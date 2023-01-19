Our Favorite Barefoot Dreams Throw Is Currently on Sale on Amazon

  • <p>There's nothing quite like curling up in a cozy throw to read a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/g38748796/top-books-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite book" class="link ">favorite book</a> or, perhaps, relax by the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/g36164775/top-fire-pit-tables/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fire pit" class="link ">fire pit</a> with friends on a chilly evening. And on those pleasantly chilly days, when you’ve got the windows open and a slight breezing coming through, you need just the right amount of cover—a small, person-sized blanket, aka a throw. Whatever the season, the comfiness of a throw blanket is unmatched… most of the time. </p><p>We've all tried snuggling up in a throw that's too scratchy, too small, or too stuffy, so it's safe to say that not all throws are made the same. But when you find that Goldilocks of a blanket, you can achieve your full relaxation potential, and, luckily for you, we did the hard work of finding the best of the best throw blankets out there. Here's a quick preview of some of our top finds:</p><h2 class="body-h2">What Are the Best Throws to Buy?</h2><p class="body-text">Like we said, not all throws are made the same, even the high-quality ones, i.e. every blanket on this list. Personal preference plays a major role in finding the perfect throw, so pay plenty of attention to size, material, and care instructions.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Size</h3><p>Typically throw blankets have a standard size of 50 x 60 inches, though this isn't a hard-and-fast rule. Many throws nowadays come in oversized dimensions, particularly luxury and more expensive brands, while cheaper throws go more undersized. Whether oversized, standard, or undersized, throws overall are smaller than blankets used as bedding layers. A throw's petite dimensions make it easier to fold or drape over the back of a couch or at the foot of a bed for a functional, decorative accent.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Material</h3><p>There are plenty of different fabrics and blends a blanket could be made from, so it would be impossible to go over all of them, but we'll hit a few of the most popular. </p><ul><li>Cotton—Cotton is versatile, easy to find, and easy to work with, so it's no surprise that it's a popular fabric of choice when it comes to throws. While cotton is oftentimes used alone to make material, you'll also find cotton blended with other fabrics to create unique combinations and bring out the beauty and features of each fiber. </li><li>Polyester—This synthetic resin material is <em>extremely </em>popular when it comes to fabric composition. It's versatile and durable, but high quality isn't always guaranteed. It's a cheap option, but it can be woven beautifully to create an incredibly soft fabric. </li><li>Fleece—Fleece gets a bad wrap for being cheap and thin, but, when woven well, this material can shine, featuring softness and durability that's unmatched. </li><li>Wool—Made from the natural hair fibers of animals like sheep, alpaca, and rabbits, wool is a heavy and long-lasting fiber. While many wool blankets are scratchy, high-quality wool grows softer with every wash, making them beautiful heirlooms when well cared for. </li><li>Cashmere—Similar to wool, this material is made from the hair fibers of cashmere or pashmina goats, but boasts a naturally softer and thinner thread. It's often more delicate, giving it a luxurious feel but more intense upkeep.</li></ul><h3 class="body-h3">How to Care for Your Throw<br></h3><p class="body-text">Care instructions differ based on the type of material your throw is made from. For instance, wool and cashmere are most likely dry clean only, while cotton and polyester are typically machine washable. However, it's best practice with machine washable blankets to wash in cold water on a delicate or gentle cycle. Keep the use of detergent to a minimum and skip the fabric softener as both of these can get caught in the fabric fibers and actually deteriorate the fibers or make them scratchy. Unless otherwise noted, tumble dry on low heat or just lay your blanket flat to dry. </p><h2 class="body-h2">9 Best Throw Blankets</h2>
We've selected the best throw blankets in a variety of materials, including selections from Amazon and other luxury brands.

