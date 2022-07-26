17 Laid-Back Shackets We'll Live in This Fall

  • <p class="body-dropcap">This fall, a chic little hybrid known as the shacket could become your go-to outerwear.</p><p>Shackets combine the best of two essentials we already know, love, and wear: the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37184495/oversize-button-down-shirts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oversized shirt" class="link ">oversized shirt</a> and the cloud-soft flannel or wool jacket. They're lightweight yet cozy, slightly slouchy yet polished with a belt—a garment you can throw on without a thought and instantly complete an outfit. Some year-round interpretations play with other materials, from faux leather to recycled denim, with equally irresistible results. Need more convincing? Look at street style, where Gigi Hadid alone has worn the versatile outer layer multiple times while jetting between shows this past fashion month. (Her favorites include a corduroy take by <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Ffp-one-scout-jacket%2F%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D236%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dscout%252520jacket%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link ">Free People</a> and two extra-oversized fleece shackets.) Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/gabunion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gabrielle Union" class="link ">Gabrielle Union</a> are on board with the laid-back trend too. </p><p>Fall shirts and jackets are great buys on their own. Fuse them together, and they're a seasonal essential. Ahead, we've found 17 shackets to layer over <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37400406/matching-knit-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:knits" class="link ">knits</a>, turtlenecks, and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g2409/winter-sweaters-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweaters" class="link ">sweaters</a> in the fall. From buffalo check wool to fuzzy <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37667482/fleece-items-roundup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shearling" class="link ">shearling</a>, these shackets combine the best of two staples into one perfect transitional piece. </p>
  • <p><strong>Alex Mill</strong></p><p>alexmill.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-jackets-outerwear%2Fproducts%2Fhudson-shirt-jacket-in-recycled-denim-in-dark-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>XS–XL</p>
  • <p>christydawn.com</p><p><strong>$2022.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fchristydawn.com%2Fcollections%2Fsweaters-outerwear%2Fproducts%2Fthe-palmer-jacket-mocha-plaid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$1550.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Floewe%2Fclothing%2Fcasual-jackets%2Fleather-trimmed-cotton-and-linen-blend-twill-jacket%2F43769801097466164&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>FR32–FR44</p>
  • <p><strong>The Frankie Shop</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$230.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fthe-frankie-shop%2Fperla-oversized-shirt-jacket%2F544472&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>XS/S and M/L</p>
  • <p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$590.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fwildflower-embroidered-cotton-pullover%2F6987035&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Holzweiler</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$465.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fholzweiler%2Fclothing%2Fcasual%2Fbridget-crocheted-organic-cotton-jacket%2F43769801095416318&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shackets aren't all fall flannels and wintery plaids. In patchwork <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39563627/crochet-fashion-trend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crochet" class="link ">crochet</a>, the easygoing silhouette becomes a pool cover-up. And when chilly weather finally arrives, you can still layer it over a sold T-shirt.</p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>XS–L</p>
  • <p><strong>Reformation</strong></p><p>thereformation.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Flayne-jacket%2F1310427CML.html%3Fdwvar_1310427CML_color%3DCML&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flannels not your thing? Try a shacket that leans more into its shirting heritage, made from one hundred percent deadstock nylon. The lighter fabric will serve you well on those in-between days when fall hasn't quite overtaken summer. </p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>XS–XL</p>
  • <p><strong>Nili Lotan</strong></p><p>nililotan.com</p><p><strong>$795.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nililotan.com%2Fproducts%2Flenore-barn-coat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>XS–L</p>
  • <p><strong>IRO</strong></p><p>intermixonline.com</p><p><strong>$425.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intermixonline.com%2Firo%2Fhanzel-plaid-shirt-jacket%2FWP07HANZELSP-EXCL.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some days, you want to be enveloped in ankle-grazing outerwear that's more blanket than jacket. Other days, you only need a light, cropped layer to let the rest of your outfit shine. IRO's shorter shacket is just as cozy as the rest, but comes in a cut meant for playing up the texture and proportion of your look. Whether it's perched over a turtleneck and leather mini skirt or double-denim, this is your must-have finishing touch.</p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>FR32–FR44</p>
  • <p><strong>Apparis</strong></p><p>apparis.com</p><p><strong>$342.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapparis.com%2Fproducts%2Fgraham-flannel-shirt-jacket-pea-green-plaid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The textbook definition of a perfect shacket, right this way. Apparis's style, newly added for pre-fall 2022, has everything: a '70s plaid, roomy pockets, and an oversized fit through the shoulders and sleeves that lets you layer underneath to your heart's content. You can also shop a shirt-length style in four shades of faux leather for <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapparis.com%2Fcollections%2Fpre-fall-collection-2022%2Fproducts%2Friley-vegan-leather-shirt-jacket-peyote&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:less than $200" class="link ">less than $200</a>.</p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>XXS–XXL</p>
  • <p><strong>Nanushka</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$943.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2FNanushka-Kiora-regenerated-leather-blend-overshirt-1493766&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Thakoon</strong></p><p>thakoon.com</p><p><strong>$117.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthakoon.com%2Fcollections%2Fouterwear%2Fproducts%2Fwool-blend-shirt-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The best-reviewed shacket we tracked down, Thakoon's style has an exaggerated oversized fit and comes in two versatile shades. </p><p>"I got it intending to wear it as outerwear," one reviewer writes, "but I’ve been wearing it everyday while WFH. It’s light but thick and cozy." It's decided: This is the chicest alternative to a chunky desk sweater we've seen yet.</p><p><strong>Sizes:</strong> XS–XL</p>
  • <p><strong>Sézane</strong></p><p>sezane.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.sezane.com/us/product/marnie-jacket/floral-jacquard#size-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Count on Sézane's wallpaper jacquard shacket to bring all the French girl vibes. A solid top underneath will make the floral pattern pop, but it's just as polished with a pattern-mixing moment.</p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>2–14</p>
  • <p><strong>Isabel Marant</strong></p><p>intermixonline.com</p><p><strong>$650.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intermixonline.com%2Fisabel-marant-%25C3%25A9toile%2Fharveli-plaid-shirt-jacket%2F22AMA0998-22A012E-23EC.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Isabel Marant's pre-fall shacket has the best of the menswear shape and an autumnal plaid print. We'll take two, and wear them over tanks and denim for those tricky transitional weather days.</p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>FR34–FR42</p>
  • <p><strong>Rails</strong></p><p>railsclothing.com</p><p><strong>$348.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.railsclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fjaro-blue-buffalo-check&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here for the oversized checked print <em>and</em> the laid-back styling pointers. With a hemline that hits just at your mid-thigh, Rails' take on the fall shacket can pull double-duty as a warm outer layer or a rustic mini-dress.</p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>XS–XL</p>
  • <p><strong>NAKEDCASHMERE</strong></p><p>nakedcashmere.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nakedcashmere.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-arrivals-women%2Fproducts%2Faubrielle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Four words we always love to hear: one hundred percent cashmere. This extra-cozy shacket is more than worth the splurge. </p><p><strong>Sizes: </strong>XS–L </p>
  • <p>gap.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D802816&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg37929470%2Fshacket-womens-shirt-jacket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
