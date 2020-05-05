20 DIY Mother's Day Cards That Are Simple Enough for Anyone to Make

20 DIY Mother's Day Cards That Are Simple Enough for Anyone to MakeGood HousekeepingMay 5, 2020, 3:28 p.m. UTCIt's surprisingly easy to go handmade.From Good Housekeeping20 DIY Mother's Day Cards That Are Simple Enough for Anyone to MakeLet's get this out of the way: Mom deserves the best all 365 days of the year. That means on an occasion as special as Mother's Day, a generic card from the convenience store just won't do. While you're waiting to figure out the perfect gift (Psst, we have a list of mom-worthy ideas to get your search started!), get your craft supplies ready to make these DIY Mother's Day cards come to life. Perfect for your mom, grandma, mother-in-law, or any other motherly figure in your life, these handmade cards are easy enough for kids to make and pretty enough for the recipient to leave on display year-round. Best of all: Several of these ideas double as Mother's Day gifts when paired with affordable beauty add-ons, gift cards, and freshly baked treats. That means these homemade options surely beat store-bought greeting cards, wouldn't you say? We bet mom would say yes. Mother's Day Trading CardsAfter all the money that she's invested in your baseball and Pokemon cards hobby, she deserves a silver pack of her own, filled with limited edition cards that she wouldn't trade for the world. Get the tutorial at Design Improvised »Button Flower Mother's Day CardAvoid the mess of markers and paint by rounding up dozens of buttons to create adorable flowers of all shapes and sizes. Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids »RELATED: DIY Mother's Day Gifts That She'll Love Scroll to continue with contentAdMother's Day Coffee CardSince the way to mom's heart is with a fresh cup of coffee, this brewtiful card is a winner. Pair it with a gift card to her favorite coffee shop for a well-rounded gift. Get the tutorial at I Heart Crafty Things »Tulip Mother's Day CardFresh bouquets will come and go, but this handmade beauty will sit on display for years to come. Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids » Nail Polish Mother's Day CardGive your mom what she really wants this year: a fresh mani from her loved ones. Get the tutorial at Smart School House » RELATED: The Best Last-Minute Gifts for Mom Hand Holding Heart CardMom will hold this love note close to her heart — literally. For an added touch of sweetness, seal the envelope with a cut-out kiss. Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built »Wheel Mother's Day CardSometimes one message isn't enough. Thankfully, this wheel card will let you say four amazing things at once, including "Mom of the Year" and "Best Mom Ever."Get the tutorial at Rae Ann Kelly »Koala Mother's Day CardThis easy-to-make card is proof that no matter how you old you get, mom is always the answer. Get the tutorial from Mad In Crafts » Sundae Mother's Day CardThe best way to celebrate Mom's special Sunday? With a big ol' sundae topped with colorful sprinkles, nuts, and marshmallows.Get the tutorial at Smart School House » Cactus Mother's Day CardTell mom just how fan-cactus she is with this adorable handprint card. Get the tutorial at Simple Everyday Mom » Hyacinth Flower CardThese hyacinth flowers may not be as fragrant as the real thing, but they're equally as eye-catching. Get the tutorial from I Heart Crafty Things »Pom Pom Mother's Day CardNot only are the animals on this DIY card cute, but they're also just as soft and cuddly as the ones IRL. Get the tutorial at Designer For Soul »Fingerprint Heart CardBecause, let's face it, her kids are the greatest Mother's Day gift of all. Decorate this paper heart with fingerprints in red, pink, or any color that sparks joy. Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids » 3-D Flower Mother's Day CardCupcake liners aren't just for the kitchen: You can also turn a basic liner into impossible-to-kill flowers for your mom. Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids » Teacup Mother's Day CardGift her a tea bag (a.k.a 15 minutes of peace) with this card that turns a recycled egg carton and pipe cleaner into an adorable teacup. Get the tutorial at In the Playroom » Showered With Love Mother's Day CardIf you have spare cupcake liners from your Mother's Day baking session, then use 'em to craft this clever card. Get the tutorial at I Heart Crafty Things » Cotton Mother's Day CardA button and a doily create a simple and sweet flower that'll impress mom on Mother's Day and beyond. SHOP DOILIESGet the tutorial at Simple as That »High Five Mother's Day CardsPull at mom's heartstrings with this card that'll remind her just how small her kids once were. Get the tutorial at Day in My Life » Heart Stamp Mother's Day CardCollect stamps that represent all of mom's favorite things — knitting, gardening, and so on — and start stamping away on this sweet-as-can-be card. Get the tutorial at Mayholic Design »