrealized promise that holds.

  • <p>Did you know that <em>Good Housekeeping</em> has a book club, and it's all about books that make you feel good? Read along with us by <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a34686888/gh-book-club/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:joining for free" class="link ">joining for free</a> — it's as easy as picking up a copy of this month's book at a library or bookstore near you.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a34686888/gh-book-club/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JOIN NOW">JOIN NOW</a></p>
    Join the GH Book Club!

    Did you know that Good Housekeeping has a book club, and it's all about books that make you feel good? Read along with us by joining for free — it's as easy as picking up a copy of this month's book at a library or bookstore near you.

    JOIN NOW

