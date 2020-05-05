20 DIY Mother's Day Cards That Are Simple Enough for Anyone to Make

Let's get this out of the way: Mom deserves the best all 365 days of the year. That means on an occasion as special as Mother's Day, a generic card from the convenience store just won't do. While you're waiting to figure out the perfect gift (Psst, we have a list of mom-worthy ideas to get your search started!), get your craft supplies ready to make these DIY Mother's Day cards come to life. Perfect for your mom, grandma, mother-in-law, or any other motherly figure in your life, these handmade cards are easy enough for kids to make and pretty enough for the recipient to leave on display year-round. Best of all: Several of these ideas double as Mother's Day gifts when paired with affordable beauty add-ons, gift cards, and freshly baked treats. That means these homemade options surely beat store-bought greeting cards, wouldn't you say? We bet mom would say yes.