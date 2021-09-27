These 15 Coffee Table Decor Ideas Are Pretty Genius, Might I Say

  • <p class="body-dropcap">I get it. Sometimes you just wanna post a really good flat-lay of your coffee table to prove to yourself (and the internet) that you're *super good* at this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g35084813/best-interior-design-items-hacks-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interior design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interior design</a> thing. Or maybe you just want a cool space to binge-watch <em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/tv/a37727579/squid-game-season-2-news-date-cast-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Squid Games" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Squid Games</a></em> in. Whichever scenario you relate with more, I've got a solution for you: this list of chic <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g37622326/best-amazon-furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coffee table</a> decor ideas.</p><p>I'm! Just! Saying! If you're in the market for some cute home decor items to zhuzh up that surface area between you and the TV, then you've come to the land of plenty. Ahead, you'll find some decorative coffee table book suggestions and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g27912682/best-candle-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">candle</a> recs that look as good as they smell. I've also included some clever ways to hide remote controls and even thrown in a Bluetooth speaker that's <em>not</em> a total eyesore (those exist!). So, go on! If you're running dry on ideas, scroll through the 15, below—and get ready to transform your space.<br></p>
    These 15 Coffee Table Decor Ideas Are Pretty Genius, Might I Say

    I get it. Sometimes you just wanna post a really good flat-lay of your coffee table to prove to yourself (and the internet) that you're *super good* at this interior design thing. Or maybe you just want a cool space to binge-watch Squid Games in. Whichever scenario you relate with more, I've got a solution for you: this list of chic coffee table decor ideas.

    I'm! Just! Saying! If you're in the market for some cute home decor items to zhuzh up that surface area between you and the TV, then you've come to the land of plenty. Ahead, you'll find some decorative coffee table book suggestions and candle recs that look as good as they smell. I've also included some clever ways to hide remote controls and even thrown in a Bluetooth speaker that's not a total eyesore (those exist!). So, go on! If you're running dry on ideas, scroll through the 15, below—and get ready to transform your space.

  • <p><strong>GREEHOMEDE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QJ5JQ38?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The rattan home decor trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. And this chic tray is proof. Plop it on your coffee table or ottoman to hold your remote(s) or use it as a base for more decor items.</p>
    1) Rectangle Wood Tray with Mesh

    GREEHOMEDE

    amazon.com

    $22.99

    Shop Now

    The rattan home decor trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. And this chic tray is proof. Plop it on your coffee table or ottoman to hold your remote(s) or use it as a base for more decor items.

  • <p><strong>Bey-Berk</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JSVCZ4S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is it a good icebreaker for when guests are over, but this luxe-looking game set is also just super pretty??</p>
    2) Designer Luxe Acrylic Tic Tac Toe Game Set

    Bey-Berk

    amazon.com

    $64.95

    Shop Now

    Not only is it a good icebreaker for when guests are over, but this luxe-looking game set is also just super pretty??

  • <p><strong>Assouline Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$101.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1614288534?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether or not you ever actually thumb through this coffee table book, you'll love having it there. I mean, that book cover is just so stunning.</p>
    3) St. Moritz Chic

    Assouline Publishing

    amazon.com

    $101.76

    Shop Now

    Whether or not you ever actually thumb through this coffee table book, you'll love having it there. I mean, that book cover is just so stunning.

  • <p><strong>VATIMA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QGNWNDR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another great place to hold all your remotes! You know what? Throw in a lil plant or some knick-knacks, too, for added decor points.</p>
    4) Natural Seagrass Storage Basket

    VATIMA

    amazon.com

    $26.95

    Shop Now

    Another great place to hold all your remotes! You know what? Throw in a lil plant or some knick-knacks, too, for added decor points.

  • <p><strong>Mala the Brand</strong></p><p>malathebrand.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.malathebrand.com/collections/full-collection/products/rosebud-cream-rose-cedarwood" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not your regular votive, this tin candle with the minimalist label just screams a-e-s-t-h-e-t-i-c. (Oh, and the floral scent ain't too bad, either.) </p>
    5) Rosebud Candle

    Mala the Brand

    malathebrand.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Not your regular votive, this tin candle with the minimalist label just screams a-e-s-t-h-e-t-i-c. (Oh, and the floral scent ain't too bad, either.)

  • <p><strong>Benevolence LA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088P7FTS5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You're gonna need something to light that candle with. Why not go with these decorative matches? They even come in a chic, lil jar.</p>
    6) Decorative Matches

    Benevolence LA

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    You're gonna need something to light that candle with. Why not go with these decorative matches? They even come in a chic, lil jar.

  • <p><strong>Marshall</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08G52JFFQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She may be little but she's mighty. This powerful speaker has a classic vintage look to it that'll fit in with any decor style.</p>
    7) Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    Marshall

    amazon.com

    $149.99

    Shop Now

    She may be little but she's mighty. This powerful speaker has a classic vintage look to it that'll fit in with any decor style.

  • <p><strong>Jullya</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R265953?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Protect your coffee table with these two-tone macrame coasters that are just so stunning.</p>
    8) Macrame Coasters (Set of 6)

    Jullya

    amazon.com

    $16.88

    Shop Now

    Protect your coffee table with these two-tone macrame coasters that are just so stunning.

  • <p><strong>Jungalow</strong></p><p>jungalow.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/tabletop/products/striped-kaya-ceramic-cups-by-justina-blakeney" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't like the look of your remote just laying about all willy-nilly, then plop it in this little ceramic cup, and <em>voilà! </em>Decor.</p>
    9) Kaya Striped Ceramic Cups by Justina Blakeney™

    Jungalow

    jungalow.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    If you don't like the look of your remote just laying about all willy-nilly, then plop it in this little ceramic cup, and voilà! Decor.

  • <p><strong>LOOPIG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R5T1FSD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're gonna be placing glasses on the coffee table, they might as well look <em>chic</em>, too, right? Let's not ruin the vibe, okay.</p>
    10) Ripple Glass

    LOOPIG

    amazon.com

    $2.98

    Shop Now

    If you're gonna be placing glasses on the coffee table, they might as well look chic, too, right? Let's not ruin the vibe, okay.

  • <p><strong>Time Concept</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.31</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CRHTD9L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe you just want some cool books on your coffee table, or maybe you need a place to jot down how the new <em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/tv/a36920396/gossip-girl-revival-season-2-hbo-max-news-date-cast-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gossip Girl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gossip Girl</a></em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/tv/a36920396/gossip-girl-revival-season-2-hbo-max-news-date-cast-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reboot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> reboot</a> is making you feel. Whatever your motive, this journal will do the trick.</p>
    11) Rough B6 Croquis Notebook - 5" x 7"

    Time Concept

    amazon.com

    $13.31

    Shop Now

    Maybe you just want some cool books on your coffee table, or maybe you need a place to jot down how the new Gossip Girl reboot is making you feel. Whatever your motive, this journal will do the trick.

  • <p><strong>CaiCaiHandmade</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F829851398%2Fwavy-unique-shaped-candle-sculptured&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg37758074%2Fcoffee-table-decor-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your coffee table is a great stage for a sculptural candle. And this Roman pillar-inspired one is So. Dang. Pretty. </p>
    12) Wavy, Unique Shaped Candle

    CaiCaiHandmade

    etsy.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Your coffee table is a great stage for a sculptural candle. And this Roman pillar-inspired one is So. Dang. Pretty.

  • <p><strong>Urban Stems</strong></p><p>urbanstems.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Furbanstems.com%2Fproducts%2Fflowers%2Fthe-sanibel%2FFLRL-K-00123.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg37758074%2Fcoffee-table-decor-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Either break up this dried bouquet to use around your home or display it as a whole in all its glory.</p>
    13) The Sanibel

    Urban Stems

    urbanstems.com

    $140.00

    Shop Now

    Either break up this dried bouquet to use around your home or display it as a whole in all its glory.

  • <p><strong>Rachael Ray</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JR0YGUO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>TBH, your charcuterie spread is a work of art and it deserves to be presented on a beautiful serving board. </p>
    14) Wood Cutting Board

    Rachael Ray

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    TBH, your charcuterie spread is a work of art and it deserves to be presented on a beautiful serving board.

  • <p><strong>VIRTUNE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093BNK9XN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Behold. A pretty vase that's still just as cool without any flowers in it. </p>
    15) Infinity Blue Vase for Flowers

    VIRTUNE

    amazon.com

    $22.50

    Shop Now

    Behold. A pretty vase that's still just as cool without any flowers in it.

  • <p><strong>RGB World</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZVKBJJX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.37758074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just throw this strand of decorative wooden beads in a tray or over some books on your coffee table. Decor!</p>
    16) Farmhouse Beads

    RGB World

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Shop Now

    Just throw this strand of decorative wooden beads in a tray or over some books on your coffee table. Decor!

Looking for ways to level up your living room? Here are some chic and affordable coffee table decoration ideas for your space. From coffee table books and decorative vases to rattan and seagrass baskets, see it all here.

