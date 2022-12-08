20 celebrities whose red-carpet looks have been inspired by their movies

  • <p class="body-dropcap">A movie premiere is of course an opportunity for stars to promote their work but, in some cases, the red carpet also provides a great outlet to put across the feel of the film or to nod to the character that they have spent the last few months playing. This can be difficult to master – literal dressing is not fancy dress, but it is a great way to be playful and to have fun with fashion.</p><p>"Sometimes you want to celebrate a character, a feeling, or more general aesthetic from the film," celebrity stylist Leith Clark, who works with Keira Knightley, Kirsten Dunst and Lucy Boyton, tells us. "But it comes more from a place of celebration and inspiration, rather than emulation."</p><p>Scroll through to see 20 times actresses found inspiration from the films they were promoting on the red carpet – and got literal dressing just right.</p>
  • <p>Wednesday is one of the biggest hits Netflix has ever had, and the cast have had all kinds of fun on during the press tour, taking inspiration from their characters on the red carpet. This includes the lead Jenna Ortega, who has injected a gothic style into each and every look, particularly for the world premiere, where she wore this black lace Versace gown, complete with a veil.</p>
  • <p>For her new movie Something From Tiffany's, Zoey Deutch has inject Tiffany blue into her wardrobe on multiple occasions. For the Los Angeles premiere of the film, she wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera. </p>
  • <p>Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki was the latest star to take on the role of Princess Diana. Playing the royal in the latest season of The Crown, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/fashion-news/a41907921/elizabeth-debicki-princess-diana-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Debicki was inspired by one of Diana's most iconic looks for the premiere" class="link ">Debicki was inspired by one of Diana's most iconic looks for the premiere</a>. She wore a black Dior gown with a scarf, which was very similar to the blue Catherine Walker dress that the princess wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.</p>
  • <p>Timothee Chalamet made headlines with his statement red look for the Bones and All premiere, which took place during the Venice Film Festival. The actor wore a custom, blood red Haider Ackermann outfit which nodded to the grisly movie, in which he plays a cannibal. </p>
  • <p>Inspired by her role as Catwoman in The Batman, Kravitz has been having plenty of fun with her tour wardrobe. Our favourite look is this custom Oscar de la Renta gown which she wore for the New York premiere, featuring a laced-up bodice, complete with cat silhouettes.</p>
  • <p>Carrie-Anne Moss worked with Oscar de la Renta on her Matrix-inspired gown, which she wore to the US premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections. The caped dress featured embroidery, which had been crafted from a sequence of threadwork with green and silver sequins, echoing the series' digital rain, the house explained on Instagram.</p>
  • <p>On more than one occasion during the Spider-Man: No Way Home tour, Zendaya nodded to the movie, nowhere more so though than for the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/a38510783/zendaya-valentino-spider-man/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles premiere, where she wore a spiderweb-inspired gown by Valentino, complete with a superhero mask." class="link ">Los Angeles premiere, where she wore a spiderweb-inspired gown by Valentino, complete with a superhero mask.</a></p>
  • <p>When Beyoncé arrived at the London premiere of The Lion King (in which she plays the part of Nala), she pulled out all the stops in a yellow, cut-out, pleated gown by designer Cong Tri, which expertly nodded to the theme and colours associated with the iconic film.</p>
  • <p>Keira Knightley loves to have fun with fashion – and her appearance at the premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms was proof of that. The actress turned up to the event in a beautiful white gown, which her stylist, Leith Clark, described as "candy floss and cake-like" – the perfect dress to celebrate the fairy-tale film.</p>
  • <p>Just a few months earlier, the actress took a completely different approach to red-carpet dressing when she was promoting Colette, in which she played an early 20th century writer whose work was credited to her husband. For this, it was all tailoring and dark colours in a nod to her on-screen character.</p>
  • <p>When Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, Margot Robbie paid tribute to the real-life character she plays in the movie, the late actress Sharon Tate. Taking inspiration from 1960s Hollywood, the actress wore a lace Chanel gown to the film's photo call and wore her hair partly plaited - a look that directly emulated a style that Tate had once been seen with.</p>
  • <p>For Aquaman, Amber Heard transformed herself into an ocean queen – and the actress continued to be inspired by the sea far beyond the movie. For the London premiere, Heard wore a striking green brocade gown straight off the Valentino couture catwalk, complete with a matching swimming cap. The unexpected accessory was a perfect move in complementing her character and was a great way to have fun with red-carpet style. </p>
  • <p>Anyone who has seen Jordan Peele's spooky thriller Us will instantly recognise many of the film's references in Lupita Nyong'o's red-carpet looks as she promoted the movie. From wearing striking red contacts to her subtle references to scissors and this incredibly spiky Balmain mini dress, the actress was inspired by her character at every turn.</p>
  • <p>Angelina Jolie channelled her evil character's style for the world premiere of Maleficent in 2014. The actress mimicked the vengeful queen's look, but gave it a glamorous red-carpet twist, wearing a black leather, strapless gown with bracelets made of spikes. </p>
  • <p>When Emily Blunt took on the role of one of the world's most well-known characters, she was sure to bring a bit of the Mary Poppins magic onto the red carpet for the premieres. From a very frothy white frock to an embellished cape, the actress got it right every step of the way, but nothing could beat the demure satin gown she wore to the London premiere, which matched the royal blue carpet, themed to the movie.</p>
  • <p>British actress Lily James embodied the Disney princess she played on screen for every single one of the film tour's premieres, opting for sparkle, embellishment and lots of Cinderella blue, not to mention, an actual pair of Jimmy Choo glass slippers.</p>
  • <p>Another modern-day Disney princess came in the form of Emma Watson for Beauty and the Beast in 2017. When it came to promoting the live-action version of the beloved tale, Watson embraced her inner Belle at every moment, including with this fairy-tale Emilia Wickstead gown, which she wore to the UK premiere.</p>
  • <p>As a former model, Cara Delevingne knows a thing or two about how to have fun with fashion – and she did just this when she stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. Taking inspiration from the movie's outer-space theme, Delevingne wore a futuristic Iris van Herpen design and made a statement with her hair and make-up.</p>
  • <p>Real-life Wonder Woman Gal Gadot channelled her superhero character as she promoted the highly anticipated movie in 2017, wearing a striking red sequinned Givenchy gown that echoed the look of her character. The best bit though? The actress made a feminist statement by shunning red-carpet expectations and opted for flat shoes because they are "more comfortable".</p>
  • <p>Perhaps the biggest commitment to bringing a character to the red carpet comes from Blake Lively and her A Simple Favour tour, in which she mimicked the style of her on-screen persona and wore a trouser suit for every single appearance.</p>
