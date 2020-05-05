25 Funny Mom Quotes From Celebrities That Make Us Feel Seen

"Why don't kids understand that their nap is not for them but for us?"

<p>Motherhood isn't easy — just ask these celebs. While it may seem like the grass is greener for famous children, these celebrity moms keep it real about all of the ups and downs that come with motherhood. From the challenges to the joys to the downright absurdities, these frank stars know how to take a moment to laugh at all the complexities that come with raising children. Like all of the best moms, celebrities like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Garner, and Julia Roberts have learned to find the funny in motherhood.</p><p>Whether you're thinking about your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/g20063468/mother-son-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother-son relationship" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother-son relationship</a> or your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g20135658/mother-daughter-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother-daughter relationship" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother-daughter relationship</a>, you're sure to find some sentiments you can relate to in these quotes. And with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/mothers-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day</a> around the corner, these hilariously honest funny mom quotes will remind you to thank Mom for all the things that she's done for you — even if you were too young to remember what they were. Here are the most honest things about parenthood some of our favorite celebrity mothers have shared. </p>
<p>The majority of my diet is made up of foods that my kid didn't finish.</p>
Carrie Underwood

<p>Every day when you're raising kids, you feel like you could cry or crack up and just scream 'This is ridiculous!' because there's so much nonsense, whether it's what they're saying to you or the fact that there's avocado or poop on every surface.</p>
Kristen Bell

<p>Sleep at this point is just a concept, something I'm looking forward to investigating in the future.</p>
Amy Poehler

<p>After we got home from the hospital, I didn’t shower for a week, and then John and I were like, 'Let’s go out for dinner.’ I could last only about an hour because my boobs were exploding. When the milk first comes in, it’s like a tsunami. But we went, just to prove to ourselves that we could feel normal for a second.</p>
Emily Blunt

<p>When your children are teenagers, it's important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you.</p>
Nora Ephron

<p>Sometimes I stand there going, 'I'm not doing any of this right!' And then I get this big man belch of her and I go, 'Ah, we accomplished this together.'</p>
Christina Applegate

<p>Twelve years later the memories of those nights, of that sleep deprivation, still make me rock back and forth a little bit. You want to torture someone? Hand them an adorable baby they love who doesn't sleep.</p>
Shonda Rhimes

<p>Ah, babies. They're more than just adorable little creatures on whom you can blame your farts.</p>
Tina Fey

<p>I want my children to have all the things I couldn't afford. Then I want to move in with them.</p>
Phyllis Diller

<p>[Having four kids is] endless stuff. It's endless entertainment, it's endless stress, endless responsibility. Everyone's at different ages and levels, everyone's into different stuff. But everyone is into slime. </p>
Maya Rudolph

<p>I've leaned that it's way harder to be a baby. For instance, I haven't thrown up since the '90s and she's thrown up twice since we started this interview.</p>
Eva Mendes

<p>No one told me I would be coming home in diapers, too.</p>
Chrissy Teigen

<p>Why don't kids understand that their nap is not for them but for us?</p>
Alyson Hannigan

<p>Parenting Tip: Maybe don't leave Hungry Hungry Hippos on the floor of a dark room.</p>
Rachel Dratch

<p>Like all parents, my husband and I just do the best we can, and hold our breath, and hope we've set aside enough money to pay for our kids' therapy.</p>
Michelle Pfeiffer

<p>You know how once you have kids you never ever pee by yourself again? At least one of them is always in there with you at all times.</p>
Jennifer Garner

<p>If I wasn't at work, I just wanted to stay home and party with my little man — and by 'party' I mean, of course, endless rounds of 'Itsy Bitsy Spider.</p>
Olivia Wilde

<p>I always say if you aren't yelling at your kids, you're not spending enough time with them.</p>
Reese Witherspoon

<p>Stop saying 'we're pregnant.' You're not pregnant. Do you have to squeeze a watermelon-sized person out of your lady hole? No.</p>
Mila Kunis

<p>Usually the triumph of my day is, you know, everybody making it to the potty.</p>
Julia Roberts

<p>I've conquered a lot of things ... blood clots in my lungs — twice ... knee and foot surgeries ... winning Grand Slams being down match point ... to name just a few, but I found out by far the hardest is figuring out a stroller!</p>
Serena Williams

<p>Becoming a mom to me means you have accepted that for the next 16 years of your life, you will have a sticky purse.</p>
Nia Vardalos

<p>Children are like crazy, drunken small people in your house.</p>
Julie Bowen

<p>I didn't full wrap my head around the fact that there would be a person at the end of it. I read endlessly about pregnancy and what to eat and what not to eat. And then I sort of prepared not at all for the actual baby.</p>
Ellie Kemper

<p>"I don't think so mommy!" is what my child said after, "Can you please pick up the popcorn you threw all over?"</p>
Anna Faris

