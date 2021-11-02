15 Chic Home Gifts Your Decor-Obsessed Pals Will Adore

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Odds are you've taken the time to fill your own home with pieces that bring you joy. Maybe you have a unique mirror that brightens your day-to-day, or perhaps you've got some well-placed <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g35084813/best-interior-design-items-hacks-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorative objects" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decorative objects</a> that make the space feel like <em>you</em>. Either way, you've likely created a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g38038281/soft-girl-room-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cozy</a>, comfortable space for yourself to relax and hang out. And once you understand exactly how amazing that is, you probably want <em>everyone </em>in your life to enjoy that same experience. Of course, it's not always realistic to hire an interior designer for every person on your list this season. But there are definitely ways to help make someone's home feel a little bit more like the sanctuary it should be. Enter: the best <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g9937488/unique-housewarming-gifts-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home gifts</a> for sprucing up legit <em>any</em> space. </p><p>Everyone has a different interior style—and this can make shopping for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/advice/a61780/easy-ways-to-freshen-room/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home decor</a> gifts both exciting <em>and</em> a bit of a challenge. After all, decor is pretty personal! But if you're willing to spend a little extra time considering what exactly your loved ones might relish having in their homes, these types of prezzies can also be some of the most thoughtful. </p><p>For those ready to embark on this particular journey, I've got your guide map ready. After scouring the World Wide Web, I've uncovered some can't-miss home decor picks perfect for any design style. Funky and fun or minimalist and neutral, I've got you and your giftee covered.</p><p>Before you shop, though, here's a quick lil reminder that <strong>we're expecting major shipping delays this season</strong>. So if you see something you know your BFF would love, snag it ASAP.</p>
    1/16

    15 Chic Home Gifts Your Decor-Obsessed Pals Will Adore

    Odds are you've taken the time to fill your own home with pieces that bring you joy. Maybe you have a unique mirror that brightens your day-to-day, or perhaps you've got some well-placed decorative objects that make the space feel like you. Either way, you've likely created a cozy, comfortable space for yourself to relax and hang out. And once you understand exactly how amazing that is, you probably want everyone in your life to enjoy that same experience. Of course, it's not always realistic to hire an interior designer for every person on your list this season. But there are definitely ways to help make someone's home feel a little bit more like the sanctuary it should be. Enter: the best home gifts for sprucing up legit any space.

    Everyone has a different interior style—and this can make shopping for home decor gifts both exciting and a bit of a challenge. After all, decor is pretty personal! But if you're willing to spend a little extra time considering what exactly your loved ones might relish having in their homes, these types of prezzies can also be some of the most thoughtful.

    For those ready to embark on this particular journey, I've got your guide map ready. After scouring the World Wide Web, I've uncovered some can't-miss home decor picks perfect for any design style. Funky and fun or minimalist and neutral, I've got you and your giftee covered.

    Before you shop, though, here's a quick lil reminder that we're expecting major shipping delays this season. So if you see something you know your BFF would love, snag it ASAP.

  • <p><strong>Poketo</strong></p><p>Poketo.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.poketo.com/collections/living/products/tall-reversible-glass-vase?variant=40863415042212" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love a multi-use decor piece! These (very cute) vases from Poketo can be used for lil buds <em>or</em> larger flowers—just flip 'em to whichever side works best for the florals. </p>
    2/16

    1) Tall Reversible Vase

    Poketo

    Poketo.com

    $58.00

    Shop Now

    We love a multi-use decor piece! These (very cute) vases from Poketo can be used for lil buds or larger flowers—just flip 'em to whichever side works best for the florals.

  • <p><strong>Talbot and Yoon</strong></p><p>areaware.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.areaware.com%2Fproducts%2Fgoober-candle%3Fvariant%3D1001473179652&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the person who loves a unique decor moment, the Goober Candle makes for an exceptional gift. This little guy is perfect for placing on shelves, nightstands, or wherever you want a bit of fun.</p>
    3/16

    2) Goober Candle

    Talbot and Yoon

    areaware.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    For the person who loves a unique decor moment, the Goober Candle makes for an exceptional gift. This little guy is perfect for placing on shelves, nightstands, or wherever you want a bit of fun.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Candice Luter</strong></p><p>Etsy.com</p><p><strong>$650.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F943245571%2Fmodern-mirror-glissando-in-cross-over&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get someone a mirror that does it all. This pick is both an art piece <em>and</em> a functional mirror. Anyone would be lucky to have it hanging on their walls. </p>
    4/16

    3) Modern Mirror "Glissando" in Cross Over Style

    Candice Luter

    Etsy.com

    $650.00

    Shop Now

    Get someone a mirror that does it all. This pick is both an art piece and a functional mirror. Anyone would be lucky to have it hanging on their walls.

  • <p><strong>MagicLinen</strong></p><p>magiclinen.com</p><p><strong>$174.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmagiclinen.com%2Flinen-bedding%2Flinen-duvet-covers%2Fwoodrose-linen-duvet-cover&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of a bedding refresh with this gorgeous linen duvet cover. It's sure to spruce up any bedroom.</p>
    5/16

    4) Woodrose Linen Duvet Cover

    MagicLinen

    magiclinen.com

    $174.00

    Shop Now

    Give the gift of a bedding refresh with this gorgeous linen duvet cover. It's sure to spruce up any bedroom.

  • <p><strong>Shopbop @Home</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$126.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fdharma-basket-set-shopbop-home%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1578348314.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, home decor really needs to be useful—and that's where these cute baskets come into play. They're a great prezzie for someone who likes their home stylish and free of clutter.</p>
    6/16

    5) Dharma Basket

    Shopbop @Home

    shopbop.com

    $126.00

    Shop Now

    Sometimes, home decor really needs to be useful—and that's where these cute baskets come into play. They're a great prezzie for someone who likes their home stylish and free of clutter.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>West Elm</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fpetrified-wood-object-on-stand-d4541&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>On the other hand, there are times when decor's only purpose is to look great. Enter: these petrified wood objects. They're just <em>really</em> cool, okay?</p>
    7/16

    6) Petrified Wood Object on Stand

    West Elm

    westelm.com

    $62.00

    Shop Now

    On the other hand, there are times when decor's only purpose is to look great. Enter: these petrified wood objects. They're just really cool, okay?

  • <p><strong>CB2</strong></p><p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fmarble-tic-tac-toe-set%2Fs421811&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who needs to put away game night picks when they're beautiful enough to leave out on the coffee table?</p>
    8/16

    7) Marble Tic Tac Toe Set

    CB2

    cb2.com

    $79.95

    Shop Now

    Who needs to put away game night picks when they're beautiful enough to leave out on the coffee table?

  • <p><strong>Jonathan Adler</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076QKRS9W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38135506%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They can throw their keys, jewelry, candy, or whatever they please into this chic tray from designer Jonathan Adler. </p>
    9/16

    8) Eyes Valet Tray

    Jonathan Adler

    amazon.com

    $68.00

    Shop Now

    They can throw their keys, jewelry, candy, or whatever they please into this chic tray from designer Jonathan Adler.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Umbra</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MY2RLUY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38135506%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This little gold number would look amazing sitting on anyone's dresser or as a catchall on a nightstand. The multi-level detail adds a special touch, too.</p>
    10/16

    9) Poise Large Jewelry Tray

    Umbra

    amazon.com

    $23.75

    Shop Now

    This little gold number would look amazing sitting on anyone's dresser or as a catchall on a nightstand. The multi-level detail adds a special touch, too.

  • <p><strong>MadeByRheal</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F387303988%2Fterracotta-concrete-hands-catchall-card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cute catchall makes for a great gift for just about anyone. </p>
    11/16

    10) Terracotta Concrete Hands Catchall

    MadeByRheal

    etsy.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    A cute catchall makes for a great gift for just about anyone.

  • <p><strong>Vitruvi</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvitruvi-porcelain-essential-oil-diffuser%2F4632548&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This diffuser doubles as a minimalist art piece, making it a standout present for people who appreciate function <em>and</em> aesthetics.</p>
    12/16

    11) Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser

    Vitruvi

    nordstrom.com

    $119.00

    Shop Now

    This diffuser doubles as a minimalist art piece, making it a standout present for people who appreciate function and aesthetics.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Mina Wright</strong></p><p>preludeanddawn.com</p><p><strong>$230.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://preludeanddawn.com/collections/objects/products/badu-throw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're always chilly, this pretty throw blanket is <em>it. </em>Toss it over the couch when not in use, and it's a statement-making item that'll add warmth to any living space.</p>
    13/16

    12) Badu Throw

    Mina Wright

    preludeanddawn.com

    $230.00

    Shop Now

    If they're always chilly, this pretty throw blanket is it. Toss it over the couch when not in use, and it's a statement-making item that'll add warmth to any living space.

  • <p><strong>Jungalow</strong></p><p>jungalow.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/all-room-decor/products/face-vase-set-by-justina-blakeney" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Are they bookends? Are they vases? Surprise! They're both. And they'd look absolutely gorg on anyone's shelf.</p>
    14/16

    13) Face Bookend Vase

    Jungalow

    jungalow.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    Are they bookends? Are they vases? Surprise! They're both. And they'd look absolutely gorg on anyone's shelf.

  • <p><strong>Gray Malin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$359.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HJCC1XZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38135506%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A unique print from famed photographer Gray Malin could be just the thing to elevate your loved one's home. </p>
    15/16

    14) Rainbow Cowboy Hats I, Prada Marfa

    Gray Malin

    amazon.com

    $359.00

    Shop Now

    A unique print from famed photographer Gray Malin could be just the thing to elevate your loved one's home.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Paddywax</strong></p><p>paddywax.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpaddywax.com%2Fcollections%2Frealm%2Fproducts%2Frealm-12-oz-pink-bubble-ribbed-glass-dusk-patchouli-pear&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone in your life is sure to appreciate this long-lasting candle that has a funky and fun shape. I keep one on my desk at all times, and it's been an aesthetic game-changer.</p>
    16/16

    15) Realm in Dusk

    Paddywax

    paddywax.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Anyone in your life is sure to appreciate this long-lasting candle that has a funky and fun shape. I keep one on my desk at all times, and it's been an aesthetic game-changer.

<p class="body-dropcap">Odds are you've taken the time to fill your own home with pieces that bring you joy. Maybe you have a unique mirror that brightens your day-to-day, or perhaps you've got some well-placed <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g35084813/best-interior-design-items-hacks-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorative objects" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decorative objects</a> that make the space feel like <em>you</em>. Either way, you've likely created a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g38038281/soft-girl-room-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cozy</a>, comfortable space for yourself to relax and hang out. And once you understand exactly how amazing that is, you probably want <em>everyone </em>in your life to enjoy that same experience. Of course, it's not always realistic to hire an interior designer for every person on your list this season. But there are definitely ways to help make someone's home feel a little bit more like the sanctuary it should be. Enter: the best <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g9937488/unique-housewarming-gifts-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home gifts</a> for sprucing up legit <em>any</em> space. </p><p>Everyone has a different interior style—and this can make shopping for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/advice/a61780/easy-ways-to-freshen-room/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home decor</a> gifts both exciting <em>and</em> a bit of a challenge. After all, decor is pretty personal! But if you're willing to spend a little extra time considering what exactly your loved ones might relish having in their homes, these types of prezzies can also be some of the most thoughtful. </p><p>For those ready to embark on this particular journey, I've got your guide map ready. After scouring the World Wide Web, I've uncovered some can't-miss home decor picks perfect for any design style. Funky and fun or minimalist and neutral, I've got you and your giftee covered.</p><p>Before you shop, though, here's a quick lil reminder that <strong>we're expecting major shipping delays this season</strong>. So if you see something you know your BFF would love, snag it ASAP.</p>
<p><strong>Poketo</strong></p><p>Poketo.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.poketo.com/collections/living/products/tall-reversible-glass-vase?variant=40863415042212" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love a multi-use decor piece! These (very cute) vases from Poketo can be used for lil buds <em>or</em> larger flowers—just flip 'em to whichever side works best for the florals. </p>
<p><strong>Talbot and Yoon</strong></p><p>areaware.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.areaware.com%2Fproducts%2Fgoober-candle%3Fvariant%3D1001473179652&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the person who loves a unique decor moment, the Goober Candle makes for an exceptional gift. This little guy is perfect for placing on shelves, nightstands, or wherever you want a bit of fun.</p>
<p><strong>Candice Luter</strong></p><p>Etsy.com</p><p><strong>$650.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F943245571%2Fmodern-mirror-glissando-in-cross-over&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get someone a mirror that does it all. This pick is both an art piece <em>and</em> a functional mirror. Anyone would be lucky to have it hanging on their walls. </p>
<p><strong>MagicLinen</strong></p><p>magiclinen.com</p><p><strong>$174.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmagiclinen.com%2Flinen-bedding%2Flinen-duvet-covers%2Fwoodrose-linen-duvet-cover&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of a bedding refresh with this gorgeous linen duvet cover. It's sure to spruce up any bedroom.</p>
<p><strong>Shopbop @Home</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$126.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fdharma-basket-set-shopbop-home%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1578348314.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, home decor really needs to be useful—and that's where these cute baskets come into play. They're a great prezzie for someone who likes their home stylish and free of clutter.</p>
<p><strong>West Elm</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fpetrified-wood-object-on-stand-d4541&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>On the other hand, there are times when decor's only purpose is to look great. Enter: these petrified wood objects. They're just <em>really</em> cool, okay?</p>
<p><strong>CB2</strong></p><p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fmarble-tic-tac-toe-set%2Fs421811&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who needs to put away game night picks when they're beautiful enough to leave out on the coffee table?</p>
<p><strong>Jonathan Adler</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076QKRS9W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38135506%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They can throw their keys, jewelry, candy, or whatever they please into this chic tray from designer Jonathan Adler. </p>
<p><strong>Umbra</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MY2RLUY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38135506%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This little gold number would look amazing sitting on anyone's dresser or as a catchall on a nightstand. The multi-level detail adds a special touch, too.</p>
<p><strong>MadeByRheal</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F387303988%2Fterracotta-concrete-hands-catchall-card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cute catchall makes for a great gift for just about anyone. </p>
<p><strong>Vitruvi</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvitruvi-porcelain-essential-oil-diffuser%2F4632548&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This diffuser doubles as a minimalist art piece, making it a standout present for people who appreciate function <em>and</em> aesthetics.</p>
<p><strong>Mina Wright</strong></p><p>preludeanddawn.com</p><p><strong>$230.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://preludeanddawn.com/collections/objects/products/badu-throw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're always chilly, this pretty throw blanket is <em>it. </em>Toss it over the couch when not in use, and it's a statement-making item that'll add warmth to any living space.</p>
<p><strong>Jungalow</strong></p><p>jungalow.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/all-room-decor/products/face-vase-set-by-justina-blakeney" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Are they bookends? Are they vases? Surprise! They're both. And they'd look absolutely gorg on anyone's shelf.</p>
<p><strong>Gray Malin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$359.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HJCC1XZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38135506%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A unique print from famed photographer Gray Malin could be just the thing to elevate your loved one's home. </p>
<p><strong>Paddywax</strong></p><p>paddywax.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpaddywax.com%2Fcollections%2Frealm%2Fproducts%2Frealm-12-oz-pink-bubble-ribbed-glass-dusk-patchouli-pear&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38135506%2Fbest-home-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone in your life is sure to appreciate this long-lasting candle that has a funky and fun shape. I keep one on my desk at all times, and it's been an aesthetic game-changer.</p>

Spruce up any space with these 15 home decor gifts. From funky candles to gorgeous trays, there's something for every interior style.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories