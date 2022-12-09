30+ DIY Coffee Bar Ideas to Bring Cafe Charm Into Your Home

  • <p>With the right supplies and a little decorating, you can recreate the function and ambiance of your favorite coffee shop right at home. Designate a space in your home (think: a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/g25560359/pantry-organization-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen pantry" class="link ">kitchen pantry</a>, unused cabinet or nearby closet) to store your daily coffee essentials like pods or grounds, syrups and your adorable mug collection. From fully-stocked coffee cabinets and hideaway beverage nooks to space-saving setups like a mobile coffee cart, we've rounded up <strong>DIY coffee bar ideas</strong> fit for every space, budget and home style. </p><p>Whether your design style is modern, minimal or you've cultivated a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g30782403/farmhouse-decor-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farmhouse aesthetic" class="link ">farmhouse aesthetic</a>, you'll find a coffee bar idea that will make a statement in your home. You may have a spacious <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g1872/decor-ideas-kitchen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen design" class="link ">kitchen design</a> and you're able to dedicate a built-in cabinet to your coffee collection, or you may be working with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g2467/small-kitchen-design-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small kitchen" class="link ">small kitchen</a> where every square inch counts (hint: try building your coffee bar in your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g1917/decor-ideas-study/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home office" class="link ">home office</a> instead). </p><p>As you gather inspiration, you'll find how easy it is to customize a coffee area to fit your household's tastebuds, mixing in tasty treats, tea bags, hot cocoa and even wine or alcohol. We've sprinkled in a few functional design schemes that transition quickly from day to night, so you can brew a fresh <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g35012036/best-coffee-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cup of coffee" class="link ">cup of coffee</a> in the morning and become a mixologist in the evening (yes, we're talking <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a40784304/espresso-martini-cocktail-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:espresso martinis" class="link ">espresso martinis</a>).</p>
    MARGARET RAJIC, SARA TRAMP-LIGORRIA
  • <p>Here, interior designer <a href="https://www.ashleygilbreath.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Gilbreath" class="link ">Ashley Gilbreath</a> converted a closet into a stylish coffee bar. The built-in shelves are perfect for storing mugs, stirrers and coffee grounds, while the decorative curtain helps hide storage and extra supplies.</p>
    1) Closet Turned Coffee Bar

    Here, interior designer Ashley Gilbreath converted a closet into a stylish coffee bar. The built-in shelves are perfect for storing mugs, stirrers and coffee grounds, while the decorative curtain helps hide storage and extra supplies.

    Laurey Glenn
  • <p>Hidden behind beautiful <a href="https://www.rossalanreclaimed.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ross Alan" class="link ">Ross Alan</a> reclaimed lumber cladding, this coffee and tea bar is equipped with a collection of mugs, a tea pot, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g21564299/best-cold-brew-coffee-makers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cold brew maker" class="link ">cold brew maker</a> and most notability, a coffee maker. The doors tuck in, so you can put away your coffee station when the afternoon rolls around. </p><p><em><a href="https://stylebyemilyhenderson.com/blog/mountain-house-kitchen-organization-drawers-cabinets" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Style by Emily Henderson »" class="link ">See more at Style by Emily Henderson »</a></em></p>
    2) Reclaimed Wood Cabinets

    Hidden behind beautiful Ross Alan reclaimed lumber cladding, this coffee and tea bar is equipped with a collection of mugs, a tea pot, cold brew maker and most notability, a coffee maker. The doors tuck in, so you can put away your coffee station when the afternoon rolls around.

    See more at Style by Emily Henderson »

    Sara Tramp-Ligorria
  • <p>Keep the drinks — caffeinated or otherwise — going from morning to night. This day-to-night cart is big enough to store the ingredients and accessories for morning brews, nightcaps and everything in between.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g34725763/bar-cart-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unique Bar Cart Ideas to Bring Personality to Your Space" class="link ">Unique Bar Cart Ideas to Bring Personality to Your Space</a></p>
    3) Day-to-Night Drinks Cart

    Keep the drinks — caffeinated or otherwise — going from morning to night. This day-to-night cart is big enough to store the ingredients and accessories for morning brews, nightcaps and everything in between.

    RELATED: Unique Bar Cart Ideas to Bring Personality to Your Space

    Mike Garten
  • <p>Inspired by timelessness of English kitchens, designer <a href="https://www.katemarkerinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Marker" class="link ">Kate Marker</a> dreamed up this gorgeous pantry cabinet. Open the stately doors to reveal your mug collection, then use the <a href="https://nativetrailshome.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Native Trails Malibu" class="link ">Native Trails Malibu</a> sink to easily prep your morning coffee. </p>
    4) Hideaway Beverage Nook

    Inspired by timelessness of English kitchens, designer Kate Marker dreamed up this gorgeous pantry cabinet. Open the stately doors to reveal your mug collection, then use the Native Trails Malibu sink to easily prep your morning coffee.

    Margaret Rajic
  • <p>With a hidden coffee station inside this built-in desk, you won't even need to leave your office to make yourself a cup of afternoon coffee. With a sophisticated cabinet color, interior designer Krisanna Sanders of <a href="https://recasthomes.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recast Homes" class="link ">Recast Homes</a> ensures your guests will have no idea what's inside. </p>
    5) Hidden in the Home Office

    With a hidden coffee station inside this built-in desk, you won't even need to leave your office to make yourself a cup of afternoon coffee. With a sophisticated cabinet color, interior designer Krisanna Sanders of Recast Homes ensures your guests will have no idea what's inside.

    Christopher Dibble
  • <p>Turn your coffee area into a design statement by going bold with the backsplash and countertop, like <a href="https://www.unscriptedinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unscripted Interior Design" class="link ">Unscripted Interior Design</a> does here. If you have the space, a small round sink makes coffee prep that much easier.</p>
    6) Bold Backsplash

    Turn your coffee area into a design statement by going bold with the backsplash and countertop, like Unscripted Interior Design does here. If you have the space, a small round sink makes coffee prep that much easier.

    David Patterson
  • <p>From the mirrored backsplash to the sleek gold accents, this coffee bar by Malka Helft of <a href="https://www.thinkchicinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Think Chic Interiors" class="link ">Think Chic Interiors</a> makes a statement without overshadowing the rest of the kitchen. The cabinets above and below are ideal for storing mugs, utensils and other frequently used ingredients.</p>
    7) Glamorous Coffee Area

    From the mirrored backsplash to the sleek gold accents, this coffee bar by Malka Helft of Think Chic Interiors makes a statement without overshadowing the rest of the kitchen. The cabinets above and below are ideal for storing mugs, utensils and other frequently used ingredients.

    Think Chic Interiors
  • <p>For a true trash-to-treasure DIY, coat an antique buffet with a glossy finish to give it a more modern feel. Cover any imperfections with baskets, jars and an assortment on monochromatic mugs.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.blesserhouse.com/white-waxed-coffee-bar-makeover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Bless'er House »" class="link ">See more at Bless'er House »</a></em></p>
    8) Refreshed Antique Coffee Bar

    For a true trash-to-treasure DIY, coat an antique buffet with a glossy finish to give it a more modern feel. Cover any imperfections with baskets, jars and an assortment on monochromatic mugs.

    See more at Bless'er House »

    Bless'er House
  • <p>Designate a space in your kitchen to your morning coffee routine. Add floating shelves to ensure your coffee maker, grounds and mugs are all within reach — plus the collection looks gorgeous on display in this space by Becca Casey of <a href="https://www.beccainteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Becca Interiors" class="link ">Becca Interiors</a>. </p>
    9) Floating Shelves

    Designate a space in your kitchen to your morning coffee routine. Add floating shelves to ensure your coffee maker, grounds and mugs are all within reach — plus the collection looks gorgeous on display in this space by Becca Casey of Becca Interiors.

    Chloe Crane-Cleroux
  • <p>Turn a spare closet into a stylish coffee bar by covering the wall with a bold temporary wallpaper and dotting the shelves with decorative accents. </p>
    10) Closet Coffee Bar

    Turn a spare closet into a stylish coffee bar by covering the wall with a bold temporary wallpaper and dotting the shelves with decorative accents.

    Stacy Zarin Goldberg
  • <p>You can leave these cabinet doors open while you make your coffee without worrying you'll walk into them, since the doors easily tuck inside the cabinet. Designed by Amy Leferink of <a href="https://interiorimpressions.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Interior Impressions" class="link ">Interior Impressions</a>, this kitchen features a built-in coffee station complete with a small shelf that fits a small collection of coffee mugs. </p>
    11) Pocket Cabinet Doors

    You can leave these cabinet doors open while you make your coffee without worrying you'll walk into them, since the doors easily tuck inside the cabinet. Designed by Amy Leferink of Interior Impressions, this kitchen features a built-in coffee station complete with a small shelf that fits a small collection of coffee mugs.

    Mackenzie Merrill
  • <p>Keep your early morning essentials —a coffee maker and your go-to mug — in plain sight and tuck everything else in drawers.</p><p><a href="https://thehomeicreate.com/diy-coffee-bar-updated-fall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:S" class="link "><em>S</em></a><a href="https://thehomeicreate.com/diy-coffee-bar-updated-fall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ee more at The Home I Create »" class="link "><em>ee more at The Home I Create »</em></a></p>
    12) Simple and Chic Coffee Bar

    Keep your early morning essentials —a coffee maker and your go-to mug — in plain sight and tuck everything else in drawers.

    See more at The Home I Create »

    The Home I Create
  • <p>Filled with natural textures and raw woods, this rustic coffee area is as functional as it is stylish. To maximize space, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/theangabode/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blogger Angela Lloyd" class="link ">blogger Angela Lloyd</a> opts for a two-tier organizer to store coffee essentials and the above floating shelf is reserved for dishes. </p>
    13) Rustic Coffee Bar

    Filled with natural textures and raw woods, this rustic coffee area is as functional as it is stylish. To maximize space, blogger Angela Lloyd opts for a two-tier organizer to store coffee essentials and the above floating shelf is reserved for dishes.

    Angela Lloyd
  • <p>If you prefer making your morning brew with a pour-over and French press, then a mobile coffee cart is your best bet, especially since you don't have to worry about keeping it near an outlet. </p><p><em><a href="https://themerrythought.com/diy/coffee-station-cart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at The Merrythought »" class="link ">See more at The Merrythought »</a></em></p>
    14) Rolling Coffee Cart

    If you prefer making your morning brew with a pour-over and French press, then a mobile coffee cart is your best bet, especially since you don't have to worry about keeping it near an outlet.

    See more at The Merrythought »

    The Merrythought
  • <p>Here, interior designer <a href="https://www.instagram.com/ninas.craftivity" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nina Naqvi" class="link ">Nina Naqvi</a> turns extra counter space into a cute and functional coffee bar. Adding a floating shelf ensures coffee mugs can double as decor, and a sideboard with storage allows you keep all of the necessary utensils and ingredient within reach.</p>
    15) Timeless Coffee Bar

    Here, interior designer Nina Naqvi turns extra counter space into a cute and functional coffee bar. Adding a floating shelf ensures coffee mugs can double as decor, and a sideboard with storage allows you keep all of the necessary utensils and ingredient within reach.

    Laura Clarke
  • <p>Built-in cabinets offer unlimited opportunities: Display coffee mugs on shelves, stick syrups and shelf-stable creamers in the interior cabinet doors and place your machines on the counter.</p><p><a href="https://marieflanigan.com/2019/11/18/5-secrets-ultimate-coffee-bar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Marie Flanigan Interiors »" class="link "><em>See more at Marie Flanigan Interiors »</em></a></p>
    16) Built-in Coffee Bar

    Built-in cabinets offer unlimited opportunities: Display coffee mugs on shelves, stick syrups and shelf-stable creamers in the interior cabinet doors and place your machines on the counter.

    See more at Marie Flanigan Interiors »

    Julie Soefer
  • <p>Clear out an old cabinet and load it with labeled organizers and baskets, full of coffee and tea varieties to please anyone who comes over for a fresh brew. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.fourgenerationsoneroof.com/diy-coffee-station/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Four Generations One Roof »" class="link ">See more at Four Generations One Roof »</a></em></p>
    17) Tea and Coffee Cabinet

    Clear out an old cabinet and load it with labeled organizers and baskets, full of coffee and tea varieties to please anyone who comes over for a fresh brew.

    See more at Four Generations One Roof »

    Four Generations One Roof
  • <p>Below this kitchen cabinet, there's an open shelf that provides the perfect place to store a few decorative items, including cute coffee mugs and a coffee grinder. Use the counter below to store the rest of your coffee essentials, and it'll feel like you've got a little coffee corner at home.</p><p><em><a href="https://stylebyemilyhenderson.com/blog/velindas-builder-grade-budget-kitchen-reno" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Style by Emily Henderson »" class="link ">See more at Style by Emily Henderson »</a></em></p>
    18) Chic Custom Shelving

    Below this kitchen cabinet, there's an open shelf that provides the perfect place to store a few decorative items, including cute coffee mugs and a coffee grinder. Use the counter below to store the rest of your coffee essentials, and it'll feel like you've got a little coffee corner at home.

    See more at Style by Emily Henderson »

    Design by Velinda Hellen; Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp
  • <p>No one said your coffee cart only has to be about coffee, it can also be a great place to put tasty treats on display. After pouring yourself a glass of coffee, head to this station to add your sugar, cream and syrups — then pair it with a sweet snack. </p><p><a href="https://inspiredbycharm.com/tips-for-styling-a-spring-coffee-bar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Inspired by Charm »" class="link "><em>See more at Inspired by Charm »</em></a></p>
    19) Gold Rolling Cart

    No one said your coffee cart only has to be about coffee, it can also be a great place to put tasty treats on display. After pouring yourself a glass of coffee, head to this station to add your sugar, cream and syrups — then pair it with a sweet snack.

    See more at Inspired by Charm »

    Inspired by Charm
  • <p>Bring out the farmhouse aesthetic with galvanized metal storage bins, weathered tobacco baskets and pops of eucalyptus. </p><p><a href="https://www.thecraftedsparrow.com/2018/08/modern-farmhouse-inspired-coffee-bar-station.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at The Crafted Sparrow »" class="link "><em>See more at The Crafted Sparrow » </em></a></p>
    20) Modern Farmhouse Coffee Bar

    Bring out the farmhouse aesthetic with galvanized metal storage bins, weathered tobacco baskets and pops of eucalyptus.

    See more at The Crafted Sparrow »

    Rebecca Lopez from The Crafted Sparrow
  • <p>To avoid a cluttered countertop, keep all of your coffee essentials tucked away in a cabinet. Stick your sugars, syrups and coffee pods on a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LUANT-Circular-Bathroom-Nightstand-Diameter/dp/B07ZMP5GQC/ref=sr_1_16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30531842%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lazy Susan" class="link ">lazy Susan</a> for easy access. </p><p><a href="https://marieflanigan.com/2019/11/18/5-secrets-ultimate-coffee-bar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Marie Flanigan Interiors »" class="link "><em>See more at Marie Flanigan Interiors »</em></a></p>
    21) Sleek Coffee Corner

    To avoid a cluttered countertop, keep all of your coffee essentials tucked away in a cabinet. Stick your sugars, syrups and coffee pods on a lazy Susan for easy access.

    See more at Marie Flanigan Interiors »

    Julie Soefer
  • <p>Roll a bar cart from room to room to keep the coffee, tea and hot cocoa flowing. To make drinks party-ready, brew them ahead of time and stick them in pitchers right before guests arrive. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/outdoor-hot-cocoa-and-coffee-cart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Alice and Lois »" class="link ">See more at Alice and Lois »</a></em></p>
    22) Mobile Coffee Cart

    Roll a bar cart from room to room to keep the coffee, tea and hot cocoa flowing. To make drinks party-ready, brew them ahead of time and stick them in pitchers right before guests arrive.

    See more at Alice and Lois »

    Alice and Lois
  • <p>Save valuable counter space by affixing this navy and copper display to the wall. You can store up to 12 coffee mugs on the metal hooks and add a few extras on top!</p><p><em><a href="https://jenwoodhouse.com/diy-coffee-bar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Jen Woodhouse »" class="link ">See more at Jen Woodhouse »</a></em></p>
    23) Space-Saving Coffee Bar

    Save valuable counter space by affixing this navy and copper display to the wall. You can store up to 12 coffee mugs on the metal hooks and add a few extras on top!

    See more at Jen Woodhouse »

    Jen Woodhouse
  • <p>Store K-Cups, coffee pods and mugs directly on the wall to give you plenty of room to fix your morning brew.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.dreamgreendiy.com/2015/01/26/diy-grundtal-bar-ikea-hack-coffee-bar-styling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Dream Green DIY »" class="link ">See more at Dream Green DIY »</a></em></p>
    24) Keurig Coffee Bar

    Store K-Cups, coffee pods and mugs directly on the wall to give you plenty of room to fix your morning brew.

    See more at Dream Green DIY »

    Dream Green DIY
  • <p>For a more uniform look, keep everything — coffee maker, sugar bowl and mugs — in the same color. Then dress up the coffee station with faux flowers and a framed sign.</p><p><em><a href="https://angelamariemade.com/coffee-bar-cart-diy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Angela Marie Made »" class="link ">See more at Angela Marie Made »</a></em> </p>
    25) Minimalist Coffee Cart

    For a more uniform look, keep everything — coffee maker, sugar bowl and mugs — in the same color. Then dress up the coffee station with faux flowers and a framed sign.

    See more at Angela Marie Made »

    Angela Marie Made
  • <p>Use geometric prints, faux greenery and sleek canisters to help your coffee bar fit in with your home's modern look and feel.</p><p><em><a href="https://lovecreatecelebrate.com/modern-diy-coffee-station-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Love Create Celebrate »" class="link ">See more at Love Create Celebrate » </a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g1872/decor-ideas-kitchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fresh Kitchen Ideas to Inspire Your Next Redesign" class="link ">Fresh Kitchen Ideas to Inspire Your Next Redesign</a></p>
    26) Modern Coffee Bar

    Use geometric prints, faux greenery and sleek canisters to help your coffee bar fit in with your home's modern look and feel.

    See more at Love Create Celebrate »

    RELATED: Fresh Kitchen Ideas to Inspire Your Next Redesign

    Love Create Celebrate
  • <p>Make the most of the narrow cabinets in your kitchen by using them to store glass jars full of K-Cups, tea bags and coffee beans. </p><p><em><a href="https://ablissfulnest.com/coffee-cabinet-organization-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at A Blissful Nest »" class="link ">See more at A Blissful Nest »</a></em></p>
    27) Narrow Coffee Cabinet

    Make the most of the narrow cabinets in your kitchen by using them to store glass jars full of K-Cups, tea bags and coffee beans.

    See more at A Blissful Nest »

    A Blissful Nest
  • <p>Infuse color into your space by adding a carousel of patterned mugs and paper straws to your coffee bar. </p><p><em><a href="https://oheverythinghandmade.com/reveal-coffee-bar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Oh Everything Handmade »" class="link ">See more at Oh Everything Handmade »</a></em></p>
    28) Colorful Mug Display

    Infuse color into your space by adding a carousel of patterned mugs and paper straws to your coffee bar.

    See more at Oh Everything Handmade »

    Oh Everything Handmade
  • <p>Balance out the industrial look of this brass and wood cart by incorporating bright white accents, including an acrylic catchall tray.</p><p><a href="https://freshmommyblog.com/diy-coffee-bar-cart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Fresh Mommy Blog »" class="link "><em>See more at Fresh Mommy Blog »</em></a><br></p>
    29) Coffee Bar Cart

    Balance out the industrial look of this brass and wood cart by incorporating bright white accents, including an acrylic catchall tray.

    See more at Fresh Mommy Blog »

    Fresh Mommy Blog
  • <p>Think vertical by hanging shelves of different shapes and sizes to perfectly fit mugs, coffee spoons and other accessories. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.makingmanzanita.com/how-to-create-a-diy-coffee-station-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Making Manzanita »" class="link ">See more at Making Manzanita »</a></em></p>
    30) Tiered Wall Shelving

    Think vertical by hanging shelves of different shapes and sizes to perfectly fit mugs, coffee spoons and other accessories.

    See more at Making Manzanita »

    Making Manzanita
  • <p>Keep the coffee maker and other essentials on the top shelf and fragile items (think: mugs) on the lower shelf to lessen the impact. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.lizmarieblog.com/2014/05/diy-coffee-cart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more at Liz Marie Blog »" class="link ">See more at Liz Marie Blog »</a></em></p>
    31) Repurposed Bar Cart

    Keep the coffee maker and other essentials on the top shelf and fragile items (think: mugs) on the lower shelf to lessen the impact.

    See more at Liz Marie Blog »

    Liz Marie Blog
