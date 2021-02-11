DIY Gazebo Design and Decorating Ideas for Any Backyard

  • <p>If you're looking to create a space in your backyard where you can gather with friends or shelter from sun and bugs that isn't attached to the house, perhaps you should consider a gazebo. Gazebos have a nostalgic appeal, but these time-honored outdoor hideaways are actually making a comeback in <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g2314/backyard-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backyards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">backyards</a> all across the U.S. Today’s gazebos can complement any decor style, ranging from traditional to modern to farmhouse. No matter your aesthetic, a gazebo adds interest and beauty to the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-tours/g1432/landscaping-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:landscape" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">landscape</a> and offers a cozy, welcoming place to entertain guests. Or, you can simply take a quiet moment there to yourself, all while enjoying the great outdoors. A gazebo can be used for a variety of purposes, including hosting gatherings, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g31/best-grilling-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinner parties" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dinner parties</a>, or even weddings; providing shelter for a hot tub or grill (hello, grillzebo!); or as an intimate space for reading or reflection. </p><p>If you’re the handy type, you can build your own gazebo from scratch using just a few simple materials. There are a number of DIY gazebo plans available for free online to help you get started on this exciting outdoor project. Whether you’re interested in building your own gazebo or giving the one you already have a much-needed makeover, this round-up of DIY gazebo ideas has got you covered! Simply follow these helpful tutorials to create a beautiful, versatile haven that will keep you coming back outside time after time, season after season. </p>
    1/16

    DIY Gazebo Design and Decorating Ideas for Any Backyard

    If you're looking to create a space in your backyard where you can gather with friends or shelter from sun and bugs that isn't attached to the house, perhaps you should consider a gazebo. Gazebos have a nostalgic appeal, but these time-honored outdoor hideaways are actually making a comeback in backyards all across the U.S. Today’s gazebos can complement any decor style, ranging from traditional to modern to farmhouse. No matter your aesthetic, a gazebo adds interest and beauty to the landscape and offers a cozy, welcoming place to entertain guests. Or, you can simply take a quiet moment there to yourself, all while enjoying the great outdoors. A gazebo can be used for a variety of purposes, including hosting gatherings, dinner parties, or even weddings; providing shelter for a hot tub or grill (hello, grillzebo!); or as an intimate space for reading or reflection.

    If you’re the handy type, you can build your own gazebo from scratch using just a few simple materials. There are a number of DIY gazebo plans available for free online to help you get started on this exciting outdoor project. Whether you’re interested in building your own gazebo or giving the one you already have a much-needed makeover, this round-up of DIY gazebo ideas has got you covered! Simply follow these helpful tutorials to create a beautiful, versatile haven that will keep you coming back outside time after time, season after season.

  • <p>The focal point of this rustic glam gazebo is a stunning whitewash wood beaded chandelier, but the real beauty is in the details. Check out this makeover for tips on how to make your gazebo lounge area more inviting with plants and neutral touches. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.lizmarieblog.com/2017/05/front-porch-gazebo-makeover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liz Marie Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liz Marie Blog</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Co-op-3-Tier-Chandelier-Hanging/dp/B00MTOAHNU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BEADED CHANDELIERS">SHOP BEADED CHANDELIERS</a></p>
    2/16

    Rustic Glam Gazebo

    The focal point of this rustic glam gazebo is a stunning whitewash wood beaded chandelier, but the real beauty is in the details. Check out this makeover for tips on how to make your gazebo lounge area more inviting with plants and neutral touches.

    Get the look at Liz Marie Blog.

    SHOP BEADED CHANDELIERS

  • <p>Stained glass lanterns and brightly colored patterns bring preppy style to this traditional white wood gazebo. This space is equally perfect for romantic dinners for two or entertaining friends. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.attagirlsays.com/backyard-design-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atta Girl Says" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Atta Girl Says</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worldmarket.com%2Fproduct%2Flarge%2Bmulticolored%2Bglass%2Bhanging%2Bball%2Braya%2Blantern.do&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg30932979%2Fgazebo-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP STAINED GLASS LANTERNS">SHOP STAINED GLASS LANTERNS</a></p>
    3/16

    Whimsical Outdoor Cafe Gazebo

    Stained glass lanterns and brightly colored patterns bring preppy style to this traditional white wood gazebo. This space is equally perfect for romantic dinners for two or entertaining friends.

    Get the look at Atta Girl Says.

    SHOP STAINED GLASS LANTERNS

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It’s summertime and the living's easy thanks to this colorful and sunny gazebo refresh. But this charming hideaway can be enjoyed year-round, thanks to a fabric awning. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.caradise.co.uk/colourful-garden-patio-gazebo-decor-on-a-budget/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caradise" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Caradise</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Birthday-Celebration-Halloween-Christmas-Decoration/dp/B075BHNS7T/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PAPER POM-POMS">SHOP PAPER POM-POMS</a></p>
    4/16

    Colorful Garden Gazebo

    It’s summertime and the living's easy thanks to this colorful and sunny gazebo refresh. But this charming hideaway can be enjoyed year-round, thanks to a fabric awning.

    Get the look at Caradise.

    SHOP PAPER POM-POMS

  • <p>Black and white striped curtains and a few patterned pillows are all you need to create a cabana-style getaway in your own backyard. This tutorial offers an excellent way to bring modern flare to a traditional wood gazebo. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.pattiewack.com/blogs/news/diy-cabana-style-gazebo-makeover" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pattie Wack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pattie Wack</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Outdoor-Decor-Coastal-Stripe-Cabana/dp/B079YZHZ8J/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CABANA CURTAINS">SHOP CABANA CURTAINS</a></p>
    5/16

    Black and White Cabana-Style Gazebo

    Black and white striped curtains and a few patterned pillows are all you need to create a cabana-style getaway in your own backyard. This tutorial offers an excellent way to bring modern flare to a traditional wood gazebo.

    Get the look at Pattie Wack.

    SHOP CABANA CURTAINS

  • <p>A gorgeous but rusty grape arbor is brought back to life with the addition of a new iron gazebo and recycled brick patio. Simple white curtain sheers are the perfect romantic (and affordable!) finishing touch. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://diyshowoff.com/2013/10/11/grape-arbor-gazebo-makeover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY Show Off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY Show Off</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/NICETOWN-Outdoor-Curtain-Elegant-Waterproof/dp/B071VJTNHY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SHEER OUTDOOR CURTAINS">SHOP SHEER OUTDOOR CURTAINS</a></p>
    6/16

    Romantic Iron Gazebo

    A gorgeous but rusty grape arbor is brought back to life with the addition of a new iron gazebo and recycled brick patio. Simple white curtain sheers are the perfect romantic (and affordable!) finishing touch.

    Get the look at DIY Show Off.

    SHOP SHEER OUTDOOR CURTAINS

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Create an outdoor oasis in your backyard with some string lights and palm leaf print pillows. A comfortable rattan sectional makes this gazebo the perfect place for lounging or hosting friends and family. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://thefancythings.com/2018/09/our-backyard-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fancy Things" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fancy Things</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/HGOD-DESIGNS-Decorative-Outdoor-Standard/dp/B07DJCJMTY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP OUTDOOR PALM LEAF PILLOWS">SHOP OUTDOOR PALM LEAF PILLOWS</a></p>
    7/16

    Outdoor Oasis Gazebo

    Create an outdoor oasis in your backyard with some string lights and palm leaf print pillows. A comfortable rattan sectional makes this gazebo the perfect place for lounging or hosting friends and family.

    Get the look at Fancy Things.

    SHOP OUTDOOR PALM LEAF PILLOWS

  • <p>Talk about bringing the outdoors inside. This bright and sunny gazebo provides a window to the outside world while also featuring the comforts of home, including a ceiling fan, track lighting, and even a television. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://beyondthewooddecor.com/gazebo-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyond the Wood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyond the Wood</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F753889774%2Ffarmhouse-napkins-blue-striped-napkins&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg30932979%2Fgazebo-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FARMHOUSE NAPKINS">SHOP FARMHOUSE NAPKINS</a></p>
    8/16

    Farmhouse Dining Room Gazebo

    Talk about bringing the outdoors inside. This bright and sunny gazebo provides a window to the outside world while also featuring the comforts of home, including a ceiling fan, track lighting, and even a television.

    Get the look at Beyond the Wood.

    SHOP FARMHOUSE NAPKINS

  • <p>The sign says it all. The owners of this shabby chic gazebo literally pulled it out of the trash and transformed it into a cozy, charming retreat.</p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.gypsyfarmgirl.net/2011/08/gazebo-reveal.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gypsy Farm Girl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gypsy Farm Girl</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F219972538%2F60-inch-natural-burlap-by-the-yard&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg30932979%2Fgazebo-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BURLAP FABRIC">SHOP BURLAP FABRIC</a></p>
    9/16

    Shabby Chic Gazebo

    The sign says it all. The owners of this shabby chic gazebo literally pulled it out of the trash and transformed it into a cozy, charming retreat.

    Get the look at Gypsy Farm Girl.

    SHOP BURLAP FABRIC

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Believe it or not, this pretty gazebo was constructed from an old mesh satellite dish and low-cost bamboo strips using nothing but a drill and one hand tool. A salvaged tin finial serves as the gazebo’s crowning glory. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://spottingrainbows.wordpress.com/2014/07/15/satellite-upcycle/comment-page-1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spotting Rainbows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spotting Rainbows</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Favordrory-Inches-Sticks-Natural-Bamboo/dp/B07R4DZLVW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAMBOO STRIPS">SHOP BAMBOO STRIPS</a></p>
    10/16

    Upcycled Satellite Gazebo

    Believe it or not, this pretty gazebo was constructed from an old mesh satellite dish and low-cost bamboo strips using nothing but a drill and one hand tool. A salvaged tin finial serves as the gazebo’s crowning glory.

    Get the look at Spotting Rainbows.

    SHOP BAMBOO STRIPS

  • <p>This beautiful wood gazebo was built with love from the remains of an old, rotting deck. Check out this tutorial to see how a backyard eyesore was transformed into a sweet, functional space. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://anoregoncottage.com/gazebo-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:An Oregon Cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">An Oregon Cottage</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Fab-Habitat-Murano-Recycled-Plastic/dp/B004HGCKGU/?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP OUTDOOR RUGS">SHOP OUTDOOR RUGS</a></p>
    11/16

    Salvaged Wood Gazebo

    This beautiful wood gazebo was built with love from the remains of an old, rotting deck. Check out this tutorial to see how a backyard eyesore was transformed into a sweet, functional space.

    Get the look at An Oregon Cottage.

    SHOP OUTDOOR RUGS

  • <p>This golden-hued gazebo combines Canadian cottage materials, like cedar shakes with traditional Balinese hallmarks, including a raised floor and wide, flared eaves. This free plan even includes a built-in storage space for a cooler. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.theclassicarchives.com/how-to-guides/free-garden-gazebo-plans" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Classic Archives" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Classic Archives</a>. </strong></p>
    12/16

    Free Plan: Bali Style Gazebo

    This golden-hued gazebo combines Canadian cottage materials, like cedar shakes with traditional Balinese hallmarks, including a raised floor and wide, flared eaves. This free plan even includes a built-in storage space for a cooler.

    Get the tutorial at The Classic Archives.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If grilling is your game, then this is the gazebo for you! This sheltered space is designed for chilling and grilling, so you can flip burgers for your buddies, rain or shine. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.familyhandyman.com/garden-structures/grill-gazebo-plans-make-a-grillzebo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Family Handyman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Family Handyman</a>. </strong></p>
    13/16

    Free Plan: Grillzebo

    If grilling is your game, then this is the gazebo for you! This sheltered space is designed for chilling and grilling, so you can flip burgers for your buddies, rain or shine.

    Get the tutorial at The Family Handyman.

  • <p>Enjoy the sun—without the sunburn—with the help of this free plan for a gazebo specially designed to provide plenty of shade. This gazebo features a louvred roof that allows air to circulate while protecting you from the elements. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://books.google.ca/books?id=qeMDAAAAMBAJ&pg=PA73&redir_esc=y#v=onepage&q&f=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home & Shop Journal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Home & Shop Journal</a>. </strong></p>
    14/16

    Free Plan: “Made in the Shade” Gazebo

    Enjoy the sun—without the sunburn—with the help of this free plan for a gazebo specially designed to provide plenty of shade. This gazebo features a louvred roof that allows air to circulate while protecting you from the elements.

    Get the tutorial at Home & Shop Journal.

  • <p>This classic octagonal gazebo offers a roomy retreat. The free plan includes a complete list of materials and step-by-step instructions and diagrams. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.motherearthnews.com/diy/build-a-gazebo-zmaz90jazshe#axzz2NWyhjvaN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother Earth News" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother Earth News</a>. </strong></p>
    15/16

    Free Plan: Octagonal Gazebo

    This classic octagonal gazebo offers a roomy retreat. The free plan includes a complete list of materials and step-by-step instructions and diagrams.

    Get the tutorial at Mother Earth News.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It may be small, but it has a big impact. This quaint octagonal gazebo is perfect for those on a budget, because it calls for rough sawn lumber, which is usually more plentiful and cheaper than dressed or surfaced lumber. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.buildeazy.com/gazebo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BuildEazy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BuildEazy</a>. </strong></p>
    16/16

    Free Plan: Rough Sawn Wood Gazebo

    It may be small, but it has a big impact. This quaint octagonal gazebo is perfect for those on a budget, because it calls for rough sawn lumber, which is usually more plentiful and cheaper than dressed or surfaced lumber.

    Get the tutorial at BuildEazy.

<p>If you're looking to create a space in your backyard where you can gather with friends or shelter from sun and bugs that isn't attached to the house, perhaps you should consider a gazebo. Gazebos have a nostalgic appeal, but these time-honored outdoor hideaways are actually making a comeback in <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g2314/backyard-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backyards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">backyards</a> all across the U.S. Today’s gazebos can complement any decor style, ranging from traditional to modern to farmhouse. No matter your aesthetic, a gazebo adds interest and beauty to the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-tours/g1432/landscaping-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:landscape" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">landscape</a> and offers a cozy, welcoming place to entertain guests. Or, you can simply take a quiet moment there to yourself, all while enjoying the great outdoors. A gazebo can be used for a variety of purposes, including hosting gatherings, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g31/best-grilling-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinner parties" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dinner parties</a>, or even weddings; providing shelter for a hot tub or grill (hello, grillzebo!); or as an intimate space for reading or reflection. </p><p>If you’re the handy type, you can build your own gazebo from scratch using just a few simple materials. There are a number of DIY gazebo plans available for free online to help you get started on this exciting outdoor project. Whether you’re interested in building your own gazebo or giving the one you already have a much-needed makeover, this round-up of DIY gazebo ideas has got you covered! Simply follow these helpful tutorials to create a beautiful, versatile haven that will keep you coming back outside time after time, season after season. </p>
<p>The focal point of this rustic glam gazebo is a stunning whitewash wood beaded chandelier, but the real beauty is in the details. Check out this makeover for tips on how to make your gazebo lounge area more inviting with plants and neutral touches. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.lizmarieblog.com/2017/05/front-porch-gazebo-makeover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liz Marie Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liz Marie Blog</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Co-op-3-Tier-Chandelier-Hanging/dp/B00MTOAHNU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BEADED CHANDELIERS">SHOP BEADED CHANDELIERS</a></p>
<p>Stained glass lanterns and brightly colored patterns bring preppy style to this traditional white wood gazebo. This space is equally perfect for romantic dinners for two or entertaining friends. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.attagirlsays.com/backyard-design-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atta Girl Says" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Atta Girl Says</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worldmarket.com%2Fproduct%2Flarge%2Bmulticolored%2Bglass%2Bhanging%2Bball%2Braya%2Blantern.do&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg30932979%2Fgazebo-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP STAINED GLASS LANTERNS">SHOP STAINED GLASS LANTERNS</a></p>
<p>It’s summertime and the living's easy thanks to this colorful and sunny gazebo refresh. But this charming hideaway can be enjoyed year-round, thanks to a fabric awning. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.caradise.co.uk/colourful-garden-patio-gazebo-decor-on-a-budget/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caradise" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Caradise</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Birthday-Celebration-Halloween-Christmas-Decoration/dp/B075BHNS7T/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PAPER POM-POMS">SHOP PAPER POM-POMS</a></p>
<p>Black and white striped curtains and a few patterned pillows are all you need to create a cabana-style getaway in your own backyard. This tutorial offers an excellent way to bring modern flare to a traditional wood gazebo. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.pattiewack.com/blogs/news/diy-cabana-style-gazebo-makeover" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pattie Wack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pattie Wack</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Outdoor-Decor-Coastal-Stripe-Cabana/dp/B079YZHZ8J/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CABANA CURTAINS">SHOP CABANA CURTAINS</a></p>
<p>A gorgeous but rusty grape arbor is brought back to life with the addition of a new iron gazebo and recycled brick patio. Simple white curtain sheers are the perfect romantic (and affordable!) finishing touch. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://diyshowoff.com/2013/10/11/grape-arbor-gazebo-makeover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY Show Off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY Show Off</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/NICETOWN-Outdoor-Curtain-Elegant-Waterproof/dp/B071VJTNHY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SHEER OUTDOOR CURTAINS">SHOP SHEER OUTDOOR CURTAINS</a></p>
<p>Create an outdoor oasis in your backyard with some string lights and palm leaf print pillows. A comfortable rattan sectional makes this gazebo the perfect place for lounging or hosting friends and family. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://thefancythings.com/2018/09/our-backyard-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fancy Things" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fancy Things</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/HGOD-DESIGNS-Decorative-Outdoor-Standard/dp/B07DJCJMTY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP OUTDOOR PALM LEAF PILLOWS">SHOP OUTDOOR PALM LEAF PILLOWS</a></p>
<p>Talk about bringing the outdoors inside. This bright and sunny gazebo provides a window to the outside world while also featuring the comforts of home, including a ceiling fan, track lighting, and even a television. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://beyondthewooddecor.com/gazebo-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyond the Wood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyond the Wood</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F753889774%2Ffarmhouse-napkins-blue-striped-napkins&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg30932979%2Fgazebo-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FARMHOUSE NAPKINS">SHOP FARMHOUSE NAPKINS</a></p>
<p>The sign says it all. The owners of this shabby chic gazebo literally pulled it out of the trash and transformed it into a cozy, charming retreat.</p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://www.gypsyfarmgirl.net/2011/08/gazebo-reveal.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gypsy Farm Girl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gypsy Farm Girl</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F219972538%2F60-inch-natural-burlap-by-the-yard&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fdiy-crafts%2Fg30932979%2Fgazebo-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BURLAP FABRIC">SHOP BURLAP FABRIC</a></p>
<p>Believe it or not, this pretty gazebo was constructed from an old mesh satellite dish and low-cost bamboo strips using nothing but a drill and one hand tool. A salvaged tin finial serves as the gazebo’s crowning glory. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://spottingrainbows.wordpress.com/2014/07/15/satellite-upcycle/comment-page-1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spotting Rainbows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spotting Rainbows</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Favordrory-Inches-Sticks-Natural-Bamboo/dp/B07R4DZLVW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAMBOO STRIPS">SHOP BAMBOO STRIPS</a></p>
<p>This beautiful wood gazebo was built with love from the remains of an old, rotting deck. Check out this tutorial to see how a backyard eyesore was transformed into a sweet, functional space. </p><p><strong>Get the look at <a href="https://anoregoncottage.com/gazebo-reveal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:An Oregon Cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">An Oregon Cottage</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Fab-Habitat-Murano-Recycled-Plastic/dp/B004HGCKGU/?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30932979%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP OUTDOOR RUGS">SHOP OUTDOOR RUGS</a></p>
<p>This golden-hued gazebo combines Canadian cottage materials, like cedar shakes with traditional Balinese hallmarks, including a raised floor and wide, flared eaves. This free plan even includes a built-in storage space for a cooler. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.theclassicarchives.com/how-to-guides/free-garden-gazebo-plans" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Classic Archives" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Classic Archives</a>. </strong></p>
<p>If grilling is your game, then this is the gazebo for you! This sheltered space is designed for chilling and grilling, so you can flip burgers for your buddies, rain or shine. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.familyhandyman.com/garden-structures/grill-gazebo-plans-make-a-grillzebo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Family Handyman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Family Handyman</a>. </strong></p>
<p>Enjoy the sun—without the sunburn—with the help of this free plan for a gazebo specially designed to provide plenty of shade. This gazebo features a louvred roof that allows air to circulate while protecting you from the elements. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://books.google.ca/books?id=qeMDAAAAMBAJ&pg=PA73&redir_esc=y#v=onepage&q&f=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home & Shop Journal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Home & Shop Journal</a>. </strong></p>
<p>This classic octagonal gazebo offers a roomy retreat. The free plan includes a complete list of materials and step-by-step instructions and diagrams. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.motherearthnews.com/diy/build-a-gazebo-zmaz90jazshe#axzz2NWyhjvaN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother Earth News" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother Earth News</a>. </strong></p>
<p>It may be small, but it has a big impact. This quaint octagonal gazebo is perfect for those on a budget, because it calls for rough sawn lumber, which is usually more plentiful and cheaper than dressed or surfaced lumber. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.buildeazy.com/gazebo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BuildEazy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BuildEazy</a>. </strong></p>

Revive your backyard centerpiece—or build a new one!

From Country Living

Latest Stories

  • Bruins agree to reschedule Willie O'Ree's No. 22 retirement ceremony

    Willie O'Ree will have a proper number retirement ceremony next January.

  • Raptors to play entire season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions

    The Toronto Raptors announced they will play out the remainder of the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay.

  • Dallas Stars entered needless controversy by getting involved in Anthem-gate

    The Dallas Stars didn't have to release a statement about playing the national anthem. In doing so, they're perpetuating harm towards communities who don't fit their core demographic.

  • LeBron passes Durant for overall lead in voting for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron claims the overall lead, and there's a little movement at the bottom of the lists.

  • WHL's Red Deer Rebels living inside home arena in order to compete in COVID-19 era

    The WHL's Red Deer Rebels are taking living at the rink to the next level.

  • Why DeAndre' Bembry is more comfortable with Raptors

    Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry was playing sporadically during the early parts of the season but he's found a role in the rotation and the 26-year-old shed light on how he's more comfortable now on the court.

  • Australian Open Day 4: Rafael Nadal wins after laughing off heckler, Sofia Kenin bounced in straight sets

    Nadal laughed off his heckler in the second round before securing an easy win.

  • Matthew Stafford on trade to Rams: 'I wanted to shoot my shot,' but still torn about leaving Lions

    Matthew Stafford opens up about his trade to the Rams and how the Lions reacted when he told them he wanted to move on.

  • Q&A: Panthers AGM Brett Peterson talks experience in hockey, growth of game

    Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson joined the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast to talk about his experience in hockey, the NHL's inclusivity issues, his transition from agent to executive, and the hot start in Sunrise.

  • Valparaiso changing Crusaders nickname and mascot after criticism, hate group use

    “The negative connotation and violence associated with the Crusader imagery are not reflective of Valpo’s mission and values."

  • Tom Brady to undergo 'minor' knee surgery after Super Bowl victory

    Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win despite a knee injury.

  • Wizards to rest scoring leader Beal for 1st time this season

    WASHINGTON — NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal will be held out of a game for rest for the first time this season, sitting out Washington's matchup with the New York Knicks on Friday. Beal is averaging 32.8 points and 35.3 minutes per game for Washington (6-16), which is among the league's worst teams. The Wizards' ongoing struggles have fueled persistent rumours that Beal will be traded. The only previous game Beal missed this season was a loss to the Miami Heat on Jan. 9 because of the league's COVID-19 protocols. Washington's other starting guard, Russell Westbrook — who was acquired in a trade with Houston before the season — has missed seven games this season for rest or because of injury. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • R&A optimistic about holding British Open in July after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19

    The British Open is set to take place at Royal St. George's in July.

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups ahead of Week 6

    Make some room for these key fantasy hockey waiver wire pickup suggestions!

  • Alex Morgan back with US national team, daughter in tow

    Alex Morgan is still adjusting to her career as a working mom — and that means those post-practice naps are making way for daughter Charlie's schedule. Morgan has returned to the U.S. national team in time for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup as well as this summer's Tokyo Olympics. With Charlie in tow, of course. “My life has definitely made a 180. When we have an afternoon gap between trainings or whatever it is, it’s not like, ‘Oh, let me lay down and watch TV and take like a nap,’" she said. "I’m hanging out with Charlie the whole time. I’m on her schedule and I absolutely love it, but it’s just very different, for sure.” Morgan didn’t play for the United States last year because of her pregnancy and Charlie’s birth. Then after a stint playing in England, she battled the coronavirus and missed January training camp. Following Charlie's arrival last May, Morgan wanted to get training and playing time to get back into game shape. Opportunities were limited stateside. Her National Women's Soccer League team, the Orlando Pride, did not play in the league's Challenge Cup tournament last summer and the subsequent fall series was limited to just four games. So she opted to go overseas to play for Tottenham, bringing Charlie with her. “It’s just so fun to have Charlie around and for her to get used to having a lot of people around, and different people helping or playing with her. And for her to be just around all these incredible women that are so strong, such a such an intense environment,” Morgan said. “She just kind of brightens up the room. I think it lightens everyone up.” Morgan appeared in five games and scored two goals for Tottenham before returning to the United States. Once home, she, her daughter and her husband, Servando Carrasco, all came down with COVID-19. The diagnosis kept her out of a pair of matches last month against Colombia. She said she got quite ill. “We were together for 10, 12, 14 days, kind of just recovering, sleeping as much as we could. I was fighting off a little bit of fever for quite a few days," she said. "But as I got back and took the right steps to get my body back into shape, I started to feel really good after about like three weeks or so. But it did take a little bit, and it took a lot of patience as well on my end.” Morgan first grabbed attention during the 2011 World Cup as the youngest player to make the U.S. squad. She scored in the final, which Japan won on penalty kicks. She was also on the team that won the 2015 World Cup in Canada. At the 2019 World Cup in France, she scored five goals in the opener against Thailand, then celebrated the winning goal against England in the semifinals with a cheeky tea-sipping pantomime. The United States went on to win the title with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. Overall, the 31-year-old forward has 107 career goals in 170 matches for the United States. Because of the pandemic, and the fact that the Olympics were delayed for a year, Morgan said she and her teammates are rested and prepared to gear up for Tokyo, if the Games happen. First up is the SheBelieves Cup starting next Thursday. Canada, Brazil and Argentina are also participating in the round-robin tournament in Orlando, Florida. “I think that if there is a silver lining in this, it is that all of our bodies could have probably used the break that we would never have gotten until we retired, if not for this pandemic. So for me, I feel like it did spark just that passion for the game and me feeling really excited every day going to training,” she said. “And now also having Charlie, I feel like I’m making the most of it when I go to training and I don’t want to give 90%, I want to make sure I give 100% every time I go to training because that’s pulling me away from Charlie. So I do definitely feel reenergized.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Greg Bird agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

    DENVER — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman Greg Bird that includes and invite to major league spring training. The 28-year-old didn't appear in the majors in 2020 after signing with the Texas Rangers last off-season. Bird was a fifth-round pick by the New York Yankees in the 2011 amateur draft. He hit .211 with 32 homers and 98 RBIs over four seasons in New York. This could be a homecoming of sorts for Bird. He went to Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, which is located about 25 miles from Coors Field. He's never taken an official plate appearance at the hitter-friendly park in his major league career. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Can Matt Campbell build a title contender at Iowa State? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Matt Campbell’s extension with Iowa State and debate if he will be able to build a title contender in Ames.

  • Blake Snell laughed after Wendy's roasted Rays for pulling him in World Series

    The Rays should be careful what they wish for on Twitter.

  • Bruins postpone O'Ree honours until '22 so fans can be there

    BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will wait to retire the number of pioneering Black hockey player Willie O’Ree until next year so that they can raise his No. 22 banner to the rafters with fans in the building. The NHL said Thursday it asked the Bruins and O’Ree to postpone the ceremony until Jan. 18 -- 64 years to the day that he became the league’s first Black player. It had been scheduled for next Thursday night before a game against the New Jersey Devils. “We hope and expect the change will enable us all to commemorate this moment in a way that matches the magnitude of Willie’s impact,” the league said, “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” Only five of the league’s 31 teams have allowed fans in the building so far this season, all at reduced capacity. Five others have announced plans to allow limited numbers soon, but the Bruins are not among them. Four teams are on pause because of COVID-19 protocols. A Canadian who was legally blind in one eye after being struck by a puck in juniors, O’Ree broke the NHL's colour barrier when he took the ice for Boston against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18, 1958. It was more than a decade after Jackie Robinson integrated baseball, but still before the crosstown Red Sox fielded their first Black player. O’Ree played two games for the Bruins that season and 43 more in 1960-’61 before he was traded to the Canadiens; he never made it back to the NHL. In all, he had four goals and 10 assists. He has been working for the NHL as a diversity ambassador since 1998. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Basketball: How are the top players from the 2019 NBA Draft doing?

    Let's check in on how Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and some of the bigger names from the 2019 draft class are doing this fantasy basketball season.