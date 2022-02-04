20 Essential Books on Black History Everyone Needs to Read
The Rib Kingcourtesy of Amistad
The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nationcourtesy of Flatiron Books
Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery & Abolitionbookshop.org
Yellow Wifecourtesy of Simon and Schuster
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontentscourtesy of Random House
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019courtesy of One World
Sister Outsider: Essays and Speechescourtesy of Crossing Press
Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movementcourtesy of Haymarket Books
The Bluest Eyecourtesy of Vintage Books
The Fire Next Timecourtesy of Vintage Books
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindnesscourtesy of New Press
The Wretched of the Earthcourtesy of Grove Press
How We Fight for Our Lives: A MemoirSimon & Schuster
This Bridge Called My Back: Writings by Radical Women of Colorcourtesy of State University of New York Press
Ain't I a Woman: Black Women and Feminismcourtesy of Routledge
A Taste of Power: A Black Woman's Storycourtesy of Anchor Books
I Know Why the Caged Bird Singscourtesy of Ballantine Books
Mules and Mencourtesy of Harper Perennial
Roots: The Saga of an American Familycourtesy of Da Capo Press
The Underground RailroadAnchor Books
