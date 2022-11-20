22 Bridgerton Gift Ideas Fit for the Diamond of the Season

  • <p>If you have someone in your life who swoons at the sight of the Duke of Hastings or Anthony Bridgerton, and is already counting down to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a36107282/bridgerton-season-3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:season three of Bridgerton" class="link ">season three of <em>Bridgerton</em></a>, this is the gift guide for you. Read on for ideas like a <em>Bridgerton</em>-themed calendar, bookmarks for the most avid reader, and even a cookbook.</p>
    If you have someone in your life who swoons at the sight of the Duke of Hastings or Anthony Bridgerton, and is already counting down to season three of Bridgerton, this is the gift guide for you. Read on for ideas like a Bridgerton-themed calendar, bookmarks for the most avid reader, and even a cookbook.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063238780?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38592770%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your BFF is obsessed with the <em>Bridgerton</em> TV show, why not gift them the books by Julia Quinn that started it all. </p>
    Bridgerton Boxed Set

    If your BFF is obsessed with the Bridgerton TV show, why not gift them the books by Julia Quinn that started it all.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063141329?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38592770%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to gift one book in particular, consider <em>The Viscount Who Loved Me</em>, which served as the inspiration for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a34978323/bridgerton-season-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the latest season of the Netflix series" class="link ">the latest season of the Netflix series</a>.</p>
    The Viscount Who Loved Me

    If you want to gift one book in particular, consider The Viscount Who Loved Me, which served as the inspiration for the latest season of the Netflix series.

  • <p>patmcgrath.com</p><p><strong>$2.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patmcgrath.com%2Fproducts%2Fmthrshp-belle-of-the-ball&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ahead of season two of the series, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath created a <em>Bridgerton</em>-inspired collection, including this lovely eyeshadow palette. </p>
    Belle of the Ball

    Ahead of season two of the series, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath created a Bridgerton-inspired collection, including this lovely eyeshadow palette.

  • <p><strong>Stoney Clover Lane</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$208.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fstoney-clover-lane-high-tea-backpack%3FID%3D4312935&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We could see a modern-day Eloise Bridgerton rocking this grandmillennial-chic backpack.</p>
    High Tea Backpack

    We could see a modern-day Eloise Bridgerton rocking this grandmillennial-chic backpack.

  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1000906708%2Flady-whistledown-notepad-pencil-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift your favorite writer this notepad and pencil set to turn them into a real-life Lady Whistledown. </p>
    Bridgerton Lady Whistledown Notepad and Pencil Set

    Gift your favorite writer this notepad and pencil set to turn them into a real-life Lady Whistledown.

  • <p><strong>Roku</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCH5H2R3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38592770%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom is still watching <em>Bridgerton</em> on her iPad, upgrade her viewing experience with a Roku, which will let her enjoy the show on her TV instead. </p>
    Roku Express

    If your mom is still watching Bridgerton on her iPad, upgrade her viewing experience with a Roku, which will let her enjoy the show on her TV instead.

  • <p><strong>GoDesignByG</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F921937806%2Fbridgerton-siblings-shirt-anthony&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the fan of the series that just can't pick a favorite sibling. </p>
    Bridgerton Siblings Shirt

    For the fan of the series that just can't pick a favorite sibling.

  • <p><strong> Malone Souliers</strong></p><p>Bloomingdale's</p><p><strong>$625.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fmalone-souliers-womens-maureen-85-pointed-toe-slip-on-pumps%3FID%3D4330426%26CategoryID%3D1148359&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The pale blue floral jacquard of these Malone Souliers pumps was inspired by Daphne Bridgerton's signature costumes on the show.</p>
    Women's Maureen 85 Pointed Toe Slip On Pumps

    The pale blue floral jacquard of these Malone Souliers pumps was inspired by Daphne Bridgerton's signature costumes on the show.

  • <p>mastersofmystery.com</p><p><strong>£10.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmastersofmystery.com%2Fproducts%2Fbridgerton-jane-austen-themed-murder-mystery-game-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Lady Whistledown-themed murder mystery dinner sounds like the perfect surprise party to throw for a <em>Bridgerton </em>superfan. </p>
    Bridgerton & Jane Austen Themed Murder Mystery Game Kit

    A Lady Whistledown-themed murder mystery dinner sounds like the perfect surprise party to throw for a Bridgerton superfan.

  • <p>Beekman 1802</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbeekman1802.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fbeekman-bridgerton-9oz-bar-soap&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    Lady Whistledown Bar Soap

  • <p><strong>Monopoly</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$18.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmonopoly-game-bridgerton-edition%2F-%2FA-84310310&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    Monopoly Game: Bridgerton Edition

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1668001071?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38592770%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A new book from Shondaland executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers takes readers behind the scenes of the show with never-before-seen photos, and details of the show's origin story from the people who were in the room.</p>
    Inside Bridgerton

    A new book from Shondaland executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers takes readers behind the scenes of the show with never-before-seen photos, and details of the show's origin story from the people who were in the room.

  • <p>Jennifer Behr</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jenniferbehr.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Flori-headband%3Fvariant%3DSeafoam&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A <em>Bridgerton</em>-worthy headband in the family's signature blue shade.</p>
    Lori Headband

    A Bridgerton-worthy headband in the family's signature blue shade.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063216019?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38592770%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Know a <em>Bridgerton</em> fan who has already read each book twice, and is speeding through another binge of the TV show? Wrap up Julia Quinn's newest tome, which promises to be "a collection of the most dramatic, romantic, and memorable quotes from the charming characters of the Bridgerton world."</p>
    The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown's Official Guide (The Bridgertons)

    Know a Bridgerton fan who has already read each book twice, and is speeding through another binge of the TV show? Wrap up Julia Quinn's newest tome, which promises to be "a collection of the most dramatic, romantic, and memorable quotes from the charming characters of the Bridgerton world."

  • <p><strong>Andrews McMeel Publishers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0789342367?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38592770%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make each day a little bit more steamy with a <em>Bridgerton</em>-inspired wall calendar.</p>
    Bridgerton 2023 Wall Calendar

    Make each day a little bit more steamy with a Bridgerton-inspired wall calendar.

  • <p><strong>VintageAndOddities</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1088466222%2Fwedgewood-cream-on-lavender-demitasse&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The color of the Bridgerton home in the Netflix series is inspired by a very particular shade of Wedgewood blue, making these mugs an insider-y gift inspired by the show.</p>
    Wedgewood Mugs

    The color of the Bridgerton home in the Netflix series is inspired by a very particular shade of Wedgewood blue, making these mugs an insider-y gift inspired by the show.

  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.52</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1009423131%2Flady-whistledown-magnetic-bookmark-lady&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Know someone reading (or re-reading) Julia Quinn's books right now? They'll love one of these bookmarks inspired by Lady Whistledown herself.</p>
    Bridgerton Inspired Bookmark

    Know someone reading (or re-reading) Julia Quinn's books right now? They'll love one of these bookmarks inspired by Lady Whistledown herself.

  • <p><strong>Monica Rich Kosann</strong></p><p>monicarichkosann.com</p><p><strong>$1375.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.monicarichkosann.com%2Fcollections%2Fbees%2Fproducts%2Fmother-of-pearl-queen-bee-charm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Monica Rich Kosann's bee pendant would make a gorgeous gift for a <em>Bridgerton</em> fan who wants to be subtle about her love of the show.</p>
    Mother of Pearl "Queen Bee" Charm

    Monica Rich Kosann's bee pendant would make a gorgeous gift for a Bridgerton fan who wants to be subtle about her love of the show.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1507216726?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38592770%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Create a charming gift basket by pairing this unofficial <em>Bridgerton </em>cookbook with ingredients for one of the recipes outlined inside. May we suggest the debutante punch?</p>
    The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook

    Create a charming gift basket by pairing this unofficial Bridgerton cookbook with ingredients for one of the recipes outlined inside. May we suggest the debutante punch?

  • <p>zazzle.com</p><p><strong>$3.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zazzle.com%2Fjulia_quinn_baby_b_infant_creeper_blue-235005351452583937&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift the <em>Bridgerton</em>-loving mom-to-be in your life this cheeky onesie.</p>
    Baby B. Onesie

    Gift the Bridgerton-loving mom-to-be in your life this cheeky onesie.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1507216793?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38592770%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's no better way to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon than working your way through this <em>Bridgerton</em>-themed coloring book <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a34867172/how-to-watch-bridgerton-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:while rewatching season 1 of the Netflix hit" class="link ">while rewatching season 1 of the Netflix hit</a>.</p>
    The Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book: From the Gardens to the Ballrooms, Color Your Way Through Grosvenor Square

    There's no better way to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon than working your way through this Bridgerton-themed coloring book while rewatching season 1 of the Netflix hit.

  • <p><strong>zazzle</strong></p><p>zazzle.com</p><p><strong>$12.63</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zazzle.com%2Foval_happily_ever_after_sticker-217805905257058445&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38592770%2Fbridgerton-gifts-merchandise%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of these stickers designed by <em>Bridgerton </em>author Julia Quinn would make for a fun stocking stuffer, or a sweet surprise tucked inside a card.</p>
    Oval Happily Ever After Sticker

    One of these stickers designed by Bridgerton author Julia Quinn would make for a fun stocking stuffer, or a sweet surprise tucked inside a card.

