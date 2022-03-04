These 15 Clothes Storage Ideas Are Pretty Genius, If Ya Ask Me

  • <p class="body-dropcap">If your home doesn't happen to have a huuuuge Carrie Bradshaw-approved walk-in closet—well, my deepest condolences. Believe me, I know the pain that is trying to squeeze your entire <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g8682325/cute-spring-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wardrobe" class="link ">wardrobe</a> into a tiny closet. It ain't fun! In fact, it may even be damn near impossible! Some people might tell you that the easiest fix here is to just simply get rid of stuff, but I'm gonna jump in and say That's! Not! An! Option! (Don't tell me I only need five pairs of shoes—I will end you???)</p><p>Listen. Listen to me. Don't listen to them. It's a good thing we live in this day and age because the internet is loaded with creative clothes storage ideas and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g25439903/space-saving-storage-furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:space-saving solutions" class="link ">space-saving solutions</a> for hopeless people like us—and I've got 15 of the best ones outlined for you below. Maybe your closet is super tiny? Or maybe you don't even have one at all? (Praying for you.) Perhaps your wardrobe is overflowing and you're just in need of some more creative <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g38696578/best-deck-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:storage solutions" class="link ">storage solutions</a> to house all your precious stuff. Whatever your dire situation may be, consider any of the ideas below. And tell those minimalists to kindly heck off. Bye.<br></p>
    If your home doesn't happen to have a huuuuge Carrie Bradshaw-approved walk-in closet—well, my deepest condolences. Believe me, I know the pain that is trying to squeeze your entire wardrobe into a tiny closet. It ain't fun! In fact, it may even be damn near impossible! Some people might tell you that the easiest fix here is to just simply get rid of stuff, but I'm gonna jump in and say That's! Not! An! Option! (Don't tell me I only need five pairs of shoes—I will end you???)

    Listen. Listen to me. Don't listen to them. It's a good thing we live in this day and age because the internet is loaded with creative clothes storage ideas and space-saving solutions for hopeless people like us—and I've got 15 of the best ones outlined for you below. Maybe your closet is super tiny? Or maybe you don't even have one at all? (Praying for you.) Perhaps your wardrobe is overflowing and you're just in need of some more creative storage solutions to house all your precious stuff. Whatever your dire situation may be, consider any of the ideas below. And tell those minimalists to kindly heck off. Bye.

  • <p><strong>Homary</strong></p><p>homary.com</p><p><strong>$1999.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homary.com%2Flditem%2Fwoven-rattan-bedroom-wardrobe-with-2-doors-and-drawers-storage-cabinet-natural-17005.html%3Fpage%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39327781%2Fclothes-storage-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't have a closet (or need an extension)? Sounds like you could use an armoire. Not only will it house your clothes, but it'll also be a great opportunity to flex your interior design muscle if you get a chic one like this bad boy.</p>
    Don't have a closet (or need an extension)? Sounds like you could use an armoire. Not only will it house your clothes, but it'll also be a great opportunity to flex your interior design muscle if you get a chic one like this bad boy.

  • <p><strong>Container Store x Marie Kondo</strong></p><p>containerstore.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Fmarie-kondo-collection%2Fshop-by-category%2Fcloset-storage%2Fmarie-kondo-parchment-white-calm-storage-bin%2F123d%3FproductId%3D11016975&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39327781%2Fclothes-storage-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Conceal your sweaters, jeans, handbags, or miscellaneous with pretty storage bins that <em>aren't</em> total eyesores. I mean, if you have to look at them every day, you'll be happy that they aren't uggo. </p>
    Conceal your sweaters, jeans, handbags, or miscellaneous with pretty storage bins that aren't total eyesores. I mean, if you have to look at them every day, you'll be happy that they aren't uggo.

  • <p><strong>HOUSE DAY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WCKD8FZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39327781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These space-saving Magic Hangers truly are <em>magic</em>. And the best part is you won't have to replace all of your hangers! Just get this 12-pack of organizers, hook 'em onto your existing hangers, and start storing your clothes vertically.</p>
    These space-saving Magic Hangers truly are magic. And the best part is you won't have to replace all of your hangers! Just get this 12-pack of organizers, hook 'em onto your existing hangers, and start storing your clothes vertically.

  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.01</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RP7WHHY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39327781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ugh, yes, sweaters are bulky as heck. And when they're not in season, you're gonna need a way to compress and store them all. Good thing these vacuum compression storage bags exist! (And yep, they work with your standard vacuum for speedy compression!)</p>
    Ugh, yes, sweaters are bulky as heck. And when they're not in season, you're gonna need a way to compress and store them all. Good thing these vacuum compression storage bags exist! (And yep, they work with your standard vacuum for speedy compression!)

  • <p><strong>A & R</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BT53QBJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39327781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shelf dividers are perfect for keeping overflowing shelves and closets organized. They'll help keep every item to in its place, which means you can really maximize your storage.</p>
    Shelf dividers are perfect for keeping overflowing shelves and closets organized. They'll help keep every item to in its place, which means you can really maximize your storage.

  • <p><strong>Article</strong></p><p>article.com</p><p><strong>$269.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.article.com/product/17717/maribo-ivory-boucle-32-storage-ottoman" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love a good 2-in-1. Store off-season clothing in a chic ottoman that can double as seating!</p>
    We love a good 2-in-1. Store off-season clothing in a chic ottoman that can double as seating!

  • <p><strong>StorageWorks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0922JZYNB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39327781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When in doubt, just stick it under the bed—but in a protective storage box! This set of two comes with stylish pulls and dust-proof covers. Winner!</p>
    When in doubt, just stick it under the bed—but in a protective storage box! This set of two comes with stylish pulls and dust-proof covers. Winner!

  • <p><strong>KonMari</strong></p><p>konmari.com</p><p><strong>$57.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.konmari.com/collections/tidying-organization/products/konmari-tidying-rig-tig-stacking-boxes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When these nesting storage boxes aren't in use, you'll love being able to put them away without taking up so much space.</p>
    When these nesting storage boxes aren't in use, you'll love being able to put them away without taking up so much space.

  • <p><strong>Simple Houseware</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MZKKQKY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39327781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a clothing rack, you can display your favorite pieces so that they aren't just hiding in your closet. Or if you don't have a closet, well, consider this a must-have item.</p>
    With a clothing rack, you can display your favorite pieces so that they aren't just hiding in your closet. Or if you don't have a closet, well, consider this a must-have item.

  • <p><strong>DIOMMELL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PH51YKH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39327781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trust me, your underwear drawer is about to get a whole lot more manageable with these in-drawer dividers.</p>
    Trust me, your underwear drawer is about to get a whole lot more manageable with these in-drawer dividers.

  • <p><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$83.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fstorage-organization%2Fpdp%2Fcorrigan-studio-12-pair-shoe-storage-cabinet-w007945029.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39327781%2Fclothes-storage-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just sayin', your shoes deserve a home.</p>
    Just sayin', your shoes deserve a home.

  • <p><strong>Prepac</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$306.92</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FPrepac-Monterey-Full-Wood-Storage-Bed-WBD-5600-3K%2F203055436&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39327781%2Fclothes-storage-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want your under-bed storage to be totally concealed, get a bed with built-in storage! Otherwise, there's so much lost real estate there for ~storing things~.</p>
    If you want your under-bed storage to be totally concealed, get a bed with built-in storage! Otherwise, there's so much lost real estate there for ~storing things~.

  • <p><strong>Whitmor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000QWKP7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39327781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this easy-to-use tool, you can turn your basic closet into a two-tier closet. (This is what dreams are made of, no?)</p>
    With this easy-to-use tool, you can turn your basic closet into a two-tier closet. (This is what dreams are made of, no?)

  • <p><strong>StorageWorks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BC2TS73?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39327781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hanging closet organizers aren't exactly <em>new</em> <em>and innovative</em> <em>idea.</em> But if you get one, make sure it comes with drawers. Convenience is the name of the game!</p>
    Hanging closet organizers aren't exactly new and innovative idea. But if you get one, make sure it comes with drawers. Convenience is the name of the game!

  • <p><strong>17 Stories</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$239.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fstorage-organization%2Fpdp%2Fclosetmaid-suitesymphony-84-w-120-w-closet-system-starter-kit-w005432639.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39327781%2Fclothes-storage-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And if all hope is lost and you just need a full-on closet system, then I am here to encourage you to get one, my friend.</p>
    And if all hope is lost and you just need a full-on closet system, then I am here to encourage you to get one, my friend.

