30+ DIY Coffee Bar Ideas to Bring Cafe Charm Into Your Home

30+ DIY Coffee Bar Ideas to Bring Cafe Charm Into Your HomeMARGARET RAJIC, SARA TRAMP-LIGORRIA
1) Closet Turned Coffee BarLaurey Glenn
2) Reclaimed Wood CabinetsSara Tramp-Ligorria
3) Day-to-Night Drinks CartMike Garten
4) Hideaway Beverage NookMargaret Rajic
5) Hidden in the Home OfficeChristopher Dibble
6) Bold BacksplashDavid Patterson
7) Glamorous Coffee AreaThink Chic Interiors
8) Refreshed Antique Coffee BarBless'er House
9) Floating ShelvesChloe Crane-Cleroux
10) Closet Coffee BarStacy Zarin Goldberg
11) Pocket Cabinet DoorsMackenzie Merrill
12) Simple and Chic Coffee BarThe Home I Create
13) Rustic Coffee BarAngela Lloyd
14) Rolling Coffee CartThe Merrythought
15) Timeless Coffee BarLaura Clarke
16) Built-in Coffee BarJulie Soefer
17) Tea and Coffee CabinetFour Generations One Roof
18) Chic Custom ShelvingDesign by Velinda Hellen; Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp
19) Gold Rolling CartInspired by Charm
20) Modern Farmhouse Coffee BarRebecca Lopez from The Crafted Sparrow
21) Sleek Coffee CornerJulie Soefer
22) Mobile Coffee CartAlice and Lois
23) Space-Saving Coffee BarJen Woodhouse
24) Keurig Coffee BarDream Green DIY
25) Minimalist Coffee CartAngela Marie Made
26) Modern Coffee BarLove Create Celebrate
27) Narrow Coffee CabinetA Blissful Nest
28) Colorful Mug DisplayOh Everything Handmade
29) Coffee Bar CartFresh Mommy Blog
30) Tiered Wall ShelvingMaking Manzanita
31) Repurposed Bar CartLiz Marie Blog