20 DIY Mother's Day Cards That Are Simple Enough for Anyone to Make

Good Housekeeping

It's surprisingly easy to go handmade.

From Good Housekeeping

<p>Let's get this out of the way: Mom deserves the best all 365 days of the year. That means on an occasion as special as Mother's Day, a generic card from the convenience store just won't do. While you're waiting to figure out the perfect gift (Psst, we have <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g511/mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a list of mom-worthy ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a list of mom-worthy ideas</a> to get your search started!), get your craft supplies ready to make these DIY Mother's Day cards come to life. Perfect for your mom, grandma, mother-in-law, or any other motherly figure in your life, these handmade cards are easy enough for kids to make and pretty enough for the recipient to leave on display year-round. Best of all: Several of these ideas double as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g2412/mothers-day-homemade-gifts-crafts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day gifts</a> when paired with affordable beauty add-ons, gift cards, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g4249/mothers-day-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:freshly baked treats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">freshly baked treats</a>. That means these homemade options surely beat store-bought greeting cards, wouldn't you say? We bet mom would say yes. </p>
20 DIY Mother's Day Cards That Are Simple Enough for Anyone to Make

Let's get this out of the way: Mom deserves the best all 365 days of the year. That means on an occasion as special as Mother's Day, a generic card from the convenience store just won't do. While you're waiting to figure out the perfect gift (Psst, we have a list of mom-worthy ideas to get your search started!), get your craft supplies ready to make these DIY Mother's Day cards come to life. Perfect for your mom, grandma, mother-in-law, or any other motherly figure in your life, these handmade cards are easy enough for kids to make and pretty enough for the recipient to leave on display year-round. Best of all: Several of these ideas double as Mother's Day gifts when paired with affordable beauty add-ons, gift cards, and freshly baked treats. That means these homemade options surely beat store-bought greeting cards, wouldn't you say? We bet mom would say yes.

<p>After all the money that she's invested in your baseball and Pokemon cards hobby, she deserves a silver pack of her own, filled with limited edition cards that she wouldn't trade for the world. </p><p><em><a href="https://designimprovised.com/2019/05/mom-week-super-mom-diy-mothers-day-cards.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Design Improvised »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Design Improvised »</a></em></p>
Mother's Day Trading Cards

After all the money that she's invested in your baseball and Pokemon cards hobby, she deserves a silver pack of her own, filled with limited edition cards that she wouldn't trade for the world.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised »

<p>Avoid the mess of markers and paint by rounding up dozens of buttons to create adorable flowers of all shapes and sizes. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/button-art/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »</a></em><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g2412/mothers-day-homemade-gifts-crafts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY Mother's Day Gifts That She'll Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY Mother's Day Gifts That She'll Love </a><br></p>
Button Flower Mother's Day Card

Avoid the mess of markers and paint by rounding up dozens of buttons to create adorable flowers of all shapes and sizes.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »

RELATED: DIY Mother's Day Gifts That She'll Love

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Since the way to mom's heart is with a fresh cup of coffee, this <em>brewtiful </em>card is a winner. Pair it with a gift card to her favorite coffee shop for a well-rounded gift. </p><p><em><a href="https://iheartcraftythings.com/coffee-card-template.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at I Heart Crafty Things »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at I Heart Crafty Things »</a></em></p>
Mother's Day Coffee Card

Since the way to mom's heart is with a fresh cup of coffee, this brewtiful card is a winner. Pair it with a gift card to her favorite coffee shop for a well-rounded gift.

Get the tutorial at I Heart Crafty Things »

<p>Fresh bouquets will come and go, but this handmade beauty will sit on display for years to come. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/mothers-day-card-craft/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »</a></em> </p>
Tulip Mother's Day Card

Fresh bouquets will come and go, but this handmade beauty will sit on display for years to come.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »

<p>Give your mom what she really wants this year: a fresh mani from her loved ones. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.smartschoolhouse.com/diy-crafts/nail-polish-mothers-day-card" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Smart School House »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Smart School House »</a></em> </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g3450/last-minute-mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Last-Minute Gifts for Mom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Last-Minute Gifts for Mom </a></p>
Nail Polish Mother's Day Card

Give your mom what she really wants this year: a fresh mani from her loved ones.

Get the tutorial at Smart School House »

RELATED: The Best Last-Minute Gifts for Mom

<p>Mom will hold this love note close to her heart — literally. For an added touch of sweetness, seal the envelope with a cut-out kiss. </p><p><em><a href="http://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/2016/01/hands-holding-hearts-pop-up-valentines.html/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built »</a></em></p>
Hand Holding Heart Card

Mom will hold this love note close to her heart — literally. For an added touch of sweetness, seal the envelope with a cut-out kiss.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built »

<p>Sometimes one message isn't enough. Thankfully, this wheel card will let you say four amazing things at once, including "Mom of the Year" and "Best Mom Ever."</p><p><em><a href="https://raeannkelly.com/mothers-day-wheel-card/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Rae Ann Kelly »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Rae Ann Kelly »</a></em></p>
Wheel Mother's Day Card

Sometimes one message isn't enough. Thankfully, this wheel card will let you say four amazing things at once, including "Mom of the Year" and "Best Mom Ever."

Get the tutorial at Rae Ann Kelly »

<p>This easy-to-make card is proof that no matter how you old you get, mom is always the answer. </p><p><em><a href="https://madincrafts.com/adorable-koala-mothers-day-card/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Mad In Crafts »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial from Mad In Crafts » </a></em> </p>
Koala Mother's Day Card

This easy-to-make card is proof that no matter how you old you get, mom is always the answer.

Get the tutorial from Mad In Crafts »

<p>The best way to celebrate Mom's special Sunday? With a big ol' sundae topped with colorful sprinkles, nuts, and marshmallows.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.smartschoolhouse.com/diy-crafts/sundae-for-mothers-day/2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Smart School House »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Smart School House »</a></em> </p>
Sundae Mother's Day Card

The best way to celebrate Mom's special Sunday? With a big ol' sundae topped with colorful sprinkles, nuts, and marshmallows.

Get the tutorial at Smart School House »

<p>Tell mom just how <em>fan-cactus</em> she is with this adorable handprint card. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.simpleeverydaymom.com/handprint-cactus-mothers-day-card-diy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Simple Everyday Mom »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Simple Everyday Mom »</a></em> </p>
Cactus Mother's Day Card

Tell mom just how fan-cactus she is with this adorable handprint card.

Get the tutorial at Simple Everyday Mom »

<p>These hyacinth flowers may not be as fragrant as the real thing, but they're equally as eye-catching. </p><p><em><a href="https://iheartcraftythings.com/hyacinth-flower-mothers-day-card-idea.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from I Heart Crafty Things »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial from I Heart Crafty Things »</a></em></p>
Hyacinth Flower Card

These hyacinth flowers may not be as fragrant as the real thing, but they're equally as eye-catching.

Get the tutorial from I Heart Crafty Things »

<p>Not only are the animals on this DIY card cute, but they're also just as soft and cuddly as the ones IRL. </p><p> <em><a href="http://designforsoul.com/2015/04/29/diy-mothers-day-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Designer For Soul »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Designer For Soul »</a></em><br></p>
Pom Pom Mother's Day Card

Not only are the animals on this DIY card cute, but they're also just as soft and cuddly as the ones IRL.

Get the tutorial at Designer For Soul »

<p>Because, let's face it, her kids are the greatest Mother's Day gift of all. Decorate this paper heart with fingerprints in red, pink, or any color that sparks joy. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/fingerprint-heart-card/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »</a></em> </p>
Fingerprint Heart Card

Because, let's face it, her kids are the greatest Mother's Day gift of all. Decorate this paper heart with fingerprints in red, pink, or any color that sparks joy.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »

<p>Cupcake liners aren't just for the kitchen: You can also turn a basic liner into impossible-to-kill flowers for your mom. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/handmade-mothers-day-card/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »</a></em> </p>
3-D Flower Mother's Day Card

Cupcake liners aren't just for the kitchen: You can also turn a basic liner into impossible-to-kill flowers for your mom.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »

<p>Gift her a tea bag (a.k.a 15 minutes of peace) with this card that turns a recycled egg carton and pipe cleaner into an adorable teacup. </p><p><em><a href="http://intheplayroom.co.uk/2015/03/16/drink-it-all-in-with-twinings-and-tea-cup-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at In the Playroom »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at In the Playroom »</a></em> </p>
Teacup Mother's Day Card

Gift her a tea bag (a.k.a 15 minutes of peace) with this card that turns a recycled egg carton and pipe cleaner into an adorable teacup.

Get the tutorial at In the Playroom »

<p>If you have spare cupcake liners from your Mother's Day baking session, then use 'em to craft this clever card. </p><p><em><a href="https://iheartcraftythings.com/showering-you-with-love-mothers-day-card.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at I Heart Crafty Things »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at I Heart Crafty Things »</a></em> </p>
Showered With Love Mother's Day Card

If you have spare cupcake liners from your Mother's Day baking session, then use 'em to craft this clever card.

Get the tutorial at I Heart Crafty Things »

<p>A button and a doily create a simple and sweet flower that'll impress mom on Mother's Day and beyond. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/kilofly-Handmade-Placemats-Assorted-Medallion/dp/B00E10TALU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.20103457%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP DOILIES">SHOP DOILIES</a></p><p><em><a href="https://simpleasthatblog.com/simple-mothers-day-card-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Simple as That »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Simple as That »</a></em></p>
Cotton Mother's Day Card

A button and a doily create a simple and sweet flower that'll impress mom on Mother's Day and beyond.

SHOP DOILIES

Get the tutorial at Simple as That »

<p>Pull at mom's heartstrings with this card that'll remind her just how small her kids once were. </p><p><em><a href="http://tiffkeetch.blogspot.com/2010/06/this-much-card-and-kid-canvas.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Day in My Life »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Day in My Life »</a></em> </p>
High Five Mother's Day Cards

Pull at mom's heartstrings with this card that'll remind her just how small her kids once were.

Get the tutorial at Day in My Life »

<p>Collect stamps that represent all of mom's favorite things — knitting, gardening, and so on — and start stamping away on this sweet-as-can-be card. </p><p><em><a href="http://mayholicdesign.com/2014/05/08/waffle-flower-happy-mothers-day-card/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Mayholic Design »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial at Mayholic Design »</a></em></p>
Heart Stamp Mother's Day Card

Collect stamps that represent all of mom's favorite things — knitting, gardening, and so on — and start stamping away on this sweet-as-can-be card.

Get the tutorial at Mayholic Design »

What to Read Next