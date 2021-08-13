Have Them Doing a Double-Take With These Halloween Costumes for Twins

  • <p>Whether you are a parent of a twin set or you are a twin yourself, you know that everything is better when it comes in pairs. Halloween costumes are no exception to this age old rule. The pressure is always on to think of a clever, original costume, but that pressure doubles for twins. The possibilities are endless, but it isn't always easy to come up with an original idea.</p><p>If they've been watching Disney Plus on repeat, they may want to dress up as their favorite characters for a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g21285858/diy-disney-halloween-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY Disney Halloween costume" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY Disney Halloween costume</a>. Or they may prefer a simple, funny costume. We have gathered up 15 ways for twins to dress to impress this Halloween. These costumes will have the kids asking, "<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/kids-pets/a23932768/what-time-does-trick-or-treating-start/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:What time does trick-or-treating start?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">What time does trick-or-treating start?</a>" If trick-or-treating isn't your family's favorite way to celebrate Halloween, don't worry! These ideas will also be the life of any Halloween party or event. Most twins are BFFs, so if you didn't find what you're looking for in this round up go and check out even more <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g21349110/best-friend-halloween-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best friend halloween costumes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best friend halloween costumes</a>. Why should just the twins dress up? Make it a family affair with these <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g29074815/family-halloween-costume-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family Halloween costume ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">family Halloween costume ideas</a>. </p>
  • <p>Double, double, toil, and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble. These cute witch costumes are sure to be a hit. You can even take on a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a28423084/best-witch-names/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best witch name" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best witch name</a> for the night. </p>
    1) A Pair of Witches

    Double, double, toil, and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble. These cute witch costumes are sure to be a hit. You can even take on a best witch name for the night.

  • <p>We can't think of a better costume idea than to dress up as the characters from one of the most iconic twin movies <em>The Parent Trap</em>. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thechirpingmoms.com/easy-diy-costume-the-parent-trap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chirping Moms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chirping Moms</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B003XGELSU/ref=as_li_qf_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B003XGKMAQ&linkId=304526670c0e35a0a16645ae1d4f1106&th=1&psc=1&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CAMP T-SHIRT">SHOP CAMP T-SHIRT</a><br></strong></p>
    2) Parent Trap

    We can't think of a better costume idea than to dress up as the characters from one of the most iconic twin movies The Parent Trap.

    Get the tutorial at Chirping Moms.

    SHOP CAMP T-SHIRT

  • <p>It's no gamble to see that this a great costume for a set of twins. </p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="https://sugarbeecrafts.com/diy-dice-costume-boxtume" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar Bee Crafts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar Bee Crafts</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/8-5x11-Smooth-Cardstock-Sheets-Scrapbooking/dp/B071F35TQP/ref=asc_df_B071F35TQP/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=497700724539&hvnetw=g&hvrand=6964182455445478983&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9021564&hvtargid=pla-1196162184700&psc=1&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CARDSTOCK PAPER">SHOP CARDSTOCK PAPER</a><br></strong></p>
    3) Roll the Dice!

    It's no gamble to see that this a great costume for a set of twins.

    Get the Tutorial at Sugar Bee Crafts.

    SHOP CARDSTOCK PAPER

  • <p>S'more the merrier! One twin can dress as the bonfire, while the other adorns everyone's favorite camp treat. </p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="http://www.awwsam.com/2018/10/diy-camp-couples-costumes.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aww Sam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aww Sam</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Time-Crafts-sheet-inches-Yellow/dp/B0764LFP9G/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&keywords=large+yellow+foam+sheets&qid=1539782920&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FOAM SHEETS">SHOP FOAM SHEETS</a><br></strong></p>
    4) S'mores

    S'more the merrier! One twin can dress as the bonfire, while the other adorns everyone's favorite camp treat.

    Get the Tutorial at Aww Sam.

    SHOP FOAM SHEETS

  • <p>Do your kids love hosting a lemonade stand every summer? Then they will love this DIY costume idea. </p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="https://love-the-day.com/costume-ideas-for-kids-lemonade-and-ice-cream-stands" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love the Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love the Day</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B003NS4HQY/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=B003NS4HQY&linkCode=as2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&linkId=76J6BACT6LT7YO6Y&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FOAM BOARD">SHOP FOAM BOARD</a><br></strong></p>
    5) Lemonade Stand

    Do your kids love hosting a lemonade stand every summer? Then they will love this DIY costume idea.

    Get the Tutorial at Love the Day.

    SHOP FOAM BOARD

  • <p>This is a true classic for any twin! If you're a fan of Dr. Seuss, this Thing 1 and Thing 2 dynamic is a definite crowd-pleaser!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarnkids.com%2Fproducts%2Fbaby-thing-1-and-thing-2-costume%2F%3FcatalogId%3D95%26sku%3D8081556%26cm_ven%3DPLA%26cm_cat%3DGoogle%26cm_pla%3DHalloween%2B%253E%2BBaby%2BCostumes%2B%25280-24M%2529%26region_id%3D666920%26cm_ite%3D8081556%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw6s2IBhCnARIsAP8RfAiWpPCrw4WHzAngvLlDrBEPIIvAa0B55i9jeSh3TsuvbJtFCqFI7jAaAr_REALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg32758045%2Ftwins-halloween-costumes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COSTUME">SHOP COSTUME </a></p>
    6) Thing 1 and Thing 2

    This is a true classic for any twin! If you're a fan of Dr. Seuss, this Thing 1 and Thing 2 dynamic is a definite crowd-pleaser!

    SHOP COSTUME

  • <p>A rainbow and a rain cloud make a wonderful complimentary costume for a twin set. </p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="https://sayyes.com/2017/10/rainbow-raincloud-halloween-costumes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Say Yes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Say Yes</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Metallic-Pearlescent-Thickened-Pearlized-Decorations/dp/B0746HK2NB/ref=sr_1_5?crid=WMTGYO7ERNMC&dchild=1&keywords=white%2C+gray+yellow+balloons&qid=1628699467&sprefix=white%2C+grey+yellow%2Caps%2C223&sr=8-5&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BALLOONS">SHOP BALLOONS</a><br></strong></p>
    7) Weather

    A rainbow and a rain cloud make a wonderful complimentary costume for a twin set.

    Get the Tutorial at Say Yes.

    SHOP BALLOONS

  • <p>The twins will like to play dress up with these dino costumes long after Halloween has passed.</p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="https://ohhappyplay.com/2018/10/a-gerber-baby-halloween/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oh Happy Play" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oh Happy Play</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F920020636%2Fdinosaur-tail-dinosaur-costume-accessory%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg32758045%2Ftwins-halloween-costumes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP DINOSAUR COSTUME">SHOP DINOSAUR COSTUME</a><br></strong></p>
    8) Dinosaurs

    The twins will like to play dress up with these dino costumes long after Halloween has passed.

    Get the Tutorial at Oh Happy Play.

    SHOP DINOSAUR COSTUME

  • <p>They're every kids favorite snack, so why not make it their costume too? </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halloweencostumes.com%2Fkids-peanut-butter-jelly-costume.html%3Fmpid%3D230410&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg32758045%2Ftwins-halloween-costumes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COSTUME">SHOP COSTUME</a></p>
    9) Peanut Butter and Jelly

    They're every kids favorite snack, so why not make it their costume too?

    SHOP COSTUME

  • <p>Country music lovers will love this costume. Especially great for twin sets where one has red hair! </p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="http://livingaftermidnite.com/2017/10/best-friend-halloween-costumes.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Living After Midnite" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Living After Midnite</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Miniature-Replica-Bright-Tabletop-Figurine/dp/B00HYGE1J4/ref=sr_1_11?dchild=1&keywords=fake+banjo&qid=1628700980&s=home-garden&sr=1-11&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PROP BANJO">SHOP PROP BANJO</a><br></strong></p>
    10) Reba & Dolly

    Country music lovers will love this costume. Especially great for twin sets where one has red hair!

    Get the Tutorial at Living After Midnite.

    SHOP PROP BANJO

  • <p>Your twins will feel like they're in Toy Story with this costume. </p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="https://ohhappyplay.com/2018/10/a-gerber-baby-halloween/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oh Happy Play" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oh Happy Play</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Pixar-Toddler-Uniform-4-Piece-Cotton/dp/B07R1DSY86/ref=as_li_ss_tl?keywords=toddler+boys%27+toy+story+4+pc+pajama+set&qid=1567725030&s=gateway&sr=8-24&th=1&linkCode=sl1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&linkId=b5408fcaa4f2880ee14b8077cc4f4c51&language=en_US&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COSTUME">SHOP COSTUME</a><br></strong></p>
    11) Buzz and Woody

    Your twins will feel like they're in Toy Story with this costume.

    Get the Tutorial at Oh Happy Play.

    SHOP COSTUME

  • <p>What could be cuter that your toddler dressing up as sushi and soy sauce? These custom fit come in a variety of sushi flavors too, pick your favorite!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F156599175%2Fkids-twin-sushi-soy-sauce-costume-twin%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg32758045%2Ftwins-halloween-costumes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COSTUME">SHOP COSTUME</a></p>
    12) Sushi

    What could be cuter that your toddler dressing up as sushi and soy sauce? These custom fit come in a variety of sushi flavors too, pick your favorite!

    SHOP COSTUME

  • <p>Frozen fans will be delighted to dress up as Disney's favorite sisters.</p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="https://www.brit.co/frozen-anna-elsa-costume/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brit + Co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brit + Co</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00JFJR4OW/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o06_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ELSA WIG">SHOP ELSA WIG</a><br></strong></p>
    13) Elsa & Anna

    Frozen fans will be delighted to dress up as Disney's favorite sisters.

    Get the Tutorial at Brit + Co.

    SHOP ELSA WIG

  • <p>These complimentary condiments go together as well as your twins do.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F484928187%2Ftwins-matching-outfits-for-boy-or-girl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg32758045%2Ftwins-halloween-costumes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COSTUME">SHOP COSTUME</a></p>
    14) Mustard and Ketchup

    These complimentary condiments go together as well as your twins do.

    SHOP COSTUME

  • <p>Twins will think it's hilarious to dress up as this breakfast staple. </p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="https://www.hellowonderful.co/post/easy-toast-bread-costume-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hello, Wonderful" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hello, Wonderful</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Colorations-SWTPACK-Simply-Washable-Tempera/dp/B01HZP45BM/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=tempera+paint&linkCode=sl2&linkId=e1b6a7f29789f7f69cc1afdcab8e88cd&qid=1628700799&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFSWFcxTzVEMkM0NEcmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA0Mjc1MTFXQkNNTUlNNUxMRE8mZW5jcnlwdGVkQWRJZD1BMDg0ODIwMDI1M1dSN0U3OEVIMlImd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PAINT">SHOP PAINT</a><br></strong></p>
    15) Eggs & Toast

    Twins will think it's hilarious to dress up as this breakfast staple.

    Get the Tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

    SHOP PAINT

  • <p>This costume idea is super easy to pull off!</p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="https://thediyplaybook.com/diy-emoji-costume/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The DIY Playbook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The DIY Playbook</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Cheerleading-Ponytail-Softball-Cheerleader-Uniform/dp/B082R1FDBS/ref=sr_1_5?dchild=1&keywords=Black+large+bows&qid=1628701161&sr=8-5&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BOWS">SHOP BOWS</a><br></strong></p>
    16) Dancing Emojis

    This costume idea is super easy to pull off!

    Get the Tutorial at The DIY Playbook.

    SHOP BOWS

  • <p>Because isn't it every babies dream to <em>be </em>milk? Pair it with some cookies and you have the perfect combination.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F156578984%2Fbaby-twin-costumes-milk-cookie-halloween%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg32758045%2Ftwins-halloween-costumes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COSTUME">SHOP COSTUME </a></p>
    17) Milk and Cookies

    Because isn't it every babies dream to be milk? Pair it with some cookies and you have the perfect combination.

    SHOP COSTUME

  • <p>After spending hours playing Nintendo, your kids will be thrilled to dress up as the brother duo in real life. </p><p><strong>Get the Tutorial at <a href="http://smashedpeasandcarrots.com/how-to-make-mario-and-luigi-costumes-tutorial/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smashed Peas and Carrots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smashed Peas and Carrots</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Felt-Yard-Wide-Long/dp/B004E5K8TU/ref=asc_df_B004E5K8TU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=416727377949&hvadid=416727377949&hvnetw=g&hvnetw=g&hvrand=538794095144827242&hvrand=538794095144827242&hvdev=c&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9021564&hvlocphy=9021564&hvtargid=pla-899830723187&hvtargid=pla-899830723187&psc=1&adgrpid=93357454545&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32758045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BLUE FELT"><strong>SHOP BLUE FELT</strong></a><strong><br></strong></p>
    18) Mario & Luigi

    After spending hours playing Nintendo, your kids will be thrilled to dress up as the brother duo in real life.

    Get the Tutorial at Smashed Peas and Carrots.

    SHOP BLUE FELT

  • <p>The noodle hats are too cute!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F658257191%2Framen-baby-outfit-with-hat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg32758045%2Ftwins-halloween-costumes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COSTUME">SHOP COSTUME</a></p>
    19) Cup of Noodles

    The noodle hats are too cute!

    SHOP COSTUME

  • <p>If you're looking for a costume on the spookier side of halloween, the creepy shining twins are fantastic way to go! </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hottopic.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-shining-grady-twin-costume%2F13659830.html%3Fmr%253AtrackingCode%3DAD7A3B91-2EFE-EA11-811B-0050569437F6%26mr%253AreferralID%3DNA&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg32758045%2Ftwins-halloween-costumes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COSTUME">SHOP COSTUME</a></p>
    20) The Shining

    If you're looking for a costume on the spookier side of halloween, the creepy shining twins are fantastic way to go!

    SHOP COSTUME

If only they were all buy-one-get-one free.

